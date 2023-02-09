Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine
A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed and caught fire in the town of East Palestine, Ohio, around 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Of the 38 cars that derailed, 11 contained toxic chemicals including vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen, and butyl acrylate.
Residents are worried about environmental and health impacts after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed earlier this month and officials evacuated the area to conduct a controlled burn.
As air and water tests continue in East Palestine, EPA administrator asks residents to trust scienceResidents can call a local hotline to request a test of the air in their home or the water in their private wells.
Residents remain concerned about their health and safety after a major train derailment and release of toxic chemicals earlier this month.
People worry about health impacts and whether the air and water are safe.
The Ohio Attorney General dismissed charges brought against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert, who was arrested at a news conference, dragged to the floor and handcuffed as other journalists recorded it.
People living near the site of the train derailment earlier this month near East Palestine are seeking medical care for symptoms patients worry are related to the chemical spill.
Greater Cincinnati Water Works is testing the Ohio River regularly and hasn't detected any chemicals from a train derailment at East Palestine, Ohio.
The video from Salem shows sparks beneath the train's railcars. The footage was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
East Palestine residents are advised to drink bottled water for now. The Ohio EPA is keeping an eye on the chemical plume moving down the Ohio River.
The EPA has been monitoring for several hazardous chemicals following last week's train derailment in East Palestine.
Air monitoring continues in East Palestine after the crews released a number of toxic chemicals in what officials called a "controlled explosion" last week.
The freight rail company submitted the plan to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. It includes installing wells to monitor groundwater and sampling soil near the site of the derailment.
A reporter for NewsNation was arrested for criminal trespassing Wednesday at a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio but the details of it are still unclear.