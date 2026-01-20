WCLV Program Guide 1-20-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Allein Gott in der Höh' sei Ehr" BWV 663 Lionel Rogg, o Harmonia Mundi HMX-290772.833 (12) Bach: Complete Organ Works 5:49

0:05:49 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Organ Concerto in E-Flat, Wq 35 Munch, o; CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Haenchen Capriccio 10135 n/a 17:56

0:25:34 Tomasi, Henri String Trio "en forme de divertissement" (1938) Black Oak Ensemble Cedille CDR-90000212 (2) Avant l'orage 18:02

0:43:36 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Divertimento No. 14 in B-Flat, K. 270 Amadeus Winds L'Oiseau Lyre 425819-2 Wind Divertimenti 12:05

0:55:41 Pilati, Mario Divertimento for Brass Brass Soloists of the Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 8.574168 Pilati: Four Italian Folk Songs 1:53

1:00:00 Chopin, Frédéric Waltz in E-flat, Op.18, "Grande valse brillante" Lang Lang, p Sony 48960-2 The Chopin Album 5:48

1:05:48 Arnold, Malcolm A Grand, Grand Overture, Op 57 Royal Phil/Vernon Handley Conifer 51240-2 Arnold: Symphony No. 2, etc. 7:19

1:13:07 Carwithen, Doreen Overture, "ODTAA (One Damn Thing After Another)" London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-9524 Carwithen: Orchestral Works 8:17

1:22:49 Schumann, Robert Violin Sonata No. 2 in d, Op. 121 Andrew Wan, v; Charles Richard-Hamelin, p Analekta AN2-9003 Robert Schumann 32:18:00

1:55:07 Schumann, Robert Five Poems of Queen Mary Stuart, Op. 135 Juliane Banse, s; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDJ-33103 The Songs of Robert Schumann, Volume 3 1:44

2:00:00 Chilese, Bastiano Canzon in Echo a 8 (1608) Hesperion XXI/Jordi Savall Alia Vox AV-9815 Battaglie And Lamenti 1600-1660: Monteverdi, Peri, Fontei, Strozzi 5:02

2:05:02 Bon, Anna Flute Sonata in D, Op 1/4 Sabine Dreier, f; Irene Hegen, p CPO 999181-2 Flute Sonatas Op.1 9:26

2:14:28 Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in F, Kk 85 (L 166) Scott Ross, hc Erato 45309-2 (34) Domenico Scarlatti: Complete Keyboard Works 1:43

2:16:11 Tchaikovsky, Peter Suite No. 2 in C, Op. 53, "Caractéristique" BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Alpesh Chauhan Olympia CHSA-5352 n/a 38:48:00

2:54:59 Cornelius, Peter Das Kind Matthias Hausmann, br; Matthias Veit, p Naxos 8.572557 Cornelius: Lieder, Vol. 2 1:32

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Hotteterre, Jacques L'Hymen Pastoral (The Country Wedding) Elena Polonska, h; Roger Cotte, r Vox PVTS-7601 The Baroque Collection 5:46

3:05:46 Heinichen, Johann David Pastorale in A Susanne Regel, ob; Monika Nielen, ob; Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel DG Archiv 447644-2 Concerti "Per L'Orchestra Di Dresda" 6:14

3:12:00 Frumerie, Gunnar de Pastoral Suite, Op 13b Kathleen Rudolph, f; CBC Vancouver Orch/Mario Bernardi Radio Canada Int'l SMCD-5157 n/a 13:09

3:25:09 Auerbach, Lera Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 46 Avila Duo Hänssler Classic HC-21059 24 Preludes for Violin and Piano 1:22

3:26:31 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 36 in C, K. 425, "Linz" London Mozart Players/Jane Glover ASV CDDCA-647 Mozart: Symphonies No 31, 36 And 38 28:21:00

3:54:52 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Missa Brevis in G, K. 49 Soloists; Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt Brilliant 96648 Mozart: Complete Masses 1:29

4:00:00 Weber, Carl Maria von Der Freischutz Leipzig Radio Choir, Dresden Staatskapelle/Silvio Varviso Philips 422410-2 German Opera Choruses 2:40

4:02:40 Weber, Carl Maria von Euryanthe Vienna State Opera Cho, Horn Ens/R Dunn MHS 1224 Forest & Hunting Songs of Romantic Era 2:24

4:05:04 Danzi, Franz Bassoon Concerto in g Albrecht Holder, bn; Neubrandenburger Phil/Nicholas Pasquet Naxos 8.554273 DANZI: Bassoon Concertos 20:31

4:27:05 Grainger, Percy Handel in the Strand (Clog Dance)(1912) Collage Northeastern NR-228-CD The Christmas Connection 4:10

4:31:15 Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 2 in D English Concert/Trevor Pinnock DG Archiv 410525-2 Handel: Water Music 23:06

4:54:21 Handel, George Frideric Love in Bath Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham EMI/Ang CDM7-63374-2 n/a 1:37

5:00:00 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Etude in A-Flat Raymond Lewenthal, p CBS M-30234 Lewenthal Playing And Conducting Funeral March For A Papagallo And Other Grotesqueries Of Alkan 5:25

5:05:25 Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orch/Jaime Laredo Nimbus NI-5067 Mendelssohn: 'Scottish' and 'Italian' Symphonies 28:41:00

5:35:58 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Concerto da Camera #1 in a, Op 10 Dmitry Feofanov, p; Razumovsky Sym Orch/Robert Stankovsky Naxos 8.553702 ALKAN: Piano Concerto, Op. 39 / Concerto da Camera, Nos. 1-3 14:18

5:50:16 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Le Tambour qui bat aux champs Raymond Lewenthal, p CBS M-30234 Lewenthal Playing And Conducting Funeral March For A Papagallo And Other Grotesqueries Of Alkan 4:22

5:54:38 Elgar, Edward The Spanish Lady, Op 89 English String Orch/William Boughton Nimbus NI-5008 The Spirit of England 1:25

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 15 (1886)

Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter's Lullaby (1949)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Trio No. 3 (1798)

Gerónimo Giménez: El baile de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo (1896)

Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz (1979)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: 18th Variation from Paganini Rhapsody (1934)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Liberty Bell' (1893)

Pedro I of Brazil: Overture in E-Flat (1821)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Irish Dances (1986)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Polka (1956)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9 (1615)

Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)

Alan Hovhaness: Finale from Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Golden Age: Polka (1930)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (1943)

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874)

Jeannette Sorrell: Sugarloaf Mountain (2014)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

Sir Edward Elgar: March of the Mogul Emperors (1911)

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Castillan (1885)

John Alden Carpenter: Krazy Kat (1921)

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty (1957)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Ferdinand Ries: Finale from Piano Trio in c (1826)

Domenico Zipoli: Trio Sonata in F (1700)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Violin Concerto in f (1740)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alexander Borodin: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 (1876)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

Ernest Chausson: Poème (1896)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 in C 'Linz' (1783)

Johann Furchheim: Sonatella for Strings (1670)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Bourrée & Gigue (1731)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1911)

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 18 in G (1826)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Antonín Dvorák: Mazurek in e (1879)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Entrance of the Emperor & his Court (1927)

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in f (1828)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Die tote Stadt: Marietta's Lied (1920)

Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)

Ferdinando Carulli: Polonaise from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1809)

Claude Debussy: The Martyrdom of St. Sebastian: Symphonic Fragments (1911)

Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme 'Ghost' (1854)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow (1930)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Escape Me Never: Suite (1947)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Prélude & Mazurka (1870)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

Florence Price: Oh My Darling, Clementine from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Bedrich Smetana: Czech Dances Book 1: Polka No. 2 (1877)

Harold Arlen: Concert Suite from 'Free and Easy' (1959)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante and Variations in G (1786)

Sergei Prokofiev: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1944)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'You Must Have that True Religion'

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for Flute & Harp (1778)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 3 (1878)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 (1878)

Johannes Brahms: Finale from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1862)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 6 (1955)

Franz Berwald: Symphony No. 2 in D 'Capricieuse' (1843)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

Ruth Gipps: Oboe Concerto, Op. 20: Mvt 2 Juliana Koch, oboe; BBC Philharmonic; Rumon Gamba, conductor Album: Gipps: Orchestral Works, Vol. 2 Chandos 20161 Music: 4:15

Ruth Gipps: Seascapes, Op. 53 Aspen Music Festival and School Wind Orchestra; Joaquin Valdepenas, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO Music: 6:23

Maurice Ravel: La Valse Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra; Joana Mallwitz, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 11:58

Fanny Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in D minor for piano, violin & cello, Op. 11 Erin Keefe, violin; Jay Campbell, cello; Joyce Yang, piano La Jolla Music Society, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA Music: 23:52

William Grant Still: 5 Preludes: Mvt 2 Hartmut Holl, piano Album: William Grant Still: Songs; Piano Music CPO 5556272 Music: 4:20

Jimmy López: Fiesta! Oregon Symphony Orchestra; David Danzmayr, conductor Oregon Symphony, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Portland, OR Music: 11:18

William Grant Still, arr. Rudy Volkman: Musical Portraits of Three Friends (Lyric Quartet) The Zelos Quartet Friends of Music Concert, Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main Street, Stamford, NY Music: 14:14

Benjamin Krause: Origin Stories Atlanta Chamber Players: Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Kenn Wagner, violin; Catherine Lynn, viola; Brad Ritchie, cello; Jesse McCandless, clarinet First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA Music: 16:35

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Ernest Chausson: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1891)

Claude Debussy: En blanc et noir (1915)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Sonata No. 1 for Solo Violin (1720)

Maurice Ravel: Très lent from String Quartet (1903)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)

Vilém Blodek: In the Well: Intermezzo (1867)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 9 (1887)