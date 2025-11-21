WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Irish Folksong Dance in the Morning Early James Galway, f; The Chieftains, Orch/Dudley Simpson

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Potpourri on Irish Folk Songs, Op 59 Hoelscher, v; Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Christian Fröhlich

Arnold, Malcolm Four Irish Dances, Op 126 London Phil/Sir Malcolm Arnold

Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Berlin Phil/Pierre Boulez

Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 3 (1722): 18e ordre in f/F Carole Cerasi, hc

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Impresario, K. 486 Dresden Staatskapelle/Hans Vonk

Salieri, Antonio Il Ricco d'un giorno Slovak Radio Sym/Michael Dittrich

Arriaga, Juan Crisostomo String Quartet #1 in d Voces String Quartet

Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957) St Petersburg State Sym Orch/Andre Anichanov

Scriabin, Alexander Etudes, Op 65 Alexander Paley, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Swan Lake, Op. 20 Royal Opera House Orch/Mark Ermler

Tchaikovsky, Peter Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Hans Vonk

Tchaikovsky, Peter Dumka, Op. 59

Chopin, Frederic Polish Songs, Op. 74 Ewa Podles, c; Garrick Ohlsson, p

Dvorák, Antonín Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, Op. 90, "Dumky" Suk Trio

Suk, Josef Menuet Tomas Visek, p



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Berlioz, Hector Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14a All Star Percussion Ens,Harold Farberman

Gershwin, George Rhapsody in Blue Carlos Barbosa-Lima, g; Sofia Soloists/Plamen Djurov Concord Concerto

Utterback, Joe Moods & Blues (1991) David Allen Wehr, p

Berlioz, Hector Roman Carnival Overture, Op.9 NBC Sym/Arturo Toscanini

Berlioz, Hector Benvenuto Cellini, Op. 23 Leslie Howard, p

Berlioz, Hector Lelio (The Return to Life), Op. 14b London Sym Orch & Cho/Pierre Boulez

Locke, Matthew Music for "The Tempest" Il Giardino Armonico Members

Vieuxtemps, Henri Rondino, Op 32/2 Alexander Markov, v; Dmitriy Cogan, p

Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 6 in d, Op. 104 Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Järvi

Fasch, Johann Friedrich Two-Oboe Sonata in d Glaetzner, Goritzki, ob's; Klepel, Pank, Beyer, Schornsheim, continuo

Telemann, Georg Philipp Two-Flute and Bassoon Concerto in A Wolfgang Loebner, f; Günter Klier, bn; Dresden Brq Soloists/Eckart Haupt

Dowland, John My Lord Chamberlain his Galliard Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's

Bruch, Max Eight Pieces, Op. 83 Kim Aseltine, cl; Eva Stern, vi; Joel Schoenhals, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Coriolan Overture, Op.62 Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy

Vorisek, Jan Hugo Piano Sonata in b-flat, Op 20 David Gross, p

Rachmaninoff, Sergei The Isle of the Dead, Op. 29 USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Persichetti, Vincent Serenade #5, Op 43 (1950) Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren

Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano

Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso

Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano

Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler

Camille Saint-Saens: Mazurka Bertrand Chamayou, piano

Lina Mathon-Blanchet, arr. Gil DeJean: A Haitian Tale Imani Winds Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 5:02

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz Viano Quartet Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA Music: 8:53

Camille Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Op. 61 Joshua Bell, violin; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor EBU, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany Music: 28:34

Ernest Bloch: At Sea Lara Downes, piano

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem Boris Brovtsyn, violin; Julien Quentin, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Church of Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 12:22

Sergei Prokofiev Arr. Ruben Rengel: Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83, "Stalingrad" Sphinx Virtuosi Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 19:15

Georges Bizet, arr. Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasie Michael Shaham, violin; Sheng-Yuan Kuan, piano Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 10:51

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)

Franz Schubert: An die Musik (1817)

Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)

Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Bolero from Concierto Andaluz (1967)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Samuel Garcia, 18, Violin, from Monroe, LA

Joaquín Nin (1879-1949): Seguida Española - II. Murcienne, I. Vieille Castille, IV. Andalouse (6:01)

Heard under interview:

Louisiana Blues Strut by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016): Bluesette (4:57)

Heard under interview:

Suite in C minor, BWV 997 – Prelude by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Adam Brachman, 17, Piano & Composer, from Fargo, ND

Adam Brachman (b. 2006): Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 (2:37)

Heard under interview:

Etude in Db Major, Op. 6, No. 1 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)

Excerpts from Ballade No. 1 in G Minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)

Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan Jupiter from The Planets performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Rosenthal, 15, Violin, from Damariscotta, ME

Ernst Bloch (1885-1977)Baal Shem, B.47 - II. Nigun (6:07)

Heard under interview:

Shine You No More by Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (b. 1983)with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola

Excerpt from Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 - I. Allegro moderato by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

The Dromer – Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music & Artistic Director

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 (recorded 4/15/2025)

Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 (excerpts)--Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor (recorded 4/27/2025)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C (1828)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge (1937)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Name’s Barry, John Barry

Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme

John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine

John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart

John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Stephen Schwartz Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord Company Godspell -- Original Cast Recording

Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz A Simple Song/Allelujah Alan Titus Mass -- Original Cast Recording

Richard Rodgers Preludium Chorus The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast

Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You'll Never Walk Alone Shirley Jones Carousel -- Original Soundtrack

Stephen Schwartz Father's Day William Solo Children of Eden -- Paper Mill Cast

Leonard Bernstein Sanctus Chorus Mass -- Original Cast Recording

Andrew Lloyd-Webber-Tim Rice Superstar Ben Vereen Front Row Center

Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Sabbath Prayer Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Schwartz Day by Day Robin Lamont Godspell -- Original Cast Recording

Gary Geld-Peter Udell New-Fangled Preacher Man Cleavon Little Purlie -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser The Sermon Cecil Kellaway, William Chapman Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast

Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast

Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz I Don't Know Company Mass -- Original Cast

Adam Guettel How Glory Goes Christopher Innvar Floyd Collins -- Original Cast

Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Greatest of These Leila Martin Philemon -- Original Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: The Covenant Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Stasevska: Revueltas/Dvorak

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Christopher Wilkins, Conductor

Elfman, Sleepy Hollow

Rachmaninoff, Isle of the Dead

Eidelman, The Tempest (world premiere)

Stravinsky, Firebird Suite

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA

