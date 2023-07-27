City of Cleveland hires new head of Human Resources

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has hired a new chief of human resources after a months-long search to replace former director Paul Patton.

Matthew J. Cole will replace Interim Director Edward Romero, who has been leading the department since March 21. Cole will begin late August.

Cole joins the city with 23 years of experience in human resources, most recently as the director of administration and human resources for the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission. He has also worked for Cuyahoga County and the Bellefaire Jewish Community Board.

“We are pleased to bring Matt on board and believe that his community-centered HR philosophy and more than two decades of experience in the field make him the right person for the job,” Bibb said in a written statement. “I look forward to working with him to modernize our HR operations and find new and innovative ways to recruit, retain and support our employees across the city.”

Earlier this year, a city spokesperson confirmed reports from inside City Hall about Patton's "transition out of his role," though the spokesperson offered no additional details. Patton was brought on in late 2021 during Bibb's mayoral transition and exited in March. At that point, city officials said the law department would begin collaborating with outside counsel Perez Morris to "assist in the review of (the city's) policies and procedures" while they searched for a new director.

Patton's departure followed internal complaints of employees allegedly threatening violence against other staffers, one of whom was transferred to a different department after claims that she planned to “shoot up” her department.

Shortly after, Bibb laid out plans for enhanced security measures at City Hall while the city investigated another employee threat.