NewsDepth A+: House Bill 171

One of the things we hope you all learn by watching NewsDepth, is how our government works at all levels. And we want you all to know that you can be a part of your government even if you aren’t an elected official. We’re proud to say that Rosie, a third grader at Evening Street Elementary in Worthington, is proof of just that.

Not long ago, Rosie got to testify in the Ohio House of Representatives in support of House Bill 171. What that means is she gave a speech to elected officials representing all of Ohio telling them why House Bill 171 is important and why they should vote for it! Just saying that made me a little bit nervous. Rosie told us that House Bill 171, or HB171 as it’s called, proposes changes to what you all learn in Social Studies. If passed, the bill would help schools teach about the experiences of minority communities and their contributions to Ohio and the United States.

Rosie told us that it’s very important for people to know about the traditions and beliefs of other cultures because it helps us understand each other and makes the world a better place. She told us that this is important to her because her grandparents immigrated to the United States from the Philippines and that they speak a Filipino language Tagalog.

Rosie told us that she felt kind of nervous at first, but once she started she felt more comfortable. After she finished her speech, the Representatives clapped for her and few even went out of their way to tell her what a great job she did. I have to say, I’m impressed by Rosie’s confidence.

Rosie’s teacher, Ms. Rigali, told us that Rosie is a phenomenal student and works very hard. She told us that Rosie is always very prepared for class and is a role model for her peers.

This week’s A+ Award goes to Rosie for taking part in the legislative process. If you’re wondering, HB 171 is in committee, which means a small group of Representatives are studying the proposed law and making revisions before the full House votes on it. After that vote it would go to the Ohio Senate and if it passes the Senate, it goes to Governor DeWine for final approval.