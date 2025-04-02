Cleveland City Council to begin professionalism training to 'deal with culture of City Hall'

Cleveland City Council staff will begin professionalism training this week after an investigation earlier this year found credible accusations of bullying and harassment against a council member.

All council staff, including the 17 council members, will be required to take an annual, three-hour long training session on workplace harassment, discrimination and retaliation prevention, a city spokesperson told Ideastream Public Media.

In January, an investigation looking back on three years of complaints from multiple women found that Ward 1 Council Member Joe Jones likely violated council's sexual and non-sexual harassment policies.

Public records show that multiple women who worked for the city of Cleveland and affiliate organizations lodged complaints against Jones alleging instances of verbal abuse, outbursts of rage, inappropriate touching and comments about their physical appearances.

Ideastream Public Media reported in February that council members Anthony Hairston and Richard Starr said in a group text they intended to retaliate against one of Jones’ accusers, after which Council President Blaine Griffin said he would be calling in a consult to "deal with the culture of City Hall." He said retaliation would not be tolerated.

The trainings, designed by consultant Connected HR, cost about $20,000, according to a city spokesperson. That includes four one-on-one sessions with Jones, who has since apologized for his behavior and agreed to undergo training.