© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Closings from WKYC
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 1-24-2026

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 25, 2026 at 11:49 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 2, BWV 870/91            Léon Berben, hc           Brilliant Classics           93102 (155)      Bach Edition: Complete Works           5:30
0:05:30 Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in F, Op. 6, No. 2         Amsterdam Baroque Ensemble/Koopman      Erato    ECD-75357       Haendel: Concerti Grossi Op. VI Nos. 1,2,4,6            10:17
0:17:20 Bosmans, Henriette       Cello Concerto No. 1     Raphael Wallfisch, vc; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Ed Spanjaard CPO     555694-2          Henriette Bosmans: Cello Concertos 1 & 2; Poeme  37:43:00
0:55:03 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Nouvelles suite de pièces de clavecin (1728)      Jorge Federico Osorio, p         Cedille  CDR-90000197 Jorge Federico Osorio: The French Album            1:33
1:00:00 Tárrega, Francisco        Five "Preludios" Eduardo Fernandez, g   London 417618-2            Eduardo Fernández       5:29
1:05:29 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Symphony No. 29 in A, K. 201   Vienna Phil/Leonard Bernstein          DG       429221-2          Mozart Symphonien No. 25 No. 29 Klarinettenkonzert         23:27
1:28:56 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       The Magic Flute, K. 620 Pilafian, tuba; Arizona State University Chamber Orch/Russell          Summit DCD-190          Brassy Night at the Opera            3:01
1:33:36 Jacob, Gordon  Piano and Winds Sextet in B-Flat, Op 6  Anthony Goldstone, p; Elysian Wind Quintet     MHS     5171979           Holst: Quintet in A Minor Op. 3, Wind Quintet in A Flat Op. 14/ Jacob: Sextet in B Flat Op. 6     21:07
1:54:43 Jacob, Gordon  Tuba Suite (1972)         Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p            Pro Arte            CDD-595          The English Tuba          1:43
2:00:00 Sibelius, Jean   King Christian II Suite, Op. 27    Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi            BIS       LP-228 Sibelius - Symphony No.3 and Suite from King Christian II          5:14
2:05:14 Crusell, Bernhard Henrik           Clarinet Concerto #2 in f, Op 5, "Grand Concerto"            Karl Leister, cl; Lahti Sym/Osmo Vänskä BIS       CD-345 Crusell: Clarinet Concertos            23:10
2:28:24 Sibelius, Jean   The Tempest, Op. 109   Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi       BIS            CD-448 The Tempest Suites, Op.109      1:49
2:30:13 Brahms, Johannes        Cello Sonata #1 in e, Op 38       Anner Bylsma, vc; Lambert Orkis, p Sony    SK-68249         Brahms: Sonatas for Piano and Cello/ Schumann: 5 Stucke im Volkston       24:50:00
2:55:03 Brahms, Johannes        Deutsche Volkslieder WoO 33    Margaret Price, s; Graham Johnson, p        RCA     60901-2            Brahms: Lieder 1:21
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Gassmann, Johann Florian        La casa di campagna    Eclipse Chamber Orch/Sylvia Alimena      Naxos  8.570421          Gassman Overtures      5:15
3:05:15 Haydn, Franz Joseph    Baryton Trio No. 96 in b John Hsu, baryton; David Miller, vi; Fortunato Arico, vc        ASV     CDGAU-109     HAYDN, J.: Baryton Trios - Vol. 2            14:51
3:20:06 Durante, Francesco      Song, "Danza, danza, fanciulla" Dmitri Hvorostovsky, br; St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner    Philips  456543-2          Arie Antiche      1:07
3:21:13 Confrey "Wise Cracker" Suite (1936)       Eteri Andjaparidze, p     Naxos  8.559016            CONFREY: Piano Music           7:45:00
3:28:58 Gershwin, George         "Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture" New Zealand Sym/James Judd          Naxos  8.559107          Gershwin          25:13:00
3:54:11 Gershwin, George         "Porgy and Bess"          New York Choral Artists, New York Phil/Zubin Mehta           Teldec  46318-2            Gershwin          1:48:00
4:00:00 Wagner, Richard           Tannhäuser      Fernando Espi, g           Verso   VRS-2022            n/a       5:52
4:05:52 Wagner, Richard           Siegfried Idyll    NBC Sym/Arturo Toscanini        RCA            59482-2            Wagner: Orchestral Excerpts     17:37
4:25:00 Myslivecek, Josef         Violin Concerto in G, "Pastoral"  Shizuka Ishikawa, v; Dvorak Chamber Orch/Libor Pesek       Supraphon        SU-32592031    Myslivecek: Violin Concertos            17:55
4:42:55 Janácek, Leoš   Violin Concerto Christian Tetzlaff, v; Philharmonia/Libor Pesek            Virgin   91506-2            n/a       11:59
4:54:54 Tchaikovsky, Peter        Album for the Young, Op. 39      Leigh Howard Stevens, marimba           Delos   DE-3142           Marimba When...          1:32
5:00:00 Fontana, Rafaello          Trumpet Sonata #10 in e           Gerard Schwarz, tr; Albert Fuller, hc; Leonard Sharrow, bn Nonesuch         H-71274           A Baroque Trumpet Recital            5:16
5:05:16 Copland, Aaron An Outdoor Overture     Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz     Delos   DE-3140     Portraits Of Freedom     9:21
5:14:37 Creston, Paul    Toccata, Op 68 Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz     Naxos  8.559153            CRESTON: Symphony No. 5 / Toccata / Partita  13:40
5:29:46 Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 99 in E-Flat        Cleveland Orch/George Szell     Sony    MHK-62979      Haydn: Symphonies 97, 98 & 99 24:18:00
5:54:04 Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite         London Sym Orch/George Szell            London 417694-2          The Water Music / Royal Fireworks Music (Excerpts) ‎     1:47

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
06:00:50 Manuel Ponce "Estrellita" (Little Star) Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502 "Juan Diego Flórez: Sentimiento Latino"
06:04:37 Manuel Ponce Sonata in g for cello and piano John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano Orchid Classics 100198 "Corazon - The Music of Latin America"
06:31:08 Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3 Philip Hemmo, guitar Project Aurora 8845013118 "Romantic Works for Classical Guitar"
06:47:03 Manuel Ponce Balada Mexicana (Mexican Ballad) Eva Suk, piano The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 926 "Musica Mexicana, volume 6"
07:01:00 Heitor Villa-Lobos Guitar Concerto Roland Dyens, guitar Jean-Walter Audoli Ensemble Valois 6114 "Villa-Lobos: Roland Dyens"
07:20:21 Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Julianne Banse, soprano The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic EMI Classics 62507 "The Most Relaxing Cello Album in the World...Ever!"
07:26:43 Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp ASV 2101 "Fantaisie for Flute & Harp"
07:32:27 Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa Roldan 050 "Villa-Lobos: Cinco Conciertos Para Piano Y Orquesta"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Wynton Marsalis: Fiddle Dance Suite for Solo Violin, Movement 4: Nicola's Strathspey Nicola Benedetti, violin Album: Wynton Marsalis Violin Concerto Decca 30521 Music: 4:244

Franz Schubert: 4 Impromptus, D935, Op. 142: Mvt 3 Jonathan Biss, piano The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Macalester College, Saint Paul, MN Music: 11:14

Rebecca Clarke: Prelude, Allegro, and Pastorale for Clarinet and Viola Todd Palmer, clarinet; Ayane Kozasa, viola Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 12:01

Wynton Marsalis: Concerto for Orchestra: Mvts 4, 5 & 6 WDR Symphony Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany Music: 19:00

Ludwig van Beethoven: Bagatelles, Op. 126, No. 6 Molly Morkoski, piano Album: Threads Albany Records Music: 4:12

Juan Pablo Contreras: La Minerva: Mvt. 3 Laura Frautschi, violin; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:44

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 27 No. 2, "Moonlight Sonata" Evren Ozel, piano Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC Music: 14:42

Hanna Helgegren: The Nordic Seasons Camerata Nordica Octet University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 20:59

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Sir William Walton: Façade: Popular Song (1921)
Sir William Walton: Façade: Swiss Jodelling Song (1923)
Frederick the Great: Flute Concerto No. 3 in C (1750)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)
William Grant Still: Three Visions (1936)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 4 in A (1778)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Gaia Daniel, 15, piano, from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Miroirs, M. 43: III. Une barque sur l’océan by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anahit (Aeon) Bashir, 15, cello, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota
12 Danzas españolas, Op. 37, No. 2: Orientale by Enrique Granados (1867-1916), arr. Gregor Piatigorsky (1903-1976)

Quartet Selene: Layla Chakhvashvili-Martinez, 17, Violin, from Orono, Minnesota; Lorelei Schoenhard, 16, Violin from Saint Cloud, Minnesota; Sophia Alexander, 17, Cello from Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Emily Alexander, 17, Viola from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Two Pop Songs on Antique Poems: I. ‘A letter from the After-life’ by Dinuk Wijeratne (b. 1978)

William Feng, 16, Piano/Composer from Plymouth, Minnesota
Dear Back of the Bus Boys by William Feng (b. 2009)

Ramon Campos, 17, Violin, from Rochester, Minnesota
Rondino on a Theme by Beethoven by Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)
Flashback Finale
Evren Ozel, Piano from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Interlude II by Leon Kirchner (1919-2009)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Gershwins: PORGY AND BESS
Kwamé Ryan; Alfred Walker (Porgy), Brittany Renee (Bess), Ryan Speedo Green (Crown), Frederick Ballentine (Sportin’ Life), Leah Hawkins (Serena), Vuvu Mpofu (Clara),Denyce Graves (Maria), Benjamin Taylor (Jake)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)
André Previn: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Theme (1962)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell
TBA

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
00:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom Nonesuch         979151-2          Songs by Gershwin
00:04:01           00:05:08           Frank Loesser   Anywhere I Wonder       Liz Callaway            Varese Sarabande         30206-5434       Anywhere I Wonder: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser
00:09:09           00:03:49           Frank Loesser   If I Were a Bell  Liz Callaway     Varese Sarabande        30206-5434       Anywhere I Wonder: Liz Callaway Sings Frank Loesser
00:14:31           00:02:21           Irving Berlin      Sun in the Morning        Liz Callaway            Varese Sarabande         30206-20192     The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off Broodway
00:18:11           00:03:31           Freed/Brown/Bacharach/David  Knowing When to Leave/Promises, Promises        Liz Callaway     PS Classics      03607-09842     Liz Callaway: Passage of Time
00:22:53           00:03:43           Paul McCartney Eleanor Rigby   Liz Callaway     PS Classics            03607-09842     Liz Callaway: Passage of Time
00:29:28           00:04:09           Richard Rodgers/Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt     The Sweetest Sounds/I Can See It   Liz and Ann Hampton Calloway DRG     DRG91443            Sibling Revelry
00:37:28           00:04:43           Stephen Sondheim        The Miller's Son Liz Callaway            Working Girl     95269-20154     To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Sings Sondheim
00:43:53           00:02:51           Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein    The Gentleman Is a Dope    Liz Callaway     Masterworks B'way       8697-41738       Allegrro -- Studio Cast Recording
00:48:17           00:03:25           Jimmy Webb     Up, Up and Away          Liz Callaway            Varese Sarabande         30206-21062     The Beat Goes On
00:52:23           00:00:37           George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell       Sony    SK60659           Gershwin Fantasy
00:53:03           00:03:51           Cole Porter       Filler: Friendship           Liz and Ann Hampton Calloway        DRG     DRG91443        Sibling Revelry

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
Martin Fröst, clarinet, NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor
CLYNE: Restless Oceans
HILLBORG: Clarinet Concerto (Peacock Tales)
DVORAK: Symphony No. 7
BUSONI: Tanzwalzer; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Werner Andreas Albert, conductor; CPO 999161
MAYER: Symphony No. 1; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Leo McFall, conductor; CPO 555293

22:00 OVATIONS:
Cleveland Repertory Orch, Matthew Salvaggio cond. Concert of June 7, 2025
Malek Jandali: Phoenix in Exile (2014)
Carlos Simon: This Land (2019)
Ruth Gipps: Horn Concerto Op 58 (1968)
Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 (1893)

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
Arts & Culture