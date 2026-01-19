© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 1-19-2026

WCLV Program Guide 1-19-2026

Published January 19, 2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Rossini, Gioachino        The Barber of Seville     Doc Severinsen, tr; Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel         Telarc  CD-80223         Trumpet Spectacular     5:03
0:05:03 Bochsa, Robert Nicholas Char   Rondeau on a Theme from Rossini's 'Barber of Seville' Isabelle Moretti, h          Naive   V-5186 Cantare: La Voix de la Harpe * Isabelle Moretti * Felicity Lott      7:05
0:12:08 Rossini, Gioachino        The Barber of Seville     Duo Tedesco    Koch    3-1040-2            Landschaften    7:07
0:19:15 Cornelius, Peter The Barber of Baghdad Vienna Radio Orch/Heinrich Hollreiser            Verona 27050/51 (2)     n/a       7:04
0:28:00 Lalo, Édouard   Cello Concerto in d (1877)         Johannes Moser, vc; Prague Philharmonia/Jakub Hrusa         Pentatone         PTC 5186 488   Spirit Of The American Range  26:35:00
0:54:35 Alkan, Charles-Valentin 25 Preludes, Op 31       Laurent Martin, p           Marco Polo            8.223284          Alkan: Preludes Op. 31  1:32
1:00:00 Chopin, Frédéric           Mazurkas, Op. 17          Vassily Primakov, p       LP Classics            1021     Chopin: 21 Mazurkas    5:41
1:05:41 Field, John        Piano Concerto #2 in A-Flat       John O'Conor, p; Scottish Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras           Telarc  CD-80370         Field: Piano Concertos No 2 & 3            32:03:00
1:39:27 Weber, Carl Maria von   Euryanthe         Philharmonia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch            EMI/Ang           CDM7-69572-2 Weber: Overtures         8:47
1:48:14 Farrenc, Louise Rondeau brillant on Weber's "Euryanthe," Op. 11            Maria Stratigou, p       Grand Piano     GP-942 Louise Farrenc - Complete Piano Works, Vol 1   7:14
1:55:28 Mouret, Jean Joseph     Sinfonies de Fanfare     Collegium Aureum         Pro Arte            CDD-215          n/a       1:40
2:00:00 Balakirev, Mily  Mazurka #4 in G-Flat     Alexander Paley, p        Ess.a.y CD-1032/33 (2)        Balakirev: The Complete Piano Music Vol 5 & 6  5:46
2:05:46 Mussorgsky, Modest     Pictures at an Exhibition Chicago Sym/Rafael Kubelik            Mercury            434378-2          Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhbition/ Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta        28:56:00
2:34:42 King, Betty Jackson      Four Seasonal Sketches           Rochelle Sennet, p            Albany  TROY-1965-68 (3)        Bach to Black: Suites for Piano, Vol. 3    1:46
2:36:28 Chaminade, Cecile        Concert Etudes, Op 35  Enid Katahn, p  Gasparo            GSCD-247        Chaminade: Piano Music           6:35
2:43:03 Grieg, Edvard   In Autumn Overture,Op. 11      Oslo Phil/Mariss Jansons            Melodiya           MCD-150          A Grieg Concert 12:44
2:55:47 Hahn, Reynaldo Song, "Chanson d'Automne"      Martyn Hill, t; Graham Johnson, p            Hyperion           CDA-66045       Hahn: Songs     1:52
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Taneyev, Sergei            Suite de Concert for violin and orchestra, Op 28  Ilya Gringolts, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Ilan Volkov Hyperion           CDA-67642       The Romantic Violin Concerto -- 7     5:33
3:05:33 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Gavotte et six doubles   Brasil Guitar Duo           CAG Records           CAG-119          Ghosting          7:09
3:12:42 Boismortier, Joseph Bodin de     Gavotte Mindy Rosenfeld, f; Ronn McFarlane, l            Sono Luminus   DSL-92169       n/a       1:51
3:14:33 Muffat, Georg   Concerto grosso #1 in D Holland Baroque Society           Channel Classics           CCSSA-27408  Muffat - Auserlesene mit Ernst und Lust gemengte Instrumentalmusik        9:09
3:23:42 Rachmaninoff, Sergei    Piano Concerto No. 2 in c minor, Op. 18 Sergei Rachmaninoff, p; Philadelphia Orch/Leopold Stokowski  RCA     61658-2 (2)       Piano Concerto No. 2 In C Minor         31:25:00
3:55:07 Couperin, Louis Suite in C          Blandine Verlet, hc        Astrée  E-8819 (5)            Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:33
4:00:00 Debussy, Claude           Estampes (1903)           Philharmonia Orch/Geoffrey Simon            Cala     CACD-1001      n/a       5:26
4:05:26 Dukas, Paul      La plainte, au loin, du faune (Tombeau de Claude Debussy)            Bennett Lerner, p          Bridge  9247-A/B (2)     Claude Debussy: The Complete Piano Music, Vol 4        4:42
4:10:08 Dukas, Paul      The Sorcerer's Apprentice         NBC Sym/Arturo Toscanini            RCA     66924-2 (2)       French Orchestral Music           10:09
4:22:07 D'Indy, Vincent  Poème des rivages, Op 77         Monte Carlo Phil/Georges Prêtre            MHS     515858-K          Vincent d'Indy   33:07:00
4:55:14 Couperin, François        Pièces de clavecin, Bk 2 (1716-7): 12e ordre      Kenneth Gilbert, hc         Harmonia Mundi            HMA-190354.56 (3)       Francois Couperin: Second Livre de Clavecin          1:45
5:00:00 Sibelius, Jean   Kuolema, Op. 44, No. 62           Ljubljana Sym Orch/Marko Munih            Stradivari          SCD-6057         Concert Favorites         5:28
5:05:28 Rózsa, Miklós   Duo, Op 7         Isabella Lippi, v; John Novacek, p          Koch    3-7256-2  n/a       18:51
5:26:11 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat, K. 364    Pavlo Beznosiuk, vi; Portland Baroque Orch/Monica Huggett, v Virgin   45290-2            Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante, Concertone          29:19:00
5:55:30 Schubert, Franz Valse (unpublished)       Nikita Magaloff, p          Denon  81757-9346-2  La Valse           1:18

06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Sam Petrey 
William Grant Still: Africa (1930)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)
Abbey Lincoln: Rainbow (1973)

07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell 
Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)
Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber 
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)
Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears (2007)
Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)
Marc Blitzstein: Innocent Psalm (for the Bernstein baby) (1953)

09:00 SPECIAL A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood 
Precious Lord Take My Hand (Spiritual)
"Soon, One Mornin'" (Spiritual)
Steiner: "Tara's Theme" from Gone With the Wind
Schubert: Ave Maria
Grieg: "Brothers, Sing On,"
"Lonesome Trail Blues" performed by Bumble Bee Slim
"Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)" performed by Billie Holiday
"One O'Clock Jump" by Count Basie and His Orchestra
Schumann: Der Nussbaum, No. 3, Op. 25
Charpentier: "Depuis le jour," from Louise
Martini: "Plasir D'Amour"
Chawick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 21
Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 83
Donizetti: "Regnava del silencio," from Lucia di Lammermoor
"The Alabama Bus," performed by Brother Will Hairston
"Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me 'Round" (Spiritual)
"We Shall Not Be Moved" (Spiritual)
"Elijah Rock" (arr. J Hairston)
"Black," from Black, Brown, Beige by Duke Ellington
"King Fit de Battle of Alabama" by Duke Ellington
"The Oldest Established (Permanent Floating Crap Game in New York," from Guys and Dolls, performed by Frank Loesser
"Amen" performed by Otis Redding
"We Shall Overcome," performed by Pete Seeger
"Only a pawn in their game" by Bob Dylan
"Oh Freedom" by Odetta
"Alabama" by John Coltrane
"Freedom Day" from Freedom Now Suite by Max Roach
"Fables of Faubus" by Charles Mingus
"Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke
"People Get Ready" by Curtis Mayfield
"Keep Your Eyes on the Prize" (Spiritual)
"There is a Balm in Gilead" (Spiritual)
"Precious Lord Take My Hand" (Spiritual)
The Passion of Martin Luther King by Nicholas Flagello
Symphony No. 1 (Homage to M. Luther King) by Leonardo Balada

10:00 SPECIAL Atlanta's King Celebration Concert 
The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in partnership with Ebenezer Baptist Church present the return of the much-loved Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration concert. "King's Celebration Concert" highlights both the musicians of the ASO and the church. Members of the ASO's lauded chorus and the Ebenezer Baptist Church Choir are joined by jazz singer, Gregory Porter, and other special guest artists.

11:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills 
Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA 
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)
Howard Swanson: Short Symphony (1948)
George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5 'Visions' (2016)
13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Anna Burr 
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)
             
14:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna (2311-2320)        
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)
Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)

15:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Clara Prinston (2261-2270) Bill program 
Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Caroline Breder-Watts (2301-2310) 
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Missa Brevis in B-Flat (1777)
Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

17:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola (2281-2290) 
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)
Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)
Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell (2241-2250) repeat  
Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)
Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

19:00 MLK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN as usual (Mills) 
Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
George Gershwin: Catfish Row - Suite from 'Porgy & Bess' (1935)
George Gershwin: Blue Monday: Has Anyone Seen Joe? (1922)

23:00 MLK QUIET HOUR as usual 
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)
Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)
John Field: Nocturne No. 13 in C 'Rêverie-Nocturne' (1821)
William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)
Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)
Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)
Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)
