NewsDepth A+: Alcott’s WAVE Group

I remember back when I was in elementary school, some of the hardest days were the ones where I had disagreements with my friends and classmates. They were hard because I was always upset that we weren’t getting along and I didn’t really know what to do. I really wish I had classmates that could help me figure out how to solve the disagreements. Well, the students at Louisa May Alcott, in Cleveland, have a group of classmates that are trained to help settle disputes between friends, and they’re this week’s A+ Award winners.

The WAVE Team, which stands for “winning against violent environments,” is a group of 20 third, fourth, and fifth grade students who were nominated by their teachers. Isiah, who is in fourth grade, told us that the teachers considered things like behavior and responsibility, and Alana, a fifth grader, added that being a classroom leader who is calm also matters.

The group meets a few times a month to discuss moderation strategies to help their classmates settle their disagreements. Malayia, who is in fourth grade, told us that one of the keys to success is making sure their classmates don’t escalate their arguments. They try to make sure that any time they have a mediation, all of the participants understand that the conversations have to be respectful and you have to listen to the other person’s point of view. Janyla, a fourth grader, told us that one of the goals is to help everyone understand each other and to be welcoming.

DaKarter told us that they do more than just settle arguments. The WAVE team also performs skits that teach their classmates how to deal with disagreements or difficult situations. Madison told us that the skits are really helpful because they give her a chance to reflect on her own experiences.

Carlos and Collin, who are both in third grade, told us that they’re really proud of their work and that they’ve learned to help others and be empathetic from WAVE. Being empathetic means that you can understand the feelings of other people.

Mrs. Graves, the team’s teacher, told us that she’s always impressed by how mature and responsible the WAVE Team is. She told us that she’s really proud of their leadership.

This week’s A+ Award goes to the WAVE Team at Louisa May Alcott Elementary School for helping their classmates settle their disagreements. We’d also like to send a special thanks to the WAVE Team for giving us feedback on NewsDepth and helping us make a better show for all of you.