Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 1-20-2026

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 20, 2026 at 6:33 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Chorale Prelude, "Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr" BWV 663          Lionel Rogg, o   Harmonia Mundi            HMX-290772.833 (12)   Bach: Complete Organ Works 5:49
0:05:49 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel        Organ Concerto in E-Flat, Wq 35            Munch, o; CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Haenchen      Capriccio          10135   n/a       17:56
0:25:34 Tomasi, Henri   String Trio "en forme de divertissement" (1938)  Black Oak Ensemble         Cedille  CDR-90000212 (2)        Avant l'orage     18:02
0:43:36 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Divertimento No. 14 in B-Flat, K. 270      Amadeus Winds   L'Oiseau Lyre   425819-2          Wind Divertimenti         12:05
0:55:41 Pilati, Mario       Divertimento for Brass   Brass Soloists of the Moscow Symphony Orchestra         Naxos  8.574168          Pilati: Four Italian Folk Songs     1:53
1:00:00 Chopin, Frédéric           Waltz in E-flat, Op.18, "Grande valse brillante"    Lang Lang, p          Sony    48960-2            The Chopin Album        5:48
1:05:48 Arnold, Malcolm A Grand, Grand Overture, Op 57            Royal Phil/Vernon Handley            Conifer 51240-2            Arnold: Symphony No. 2, etc.    7:19
1:13:07 Carwithen, Doreen        Overture, "ODTAA (One Damn Thing After Another)"            London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox         Chandos           CHAN-9524      Carwithen: Orchestral Works          8:17
1:22:49 Schumann, Robert        Violin Sonata No. 2 in d, Op. 121            Andrew Wan, v; Charles Richard-Hamelin, p       Analekta           AN2-9003         Robert Schumann            32:18:00
1:55:07 Schumann, Robert        Five Poems of Queen Mary Stuart, Op. 135        Juliane Banse, s; Graham Johnson, p    Hyperion           CDJ-33103       The Songs of Robert Schumann, Volume 3    1:44
2:00:00 Chilese, Bastiano          Canzon in Echo a 8 (1608)        Hesperion XXI/Jordi Savall            Alia Vox            AV-9815           Battaglie And Lamenti 1600-1660: Monteverdi, Peri, Fontei, Strozzi   5:02
2:05:02 Bon, Anna         Flute Sonata in D, Op 1/4          Sabine Dreier, f; Irene Hegen, p            CPO     999181-2          Flute Sonatas Op.1       9:26
2:14:28 Scarlatti, Domenico       Clavier Sonata in F, Kk 85 (L 166)          Scott Ross, hc            Erato    45309-2 (34)     Domenico Scarlatti: Complete Keyboard Works  1:43
2:16:11 Tchaikovsky, Peter        Suite No. 2 in C, Op. 53, "Caractéristique"          BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Alpesh Chauhan       Olympia            CHSA-5352      n/a       38:48:00
2:54:59 Cornelius, Peter Das Kind           Matthias Hausmann, br; Matthias Veit, p Naxos            8.572557          Cornelius: Lieder, Vol. 2 1:32
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Hotteterre, Jacques      L'Hymen Pastoral (The Country Wedding)          Elena Polonska, h; Roger Cotte, r        Vox      PVTS-7601       The Baroque Collection 5:46
3:05:46 Heinichen, Johann David           Pastorale in A   Susanne Regel, ob; Monika Nielen, ob; Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel          DG Archiv        447644-2          Concerti "Per L'Orchestra Di Dresda"       6:14
3:12:00 Frumerie, Gunnar de     Pastoral Suite, Op 13b   Kathleen Rudolph, f; CBC Vancouver Orch/Mario Bernardi Radio Canada Int'l         SMCD-5157      n/a       13:09
3:25:09 Auerbach, Lera Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 46    Avila Duo          Hänssler Classic            HC-21059         24 Preludes for Violin and Piano 1:22
3:26:31 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Symphony No. 36 in C, K. 425, "Linz"     London Mozart Players/Jane Glover       ASV     CDDCA-647      Mozart: Symphonies No 31, 36 And 38        28:21:00
3:54:52 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Missa Brevis in G, K. 49 Soloists; Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt         Brilliant 96648   Mozart: Complete Masses         1:29
4:00:00 Weber, Carl Maria von   Der Freischutz  Leipzig Radio Choir, Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso       Philips  422410-2          German Opera Choruses          2:40
4:02:40 Weber, Carl Maria von   Euryanthe         Vienna State Opera Cho, Horn Ens/R Dunn            MHS     1224     Forest & Hunting Songs of Romantic Era            2:24
4:05:04 Danzi, Franz     Bassoon Concerto in g  Albrecht Holder, bn; Neubrandenburger Phil/Nicholas Pasquet   Naxos  8.554273          DANZI: Bassoon Concertos       20:31
4:27:05 Grainger, Percy Handel in the Strand (Clog Dance)(1912)           Collage            Northeastern     NR-228-CD       The Christmas Connection         4:10
4:31:15 Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 2 in D     English Concert/Trevor Pinnock DG Archiv        410525-2          Handel: Water Music     23:06
4:54:21 Handel, George Frideric Love in Bath      Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham     EMI/Ang            CDM7-63374-2 n/a       1:37
5:00:00 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Etude in A-Flat  Raymond Lewenthal, p  CBS     M-30234            Lewenthal Playing And Conducting Funeral March For A Papagallo And Other Grotesqueries Of Alkan 5:25
5:05:25 Mendelssohn, Felix       Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian"    Scottish Chamber Orch/Jaime Laredo        Nimbus NI-5067 Mendelssohn: 'Scottish' and 'Italian' Symphonies            28:41:00
5:35:58 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Concerto da Camera #1 in a, Op 10       Dmitry Feofanov, p; Razumovsky Sym Orch/Robert Stankovsky        Naxos  8.553702          ALKAN: Piano Concerto, Op. 39 / Concerto da Camera, Nos. 1-3          14:18
5:50:16 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Le Tambour qui bat aux champs Raymond Lewenthal, p            CBS     M-30234           Lewenthal Playing And Conducting Funeral March For A Papagallo And Other Grotesqueries Of Alkan     4:22
5:54:38 Elgar, Edward   The Spanish Lady, Op 89          English String Orch/William Boughton          Nimbus NI-5008 The Spirit of England     1:25

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 (1886)
Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby (1949)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Trio No. 3 (1798)
Gerónimo Giménez: El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo (1896)
Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)
John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz (1979)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)
Pedro I of Brazil: Overture in E-Flat (1821)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Polka (1956)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9 (1615)
Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)
Alan Hovhaness: Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (1943)
Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)
Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)
Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)
John Alden Carpenter: Krazy Kat (1921)
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Ferdinand Ries: Finale from Piano Trio in c (1826)
Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Violin Concerto in f (1740)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1876)
Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)
Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)
Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)
Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue (1731)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)
Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 18 in G (1826)
Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)
Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e (1879)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)
Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Die tote Stadt: Marietta's Lied (1920)
Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)
Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1809)
Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)
Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)
Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow (1930)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Escape Me Never: Suite (1947)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)
Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)
Florence Price: Oh My Darling, Clementine from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)
Harold Arlen: Concert Suite from 'Free and Easy' (1959)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)
Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'You Must Have that True Religion'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)
Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1862)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Walter Piston: Symphony No. 6 (1955)
Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 2 in D 'Capricieuse' (1843)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
Ruth Gipps: Oboe Concerto, Op. 20: Mvt 2 Juliana Koch, oboe; BBC Philharmonic; Rumon Gamba, conductor Album: Gipps: Orchestral Works, Vol. 2 Chandos 20161 Music: 4:15

Ruth Gipps: Seascapes, Op. 53 Aspen Music Festival and School Wind Orchestra; Joaquin Valdepenas, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 6:23

Maurice Ravel: La Valse Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Joana Mallwitz, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 11:58

Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor for piano, violin & cello, Op. 11 Erin Keefe, violin; Jay Campbell, cello; Joyce Yang, piano La Jolla Music Society, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA Music: 23:52

William Grant Still: 5 Preludes: Mvt 2 Hartmut Holl, piano Album: William Grant Still: Songs; Piano Music CPO 5556272 Music: 4:20

Jimmy López: Fiesta! Oregon Symphony Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 11:18

William Grant Still, arr. Rudy Volkman: Musical Portraits of Three Friends (Lyric Quartet) The Zelos Quartet Friends of Music Concert, Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main Street, Stamford, NY Music: 14:14

Benjamin Krause: Origin Stories Atlanta Chamber Players: Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Kenn Wagner, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello; Jesse McCandless, clarinet First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA Music: 16:35

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Ernest Chausson: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1891)
Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)
Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)
Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)
Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)
Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)
