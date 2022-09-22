NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 2

In this week’s episode, the CDC approved an updated covid booster for anyone 12 or older.

We hear about these underwater organisms spawning.

Natalia speaks with a fungi on this week’s Spot on Science

And we step it up celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Spawn (verb): A scientific term meaning that some types of lifeforms, like coral, are reproducing.

Consumer (noun): Organisms that can’t make their own food.

Producer(noun): Organisms who make their own food for energy.

Chlorophyll (noun): The element that gives plants their green pigmentation, and it’s what helps them convert sunlight into energy through photosynthesis.

Decompose (verb): Breaking down dead plants and animals.

In this episode, we hear the story of a man who finally returns a library book 77 years overdue! We want to know: “What happens at your school library if you return a book late?”

You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.

We learn about producers, consumers, and decomposers in the energy chain. Our poll question this week is: ”Which one do you think has the most important role in the food chain?" You can choose between Consumers, Producers, Decomposers, or they are all equally important.

Click here to vote!