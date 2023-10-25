© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sketchbook: Bridge Suspended in Time

Published October 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

In this edition of “Sketchbook,” we go back in time to the 1960s to visit Sidaway Bridge.

Sidaway Bridge is Cleveland’s only suspension bridge, built nearly a century ago to connect the neighborhoods for people to walk between them in a time when people didn't use cars.

But instead of bringing people together, racial tensions led to the bridge being closed. Since then, the bridge has been quietly frozen in time ever since. After recently receiving landmark status, some community members want to see the bridge restored and reopened.

