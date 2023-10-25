NewsDepth 2023-2024 | Episode 6

In this week’s episode, Humanitarian aid has finally made it to the Gaza Strip.

We learn about the mystery of bats in this week’s Spot on Science.

We meet one of the most prolific and creepy children's authors - R.L. Stine.

And a historic Cleveland bridge remains suspended in time.

Displaced (verb): Being forced to leave your home due to war or a disaster.

Sonar (noun): Using sound to locate objects, in the animal kingdom this is used to support sight.

Pedestrian (noun): A person walking.

Crypt (noun): A burial place underneath a church or chapel.

In this episode, we meet an Ohio author who is an expert in scaring people, R.L. Stine.

Stine is best known for his series Goosebumps, for which he wrote over 130 stories.

Your challenge this week is to scare us by writing a spooky short story!

You can submit their answers online through our inbox form.

Did you know that Cleveland has a suspension bridge? The bridge has been frozen in time since the 1960s.

Sidaway Bridge is Cleveland’s only suspension bridge, built nearly a century ago for pedestrians walking between the city’s Kinsman and Slavic Village neighborhoods.

For our poll this week, we want to know: What do you think should be done with that bridge?

You can choose between: rebuild it, tear it down, or nothing

Click here to vote!

