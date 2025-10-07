Akron Decides: 2025 Akron School Board Debate

This November, Akron voters will have the opportunity to elect four members to the Akron Public Schools Board of Education. All eight candidates on the ballot have been invited to take part in a debate hosted by Akron Decides, a partnership of the Akron Press Club, Ideastream Public Media, the Akron Beacon Journal, Ideastream Public Media and Signal Akron.

Watch the debate live Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.:

The debate will take place Oct. 8 at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway St., Akron.

The district and board have weathered controversy in recent years. The district's embattled superintendent, Michael Robinson, was let go earlier this year. He was the third superintendent since 2021.

The board of ed immediately chose to forgo a search for a new superintendent, instead voting to offer the position to the district’s interim superintendent and longtime APS employee, Mary Outley. The board is also navigating challenging financial waters with layoffs in 2024 and 2025, and a sometimes tenuous relationship with the teachers union.

During the debate, the candidates will field questions posed by local journalists from the Beacon Journal, Ideastream and Signal. Cheryl Powell, executive editor of the Beacon Journal, will serve as moderator. Questions from the public also will be included. Have a question you want to pose to the candidates? Submit your suggestions to AkronDecides@gmail.com.