City of Cleveland is looking for a new head of Human Resources

The City of Cleveland’s Chief of Human Resources Paul Patton "is transitioning out of his role" and will be replaced later this month, a city spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Patton was appointed to the cabinet position by Mayor Justin Bibb during his transition in late 2021. No additional details were offered on his departure.

“Chief Patton has made significant contributions to this administration,” the spokesperson said in a written statement to Ideastream Public Media. “We thank him for his service and wish him well in his next chapter.”

Sources inside City Hall told Ideastream that Patton was out as early as last Friday, at which point the city’s spokesperson was unable to confirm or offer details.

Eduardo Romero, who currently serves as commissioner of Risk Management in the city’s finance department, will serve as the interim chief of HR effective March 21.

While the city begins its search for the next HR head, the law department will collaborate with outside counsel Perez Morris to “assist in the review of [the city’s] policies and procedures.”

“We have a significant opportunity for a top to bottom evaluation of best practices and areas for improvement,” the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes after recent complaints of employees allegedly threatening violence against other staffers, one of whom was transferred to a different department after claims she planned to “shoot up” her department. Bibb recently laid out plans for enhanced security measures at City Hall while the city investigates another employee threat.