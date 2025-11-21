Bath Township police announce arrests in mass shooting at Airbnb party

Bath Township police say three people have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 2 shooting at a party at an Airbnb rental in which nine people were wounded. An 18-year-old, Elijah Wells, later died from his injuries.

At a press conference Friday morning, Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli announced the arrests of 18-year-old Derquan Edwards, 19-year-old Jashawn Stewart and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Sinopoli said the investigation into a stolen firearm led police to Edwards at a residence in New Philadelphia, where he was arrested Nov. 14. The 16-year-old, who was present at the time, was arrested five days later and held in a juvenile detention facility in Akron.

Sinopoli said Stewart was arrested by Akron police following a car chase on Nov. 18. He’s also a suspect in two other shootings and a car theft, he said.

Edwards and Stewart were each charged with one count of murder and nine counts of felonious assault. The 16-year-old was charged with one count of delinquency to commit murder and nine counts of delinquency to commit felonious assault.

The chief said he expects additional charges to be filed and that the investigation remains active.

Sinopoli also said investigators from his department and from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation worked tirelessly on the complex and challenging case, conducting interviews collecting evidence and following numerous leads.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said new technology and statewide data-sharing software contributed to the arrests, providing law enforcement with quick leads.

"The fruits of today's announcement are the product of three investments in law enforcement long before this incident occurred," Yost said. "Just three years ago, this process would've been slow, clunky, awkward. Now it's a standard practice and is incredibly fast."

Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kulkovich said he expects to present the case to a grand jury after Thanksgiving, and expects the 16-year-old to be bound over to adult court as early as the end of the year.

Sinopoli said he couldn’t rule out other arrests, but added he was confident that there’s no other threat from the shooting to the community.

The shooting on the 900 block of Top-O-Hill Drive in Bath Township happened at a house rented through Airbnb. Officers responded just after midnight to find a chaotic scene, according to Sinopoli.

“We can confirm that a large party was taking place at this location, which we've learned was advertised on various social media platforms, drawing a significant crowd,” Sinopoli said.

Short-term rentals like the one where the shooting occurred are prohibited under the township’s zoning regulations, but are not illegal.

Sinopoli said police have spoken with Summit County officials to consider imposing civil and criminal penalties for violations related to short-term rentals.

"In addition, we have spoken with our local state legislator and asked him to oppose Senate Bill 104, currently being considered, which would limit local regulation in short-term rentals and hinder our ability to protect our residential neighborhoods," he said.