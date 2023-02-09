© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine

A Norfolk Southern freight train derailed and caught fire in the town of East Palestine, Ohio, around 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Of the 38 cars that derailed, 11 contained toxic chemicals including vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen, and butyl acrylate.

Water is pumped into a creek for aeration in East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment released toxic chemicals.
NPR News
What to know about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Residents are worried about environmental and health impacts after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed earlier this month and officials evacuated the area to conduct a controlled burn.
