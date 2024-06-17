Northeast Ohio youth urged to take precautions during heatwave

Northeast Ohio is experiencing a heat wave the week of June 17, with temperatures expected to hit the 90s.

High temperatures and humidity levels are a particular risk for youth, who are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, and are more likely to be outside for an extended time with summer camps underway.

The key to preventing heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke is to keep children hydrated and limit their exposure to direct sunlight, said Dr. Alex Miksit, a pediatrician at Akron Children's Hospital in Youngstown and Warren.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so making sure we're not out during the hottest part of the day, making sure that we're in shade as much as possible," he said. "Make sure that we stay hydrated while we're out there. I mean, we sweat so much that you need to replace that as much as possible, and just having cold, fresh water available."

It is also important to watch for the various warning signs of heat-related distress and acting quickly if there is a problem, Miksit said.

"You could see anything from just excessive sweating, getting tired, face can become flush, rapid breathing, rapid heart rate," he said. "Any of these signs are warning signs that we've gone too far and it's time to get in as safe, as quick as possible into the cold."

The higher the temperatures and humidity levels climb, the more difficult it becomes for the body to regulate temperature through sweating, making heat exhaustion and heat stroke more likely, Miksit added.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating, causing symptoms like elevated body temperature of up to 104 degrees, weakness, dizziness and nausea.

Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature, leading to a rapid rise to 106 degrees or higher within 10 to 15 minutes, according to the CDC. Heat stroke can also cause permanent disability or death if the person does not receive emergency treatment.

The CDC recommends anyone suffering from heat stroke be moved immediately to a shaded, cool area, removing outer clothing and getting into an ice bath or placing cold wet cloths on the skin.

Risks from heat-related illnesses are especially acute for youth as they have more difficulty regulating their temperature, according to a report by Scientific American.

"Children’s bodies take longer to increase sweat production and otherwise acclimatize in a warm environment than adults’ do, research shows," the report said. "Young kids are also more susceptible to dehydration because a larger percentage of their body weight is water."

Rabbi Dan Utley, director of Camp Wise in Chardon, said he and his staff use several approaches to keep campers safe from the heat. These strategies include monitoring weather reports for heat advisories, having extra water available during higher temperatures, adjusting camp programming to account for hotter, more humid weather and utilizing the camp's natural setting to deal with the heat.

"We take advantage of the natural shade and cooling that exists in the forest," he said. "Plus, we also put out plenty of water, and lots of sunscreen and hats, making sure that everybody's clothes are appropriate for being outside."

Vulnerability to heat is another reason why Miksit warned against ever leaving a child in a parked car, no matter the circumstances.

"One of the cardinal rules is never, ever, ever leave a child in a parked vehicle," he said. "Cracked windows open does not matter. A car's temperature can rise 20 degrees in the first minutes, even with cracked windows."