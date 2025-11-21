© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:34 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Irish Folksong   Dance in the Morning Early        James Galway, f; The Chieftains, Orch/Dudley Simpson   
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis)   Potpourri on Irish Folk Songs, Op 59      Hoelscher, v; Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Christian Fröhlich       
Arnold, Malcolm Four Irish Dances, Op 126         London Phil/Sir Malcolm Arnold         
Ravel, Maurice  Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)  Berlin Phil/Pierre Boulez
Couperin, François        Pièces de clavecin, Bk 3 (1722): 18e ordre in f/F Carole Cerasi, hc        
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       The Impresario, K. 486  Dresden Staatskapelle/Hans Vonk   
Salieri, Antonio  Il Ricco d'un giorno        Slovak Radio Sym/Michael Dittrich         
Arriaga, Juan Crisostomo          String Quartet #1 in d    Voces String Quartet         
Khachaturian, Aram       Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957)         St Petersburg State Sym Orch/Andre Anichanov 
Scriabin, Alexander       Etudes, Op 65   Alexander Paley, p       
Tchaikovsky, Peter        Swan Lake, Op. 20        Royal Opera House Orch/Mark Ermler 
Tchaikovsky, Peter        Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66            Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Hans Vonk   
Tchaikovsky, Peter        Dumka, Op. 59         
Chopin, Frederic           Polish Songs, Op. 74     Ewa Podles, c; Garrick Ohlsson, p         
Dvorák, Antonín Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, Op. 90, "Dumky"      Suk Trio         
Suk, Josef        Menuet Tomas Visek, p
         
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Berlioz, Hector  Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14a All Star Percussion Ens,Harold Farberman     
Gershwin, George         Rhapsody in Blue          Carlos Barbosa-Lima, g; Sofia Soloists/Plamen Djurov Concord Concerto        
Utterback, Joe  Moods & Blues (1991)   David Allen Wehr, p      
Berlioz, Hector  Roman Carnival Overture, Op.9 NBC Sym/Arturo Toscanini           
Berlioz, Hector  Benvenuto Cellini, Op. 23          Leslie Howard, p          
Berlioz, Hector  Lelio (The Return to Life), Op. 14b          London Sym Orch & Cho/Pierre Boulez    
Locke, Matthew Music for "The Tempest"           Il Giardino Armonico Members           
Vieuxtemps, Henri         Rondino, Op 32/2          Alexander Markov, v; Dmitriy Cogan, p       
Sibelius, Jean   Symphony No. 6 in d, Op. 104   Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Järvi  
Fasch, Johann Friedrich Two-Oboe Sonata in d   Glaetzner, Goritzki, ob's; Klepel, Pank, Beyer, Schornsheim, continuo     
Telemann, Georg Philipp           Two-Flute and Bassoon Concerto in A    Wolfgang Loebner, f; Günter Klier, bn; Dresden Brq Soloists/Eckart Haupt 
Dowland, John  My Lord Chamberlain his Galliard          Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's   
Bruch, Max       Eight Pieces, Op. 83      Kim Aseltine, cl; Eva Stern, vi; Joel Schoenhals, p  
Beethoven, Ludwig van Coriolan Overture, Op.62           Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy      
Vorisek, Jan Hugo         Piano Sonata in b-flat, Op 20     David Gross, p 
Rachmaninoff, Sergei    The Isle of the Dead, Op. 29      USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov       
Persichetti, Vincent       Serenade #5, Op 43 (1950)       Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester           

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren
Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano
Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso
Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano
Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Camille Saint-Saens: Mazurka Bertrand Chamayou, piano

Lina Mathon-Blanchet, arr. Gil DeJean: A Haitian Tale Imani Winds Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 5:02

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz Viano Quartet Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA Music: 8:53

Camille Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Op. 61 Joshua Bell, violin; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor EBU, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany Music: 28:34

Ernest Bloch: At Sea Lara Downes, piano

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem Boris Brovtsyn, violin; Julien Quentin, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Church of Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 12:22

Sergei Prokofiev Arr. Ruben Rengel: Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83, "Stalingrad" Sphinx Virtuosi Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 19:15

Georges Bizet, arr. Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasie Michael Shaham, violin; Sheng-Yuan Kuan, piano Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 10:51

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)
Franz Schubert: An die Musik (1817)
Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)
Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Bolero from Concierto Andaluz (1967)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Samuel Garcia, 18, Violin, from Monroe, LA
Joaquín Nin (1879-1949): Seguida Española - II. Murcienne, I. Vieille Castille, IV. Andalouse (6:01)

Heard under interview:
Louisiana Blues Strut by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)

Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016): Bluesette (4:57)

Heard under interview:
Suite in C minor, BWV 997 – Prelude by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Adam Brachman, 17, Piano & Composer, from Fargo, ND
Adam Brachman (b. 2006): Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 (2:37)

Heard under interview:
Etude in Db Major, Op. 6, No. 1 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)
Excerpts from Ballade No. 1 in G Minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)

Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan Jupiter from The Planets performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Benjamin Rosenthal, 15, Violin, from Damariscotta, ME
Ernst Bloch (1885-1977)Baal Shem, B.47 - II. Nigun (6:07)

Heard under interview:
Shine You No More by Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (b. 1983)with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola
Excerpt from Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 - I. Allegro moderato by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)
The Dromer – Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music & Artistic Director
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 (recorded 4/15/2025)
Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 (excerpts)--Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor (recorded 4/27/2025)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C (1828)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge (1937)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Name’s Barry, John Barry
Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme
John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart
John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom
Stephen Schwartz         Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord            Company             Godspell -- Original Cast Recording
Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz     A Simple Song/Allelujah   Alan Titus                Mass -- Original Cast Recording
Richard Rodgers           Preludium         Chorus     The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast
Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein          You'll Never Walk Alone    Shirley Jones         Carousel -- Original Soundtrack
Stephen Schwartz         Father's Day     William Solo         Children of Eden -- Paper Mill Cast
Leonard Bernstein         Sanctus            Chorus          Mass -- Original Cast Recording
Andrew Lloyd-Webber-Tim Rice Superstar         Ben Vereen            Front Row Center
Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick      Sabbath Prayer Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Schwartz         Day by Day       Robin Lamont               Godspell -- Original Cast Recording
Gary Geld-Peter Udell   New-Fangled Preacher Man            Cleavon Little       Purlie -- Original B'way Cast
Frank Loesser   The Sermon      Cecil Kellaway, William Chapman            Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast
Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson     Lost in the Stars            Todd Duncan         Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast
Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz     I Don't Know            Company               Mass -- Original Cast
Adam Guettel    How Glory Goes            Christopher Innvar                   Floyd Collins -- Original Cast
Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       The Greatest of These            Leila Martin              Philemon -- Original Cast
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell              Gershwin Fantasy
Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: The Covenant            Danny Kaye         Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Stasevska: Revueltas/Dvorak
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Christopher Wilkins, Conductor
Elfman, Sleepy Hollow
Rachmaninoff, Isle of the Dead
Eidelman, The Tempest (world premiere)
Stravinsky, Firebird Suite 

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
