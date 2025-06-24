'It's my passion to help.' Clevelanders respond to Garden Valley explosion with heart and humanity

Friends and neighbors on Cleveland's East Side have been collecting items to help those who lost their homes and belongings in a two-alarm explosion and fire that ripped through a 44-unit apartment complex in Cleveland's Garden Valley neighborhood Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Tracy Patton, of Survived to Live for Women in Recovery, brought clothes for women and children and some shoes to a drop-off location at Burten, Bell, Carr Development Inc., a community development organization on Kinsman Avenue near the Garden Valley neighborhood.

"It's my passion to help — assist, whatever I can," said Patton, who grew up in Ward 5, where the explosion occurred. "No matter what the community is going through, whatever they might need help with."

Abbey Marshall / Ideastream Public Media Tracy Patton, left, of Survived to Live for Women in Recovery, drops off clothing and shoes for those affected by the explosion and fire at Rainbow Terrace in Cleveland's Garden Valley neighborhood. Tyana Prude, of Burten, Bell, Carr Development Inc. speaks with her.

The explosion happened Monday afternoon at the Rainbow Terrace apartments near East 70th Street and Garden Valley Avenue in Cleveland's Garden Valley neighborhood.

The Cleveland Division of Fire described a harrowing scene as people scrambled for safety in a social media post.

A woman at a third-floor window dropped her baby to onlookers as fire crews arrived on scene, according to the fire department. Another person tied bedsheets together to escape the blaze. At least five people were taken to MetroHealth. Four turtles, two cats, a small dog and a lizard were rescued alive.

No firefighter injuries were reported.

The explosion left 42 residents displaced, having lost everything they own, according to Cleveland City Councilmember Richard Starr, who represents Ward 5.

"I know Cleveland will step up to the plate, as you always do," Starr wrote in a media release. "I thank you in advance for your heart and humanity."

The Red Cross is responding, Starr said. It opened a shelter on Monday evening, according to a social media post.

"Many Clevelanders and Northeast Ohioans have already reached out, asking how they can help these families in need," Starr said. "Clothing, hygiene products, toiletries, diapers, and non-perishable donations are being accepted at CornUcopia Place, 7201 Kinsman Rd., Suite 103b."

Lost pets can be claimed at Cleveland's Animal Care and Control by calling 216-664-3069.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the explosion and fire, which spread through the area below the roof of the complex, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The economic loss is estimated at $3.5 million.

Stephanie Czekalinski contributed to this report.