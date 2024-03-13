The Brecksville-Broadview Heights Bees Gymnastics team just won their 21st consecutive state championship title, the longest winning streak in Ohio High School Athletic Association history!

We now meet Coach Maria Schneider, and gymnasts Lea Haverdill and Jeanne Winzen.

It's all about mental preparation: meaning they get their minds ready for action! The gymnasts practice thinking and picturing their moves, do exercises to calm down like meditation, and practice their breathing. It's like having a superhero mindset to handle the tough stuff and stay cool, whether they're flipping in the air or facing challenges.

Mental health is a big topic in gymnastics. As athletes, these girls feel a lot of pressure for various reasons, so it's important to make sure their health comes first. Luckily, Coach Schneider says her parents always focused on the student first and then the athlete.

“We know that finally, the gymnastics world is really paying attention to mental health and a person being grounded both mentally and physically and safe in their surroundings.”

Before the meet, Schneider says she wanted her gymnasts to do their best and move forward whatever happens. “I'm feeling confident in them and I'm really proud of them regardless of the results. But I, of course, hope to see us back on that award stand and first. And if not, that's okay. It's not going to be the end of the world. Life moves on and we still have some great memories together.”

No worries there, Schneider! The girls are champions once again!