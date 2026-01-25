WCLV Program Guide 1-24-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 2, BWV 870/91 Léon Berben, hc Brilliant Classics 93102 (155) Bach Edition: Complete Works 5:30

0:05:30 Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in F, Op. 6, No. 2 Amsterdam Baroque Ensemble/Koopman Erato ECD-75357 Haendel: Concerti Grossi Op. VI Nos. 1,2,4,6 10:17

0:17:20 Bosmans, Henriette Cello Concerto No. 1 Raphael Wallfisch, vc; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Ed Spanjaard CPO 555694-2 Henriette Bosmans: Cello Concertos 1 & 2; Poeme 37:43:00

0:55:03 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Nouvelles suite de pièces de clavecin (1728) Jorge Federico Osorio, p Cedille CDR-90000197 Jorge Federico Osorio: The French Album 1:33

1:00:00 Tárrega, Francisco Five "Preludios" Eduardo Fernandez, g London 417618-2 Eduardo Fernández 5:29

1:05:29 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 29 in A, K. 201 Vienna Phil/Leonard Bernstein DG 429221-2 Mozart Symphonien No. 25 No. 29 Klarinettenkonzert 23:27

1:28:56 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Magic Flute, K. 620 Pilafian, tuba; Arizona State University Chamber Orch/Russell Summit DCD-190 Brassy Night at the Opera 3:01

1:33:36 Jacob, Gordon Piano and Winds Sextet in B-Flat, Op 6 Anthony Goldstone, p; Elysian Wind Quintet MHS 5171979 Holst: Quintet in A Minor Op. 3, Wind Quintet in A Flat Op. 14/ Jacob: Sextet in B Flat Op. 6 21:07

1:54:43 Jacob, Gordon Tuba Suite (1972) Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p Pro Arte CDD-595 The English Tuba 1:43

2:00:00 Sibelius, Jean King Christian II Suite, Op. 27 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi BIS LP-228 Sibelius - Symphony No.3 and Suite from King Christian II 5:14

2:05:14 Crusell, Bernhard Henrik Clarinet Concerto #2 in f, Op 5, "Grand Concerto" Karl Leister, cl; Lahti Sym/Osmo Vänskä BIS CD-345 Crusell: Clarinet Concertos 23:10

2:28:24 Sibelius, Jean The Tempest, Op. 109 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi BIS CD-448 The Tempest Suites, Op.109 1:49

2:30:13 Brahms, Johannes Cello Sonata #1 in e, Op 38 Anner Bylsma, vc; Lambert Orkis, p Sony SK-68249 Brahms: Sonatas for Piano and Cello/ Schumann: 5 Stucke im Volkston 24:50:00

2:55:03 Brahms, Johannes Deutsche Volkslieder WoO 33 Margaret Price, s; Graham Johnson, p RCA 60901-2 Brahms: Lieder 1:21

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Gassmann, Johann Florian La casa di campagna Eclipse Chamber Orch/Sylvia Alimena Naxos 8.570421 Gassman Overtures 5:15

3:05:15 Haydn, Franz Joseph Baryton Trio No. 96 in b John Hsu, baryton; David Miller, vi; Fortunato Arico, vc ASV CDGAU-109 HAYDN, J.: Baryton Trios - Vol. 2 14:51

3:20:06 Durante, Francesco Song, "Danza, danza, fanciulla" Dmitri Hvorostovsky, br; St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner Philips 456543-2 Arie Antiche 1:07

3:21:13 Confrey "Wise Cracker" Suite (1936) Eteri Andjaparidze, p Naxos 8.559016 CONFREY: Piano Music 7:45:00

3:28:58 Gershwin, George "Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture" New Zealand Sym/James Judd Naxos 8.559107 Gershwin 25:13:00

3:54:11 Gershwin, George "Porgy and Bess" New York Choral Artists, New York Phil/Zubin Mehta Teldec 46318-2 Gershwin 1:48:00

4:00:00 Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Fernando Espi, g Verso VRS-2022 n/a 5:52

4:05:52 Wagner, Richard Siegfried Idyll NBC Sym/Arturo Toscanini RCA 59482-2 Wagner: Orchestral Excerpts 17:37

4:25:00 Myslivecek, Josef Violin Concerto in G, "Pastoral" Shizuka Ishikawa, v; Dvorak Chamber Orch/Libor Pesek Supraphon SU-32592031 Myslivecek: Violin Concertos 17:55

4:42:55 Janácek, Leoš Violin Concerto Christian Tetzlaff, v; Philharmonia/Libor Pesek Virgin 91506-2 n/a 11:59

4:54:54 Tchaikovsky, Peter Album for the Young, Op. 39 Leigh Howard Stevens, marimba Delos DE-3142 Marimba When... 1:32

5:00:00 Fontana, Rafaello Trumpet Sonata #10 in e Gerard Schwarz, tr; Albert Fuller, hc; Leonard Sharrow, bn Nonesuch H-71274 A Baroque Trumpet Recital 5:16

5:05:16 Copland, Aaron An Outdoor Overture Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz Delos DE-3140 Portraits Of Freedom 9:21

5:14:37 Creston, Paul Toccata, Op 68 Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz Naxos 8.559153 CRESTON: Symphony No. 5 / Toccata / Partita 13:40

5:29:46 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat Cleveland Orch/George Szell Sony MHK-62979 Haydn: Symphonies 97, 98 & 99 24:18:00

5:54:04 Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite London Sym Orch/George Szell London 417694-2 The Water Music / Royal Fireworks Music (Excerpts) ‎ 1:47

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:50 Manuel Ponce "Estrellita" (Little Star) Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502 "Juan Diego Flórez: Sentimiento Latino"

06:04:37 Manuel Ponce Sonata in g for cello and piano John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano Orchid Classics 100198 "Corazon - The Music of Latin America"

06:31:08 Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3 Philip Hemmo, guitar Project Aurora 8845013118 "Romantic Works for Classical Guitar"

06:47:03 Manuel Ponce Balada Mexicana (Mexican Ballad) Eva Suk, piano The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 926 "Musica Mexicana, volume 6"

07:01:00 Heitor Villa-Lobos Guitar Concerto Roland Dyens, guitar Jean-Walter Audoli Ensemble Valois 6114 "Villa-Lobos: Roland Dyens"

07:20:21 Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Julianne Banse, soprano The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic EMI Classics 62507 "The Most Relaxing Cello Album in the World...Ever!"

07:26:43 Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp ASV 2101 "Fantaisie for Flute & Harp"

07:32:27 Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa Roldan 050 "Villa-Lobos: Cinco Conciertos Para Piano Y Orquesta"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Wynton Marsalis: Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin, Movement 4: Nicola's Strathspey Nicola Benedetti, violin Album: Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto Decca 30521 Music: 4:244

Franz Schubert: 4 Impromptus, D935, Op. 142: Mvt 3 Jonathan Biss, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN Music: 11:14

Rebecca Clarke: Prelude, Allegro, and Pastorale for Clarinet and Viola Todd Palmer, clarinet; Ayane Kozasa, viola Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 12:01

Wynton Marsalis: Concerto for Orchestra: Mvts 4, 5 & 6 WDR Symphony Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany Music: 19:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Bagatelles, Op. 126, No. 6 Molly Morkoski, piano Album: Threads Albany Records Music: 4:12

Juan Pablo Contreras: La Minerva: Mvt. 3 Laura Frautschi, violin; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2, "Moonlight Sonata" Evren Ozel, piano Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC Music: 14:42

Hanna Helgegren: The Nordic Seasons Camerata Nordica Octet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 20:59

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song (1921)

Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)

Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Gaia Daniel, 15, piano, from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Miroirs, M. 43: III. Une barque sur l’océan by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anahit (Aeon) Bashir, 15, cello, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota

12 Danzas españolas, Op. 37, No. 2: Orientale by Enrique Granados (1867-1916), arr. Gregor Piatigorsky (1903-1976)

Quartet Selene: Layla Chakhvashvili-Martinez, 17, Violin, from Orono, Minnesota; Lorelei Schoenhard, 16, Violin from Saint Cloud, Minnesota; Sophia Alexander, 17, Cello from Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Emily Alexander, 17, Viola from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Two Pop Songs on Antique Poems: I. ‘A letter from the After-life’ by Dinuk Wijeratne (b. 1978)

William Feng, 16, Piano/Composer from Plymouth, Minnesota

Dear Back of the Bus Boys by William Feng (b. 2009)

Ramon Campos, 17, Violin, from Rochester, Minnesota

Rondino on a Theme by Beethoven by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Flashback Finale

Evren Ozel, Piano from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Interlude II by Leon Kirchner (1919-2009)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Gershwins: PORGY AND BESS

Kwamé Ryan; Alfred Walker (Porgy), Brittany Renee (Bess), Ryan Speedo Green (Crown), Frederick Ballentine (Sportin’ Life), Leah Hawkins (Serena), Vuvu Mpofu (Clara),Denyce Graves (Maria), Benjamin Taylor (Jake)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Nonesuch 979151-2 Songs by Gershwin

00:04:01 00:05:08 Frank Loesser Anywhere I Wonder Liz Callaway Varese Sarabande 30206-5434 Anywhere I Wonder: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser

00:09:09 00:03:49 Frank Loesser If I Were a Bell Liz Callaway Varese Sarabande 30206-5434 Anywhere I Wonder: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser

00:14:31 00:02:21 Irving Berlin Sun in the Morning Liz Callaway Varese Sarabande 30206-20192 The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off Broodway

00:18:11 00:03:31 Freed/Brown/Bacharach/David Knowing When to Leave/Promises, Promises Liz Callaway PS Classics 03607-09842 Liz Callaway: Passage of Time

00:22:53 00:03:43 Paul McCartney Eleanor Rigby Liz Callaway PS Classics 03607-09842 Liz Callaway: Passage of Time

00:29:28 00:04:09 Richard Rodgers/Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Sweetest Sounds/I Can See It Liz and Ann Hampton Calloway DRG DRG91443 Sibling Revelry

00:37:28 00:04:43 Stephen Sondheim The Miller's Son Liz Callaway Working Girl 95269-20154 To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Sings Sondheim

00:43:53 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein The Gentleman Is a Dope Liz Callaway Masterworks B'way 8697-41738 Allegrro -- Studio Cast Recording

00:48:17 00:03:25 Jimmy Webb Up, Up and Away Liz Callaway Varese Sarabande 30206-21062 The Beat Goes On

00:52:23 00:00:37 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

00:53:03 00:03:51 Cole Porter Filler: Friendship Liz and Ann Hampton Calloway DRG DRG91443 Sibling Revelry

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel –

Martin Fröst, clarinet, NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor

CLYNE: Restless Oceans

HILLBORG: Clarinet Concerto (Peacock Tales)

DVORAK: Symphony No. 7

BUSONI: Tanzwalzer; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Werner Andreas Albert, conductor; CPO 999161

MAYER: Symphony No. 1; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Leo McFall, conductor; CPO 555293

22:00 OVATIONS:

Cleveland Repertory Orch, Matthew Salvaggio cond. Concert of June 7, 2025

Malek Jandali: Phoenix in Exile (2014)

Carlos Simon: This Land (2019)

Ruth Gipps: Horn Concerto Op 58 (1968)

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 (1893)

23:20 QUIET HOUR

