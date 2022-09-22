NewsDepth 2022-2023 | Episode 2
In this week’s episode, the CDC approved an updated covid booster for anyone 12 or older.
We hear about these underwater organisms spawning.
Natalia speaks with a fungi on this week’s Spot on Science
And we step it up celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
Spawn (verb): A scientific term meaning that some types of lifeforms, like coral, are reproducing.
Consumer (noun): Organisms that can’t make their own food.
Producer(noun): Organisms who make their own food for energy.
Chlorophyll (noun): The element that gives plants their green pigmentation, and it’s what helps them convert sunlight into energy through photosynthesis.
Decompose (verb): Breaking down dead plants and animals.
In this episode, we hear the story of a man who finally returns a library book 77 years overdue! We want to know: “What happens at your school library if you return a book late?”
You can use the inbox form to submit your answers.
We learn about producers, consumers, and decomposers in the energy chain. Our poll question this week is: ”Which one do you think has the most important role in the food chain?" You can choose between Consumers, Producers, Decomposers, or they are all equally important.