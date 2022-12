2017 OMEA High School Instrumental and Vocal All Stars of Northeast Ohio

WCLV and the Ohio Music Education Association are pleased to salute the following high school students in Districts IV, VI, and VII who received Superior ratings at a recent OMEA adjudicated event.

Congratulations, All Stars!

Amherst Marion L. Steele High School – Mark Skladan, Director of Choirs and Christopher Barbaro, Director of Bands

Junior Karyn Bellush, Flute

Senior Mackenzie Dolacki, Piccolo

Junior Richie Olin, Baritone saxophone

Junior Ana Colon, Voice - Soprano

Senior Adriana Figueroa, Voice - Alto

Senior Abigail Paul, Voice - Soprano

Aurora High School – Eddie Nabring, Band Director

Senior Rachel Nagy, Trumpet

Avon High School – Aaron Jacobs and Bryan Hoersten, Marching Band Directors and Jesse Martin, Orchestra Director

Senior Nathan Bridgett, Marimba

Senior Lauren Wittscher, Trumpet

Junior Jennifer Gillert, Trumpet

Senior Samuel Eddington, Horn

Senior Julia Maddock, Clarinet

Junior Chase Fensore, Cello

Junior Jack Thorne, Cello

Avon Lake High School – David Eddleman, Director of Bands, Michael Lisi, Director of Choirs, and Dawn Kulikowski, Director of Concert, String, & Chamber Orchestras

Junior Anna Lautzenheiser, Tenor saxophone

Senior Alex Wichman, Alto saxophone

Junior Mary Ross, Alto saxophone

Senior Andrew Paulick, Trumpet

Junior Anna White, French horn

Senior Braeden Loveless, Clarinet

Junior Noah Rish, Trombone and Voice - Baritone

Senior Caleb Orr, Snare drum, Timpani, and Voice - Tenor

Senior James Peña, Violin

Junior Macie Schiely, Violin

Junior Anna White, Viola

Senior Clare Cantleberry, Voice - Soprano

Senior Ruth Kurak, Voice - Alto

Senior Anna Chafin, Voice - Alto

Junior Emily Higley, Voice - Soprano

Junior Katie Roberts, Voice - Soprano

Junior Rebecca Fjeldstad, Voice - Soprano

Junior Kylie Crawford, Voice - Alto

Junior Leo Zigmond, Voice - Baritone

Beaumont School – Dr. Lisa Litteral, Music Department Chair

Senior Nina Mesh, Violin

Junior Eman Bechara, Voice - Soprano

Junior Katie Mastrandrea, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Courtney Foerg, Voice - Soprano

Berea-Midpark High School – Jeff Fudale, Band Director, Lisa Cheshier, Orchestra Director, and Catherine Robison-Ranney, Choir Director

Senior Drew Schoenhofer, Voice - Tenor

Senior Mark Ross, Voice - Tenor

Senior Ryan McClain, Voice - Bass

Senior Rebekah Mallory, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Caleb Allen-Wagner, Alto saxophone

Senior Cecilia Hiros, Harp

Junior Andrew Dinin, Tuba

Junior Kathryn Kong, Cello

Senior Georgia Hopps-Weber, Bass

Senior Abigail Cwiklinski, Violin

Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School – Jason Wyse, Band Director

Junior Claire Pajka, Flute

Senior Adam Kruze, Alto saxophone

Junior Matt Mino, Alto saxophone

Senior Chas Backman, Trumpet

Junior Zeke Churchin, Euphonium

Senior Nick Mihalich, Trombone

Junior Alex Jonovich, Alto saxophone

Junior Kaitlyn Brulia, Flute and Piccolo

Junior Jackson Williams, Snare drum

Senior Daniel Hradisky, Alto saxophone

Cleveland Central Catholic High School – Tracy Jones and Sr. Mary Seton, Music Teachers

Senior Jay'da Hall, Flute

Junior Marcus Rutledge, Voice - Baritone

Senior Kayla Cooper, Flute

Cloverleaf High School – Andrew Winter, Band Director

Junior Emily Gladden, Clarinet

Cuyahoga Falls High School – Dustin Harris, Band Director

Junior Zach Dunphy, Trombone

Junior Lexie Brown, Clarinet

Junior Marissa Bowers, Flute

Senior Julian Selvaggio, Piano

Junior Daniel Criss, Percussion

Eastlake North High School – Devra Laserson, Choir Director

Junior Molly Moran, Voice - Alto

Junior Melanie Stoldt, Voice - Soprano

Senior Kelsi Cline, Voice - Alto

Hathaway Brown – Linda Simon-Mietus, Orchestra Director

Senior Ananya Kalahasti, Piano

Senior Arielle DeVito, Flute

Junior Joy Archer Frodyma, Bass

Junior Sukhmani Kaur, Clarinet

Independence High School – Gretchen Obrovac, Vocal Music Director

Senior Sabré Randall, Voice - Soprano

Junior Emma Sommer, Voice - Soprano

Junior Grace Heldwein, Voice - Alto

Senior Anna Buczek, Voice - Alto

Senior Jesse Belitz, Voice - Baritone

Junior Maggie George, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Junior Karah Chappel, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Kenmore High School – Barbara Bellamy, Choir Director

Senior Brandon Ferguson, Voice - Tenor

Senior Precious Boykin, Voice - Alto

Senior Kyares Townsend, Voice - Bass

Junior Kyle Ferguson, Voice - Baritone

Senior Makenzie Stafford, Voice - Alto

Senior Shamajae McCullough, Voice – Tenor

Mogadore High School – Stephanie Bonitz, Director of Bands and Choirs

Junior Slade Lowther, Trombone

Senior Drew Pendergast, Percussion

Senior Alexis Pierce, Voice - Alto

Senior Joshua Sanders, Voice – Baritone

Norton High School – Thomas Chiera, Band Director

Senior Sarah Longfellow, Clarinet

Senior Isabella Hill, Clarinet

Junior Hannah Rowell, Oboe

Junior Shannon Hahe, Flute

Senior Ryan Vaughn, Tuba

Senior Noah Runninger, Percussion

Norwayne High School – Eric Ratica, Band Director

Junior Lynnsey Winchell, Tuba

Junior Seth Hunt, Alto saxophone

Senior Kim Dull, Flute

Junior Cheyenne Ellis, Clarinet

Orange High School – Rebecca Ellsworth, Orchestra Director

Senior Emma Rico, Violin

Senior Thea Apanius, Violin

Orrville High School – Christopher Jones, Band Director

Junior Elizabeth Maiwurm, Clarinet

Padua Franciscan High School – Mark A. Wozniak, Director of Instrumental Music and Tamara Plasterer, Choir Director

Junior Maggie Mihalus, Flute

Junior Ryan Kazubski, Snare drum

Junior Terrin Akstens, French horn

Junior Andrew Natran, Trumpet

Junior Natalie Prusovic, Flute

Junior Rachel George, Oboe

Senior Michelle Halle, Trumpet

Junior Hallie Ward, Flute & Piccolo

Senior Martin McConnell, Baritone saxophone

Junior Andrew Smeader, Violin

Junior Emme Licygiewicz, Flute

Junior Nicole Rongone, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Parma Senior High School – Jared Plasterer, Choir Director

Senior Rae Moro, Voice - Mezzo-soprano

Senior Alexcia Ambroz, Voice - Soprano

Senior Sarah Donahue, Voice - Soprano

Perry High School – Brad Hruska, Band Director

Senior Samantha Whelpley, Flute

Junior Kirk Hodkinson, Alto saxophone

Senior Justin Sundy, Trumpet

Senior Maxim Klinar, Percussion

Senior Ryanne Locker, Horn

Rocky River High School – Allison Paetz, Choir Director and Kirk Taylor, Band Director

Junior Mary Bierman, Voice - Soprano

Senior Emily Bollin, Voice - Soprano

Junior Marybeth Curtis, Voice - Soprano

Junior Jamie Spallino, Voice - Soprano

Senior Alex Lenhart, Trumpet

Senior Katie Mediate, Oboe

Junior Dante Centuori, Trombone

Junior Austin Wilson, Marimba

Junior Dan Tomazin, French horn

Junior Margo Alibeckoff, Alto saxophone

Junior Alekso Miller, Baritone saxophone

Junior Katie Malquest, Trumpet

Senior Sophie Manoloff, Trumpet

Junior Angeliki Cintron, Flute

Saint Ignatius High School – Dan Hamlin, Band Director

Senior Joe Foti, Clarinet

Senior Justin Boes, Snare drum

Junior Beck Saine, Clarinet and Voice - Tenor

St. Joseph Academy – Kathleen Cooper, Choir Director and David E. Mumford, Orchestra Director

Senior Maya Cundiff, Voice - Soprano

Senior Angela Cicero, Voice - Alto

Senior Kala Seeholzer, Flute

Southeast High School – Dr. Joni Stoll, Band Director

Junior Grace Klein, Clarinet

Junior Devin Gear, French horn

Junior Chandler Crouch, Baritone saxophone

Junior Tanner Gordon, Snare drum and Xylophone

Springfield High School – Ernie Cole, Band Director

Junior Kendra Sanner, Percussion

Strongsville High School – Brian King, Director of Bands

Senior Sydney Reik, Trombone

Senior Kyle Perisutti, Trumpet

Westlake High School – Hilary Patriok, Band Director and Jennifer Butler, Choir Director

Junior Kyle Yu, Clarinet

Senior Cara Rovella, Voice - Soprano

Junior Selma Babiker, Flute

Junior Jillian Cellucci, Flute

Junior Jillian Eddy, Marimba

Junior Jade Hawk, Bass

Junior Rachel Kaiser, Flute

Junior Ryan Karpuszka, Cello

Junior Aaron Kim, Violin

Senior Abigail Ogonek, Piano

Junior Allison Routhier, Flute

Wickliffe High School – Pamela Graves, Music Director

Senior Rhiannon Johnson, Alto saxophone

Senior Andrew Barrows, Trumpet