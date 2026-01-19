WCLV Program Guide 1-18-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Cimarosa, Domenico Il pittor parigino Veronika Kincses, s; József Gregor, b; Orch/Tamas Pal Hungaroton HCD-12972-73 (2) Il pittor parigino 5:31

0:05:31 Cimarosa, Domenico La finta Frascatana Czech Chamber Phil/Michael Halász Naxos 8.573459 CIMAROSA: Overtures, Vol. 4 7:08

0:12:39 Cimarosa, Domenico Flute Quartet No. 1 in D Loic Poulain, f; Prague Dolezal Quartet Adda 581031 Cimarosa Flute Quartets 12:38

0:26:49 Dawson, William Levi Negro Folk Symphony Detroit Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi Chandos CHAN-9226 Still/ Dawson/Ellington: Orchestral Works 28:26:00

0:55:15 Trad, Afro-American Spiritual, Poor Man Lazarus Fisk University Jubillee Singers Curb Records D2-78762 In Bright Mansions 1:36

1:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Valse-Scherzo in C, Op. 34 David Oistrakh, v; Vladimir Yampolsky, p Seraphim 69113-2 (2) Violin Classics 5:27

1:05:27 Hindemith, Paul Oboe Sonata Alex Klein, oboe; Phillip Bush, piano Cedille CDR-90000208 n/a 11:42

1:18:58 Tchaikovsky, Peter Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy Chicago Sym Orch/Sir Georg Solti London 436624-2 1812 Overture/ Romeo and Juliet/ The Nutcracker Suite 20:15

1:39:13 Hindemith, Paul Trumpet Sonata Alison Balsom, tpt; Tom Poster, p Warner 1.90296E+11 Légende 15:47

1:55:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.2 in b minor, BWV 1067 Alison Balsom, tr; Ensemble EMI/Ang CDC5-58047-2 Works For Trumpet 1:31

2:00:00 Dohnányi, Ernst von Six Piano Pieces, Op 41 Martin Roscoe, p Hyperion CDA-68054 Ernst von Dohnányi 5:31

2:05:31 Dohnányi, Ernst von Konzertstuck in D, Op 12 (1903-04) Janos Starker, vc; Philharmonia Orch/Walter Susskind EMI/Ang CDC5-68485-2 (6) Les introuvables de Janos Starker 22:22

2:27:53 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Trio Sonata #5 in F Ensemble Geminiani Christophorus CD-74590 n/a 8:22

2:36:15 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Daphnis et Chloé Le Concert Spirituel, Hervé Niquet, ob Glossa GCD-921605 (2) Daphnis et Chloé 1:36

2:37:51 Ravel, Maurice Daphnis et Chloé London Sym Cho, Orch/Kent Nagano Erato 91712-2 Daphnis Et Chloé (Complete Ballet) 17:15

2:55:06 Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Daphnis et Chloé Le Concert Spirituel, Hervé Niquet, ob Glossa GCD-921605 (2) Daphnis et Chloé 1:37

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Prelude & Fugue in e, BWV 548 Yo-Yo Ma, vc; Chris Thile, man; Edgar Meyer, db Nonesuch 558933-2 Bach Trios 5:41

3:05:41 Vivaldi, Antonio Violin Concerto in C, R 181, Op 9/1 "(La Cetra)" Rachel Podger, v; Holland Baroque Society Channel Classics CCSSA-33412 (2) Vivaldi: La cetra - 12 concerti, Op. 9 9:35

3:15:16 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 129, "Gelobet sei der Herr, mein Gott (Praised be the Lord)" E Power Biggs, o; Orch/Zoltan Rozsnyai CBS MK-42646 Bach: Music of Jubilee 1:49

3:17:05 Raff, Joachim Symphony #3 in F, Op. 153, "In the Forest" Czecho-Slovak State Phil/Urs Schneider Marco Polo 8.223321 RAFF : Symphonies Nos. 3 and 10 38:33:00

3:55:38 Raff, Joachim Maria Stuart, Op. 172 Noemi Nadelmann, s; Jan Schultsz, p Divox CDX-2080607-6 (2) Sanges-Fruhling 1:47

4:00:00 Bland, Ed Three Chaconnes in Blue (1996) Judith Olson, p Cambria CD-1256 Urban Counterpoint 5:40

4:05:40 Dvorák, Antonín American Suite in A, Op 98b Royal Liverpool Phil/Libor Pesek Virgin 90723-2 n/a 22:39

4:29:54 Milhaud, Darius Saudades do Brasil, Op. 67 William Bolcom, p Nonesuch 71316-2 Milhaud: Piano Music 12:41

4:42:35 Guerra-Peixe, César Violin Concertino Abner Landim, v; Goiás Phil Orch/Neil Thomson Naxos 8.573924 Brasil em Concierto 12:54

4:55:29 Assad, Clarice A Tide of Living Water Lara Downes, p Potrait 19075920792 n/a 1:48

5:00:00 Reznicek, Emil Von Donna Diana Utah Sym Orch/Joseph Silverstein Pro Arte CDD-402 Light Cavalry 5:20

5:05:20 Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Allegro con spirito Maria Scivittaro, m; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, hc Nonesuch H-71227 Mandolin Music 9:18

5:14:38 Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Potpourri, Op 53 Izhar Elias, g; Michael Tsalka, p Brilliant Classics 95792 (20) Hummel Edition 11:09

5:27:12 Chopin, Frédéric Les Sylphides Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG 437404-2 (2) Herbert von Karajan - Ballets Celebres 27:27:00

5:54:39 Chopin, Frédéric Etudes, Op. 25 Yunchan Lim, p Decca 4870122 Fréderic Chopin 1:28

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Emmanuel Chabrier: Prélude pastorale (1888)

Carl Reinecke: Flute Concerto in D (1908)

Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola (1911)

Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A Divine Return I

J. S. BACH:Toccata & Fugue in d, BWV 565.OLIVIER MESSIAEN:Apparition de l’eglise éternelle.

GEORGE CRUMB:Pastoral Drone.CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR:Allegro (i.), fr Symphony No. 6 in g, Op. 42, no. 2 --Kent Tritle (1954 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) PD Archive (r. 2/4/2025)

SERGEI PROKOFIEV:Music for Children, Op. 65 (Promenade; Historiette; Tarantelle; Valse; La pluie et l’arc-en-ciel; Marche) –Raymond Nagam (St. John the Divine) Pro Organo 7265

MARCEL DUPRÉ:Final, fr Seven Pieces, Op. 27 –Michael Murray (St. John the Divine) Telarc 80169

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day became a national holiday in 1986 – forty years ago, with the first observance on January 20 that year. This year, the 40th annual observance comes on January 19, and on this program we’ll honor that day, with music of unity, peace, and celebrate music of African-American composers and performers, among others.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Suite for Winds & Strings (1727)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ouverture burlesque (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1: Bourrée (1717)

François Couperin: Suite No. 24: Les Dars-homicides (1728)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Valse lente (1876)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

John Field: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A-Flat (1811)

Richard Rodgers: The King and I: March of the Siamese Children (1951)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Pièces pittoresques (1881)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp (1892)

Carl Maria von Weber: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1807)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Leos Janacek arr. Eric Jacobsen, orch. Michael Atkinson: String Quartet No. 1, "Kreutzer Sonata": Mvt 1

The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: The Kreutzer Project Avie Music: 4:19

Leos Janacek: V mlhach (In the Mists) Alexander Malofeev, piano Verbier Festival, Eglise de Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 14:27

Heather Schmidt: Husky Chronicles ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX Music: 19:13

Alice Hong: Without Skill But With Strength Meghan Yost, viola; Robert Anemone, violin; Irene Kim, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 8:39

Kevin Day: Cello Sonata: Mvt 3 Thomas Mesa, cello; Michelle Cann, piano Album: Our Stories: Contemporary Works by Black and Latinx Composers Navona 6571 Music: 4:28

Gabriela Ortiz: Kauyumari RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 8:00

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S.514 Michelle Cann, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 12:06

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Victor Julien-Laferriere, cello; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Giedre Slekyte, conductor EBU, Konzerthaus, Berlin, GermanyMusic: 22:38

14:00 EUROPEAN BROADCASTING UNION – Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor Salzburg Festival, August 2025

2:20 34:03 Mieczysław Weinberg Symphony No. 2 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor Salzburg Festival, August 2025

38:32 56:33 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 9 Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor Salzburg Festival, August 2025

1:35:27 21:41 Richard Strauss Suite from Der Rosenkavalier Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra; Andre Previn, conductor Strauss: Rosenkavalier Suite DG E4377902

1:57:10 1:15NSerge Rachmaninov Symphony No. 2 (excerpt) Zurich Tonhalle Orchestra; Paavo Järvi, conductor George Enescu International Festival, September 2025

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA

Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 - I. Ondine by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) (6:55)

Spencer Rubin, 16, Oboe, from Woodbury, NY with Tessa Lark, Violin

Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C Minor, BWV 1060R: III. Allegro by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:42)

Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Bluesette by Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016) (4:58)

Masanobu Pires, 11, Piano, from Sharon, MA

The Lark by Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857), arr. Mily Balakirev (1836-1910) (6:01)

BREAK PIECE: Excerpt from Portraits of Langston: VI. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman (b. 1970) performed by Anika Veda, 17, Flute, from Palatine, Illinois; Alex Laing, Clarinet; and Peter Dugan, Piano

Naomi de la Motte, 16, Violin; Elijah de la Motte, 19, Cello; Pearl de la Motte, 21, Viola from New York, NY with Orli Shaham, Piano, and Gil Shaham, Violin

Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44 - I. Allegro brillante by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) (7:06)

Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, 16, Cello, from San Antonio, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) with Charles Yang, Violin

Three Dances in the Old Style, for Violin & Cello, Op. 54: I. Andantino scherzando by Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)(1:53)

Noah Chung-Igelman, 14, Cello, from New York, NY with Anthony McGill, Clarinet

Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114: IV. Allegro by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) (4:24)

Rhyuhn Green, 17, Piano and Composer, from Brookhaven, PA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)(4:44)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c (1901)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC

Carl Orff: Carmina burana (1936)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Rathbun: 4 More Diversions for 2 Oboes — Jeffrey Rathbun, Frank Rosenwein, oboes (Albany 1766) 10:53

Matthew Saunders: Starry Wanderers — Liliana Garlisi, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 15:43

Jeffrey Mumford: in forests of evaporating dawns (1996) — Avalon Quartet (Albany 1473/74) 17:38

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet (1970) — Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage 513534) 6:36

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Faith, Policy, and Influence: A Conversation with the President of the Center for Christian Virtue with Aaron Baer

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ola Gjeilo: The Spheres (2008)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Arioso from Flute Concerto (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

George Frederick Bristow: Nocturne from Symphony in f-Sharp (1858)

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Sorge nel petto (1711)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances (1901)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)