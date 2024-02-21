NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 19

In this week’s episode, AI is being used to impersonate and create celebrities.

Graffiti artists have covered an abandoned high rise building in Los Angeles.

A stingray is expecting a miracle baby.

And Margaret speaks to a scientist about a mystery bird.

Deepfake (noun): Artificially created videos that look and sound like celebrities and politicians.

Graffiti (noun): Writing or drawings in public spaces.

Ornithology (noun): The scientific study of birds.

Artificial intelligence can be very intimidating. And sometimes it’s hard to define what is and what isn’t AI.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to send in everything you’ve ever wanted to know about artificial intelligence.

And next week, we will have a professional answer some of them for our Career Callout segment.

Students can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

Career Callouts featured in NewsDepth are funded by the Ohio Broadcast Media Commission.

In this week’s Sketchbook, we meet a group of graffiti artists called the Cleveland Skribe Tribe.

Their founding member Ayumi Chisolm, also known as Sano, loved to draw and paint. But he didn't think he could be a professional artist until he started using spray paint.

For our poll this week, we want to know: do you like graffiti?

You can choose between: Yes, it’s art. or No, it’s vandalism.

Click here to vote!

