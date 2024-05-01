© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Sketchbook: Kent State Photojournalist in 1970

By Natalia Garcia
Published May 1, 2024 at 11:24 AM EDT

On May 4, 1970, students at Kent State University held a protest against the Vietnam War.

But, the Ohio National Guard, who was there to help the police keep the peace, opened fire on unarmed college students, killing four and injuring nine others.

The incident sparked national outrage and led to a significant escalation of anti-war protests across the United States.

In this edition of Sketchbook, we meet Toledo attorney Lafayette Tolliver. He was a student and photojournalist at Kent State during that time.

Tolliver reflects on the impact the student protest of May 4th had on a local, national, and personal level.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Sketchbook
Natalia Garcia
Natalia Garcia is a digital producer for the education team at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Natalia Garcia
Related Content