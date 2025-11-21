WCLV Program Guide 11-23-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Brahms, Johannes Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem) Op. 45 Chicago Sym & Cho/Sir Georg Solti

Brahms, Johannes Horn Trio in E-flat, Op.40 Barry Tuckwell, fh; Itzhak Perlman, v; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Guion, David Nocturne in Blue Eugene Rowley, p

Gershwin, George Rhapsody in Blue George Gershwin, p; Buffalo Phil/Michael Tilson Thomas

Perkinson, Coleridge-Taylor Blue/s Forms for Solo Violin (1972) Daniel Stepner, v

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Rondo in C, K. 373 Baiba Skride, v; CPE Bach Chamber Orch/Hartmut Haenchen

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 11 in A, K. 331 Jeanne Galway, f; Sinfonia Varsovia/James Galway, f

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 7 in C, K. 309 Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Trio Pasquier

Chopin, Frederic Les Sylphides Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Strauss, Eduard Polka schnell, Hectograph, Op 186 Vienna Wind Quintet

Shostakovich, Dmitri Hamlet (Film Score, 1963), Op. 116a Russian Phil/Dmitri Yablonsky

Shostakovich, Dmitri The Gadfly Suite, Op. 97a Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Leonid Grin

Shostakovich, Dmitri The Counterplan film score, Op. 33 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly

Shostakovich, Dmitri Five Days and Five Nights, Op. 111 Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman

Shostakovich, Dmitri The Gadfly, Op. 97 Ukraine National Sym Orch/Theodore Kuchar

Liszt, Franz Piano Sonata in b François Rene Duchable, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Les petits riens, K. 299b Scottish Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Liszt, Franz Annees de pèlerinage: 2nd Year, Italy (1837-49) Jorge Federico Osorio, p

Barber, Samuel Essay No. 2, Op. 17 New York Phil/Thomas Schippers

Schumann, Robert Noveletten, Op. 21 Michel Block, p

Sjögren, Emil Poème, Op 40 Christer Thorvaldsson, v; Elisif Lunden-Bergfelt, p

Scriabin, Alexander Two Poems, Op 39 Vladimir Horowitz, p

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 43 Bella Davidovich, p; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Neeme Järvi

Paganini, Nicolo 24 Caprices for Solo Violin, Op 1 Soovin Kim, v

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in E, Kk 380 (L 23) Netherlands Brass Quintet

Strauss, Richard Salome, Op. 54 Toronto Sym Orch/Andrew Davis

Schreker, Franz Suite, "The Birthday of the Infanta" (after Wilde) Hamburg Sym Orch/Arthur Grüber

Dett, Robert Nathaniel Characteristic Suite, "In the Bottoms" Natalie Hinderas, p

Still, William Grant Get on Board Sierra Winds; Carol Urban-Stivers, p C

Stradella, Alessandro Trumpet Sonata (Concerto) in D John Wallace, tr; Philharmonia Orch/Simon Wright

Verdi, Giuseppe Attila Thomas Hampson, br; Sam'l Ramey, b; Munich Radio Orch/Miguel Gomez-Martine

Liszt, Franz Battle of the Huns, Symphonic Poem No. 11 (1857) Cincinnati Sym Orch/Erich Kunzel

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.4 in D, BWV 1069 Berlin Academy for Ancient Music

Bach, Johann Sebastian English Suite No. 3 in g minor, BWV 808 Jascha Heifetz, v; Arpàd Sàndor, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Claude Debussy: Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp (1915)

Jacques Ibert: Escales 'Ports of Call' (1922)

Erik Satie: Je te veux (1897)

Michel Corrette: Concerto comique No. 7 (1733)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

INDRA RISE:Procession With Bells –James D. Hicks (2002 Paschen Kiel/Central Church, Pori, Finland)

JUHANI POHJANMIES:Sonata in f# --James D. Hicks (1930 Steinmeyer-2014 Kuhn/Nidaros Cathedral, Trondheim, Norway)

FREDRIK SIXTEN:Triptyche (Prelude-Hymn-Toccata) –James D. Hicks (2002 Paschen Kiel/Central Church, Pori Finland)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois:

The Liturgical Year concludes this week with the celebration of the Feast of Christ the King, looking forward to the Second Coming, even as we mark the traditional American holiday of Thanksgiving. Sacred choral and organ music for both occasions.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)

Henry Purcell: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day (1692)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)

George Frideric Handel: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day: The trumpet's loud clangor & March (1739)

Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge (1937)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3 in d (1909)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Canario from 'Fantasía para un Gentilhombre' (1954)

Benjamin Britten: Frolicsome Finale from 'A Simple Symphony' (1934)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Ballabile (publ.1897)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Camille Saint-Saens: Mazurka Bertrand Chamayou, piano Album: Saint-Saens Erato 3426 Music: 4:35

Lina Mathon-Blanchet, arr. Gil DeJean: A Haitian Tale Imani Winds Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 5:02

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz Viano Quartet Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA Music: 8:53

Camille Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Op. 61 Joshua Bell, violin; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor EBU, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany Music: 28:34

Ernest Bloch: At Sea Lara Downes, piano Album: America Again Dorian 92207 Music: 4:17

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem Boris Brovtsyn, violin; Julien Quentin, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Church of Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 12:22

Sergei Prokofiev Arr. Ruben Rengel: Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83, "Stalingrad" Sphinx Virtuosi Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 19:15

Georges Bizet, arr. Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasie Michael Shaham, violin; Sheng-Yuan Kuan, piano Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 10:51

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen

Marko Nikodijevic: GHB/tanzaggregat

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Joana Mallwitz, conductor

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Joana Mallwitz, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9, “The Great”

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Joana Mallwitz, conductor

Bernard Herman: Psycho Suite

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Beethoven/Janacek

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Samuel Garcia, 18, Violin, from Monroe, LA

Joaquín Nin (1879-1949): Seguida Española - II. Murcienne, I. Vieille Castille, IV. Andalouse (6:01)

Heard under interview:

Louisiana Blues Strut by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016): Bluesette (4:57)

Heard under interview:

Suite in C minor, BWV 997 – Prelude by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Adam Brachman, 17, Piano & Composer, from Fargo, ND

Adam Brachman (b. 2006): Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 (2:37)

Heard under interview:

Etude in Db Major, Op. 6, No. 1 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)

Excerpts from Ballade No. 1 in G Minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)

Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan Jupiter from The Planets performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Rosenthal, 15, Violin, from Damariscotta, ME

Ernst Bloch (1885-1977)Baal Shem, B.47 - II. Nigun (6:07)

Heard under interview:

Shine You No More by Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (b. 1983)with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola

Excerpt from Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 - I. Allegro moderato by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

The Dromer – Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC

Rodion Shchedrin: Carmen Suite (1967)

Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Capriccio for Two Trumpets — Robert Sullivan, Ken DeCarlo, trumpets (private CD) 3:34

Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light (1997) — CORE Ensemble (Tahirah Whittington, cello; Hugh Hinton, piano; Michael Parola, percussion) (Albany 698) 13:04

Gregory Slawson: Prelude and Dance (2001) — Arnold Steinhardt, violin; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 3:28

Nikola Resanovich: Sarabande and Chaconne (2009) — University of Akron Symphony Orchestra (private CD) 9:16

Rudolph Bubalo: Clarinet Concerto (1983) — Eric Mandat, clarinet; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Capstone 8736) 22:26

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Qubits and Healthcare: Quantum Computing Has Arrived in Cleveland with Allison B. Botros & Brandon Musarra

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures (1915)

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Alec Wilder: Air for Flute (1945)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette (1734)

Paul Ben-Haim: Canzonetta (1939)