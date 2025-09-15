Cleveland City Council censures Joe Jones for misconduct after threat to 'kill' employee

For the first time in half a century, Cleveland City Council members voted Monday to censure one of their colleagues.

Councilmembers approved the formal reprimand of Ward 1 representative Joe Jones for misconduct and unprofessional behavior in the workplace, including an incident in which the councilmember allegedly threatened to "kill" a council employee.

The death threat, which Jones has defended as a joke without malicious intent, was among a set of accusations that came to light last month.

Council President Blaine Griffin called the censure a "culmination" of 14 months of problems with Jones.

"I understand the gravity and how important it is for us to address this situation and do something that hasn't been done by this body in nearly five decades," Griffin said, addressing colleagues before the vote. "But I sit here with a clear sense of duty... We have a responsibility to uphold the dignity and integrity of this institution, its members, and staff."

In January, council released the summary of an outside investigation that found Jones likely violated sexual and non-sexual harassment policies dating back three years. That report found credible multiple employees' complaints of harassment, threats, intimidating, bullying, unwanted physical touching and racial harassment.

Jones apologized and agreed to undergo professionalism training.

Griffin said Jones was warned verbally and in writing that if inappropriate behavior continued, it would lead to a public censure. He said the pair of accusations reported this summer crossed that line.

"We are here today because the actions of Councilman Jones has left us no other choice," Griffin said. "This vote is not about personal animosity or political difference. It is about accountability."

In a plea to his colleagues to oppose the censure, Jones spoke of his gratitude to God and the residents of his East Side ward, many of whom showed up to council chambers to support him.

"What is happening to me is not just about Joe Jones; it is about whether any member of this body can be silenced, stripped of their duties and have their ward punished without the safeguards we would all demand of ourselves and of this thing that we call democracy here in terms of city government," Jones said.

Joe Jones asked his colleagues to vote against the resolution to censure him, though all but one, excluding himself, approved the measure. The Ward 1 councilmember came under fire after multiple allegations from staff of misconduct.

Jones also criticized council's process, saying he was not able to face his accuser. He also pushed for council to have their own human resources department.

All council members present voted for the censure, except Jones himself and Richard Starr of Ward 5.

Starr, an outspoken ally to Jones, called the censure "double jeopardy," citing previous punitive actions against Jones such as being temporarily removed from committee memberships.

"The current state of accountability within our council concerns me deeply," Starr said. "Morale amongst the team has reached a low point...It feels less like constructive action and more like reactionary response."

Starr and Jones both said there are more pressing issues to tackle than a censure, categorizing the action as political. Starr pointed to what he saw as a double standard; Councilmember Mike Polensek earlier this year called a resident speaking at public comment a "punk" without reprimand.

"I just want you all to understand, today it is Joe Jones, tomorrow it could be any one of us," Starr said.

Hairston, another ally to Jones, was not present despite Griffin's instructions for mandatory attendance.

According to the city charter, unauthorized absences result in a financial penalty in the form of a 2% deduction of their annual salary.

Hairston and Starr have previously defended Jones amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, Ideastream reported on a text thread between council members in which Starr and Hairston apparently sought to retaliate against one of Jones's accusers. They denied their comments had anything to do with Jones.

The following week, Griffin announced council would hire a consultant to help "deal with the culture of City Hall." In April, all council staff members were required to undergo professionalism training at a price tag of $20,000, which included one-on-one sessions with Jones.

Jones, who was elected to represent Ward 1 in 2017, previously resigned from his council seat in 2005 after pleading guilty to mail fraud charges. His conviction made him ineligible to hold public office until it was expunged in 2017.

He is seeking re-election this November against State Rep. Juanita Brent. The pair secured their place on the November ballot in the city's September primary election. He received 60% of the vote and garnered the most votes of any candidate in any primary election for Cleveland City Council.