NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 21

In this week’s episode, Multiple fires ignited across the Texas panhandle last week.

Mexico City faces severe water shortage amid low rainfall.

We learned about the geography and history of Lake Erie this week’s Know Ohio.

And budget cuts are affecting school librarians.

Reservoir (noun): A natural or artificial source of water.

Glacier (noun): A large body of ice.

Epilogue (noun): A speech at the end of a book or play.

Librarians in one Texas town have reached their epilogue.

A school in Texas is getting rid of its library leaders in order to address a 35-million dollar budget shortage.

For our write-in question this week, we want to know: Why is your school librarian important?

This week, we take a dive into one of Ohio's most treasured natural resources, our own Great Lake Erie.

Lake Erie is the smallest of the Great Lakes. It was formed by glacier activity during and following the ice age.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What’s your favorite water activity?

You can choose between: swimming, fishing, sailing, or simply going to the beach.

