WCLV Program Guide 1-22-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Widor, Charles Marie Organ Symphony #5 in F, Op 42/1 Chicago Brass Quintet, Paul Van der Weele, o Centaur CRC-2221 Music for Brass and Organ 5:15

0:05:15 Gigout, Eugene Toccata in b Marie-Claire Alain, o Erato 95538-2 Grandes Toccatas 3:01

0:08:16 Farrenc, Louise Nonetto, Op. 38 Bronx Arts Ensemble Leonarda LPI-110 19th Century Nonets 25:20:00

0:35:28 Prokofiev, Serge Lieutenant KijéSuite, Op. 60 St Petersburg Phil/Yuri Temirkanov EMI 11272-2 Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker Suite/ Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kije/ Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice 19:39

0:55:07 Prokofiev, Serge The Love for Three Oranges Suite, Op. 33a Midori, v; Robert McDonald, p Sony SK-52568 Encore! 1:39

1:00:00 Debussy, Claude Suite bergamasque Julian Bream, g; John Williams, g RCA 68161-2 Guitar Dreams - Classics For A New Age 5:04

1:05:04 Lalo, Édouard Namouna (1882) ORTF National Orch/Jean Martinon DG 2543803 n/a 23:46

1:30:21 Vivaldi, Antonio Two-Violin, Flute and Bassoon Concerto in g, R 104, "La Notte" Katy Bircher, f; Peter Whelan, bn; La Serenissima/Adrian Chandler, v 1 Avie AV-2218 Vivaldi * The French Connection 2 * La Serenissima * Adrian Chandler 9:33

1:39:54 Hindemith, Paul Kammermusik #1, Op 24/1 Royal Concertgebouw Orch Members/Riccardo Chailly London 433816-2 (2) Kammermusik 1-7 15:11

1:55:05 Wagenseil, Georg Christoph Sonata No. 3 in c, Suite de pieces Piccolo Concerto Wien Symphonia SY-99168-9 (2) Wagenseil: 6 Quartets 1:27

2:00:00 Kalinnikov, Vasili Tsar Boris Budapest Sym/Antal Jancsovics Marco Polo 8.223135 Kalinnikov 5:28

2:05:28 Borodin, Alexander String Quartet no.2 in D St Petersburg String Quartet Sony SMK-64097 n/a 28:39:00

2:34:07 Mussorgsky, Modest Sorotchinsky Fair Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy Sony MLK-62683 The Tsar - Greatest Hits 1:45

2:35:52 Dett, Robert Nathaniel Magnolia Suite Clipper Erickson, p Navona NV-6013 R. Nathaniel Dett 19:30

2:55:22 Wilbye, John Madrigal, "Flora gave me fairest flowers" Cambridge Singers/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-105 Flora Gave Me Fairest Flowers: English Madrigals 1:30

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Berlioz, Hector The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24 K Lewis, Terfel, von Otter; Philharmonia Cho and Orch/M-W Chung DG 453500-2 (2) La Damnation De Faust 5:31

3:05:31 Berlioz, Hector The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24 Boston Sym/Charles Munch RCA 68444-2 (8) Munch Conducts Berlioz 2:18

3:07:49 Berlioz, Hector Rob Roy Overture San Diego Sym Orch/Yoav Talmi Naxos 8.550999 Berlioz: Overtures 13:21

3:21:10 Berlioz, Hector The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24 Bryn Terfel, br; Philharmonia Cho and Orch/Myung-Whun Chung DG 453500-2 (2) La Damnation De Faust 1:23

3:22:33 Rheinberger, Josef Nonet in E-Flat, Op 139 Bronx Arts Ensemble Leonarda LPI-110 19th Century Nonets 32:40:00

3:55:13 Cornelius, Peter Trauer und Trost Markus Schäfer, t; Matthias Veit, p Naxos 8.572556 Cornelius: Lieder, Vol. 1 1:31

4:00:00 Delius, Frederick Fennimore and Gerda (1909-10) Hallé Orch/Sir John Barbirolli Nixa NIXCD-6003 n/a 4:51

4:04:51 Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in f, Op. 20, No. 5 Tátrai String Quartet Hungaroton HCD-11332-33 (2) Haydn Quartets, Op 20 21:52

4:26:43 Strauss, Richard Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7 Netherlands Wind Ensemble/Edo De Waart Philips 438733-2 (2) Strauss: Symphony For Wind Instruments 'The Happy Workshop', Serenade For Wind Instruments, Op. 7 8:44

4:36:55 Schumann, Robert Papillons, Op. 2 Sarah Beth Briggs, p Avie AV-2398 Brahms-Schumann 17:04

4:53:59 Saariaho, Kaija Sept papillons (2000) Wilhelmina Smith, vc Ondine ODE-1294-2 Works for Solo Cello 1:51

5:00:00 Hindemith, Paul Reihe kleiner Stcke, Op 37/2 Werner Bärtschi, p Jecklin JD-691-2 HINDEMITH : Piano Works 5:34

5:05:34 Hindemith, Paul Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Weber San Francisco Sym Orch/Herbert Blomstedt London 421523-2 Mathis Der Maler • Symphonic Metamorphosis • Trauermusik 20:16

5:27:12 Weber, Carl Maria von Introduction, Theme & Variations for clarinet & strings, Op Po Jon Manasse, cl; Manhattan String Quartet XLNT Music CD-18004 n/a 11:36

5:38:48 Hubay, Jenö Variations sur un Thème Hongrois, Op 72 Hagai Shaham, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion CDA-67367 Hubay: Violin Concertos 3 & 4 15:33

5:54:21 Bartók, Béla Seven Choruses, Sz 103 Liszt Academy Chamber Cho, Budapest Sym Orch/Antal Dorati Hungaroton HCD-31047 n/a 1:40

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Vladimir Horowitz: Carmen Variations (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Les petits riens: Gavotte (1778)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: October (1876)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: Halka: Overture (1848)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Spring' Concerto (1725)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Maria Theresia' (1773)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Henry Fillmore: March "The Circus Bee" (1939)

Jerome Moross: Rachel, Rachel: Americana Miniature (1968)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' (1937)

Miklós Rózsa: El Cid: Overture (1961)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Ernesto Lecuona: San Francisco el Grande (1954)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude (1958)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Ruddigore: Overture (1886)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710)

David Raksin: Laura: Theme (1944)

George Butterworth: The Banks of Green Willow (1914)

Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music (1858)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite (1934)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Armstrong Gibbs: Miniature Dance Suite (1951)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Chaconne (1683)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Tambourins (1739)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E (1843)

Samuel Barber: Serenade for Strings (1929)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalm No. 3 (1965)

David Diamond: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'A Thousand and One Nights' (1871)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks (1895)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 20 (1828)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Hazel Scott: Idyll (1946)

Hazel Scott: Peace of Mind (1955)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Beati quorum via integra (1905)

Toby Hession: She Walks in Beauty (2017)

Johann Christian Bach: Adriano in Siria: Overture (1765)

Ludwig Thuille: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 4 (1881)

José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp (1864)

Maurice Jarre: Ryan's Daughter: Suite (1970)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture (1845)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: I dreamt I dwelt in marble halls (1843)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Johannes Brahms: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1859)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Scherzo (1878)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger (1801)

Claudio Monteverdi: Madrigals, Book 5: Stabat Virgo Maria (1605)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo & Finale from String Quartet No. 2 (1800)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Act 1 Prelude (1859)

Pietro Mascagni: L'amico Fritz: Preludietto (1891)

Franz Lehár: The Merry Widow: Concert Overture (1940)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Gustav Holst: A Somerset Rhapsody (1907)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d (1859)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Kevin Puts: Credo: I. the Violin Guru of Katonah Miro Quartet Album: The Miro Quartet Live! Longhorn Music Music: 4:35

Erno Dohnanyi: Serenade in C Major, Op. 10 New York Philharmonic String Trio: Frank Huang, violin; Cynthia Phelps, viola; Carter Brey, cello University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 20:44

Jean Sibelius: Elegie, from King Christian II Suite Windham Festival Chamber Orchestra; Robert Manno, conductor Catskill Mountain Foundation, Doctorow Center for the Arts, Hunter, NY Music: 6:00

Kevin Puts: Home Miro Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 16:54

Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk Style Op. 102: Mvt. 3 Gautier Capucon, cello; Martha Argerich, piano Album: Schumann: Cello Concerto & Chamber Works Erato 9029563421 Music: 4:38

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary David Washburn, trumpet; Hsin-Hung Liu, organ Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan Music: 3:36

Lawren Brianna Ware: Recollection and Anticipation for clarinet, viola, and harp members of The Merian Ensemble: Marci Gurnow, clarinet; Jessica Oudin, viola; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp ASO Pre-Concert Chamber Music, Symphony Hall, Atlanta, GA Music: 5:23

Johannes Brahms: Double Concerto for violin and cello in A minor, Op. 102 Augustin Hadelich, violin; Gautier Capucon, cello; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Christian Thielemann, conductor EBU, Grand Hall, Musikverein, Vienna, Austria Music: 33:27

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Suite (1944)

Aram Khachaturian: Flute Concerto (1940)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

Nicolas Gombert: Media vita (1539)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Joachim Raff: Andante from Octet for Strings (1872)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

William Bolcom: New York Lights (2003)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Ase's Death (1876)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Duo (1873)