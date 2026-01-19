WCLV Program Guide 1-17-2026

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Strauss II, Johann Rotunde-Quadrille, Op. 360 Vienna Phil/Gustavo Dudamel Sony 88985376182 2017 New Year's Concert 5:11

0:05:11 Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel Four Characteristic Waltzes, Op. 22 Rochelle Sennet, piano Albany TROY-1869/71 (3) Coleridge-Taylor 13:37

0:18:48 Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, "Tausend und eine Nacht," Op. 346 Vienna Phil/Gustavo Dudamel Sony 88985376182 2017 New Year's Concert 8:32

0:27:20 Strauss, Richard Salome, Op. 54 Vienna Phil/Gustavo Dudamel DG B0017175-02 Dances and Waves: Summer Night Concert 2012 10:13

0:39:08 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Oboe Quartet in F, K. 370 Chicago Chamber Musicians Summit DCD-461 Chamber Music for Winds and Strings by Mozart 15:06

0:54:14 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Missa Solemnis in C, K. 337 Soloists; Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt Brilliant 96648 Mozart: Complete Masses 1:41

1:00:00 Walker, Gwyneth Full Circle Palisades Virtuosi Albany TROY-1339 Strike, Strum and Stride 5:43

1:05:43 Walker, George Folksongs for Orchestra Cleveland Chamber Sym/Edwin London Albany TROY-270 Walker: Orchestral Works 11:30

1:18:49 Bruch, Max Serenade, Op. 75 Jack Liebeck, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion CDA-68060 The Romantic Violin Concerto, Vol. 19: Bruch 36:26:00

1:55:15 Fine, Vivian Canzones y Dances Joel Browning, g; Jan Vinci, f Albany TROY-086 Five Premieres: Chamber Works With Guitar 1:45

2:00:00 Anderson, Leroy The Waltzing Cat St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin RCA 68048-2 Leroy Anderson Favorites * Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra * Leonard Slatkin 2:27

2:02:27 Anderson, Leroy Bugler's Holiday St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin RCA 68048-2 Leroy Anderson Favorites * Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra * Leonard Slatkin 2:32

2:04:59 Neruda, Johann Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Guy Touvron, tr; Prague Chamber Orch RCA 60858-2 Classic Trumpet 16:47

2:21:46 Purcell, Henry The Fairy Queen Alison Balsom, tpt; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock EMI 40329-2 Sound The Trumpet (Royal Music Of Purcell & Handel) 14:07

2:35:53 Purcell, Henry Sound the Trumpets Hannes, Wolfgang, Bernhard Läubin, tr's; Simon Preston, o DG 419245-2 Awake The Trumpet's Lofty Sound 1:50

2:37:43 Foote, Arthur String Suite in E, Op 63 London Sym Orch Strings/Kenneth Klein Albany TROY-235 Skyscrapers 17:16

2:54:59 Thompson, Richard Prelude No. 3 Richard Thompson, p Albany TROY-830 Poetry Prelude 1:36

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 London Brass Teldec 246007-2 n/a 5:07

3:05:07 Dvorák, Antonín Scherzo capriccioso, Op. 66 Baltimore Sym/Marin Alsop Naxos 8.570995 Dvorák: Symphony No 6 15:04

3:20:11 Martucci, Giuseppe Three Scherzos, Op 53 Francesco Caramiello, p ASV CDDCA-897 Giuseppe Martucci: The Piano Music Volume 1 13:04

3:33:15 Hirabayashi, Asako Scherzo Gail Olszewski, fp; Asako Hirabayashi, hc Albany TROY-1180 Asako Hirabayashi 1:49

3:35:04 Walton, William The Wise Virgins Suite (after J.S. Bach) London Phil/Bryden Thomson Chandos CHAN-8871 Walton: The Quest And The Wise Virgins Suite 19:46

3:54:50 Bach, Johann Sebastian Klavierbuchlein fur Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Joseph Payne, clavichord Hänssler Classic CD-92.137 (2) Klavierbuchlein for Wilhelm Friedemann 1:48

4:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos DE-3132 TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: The Nutcracker Suite / PRAETORIUS, M.: Terpsichore / WARLOCK, P.: Capriol Suite (arr. for guitar quartet) (Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 5:12

4:05:12 Tubin, Eduard Balalaika Concerto Emanuil Sheynkman, balalaika; Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi BIS CD-351 Symphony No. 1 • Balaika Concerto • Music For Strings 20:01

4:25:13 Vivaldi, Antonio Mandolin Concerto in C, R 425 Pepe Romero, g; St Martin's Academy/Iona Brown DG 439516-2 Mad About Vivaldi 7:31

4:34:04 Bizet, Georges L'arlésienne Incidental Music St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood London 430231-2 Bizet: L'Arlésienne • Gounod: Petite Symphonie / Symphony No.1 20:23

4:54:27 Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 4 (1730): 21e ordre in e Carole Cerasi, hc Metronome METCD-1100 (10) Couperin: Complete Works for Harpsichord 1:47

5:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian Delos DE-3255 TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: Serenade in C Major / The Seasons (arr. A. Gauk) (Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Orbelian) 5:16

5:05:16 Offenbach, Jacques The Tales of Hoffmann Royal Liverpool Phil Cho, BBC Phil/Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos CHAN-9765 BBC Philharmonic / Tortelier: French Bonbons 3:21

5:08:37 Offenbach, Jacques Two-Cello Suite No. 1 Ronald Pidoux, vc; Etienne Peclard, vc Harmonia Mundi HM-1043 Offenbach: Suites for 2 Cellos 20:33

5:30:43 Saint-Georges, Chevalier De Violin Concerto in G, Op. 12, No. 2 Qian Zhou, violin; Toronto Chamber Orchestra/Kevin Mallon Naxos 8.557322 Monsieur de Saint-Georges 24:05:00

5:54:48 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Le temple de la gloire Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan PBP PBP-10 (2) Temple de la Gloire 1:27

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439 "Preludios y Intermedios"

06:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439 "Preludios y Intermedios"

06:12:39 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454 "Brahms: The Violin Sonatas"

06:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner Classics 60296 "Rodrigo - Villa-Lobos - Ponce: Guitar Concertos"

07:00:50 Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661-2 "Arturo Sandoval: The Classical Album"

07:11:11 Candelario Huízar Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555 "Alondra de la Parra: My Mexican Soul"

23:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117 "Beethoven: Sonatas Nos. 28, 30, 32"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Leos Janacek arr. Eric Jacobsen, orch. Michael Atkinson: String Quartet No. 1, "Kreutzer Sonata": Mvt 1

The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: The Kreutzer Project Avie Music: 4:19

Leos Janacek: V mlhach (In the Mists) Alexander Malofeev, piano Verbier Festival, Eglise de Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 14:27

Heather Schmidt: Husky Chronicles ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX Music: 19:13

Alice Hong: Without Skill But With Strength Meghan Yost, viola; Robert Anemone, violin; Irene Kim, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 8:39

Kevin Day: Cello Sonata: Mvt 3 Thomas Mesa, cello; Michelle Cann, piano Album: Our Stories: Contemporary Works by Black and Latinx Composers Navona 6571 Music: 4:28

Gabriela Ortiz: Kauyumari RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 8:00

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S.514 Michelle Cann, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 12:06

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Victor Julien-Laferriere, cello; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Giedre Slekyte, conductor EBU, Konzerthaus, Berlin, GermanyMusic: 22:38

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise (1885)

Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)

Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)

Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA

Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 - I. Ondine by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) (6:55)

Spencer Rubin, 16, Oboe, from Woodbury, NY with Tessa Lark, Violin

Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C Minor, BWV 1060R: III. Allegro by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:42)

Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Bluesette by Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016) (4:58)

Masanobu Pires, 11, Piano, from Sharon, MA

The Lark by Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857), arr. Mily Balakirev (1836-1910) (6:01)

BREAK PIECE: Excerpt from Portraits of Langston: VI. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman (b. 1970) performed by Anika Veda, 17, Flute, from Palatine, Illinois; Alex Laing, Clarinet; and Peter Dugan, Piano

Naomi de la Motte, 16, Violin; Elijah de la Motte, 19, Cello; Pearl de la Motte, 21, Viola from New York, NY with Orli Shaham, Piano, and Gil Shaham, Violin

Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44 - I. Allegro brillante by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) (7:06)

Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, 16, Cello, from San Antonio, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) with Charles Yang, Violin

Three Dances in the Old Style, for Violin & Cello, Op. 54: I. Andantino scherzando by Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)(1:53)

Noah Chung-Igelman, 14, Cello, from New York, NY with Anthony McGill, Clarinet

Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114: IV. Allegro by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) (4:24)

Rhyuhn Green, 17, Piano and Composer, from Brookhaven, PA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)(4:44)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

Bizet: CARMEN

Pier Giorgio Morandi; Aigul Akhmetshina (Carmen), Michael Fabiano (Don José), Janai Brugger (Micaëla), Christian Van Horn (Escamillo)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1935)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Liz Callaway Part 1

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Nonesuch 979151-2 Songs by Gershwin

00:02:11 00:00:36 Stephen Sondheim Merrily We Roll Along Company RCA 82876-68637 Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast

00:10:04 00:01:47 Stephen Sondheim Our Time Company RCA 82876-68637 Merrily We Roll Along -- Orginal B'way Cast

00:15:03 00:04:23 Richard Maltby-David Shire The Story Goes On Liz Callaway Polydor 422-821593 Baby -- Original B'way Cast

00:26:25 00:02:54 Stephen Sondheim What More Do I Need? Liz Callaway RCA CBL2-4745 A Stephen Sondheim Evening

00:34:12 00:02:57 Stephen Sondheim You're Gonna Love Tomorrow/Love Will See Us Through Liz Callaway, Jim Walton Masterworks B'way 8697-95374 Follies in Concert

00:42:48 00:02:13 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt I Only Want Someone to Love Me Liz Callaway, Harve Schmidt Harbinger HCD3404 Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt: Hidden Treasures

00:48:09 00:02:51 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Journey to the Past Liz Callaway Workiing Girl 89211-91696 The Essential Liz Callaway

00:51:22 00:01:38 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

00:53:29 00:03:26 Stephen Sondheim Filler: Echo Song Liz Callaway, Steven Jacob RCA CBL2-4745 A Stephen Sondheim Evening

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel

Sergey Khachatryan, violin

Orchestre de la Suisse Romande

Tugan Sokhiev, conductor

BOULANGER: D’un matin de printemps

TCHAIKOVSKY: Violin Concerto in D

PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5 in B flat

CHABRIER: Pastoral Suite (Orchestra de la Suisse Romande; Ernest Ansermet, cond. – London/Decca 433720)

22:00 OVATIONS:

Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell, Alan Choo, concertmaster & direction; Daphna Mor,

recorder; Chloe Fedor & Emi Tanabe, violins; HyunKun Cho, viola da gamba - Virtuoso Brilliance

VIVALDI (1678-1741): Sinfonia from L’Olimpiade, RV 725

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN (1681-1767): Overture-Suite in A minor, TWV 55:a2

ANTONIO VIVALDI (arr Sorrell): Ciaconna in C, from RV 114

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Concerto for Recorder & Gamba in A minor, TWV 52:a1

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 2 Violins in C minor, RV 509

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580

23:20 QUIET HOUR

