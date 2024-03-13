NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 22

In this week’s episode, President Biden delivers the State Of The Union speech.

We learn about the history of the political parties.

Cities on the path of the solar eclipse are expecting thousands of visitors.

And a local gymnastics team has brought home the championship for the 21st year in a row!

Political Party (noun): A group of people that shame many of the same beliefs about how the government should work.

Flamboyance (noun): A group of flamingos (form Petting Zoo segment)

STEAM (noun): An abbreviation stating for science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.

Iditarod (noun): An annual long distance sled-dog race held in Alaska.

Spring break is almost here!

And this year, travelers are visiting some unexpected destinations.

As we already know, a total solar eclipse is set to cross North America on April 8th.

And US cities within the path of totality like Dallas, Indianapolis, even Cleveland, are expecting thousands of visitors that week.

The Dartmouth College men's basketball team made history last week. They became the first college athletes to vote to join a labor union.

For this week’s poll, we want to know what you think: Should college athletes be compensated?

