Cleveland city employee who allegedly threatened to 'shoot up' City Hall transferred

A city employee who allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the Department of Building and Housing at Cleveland City Hall has been transferred to a different department, city records obtained by Ideastream Public Media show.

Tikisha Eaves, a former principal cashier in Building and Housing, was placed on administrative leave while the city investigated an incident that occurred last June, in which she allegedly threatened to bring a gun into City Hall.

At a pre-disciplinary meeting hearing held Feb. 14, the city determined that due to limited evidence and the timeline in which the allegations were made, they were unable to substantiate claims of Eaves’s alleged threats to “shoot up room 505,” where Building and Housing is located.

The city did, however, determine that Eaves engaged in inappropriate conduct, including the use of inappropriate language directed toward coworkers and customers at work. At that time, the city issued a verbal warning.

Local 100, the labor union that represents city employees, asked that she be transferred to a different department.

As of March 6, Eaves works in the Department of Public Utilities, which is located in a different building at 1201 Lakeside Ave. She will continue her role as a principal cashier.

As part of an agreement between Eaves, the City of Cleveland and Local 100, the union agreed to pursue no further grievances in the matter.

A city spokesperson who provided the document upon request declined to further comment.