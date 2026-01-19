© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 1-17-2026

Ideastream Public Media
Published January 19, 2026 at 1:55 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
0:00:00 Strauss II, Johann         Rotunde-Quadrille, Op. 360       Vienna Phil/Gustavo Dudamel           Sony    88985376182    2017 New Year's Concert          5:11
0:05:11 Coleridge-Taylor, Samuel          Four Characteristic Waltzes, Op. 22       Rochelle Sennet, piano    Albany  TROY-1869/71 (3)        Coleridge-Taylor           13:37
0:18:48 Strauss II, Johann         Waltzes, "Tausend und eine Nacht," Op. 346      Vienna Phil/Gustavo Dudamel   Sony    88985376182    2017 New Year's Concert          8:32
0:27:20 Strauss, Richard           Salome, Op. 54 Vienna Phil/Gustavo Dudamel    DG            B0017175-02    Dances and Waves: Summer Night Concert 2012           10:13
0:39:08 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Oboe Quartet in F, K. 370          Chicago Chamber Musicians         Summit DCD-461          Chamber Music for Winds and Strings by Mozart            15:06
0:54:14 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Missa Solemnis in C, K. 337      Soloists; Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt           Brilliant 96648   Mozart: Complete Masses         1:41
1:00:00 Walker, Gwyneth           Full Circle         Palisades Virtuosi         Albany  TROY-1339            Strike, Strum and Stride 5:43
1:05:43 Walker, George Folksongs for Orchestra Cleveland Chamber Sym/Edwin London            Albany  TROY-270        Walker: Orchestral Works          11:30
1:18:49 Bruch, Max       Serenade, Op. 75          Jack Liebeck, v; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins   Hyperion           CDA-68060       The Romantic Violin Concerto, Vol. 19: Bruch          36:26:00
1:55:15 Fine, Vivian      Canzones y Dances      Joel Browning, g; Jan Vinci, f     Albany            TROY-086        Five Premieres: Chamber Works With Guitar      1:45
2:00:00 Anderson, Leroy           The Waltzing Cat          St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin            RCA     68048-2            Leroy Anderson Favorites * Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra * Leonard Slatkin          2:27
2:02:27 Anderson, Leroy           Bugler's Holiday St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin    RCA            68048-2            Leroy Anderson Favorites * Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra * Leonard Slatkin 2:32
2:04:59 Neruda, Johann Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat        Guy Touvron, tr; Prague Chamber Orch     RCA     60858-2            Classic Trumpet            16:47
2:21:46 Purcell, Henry   The Fairy Queen           Alison Balsom, tpt; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock EMI      40329-2            Sound The Trumpet (Royal Music Of Purcell & Handel)            14:07
2:35:53 Purcell, Henry   Sound the Trumpets      Hannes, Wolfgang, Bernhard Läubin, tr's; Simon Preston, o          DG       419245-2          Awake The Trumpet's Lofty Sound         1:50
2:37:43 Foote, Arthur    String Suite in E, Op 63 London Sym Orch Strings/Kenneth Klein            Albany  TROY-235        Skyscrapers     17:16
2:54:59 Thompson, Richard       Prelude No. 3    Richard Thompson, p    Albany  TROY-830            Poetry Prelude  1:36
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
3:00:00 Mendelssohn, Felix       A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61      London Brass            Teldec  246007-2          n/a       5:07
3:05:07 Dvorák, Antonín Scherzo capriccioso, Op. 66      Baltimore Sym/Marin Alsop            Naxos  8.570995          Dvorák: Symphony No 6            15:04
3:20:11 Martucci, Giuseppe       Three Scherzos, Op 53  Francesco Caramiello, p            ASV     CDDCA-897      Giuseppe Martucci: The Piano Music Volume 1   13:04
3:33:15 Hirabayashi, Asako       Scherzo            Gail Olszewski, fp; Asako Hirabayashi, hc            Albany  TROY-1180      Asako Hirabayashi        1:49
3:35:04 Walton, William The Wise Virgins Suite (after J.S. Bach) London Phil/Bryden Thomson          Chandos           CHAN-8871      Walton: The Quest And The Wise Virgins Suite    19:46
3:54:50 Bach, Johann Sebastian            Klavierbuchlein fur Wilhelm Friedemann Bach            Joseph Payne, clavichord          Hänssler Classic           CD-92.137 (2)            Klavierbuchlein for Wilhelm Friedemann 1:48
4:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter        The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a   Los Angeles Guitar Quartet            Delos   DE-3132           TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: The Nutcracker Suite / PRAETORIUS, M.: Terpsichore / WARLOCK, P.: Capriol Suite (arr. for guitar quartet) (Los Angeles Guitar Quartet 5:12
4:05:12 Tubin, Eduard   Balalaika Concerto        Emanuil Sheynkman, balalaika; Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi    BIS       CD-351 Symphony No. 1 • Balaika Concerto • Music For Strings       20:01
4:25:13 Vivaldi, Antonio Mandolin Concerto in C, R 425   Pepe Romero, g; St Martin's Academy/Iona Brown    DG       439516-2          Mad About Vivaldi         7:31
4:34:04 Bizet, Georges  L'arlésienne Incidental Music     St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood          London 430231-2          Bizet: L'Arlésienne • Gounod: Petite Symphonie / Symphony No.1 20:23
4:54:27 Couperin, François        Pièces de clavecin, Bk 4 (1730): 21e ordre in e   Carole Cerasi, hc         Metronome       METCD-1100 (10)         Couperin: Complete Works for Harpsichord      1:47
5:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter        The Months (The Seasons), Op. 37        Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian         Delos   DE-3255           TCHAIKOVSKY, P.: Serenade in C Major / The Seasons (arr. A. Gauk) (Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Orbelian)        5:16
5:05:16 Offenbach, Jacques      The Tales of Hoffmann  Royal Liverpool Phil Cho, BBC Phil/Yan Pascal Tortelier           Chandos           CHAN-9765      BBC Philharmonic / Tortelier: French Bonbons          3:21
5:08:37 Offenbach, Jacques      Two-Cello Suite No. 1    Ronald Pidoux, vc; Etienne Peclard, vc        Harmonia Mundi            HM-1043          Offenbach: Suites for 2 Cellos    20:33
5:30:43 Saint-Georges, Chevalier De     Violin Concerto in G, Op. 12, No. 2         Qian Zhou, violin; Toronto Chamber Orchestra/Kevin Mallon Naxos  8.557322          Monsieur de Saint-Georges           24:05:00
5:54:48 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Le temple de la gloire    Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan            PBP     PBP-10 (2)       Temple de la Gloire       1:27

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
06:00:40 Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439 "Preludios y Intermedios"
06:06:08 Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos Alhambra 71439 "Preludios y Intermedios"
06:12:39 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano Virgin 91454 "Brahms: The Violin Sonatas"
06:35:36 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner Classics 60296 "Rodrigo - Villa-Lobos - Ponce: Guitar Concertos"
07:00:50 Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza RCA Victor Red Seal 62661-2 "Arturo Sandoval: The Classical Album"
07:11:11 Candelario Huízar Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Masterworks 75555 "Alondra de la Parra: My Mexican Soul"

23:30:57 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano MSR Classics 1117 "Beethoven: Sonatas Nos. 28, 30, 32"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Leos Janacek arr. Eric Jacobsen, orch. Michael Atkinson: String Quartet No. 1, "Kreutzer Sonata": Mvt 1
The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: The Kreutzer Project Avie Music: 4:19

Leos Janacek: V mlhach (In the Mists) Alexander Malofeev, piano Verbier Festival, Eglise de Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 14:27

Heather Schmidt: Husky Chronicles ROCO; Delyana Lazarova, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston TX Music: 19:13

Alice Hong: Without Skill But With Strength Meghan Yost, viola; Robert Anemone, violin; Irene Kim, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 8:39

Kevin Day: Cello Sonata: Mvt 3 Thomas Mesa, cello; Michelle Cann, piano Album: Our Stories: Contemporary Works by Black and Latinx Composers Navona 6571 Music: 4:28

Gabriela Ortiz: Kauyumari RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 8:00

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S.514 Michelle Cann, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 12:06

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Victor Julien-Laferriere, cello; Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Giedre Slekyte, conductor EBU, Konzerthaus, Berlin, GermanyMusic: 22:38

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Jules Massenet: Le Cid Ballet Suite: Aragonaise (1885)
Pablo de Sarasate: Jota aragonesa (1878)
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 1 in g (1831)
Jean Sibelius: Allegretto from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
Joseph Haydn: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1796)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood (1838)
Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Saehyun Kim, 16, Piano, from Weston, MA
Gaspard de la nuit, M. 55 - I. Ondine by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) (6:55)

Spencer Rubin, 16, Oboe, from Woodbury, NY with Tessa Lark, Violin
Concerto for Oboe and Violin in C Minor, BWV 1060R: III. Allegro by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) (3:42)

Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Bluesette by Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016) (4:58)

Masanobu Pires, 11, Piano, from Sharon, MA
The Lark by Mikhail Glinka (1804-1857), arr. Mily Balakirev (1836-1910) (6:01)

BREAK PIECE: Excerpt from Portraits of Langston: VI. Harlem's Summer Night by Valerie Coleman (b. 1970) performed by Anika Veda, 17, Flute, from Palatine, Illinois; Alex Laing, Clarinet; and Peter Dugan, Piano

Naomi de la Motte, 16, Violin; Elijah de la Motte, 19, Cello; Pearl de la Motte, 21, Viola from New York, NY with Orli Shaham, Piano, and Gil Shaham, Violin
Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44 - I. Allegro brillante by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) (7:06)

Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, 16, Cello, from San Antonio, TX (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) with Charles Yang, Violin
Three Dances in the Old Style, for Violin & Cello, Op. 54: I. Andantino scherzando by Lera Auerbach (b. 1973)(1:53)

Noah Chung-Igelman, 14, Cello, from New York, NY with Anthony McGill, Clarinet
Clarinet Trio in A Minor, Op. 114: IV. Allegro by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) (4:24)

Rhyuhn Green, 17, Piano and Composer, from Brookhaven, PA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)(4:44)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
Bizet: CARMEN
Pier Giorgio Morandi; Aigul Akhmetshina (Carmen), Michael Fabiano (Don José), Janai Brugger (Micaëla), Christian Van Horn (Escamillo)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
George Gershwin: Medley from 'Porgy and Bess' (1935)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Romance (1938)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell
TBA

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Liz Callaway Part 1
00:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom Nonesuch         979151-2          Songs by Gershwin
00:02:11           00:00:36           Stephen Sondheim        Merrily We Roll Along    Company            RCA     82876-68637     Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast
00:10:04           00:01:47           Stephen Sondheim        Our Time          Company            RCA     82876-68637     Merrily We Roll Along -- Orginal B'way Cast
00:15:03           00:04:23           Richard Maltby-David Shire       The Story Goes On       Liz Callaway          Polydor 422-821593       Baby -- Original B'way Cast
00:26:25           00:02:54           Stephen Sondheim        What More Do I Need?  Liz Callaway          RCA     CBL2-4745       A Stephen Sondheim Evening
00:34:12           00:02:57           Stephen Sondheim        You're Gonna Love Tomorrow/Love Will See Us Through     Liz Callaway, Jim Walton           Masterworks B'way       8697-95374            Follies in Concert
00:42:48           00:02:13           Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       I Only Want Someone to Love Me           Liz Callaway, Harve Schmidt     Harbinger         HCD3404          Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt: Hidden Treasures
00:48:09           00:02:51           Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Journey to the Past       Liz Callaway          Workiing Girl     89211-91696     The Essential Liz Callaway
00:51:22           00:01:38           George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell       Sony    SK60659           Gershwin Fantasy
00:53:29           00:03:26           Stephen Sondheim        Filler: Echo Song           Liz Callaway, Steven Jacob RCA     CBL2-4745       A Stephen Sondheim Evening

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio for Piano, Clarinet & Cello 'Gassenhauer' (1797)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
Sergey Khachatryan, violin
Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
Tugan Sokhiev, conductor

BOULANGER: D’un matin de printemps
TCHAIKOVSKY: Violin Concerto in D
PROKOFIEV: Symphony No. 5 in B flat
CHABRIER: Pastoral Suite (Orchestra de la Suisse Romande; Ernest Ansermet, cond. – London/Decca 433720)

22:00 OVATIONS:
Apollo’s Fire/Jeannette Sorrell, Alan Choo, concertmaster & direction; Daphna Mor,

recorder; Chloe Fedor & Emi Tanabe, violins; HyunKun Cho, viola da gamba - Virtuoso Brilliance

VIVALDI (1678-1741): Sinfonia from L’Olimpiade, RV 725

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN (1681-1767): Overture-Suite in A minor, TWV 55:a2

ANTONIO VIVALDI (arr Sorrell): Ciaconna in C, from RV 114

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Concerto for Recorder & Gamba in A minor, TWV 52:a1

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 2 Violins in C minor, RV 509

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
