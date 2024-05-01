Sketchbook: Kent State Photojournalist in 1970

On May 4, 1970, students at Kent State University held a protest against the Vietnam War.

But, the Ohio National Guard, who was there to help the police keep the peace, opened fire on unarmed college students, killing four and injuring nine others.

The incident sparked national outrage and led to a significant escalation of anti-war protests across the United States.

In this edition of Sketchbook, we meet Toledo attorney Lafayette Tolliver. He was a student and photojournalist at Kent State during that time.

Tolliver reflects on the impact the student protest of May 4th had on a local, national, and personal level.