Cleveland City Hall beefs up security after alleged employee threats

Cleveland City Hall is beefing up security measures following two incidents where city employees allegedly used threatening language.

A recently-wrapped investigation into an employee who threatened to “shoot up” their department at City Hall ended with a transfer to a new department in a different city building. The city is currently investigating another incident in which another city employee used threatening language, a city spokesperson confirmed to Ideastream Public Media.

In an internal email to staff, Mayor Justin Bibb laid out enhanced security measures, effective March 14.

Now, all City Hall employees must carry their ID badges to swipe in and out of the building, as well pass through metal detectors upon entrance. Previously, city employees were able to enter without being subject to metal detection.

All bags and packages brought in by visitors or staff are subject to inspection, the email states.

In addition, the city will deploy more security personnel to monitor the building and premises.

Visitors still have to register at security desks with a government ID and walk through metal detectors.

"I want to do whatever is best for employees and visitors at City Hall," City Council President Blaine Griffin said. "Everybody on council and the mayor and administration have to follow all the same rules."

The email, which does not mention either instance of alleged employee threats, said the changes are to better align with other public government facilities.

“We understand that these measures may cause some inconvenience, but the safety and security of our employees and facilities are our top priority,” Bibb wrote in the email.