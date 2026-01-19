WCLV Program Guide 1-19-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Doc Severinsen, tr; Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel Telarc CD-80223 Trumpet Spectacular 5:03

0:05:03 Bochsa, Robert Nicholas Char Rondeau on a Theme from Rossini's 'Barber of Seville' Isabelle Moretti, h Naive V-5186 Cantare: La Voix de la Harpe * Isabelle Moretti * Felicity Lott 7:05

0:12:08 Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Duo Tedesco Koch 3-1040-2 Landschaften 7:07

0:19:15 Cornelius, Peter The Barber of Baghdad Vienna Radio Orch/Heinrich Hollreiser Verona 27050/51 (2) n/a 7:04

0:28:00 Lalo, Édouard Cello Concerto in d (1877) Johannes Moser, vc; Prague Philharmonia/Jakub Hrusa Pentatone PTC 5186 488 Spirit Of The American Range 26:35:00

0:54:35 Alkan, Charles-Valentin 25 Preludes, Op 31 Laurent Martin, p Marco Polo 8.223284 Alkan: Preludes Op. 31 1:32

1:00:00 Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 17 Vassily Primakov, p LP Classics 1021 Chopin: 21 Mazurkas 5:41

1:05:41 Field, John Piano Concerto #2 in A-Flat John O'Conor, p; Scottish Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras Telarc CD-80370 Field: Piano Concertos No 2 & 3 32:03:00

1:39:27 Weber, Carl Maria von Euryanthe Philharmonia Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI/Ang CDM7-69572-2 Weber: Overtures 8:47

1:48:14 Farrenc, Louise Rondeau brillant on Weber's "Euryanthe," Op. 11 Maria Stratigou, p Grand Piano GP-942 Louise Farrenc - Complete Piano Works, Vol 1 7:14

1:55:28 Mouret, Jean Joseph Sinfonies de Fanfare Collegium Aureum Pro Arte CDD-215 n/a 1:40

2:00:00 Balakirev, Mily Mazurka #4 in G-Flat Alexander Paley, p Ess.a.y CD-1032/33 (2) Balakirev: The Complete Piano Music Vol 5 & 6 5:46

2:05:46 Mussorgsky, Modest Pictures at an Exhibition Chicago Sym/Rafael Kubelik Mercury 434378-2 Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhbition/ Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta 28:56:00

2:34:42 King, Betty Jackson Four Seasonal Sketches Rochelle Sennet, p Albany TROY-1965-68 (3) Bach to Black: Suites for Piano, Vol. 3 1:46

2:36:28 Chaminade, Cecile Concert Etudes, Op 35 Enid Katahn, p Gasparo GSCD-247 Chaminade: Piano Music 6:35

2:43:03 Grieg, Edvard In Autumn Overture,Op. 11 Oslo Phil/Mariss Jansons Melodiya MCD-150 A Grieg Concert 12:44

2:55:47 Hahn, Reynaldo Song, "Chanson d'Automne" Martyn Hill, t; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDA-66045 Hahn: Songs 1:52

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Taneyev, Sergei Suite de Concert for violin and orchestra, Op 28 Ilya Gringolts, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Ilan Volkov Hyperion CDA-67642 The Romantic Violin Concerto -- 7 5:33

3:05:33 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Gavotte et six doubles Brasil Guitar Duo CAG Records CAG-119 Ghosting 7:09

3:12:42 Boismortier, Joseph Bodin de Gavotte Mindy Rosenfeld, f; Ronn McFarlane, l Sono Luminus DSL-92169 n/a 1:51

3:14:33 Muffat, Georg Concerto grosso #1 in D Holland Baroque Society Channel Classics CCSSA-27408 Muffat - Auserlesene mit Ernst und Lust gemengte Instrumentalmusik 9:09

3:23:42 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Piano Concerto No. 2 in c minor, Op. 18 Sergei Rachmaninoff, p; Philadelphia Orch/Leopold Stokowski RCA 61658-2 (2) Piano Concerto No. 2 In C Minor 31:25:00

3:55:07 Couperin, Louis Suite in C Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5) Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:33

4:00:00 Debussy, Claude Estampes (1903) Philharmonia Orch/Geoffrey Simon Cala CACD-1001 n/a 5:26

4:05:26 Dukas, Paul La plainte, au loin, du faune (Tombeau de Claude Debussy) Bennett Lerner, p Bridge 9247-A/B (2) Claude Debussy: The Complete Piano Music, Vol 4 4:42

4:10:08 Dukas, Paul The Sorcerer's Apprentice NBC Sym/Arturo Toscanini RCA 66924-2 (2) French Orchestral Music 10:09

4:22:07 D'Indy, Vincent Poème des rivages, Op 77 Monte Carlo Phil/Georges Prêtre MHS 515858-K Vincent d'Indy 33:07:00

4:55:14 Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 2 (1716-7): 12e ordre Kenneth Gilbert, hc Harmonia Mundi HMA-190354.56 (3) Francois Couperin: Second Livre de Clavecin 1:45

5:00:00 Sibelius, Jean Kuolema, Op. 44, No. 62 Ljubljana Sym Orch/Marko Munih Stradivari SCD-6057 Concert Favorites 5:28

5:05:28 Rózsa, Miklós Duo, Op 7 Isabella Lippi, v; John Novacek, p Koch 3-7256-2 n/a 18:51

5:26:11 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat, K. 364 Pavlo Beznosiuk, vi; Portland Baroque Orch/Monica Huggett, v Virgin 45290-2 Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante, Concertone 29:19:00

5:55:30 Schubert, Franz Valse (unpublished) Nikita Magaloff, p Denon 81757-9346-2 La Valse 1:18

06:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Sam Petrey

William Grant Still: Africa (1930)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Violin Concerto in A (1775)

Abbey Lincoln: Rainbow (1973)

07:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

08:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974)

Michael Daugherty: Deus ex Machina: Train of Tears (2007)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Marc Blitzstein: Innocent Psalm (for the Bernstein baby) (1953)

09:00 SPECIAL A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood

Precious Lord Take My Hand (Spiritual)

"Soon, One Mornin'" (Spiritual)

Steiner: "Tara's Theme" from Gone With the Wind

Schubert: Ave Maria

Grieg: "Brothers, Sing On,"

"Lonesome Trail Blues" performed by Bumble Bee Slim

"Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)" performed by Billie Holiday

"One O'Clock Jump" by Count Basie and His Orchestra

Schumann: Der Nussbaum, No. 3, Op. 25

Charpentier: "Depuis le jour," from Louise

Martini: "Plasir D'Amour"

Chawick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 21

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 83

Donizetti: "Regnava del silencio," from Lucia di Lammermoor

"The Alabama Bus," performed by Brother Will Hairston

"Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me 'Round" (Spiritual)

"We Shall Not Be Moved" (Spiritual)

"Elijah Rock" (arr. J Hairston)

"Black," from Black, Brown, Beige by Duke Ellington

"King Fit de Battle of Alabama" by Duke Ellington

"The Oldest Established (Permanent Floating Crap Game in New York," from Guys and Dolls, performed by Frank Loesser

"Amen" performed by Otis Redding

"We Shall Overcome," performed by Pete Seeger

"Only a pawn in their game" by Bob Dylan

"Oh Freedom" by Odetta

"Alabama" by John Coltrane

"Freedom Day" from Freedom Now Suite by Max Roach

"Fables of Faubus" by Charles Mingus

"Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke

"People Get Ready" by Curtis Mayfield

"Keep Your Eyes on the Prize" (Spiritual)

"There is a Balm in Gilead" (Spiritual)

"Precious Lord Take My Hand" (Spiritual)

The Passion of Martin Luther King by Nicholas Flagello

Symphony No. 1 (Homage to M. Luther King) by Leonardo Balada

10:00 SPECIAL Atlanta's King Celebration Concert

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in partnership with Ebenezer Baptist Church present the return of the much-loved Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration concert. "King's Celebration Concert" highlights both the musicians of the ASO and the church. Members of the ASO's lauded chorus and the Ebenezer Baptist Church Choir are joined by jazz singer, Gregory Porter, and other special guest artists.

11:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Mills

Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Richard Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder (1858)

Howard Swanson: Short Symphony (1948)

George Walker: Sinfonia No. 5 'Visions' (2016)

13:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Anna Burr

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Piano Quintet in g (1893)



14:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with John Simna (2311-2320)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 4 (1962)

Wynton Marsalis: The Fiddler and the Dancing Witch (1998)

15:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Clara Prinston (2261-2270) Bill program

Ernö Dohnányi: Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

Margaret Bonds: The Bells (1967)

16:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Caroline Breder-Watts (2301-2310)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Missa Brevis in B-Flat (1777)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

17:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Mark Satola (2281-2290)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943)

Florence Price: Juba from String Quartet No. 2 (1935)

18:00 MUSIC FOR MLK DAY with Bill O’Connell (2241-2250) repeat

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 2 in g (1868)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 3 in C (1777)

19:00 MLK SYMPHONY AT SEVEN as usual (Mills)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

20:00 SPECIAL Atlanta's King Celebration Concert [89013, 89015]

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in partnership with Ebenezer Baptist Church present the return of the much-loved Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration concert. "King's Celebration Concert" highlights both the musicians of the ASO and the church. Members of the ASO's lauded chorus and the Ebenezer Baptist Church Choir are joined by jazz singer, Gregory Porter, and other special guest artists.

21:00 SPECIAL A Beautiful Symphony of Brotherhood [1797,1798]

Precious Lord Take My Hand (Spiritual)

"Soon, One Mornin'" (Spiritual)

Steiner: "Tara's Theme" from Gone With the Wind

Schubert: Ave Maria

Grieg: "Brothers, Sing On,"

"Lonesome Trail Blues" performed by Bumble Bee Slim

"Let's Do It (Let's Fall In Love)" performed by Billie Holiday

"One O'Clock Jump" by Count Basie and His Orchestra

Schumann: Der Nussbaum, No. 3, Op. 25

Charpentier: "Depuis le jour," from Louise

Martini: "Plasir D'Amour"

Chawick: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 21

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat, Op. 83

Donizetti: "Regnava del silencio," from Lucia di Lammermoor

"The Alabama Bus," performed by Brother Will Hairston

"Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me 'Round" (Spiritual)

"We Shall Not Be Moved" (Spiritual)

"Elijah Rock" (arr. J Hairston)

"Black," from Black, Brown, Beige by Duke Ellington

"King Fit de Battle of Alabama" by Duke Ellington

"The Oldest Established (Permanent Floating Crap Game in New York," from Guys and Dolls, performed by Frank Loesser

"Amen" performed by Otis Redding

"We Shall Overcome," performed by Pete Seeger

"Only a pawn in their game" by Bob Dylan

"Oh Freedom" by Odetta

"Alabama" by John Coltrane

"Freedom Day" from Freedom Now Suite by Max Roach

"Fables of Faubus" by Charles Mingus

"Change is Gonna Come" by Sam Cooke

"People Get Ready" by Curtis Mayfield

"Keep Your Eyes on the Prize" (Spiritual)

"There is a Balm in Gilead" (Spiritual)

"Precious Lord Take My Hand" (Spiritual)

The Passion of Martin Luther King by Nicholas Flagello

Symphony No. 1 (Homage to M. Luther King) by Leonardo Balada

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

George Gershwin: Catfish Row - Suite from 'Porgy & Bess' (1935)

George Gershwin: Blue Monday: Has Anyone Seen Joe? (1922)

23:00 MLK QUIET HOUR as usual

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Adagio from String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 40 (1788)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Florence Price: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1939)

John Field: Nocturne No. 13 in C 'Rêverie-Nocturne' (1821)

William Grant Still: Here's One (1941)

Thomas Weelkes: O vos omnes (1600)

Edvard Grieg: In Folk Style from 'Nordic Melodies' (1895)

Gary Schocker: Hypnotized: Together (2013)