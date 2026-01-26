WCLV Program Guide 1-25-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Banks, Steven Come As You Are Julian Velasco, sx; Winston Choi, p Cedille CDR-90000213 As We Are 5:39

0:05:39 Garcia, Russell Miniature Symphony for Saxophone West Coast Saxophone Quartet Cambria CD-1045 All The Sax You've Ever Dreamed Of 8:27

0:14:06 Fasch, Johann Friedrich Sinfonia in G Paillard Chamber Orch/Jean-François Paillard RCA RCD1-5468 The Pachelbel Canon And Two Suites For Strings / Two Sinfonias And Concerto For Trumpet 9:35

0:25:26 Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian" London Sym/Claudio Abbado London 4758677 Mendelssohn: Symphonies 3 Scottish & 4 Italian * LSO/Claudio Abbado 29:49:00

0:55:15 Monteverdi, Claudio Madrigals, Bk VII Vocal soloists; Concerto Italiano/Rinaldo Alessandrini Naive OP-7365 Il Combattimento Di Tancredi E Clorinda / Ill Ballo Delle Ingrate 1:37

1:00:00 Biber, Heinrich von String Sonata No. 8 in G Parley of Instruments/Roy Goodman Hyperion CDA-66145 Twelve Sonatas For Trumpets, Strings, Timpani And Continuo 5:24

1:05:24 Allegri, Gregorio Motet, "Miserere" Roy Goodman, treble; King's College Cho Cambridge/David Willcocks London 421147-2 Miserere / Stabat Mater 11:15

1:18:13 Strauss, Richard Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat, Op. 11 John Cerminaro, fh; Orch/Paul Taylor Crystal CD-775 John Cerminaro 14:24

1:32:37 Strauss, Richard Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat Barry Tuckwell, fh; Royal Phil/Vladimir Ashkenazy London 430370-2 Horn Concertos 20:34

1:53:11 Strauss, Richard Four Songs, Op. 36 Kiri Te Kanawa, s; Sir Georg Solti, p London 430511-2 Strauss: Vier letzte Lieder * 13 Lieder 1:50

2:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Keith Jarrett, p ECM 2627/28 (2) Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1 5:16

2:05:16 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 32 in C Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer MHS 5576550 (5) Haydn Symphonies 21-39 15:05

2:20:21 Abel, Carl Friedrich Symphony #5 in C Cantilena/Adrian Shepherd Chandos CHAN-8648 Abel 7:37

2:27:58 Bach, Johann Sebastian Little Preludes, BWV 924/932 Angela Hewitt, p Hyperion CDA-67121/2 (2) Bach 1:20

2:29:18 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 4 in E-Flat, BWV 1010 Sung-Won Yang, vc London DD-41156 (2) Bach Cello Suites 25:01:00

2:54:19 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Keith Jarrett, p ECM 2627/28 (2) Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1 1:43

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Scriabin, Alexander Twelve Etudes, Op 8 Alexander Paley, p Naxos 8.55307 Scriabin: Etudes (Complete) 5:15

3:05:15 Shostakovich, Dmitri Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35 Peter Jablonski, p; Royal Phil/Vladimir Ashkenazy; Raymond Simmons, tr London 436239-2 n/a 22:42

3:27:57 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Esquisses, Op 63 Laurent Martin, p Naxos 8.555496 ALKAN: Esquisses Op. 63 1:45

3:29:42 Burleigh Four Rocky Mountain Sketches, Op 11 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p Cedille CDR-90000097 American Virtuosa: Tribute to Maud Powell 9:56

3:39:38 Strong, George Templeton From a Notebook of Sketches Moscow Sym Orch/ Adriano Naxos 8.559078 Strong 15:14

3:54:52 Foster, Stephen If You've Only Got a Moustache Paula Robison, pic; Eliot Fisk, g MHS 5173217 Mountain Songs: A Cycle Of American Folk Music 1:37

4:00:00 Cahuzac, Louis Cantilène Jonathan Cohler, cl; Rasa Vitkauskaite, p Ongaku Records 024-121 Rhapsodie Française 4:52

4:04:52 Douglas, Roy Cantilena Royal Ballet Sinfonia/David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 8.554186 ENGLISH STRING MINIATURES, Vol. 1 7:42

4:12:34 Chopin, Frédéric Les Sylphides Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG 437404-2 (2) Herbert von Karajan - Ballets Celebres 27:27:00

4:41:32 Poulenc, Francis Flute Sonata (1958) Emmanuel Pahud, f; Eric Le Sage, p EMI/Ang CDC5-56488-2 Paris: French Flute Music 12:33

4:54:05 Délibes, Léo Coppélia Lyon Opéra Orch/Kent Nagano Erato 96368-2 Delibes: Coppélia (Highlights) 1:24

5:00:00 Kalliwoda, Johann Wenzel Six Nocturnes, Op 186 Brett Deubner, vi; Caroline Fauchet, p Centaur CRC-3326 Music Of Reinecke, Sitt, Kalliowoda 5:46

5:05:46 Kalliwoda, Johann Wenzel Oboe Concertino Burkhard Glaetzner, ob; Berlin Sym Orch/Claus Peter Flor Capriccio 10281 n/a 16:30

5:22:16 Stravinsky, Igor Concertino for Twelve Instruments Orpheus Ch Orch DG 453458-2 Shadow Dances 6:20

5:30:13 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 49 in f, "Passione" Heidelberg Sym/Thomas Fey Hänssler Classic CD-98.236 Joseph Haydn: Complete Symphonies Vol 6 24:38:00

5:54:51 Bach, Johann Sebastian St Matthew Passion, BWV 244 Ambrosian Singers, English Chamber Orch/Johannes Somary Vanguard OVC-4060/1/2 (3) St. Matthew Passion 1:27

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Sir Peter Maxwell Davies: An Orkney Wedding with Sunrise (1985)

Frank Bridge: Rhapsody 'Enter Spring' (1927)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

J. S. BACH:Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565.OLIVIER MESSIAEN:Apparition de l’eglise éternelle.

GEORGE CRUMB:Pastoral Drone.CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR:Allegro (i.), fr Symphony No. 6 in g, Op. 42, no. 2 --Kent Tritle (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) PD Archive (r. 2/4/2025)

SERGEI PROKOFIEV:Music for Children, Op. 65 (Promenade; Historiette; Tarantelle; Valse; La pluie et l’arc-en-ciel; Marche) –Raymond Nagam (St. John the Divine) Pro Organo 7265

MARCEL DUPRÉ:Final, fr Seven Pieces, Op. 27 –Michael Murray (St. John the Divine) Telarc 80169

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:

Mozart celebrates birthday #270 on January 27, and on this program we’ll pay tribute to him for his brilliant sacred choral and organ music, as well as to several other wonderful composers whose birthdays fall within the month of January!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

François Couperin: Sonata No. 3 in g 'L'Astrée' (1690)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Dies Irae (1690)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor (1768)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)

Karl Jenkins: Nunc dimittis (2014)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Sir William Walton: The Wise Virgins: Suite (1940)

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 1 in E (1899)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March (1842)

Max Reger: Finale from Flute Serenade (1915)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Wynton Marsalis: Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin, Movement 4: Nicola's Strathspey Nicola Benedetti, violin Album: Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto Decca 30521 Music: 4:244

Franz Schubert: 4 Impromptus, D935, Op. 142: Mvt 3 Jonathan Biss, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN Music: 11:14

Rebecca Clarke: Prelude, Allegro, and Pastorale for Clarinet and Viola Todd Palmer, clarinet; Ayane Kozasa, viola Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 12:01

Wynton Marsalis: Concerto for Orchestra: Mvts 4, 5 & 6 WDR Symphony Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany Music: 19:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Bagatelles, Op. 126, No. 6 Molly Morkoski, piano Album: Threads Albany Records Music: 4:12

Juan Pablo Contreras: La Minerva: Mvt. 3 Laura Frautschi, violin; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2, "Moonlight Sonata" Evren Ozel, piano Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC Music: 14:42

Hanna Helgegren: The Nordic Seasons Camerata Nordica Octet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 20:59

14:00 EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION with Jan Weller

Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra

Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Paavo Järvi, conductor

George Enescu Prelude from 'Oedipe'

Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 2

Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Joélle Harvey, soprano; Taylor Raven, mezzo-soprano; Miles Mykkanen, tenor; Dashon Burton, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 ‘Choral’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Gaia Daniel, 15, piano, from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Miroirs, M. 43: III. Une barque sur l’océan by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anahit (Aeon) Bashir, 15, cello, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota

12 Danzas españolas, Op. 37, No. 2: Orientale by Enrique Granados (1867-1916), arr. Gregor Piatigorsky (1903-1976)

Quartet Selene: Layla Chakhvashvili-Martinez, 17, Violin, from Orono, Minnesota; Lorelei Schoenhard, 16, Violin from Saint Cloud, Minnesota; Sophia Alexander, 17, Cello from Minneapolis, Minnesota; and

Emily Alexander, 17, Viola from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Two Pop Songs on Antique Poems: I. ‘A letter from the After-life’ by Dinuk Wijeratne (b. 1978)

William Feng, 16, Piano/Composer from Plymouth, Minnesota

Dear Back of the Bus Boys by William Feng (b. 2009)

Ramon Campos, 17, Violin, from Rochester, Minnesota

Rondino on a Theme by Beethoven by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Flashback Finale

Evren Ozel, Piano from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Interlude II by Leon Kirchner (1919-2009)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC

Arnold Schoenberg: Pelleas und Melisande (1903)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Clint Needham: Urban Sprawl — Alarm Will Sound/Alan Pierson, cond. (private CD) 6:33

Mary Ann Griebling: Viñetas de Criasturas de España — Yang Zeng, violin; José Herrara, cello; Pedro Martinez, cello (CCG 11-18-12) 8:36

Monica Houghton: Ménage à Trois — Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 9:26

Nicholas Underhill: Jovian Clouds — Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-14) 5:57

Donald Erb: Aura II — Lynn Harrell, cello (Albany 092) 9:40

Clint Needham: Cradle My Heart — Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory Motet Choir/Dirk Garner cond.; Duo Amaral, guitars (private CD) 7:28

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

America 250: Native American Nations and the Making of the United States with Matthew L.M. Fletcher

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Maurice Ravel: Le gibet from 'Gaspard de la nuit' (1908)

Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Frederick Delius: On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring (1912)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Aria (1923)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)