WCLV Program Guide 11-22-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Irish Folksong Dance in the Morning Early James Galway, f; The Chieftains, Orch/Dudley Simpson
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Potpourri on Irish Folk Songs, Op 59 Hoelscher, v; Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Christian Fröhlich
Arnold, Malcolm Four Irish Dances, Op 126 London Phil/Sir Malcolm Arnold
Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Berlin Phil/Pierre Boulez
Couperin, François Pièces de clavecin, Bk 3 (1722): 18e ordre in f/F Carole Cerasi, hc
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Impresario, K. 486 Dresden Staatskapelle/Hans Vonk
Salieri, Antonio Il Ricco d'un giorno Slovak Radio Sym/Michael Dittrich
Arriaga, Juan Crisostomo String Quartet #1 in d Voces String Quartet
Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957) St Petersburg State Sym Orch/Andre Anichanov
Scriabin, Alexander Etudes, Op 65 Alexander Paley, p
Tchaikovsky, Peter Swan Lake, Op. 20 Royal Opera House Orch/Mark Ermler
Tchaikovsky, Peter Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Hans Vonk
Tchaikovsky, Peter Dumka, Op. 59
Chopin, Frederic Polish Songs, Op. 74 Ewa Podles, c; Garrick Ohlsson, p
Dvorák, Antonín Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, Op. 90, "Dumky" Suk Trio
Suk, Josef Menuet Tomas Visek, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Berlioz, Hector Symphonie fantastique, Op. 14a All Star Percussion Ens,Harold Farberman
Gershwin, George Rhapsody in Blue Carlos Barbosa-Lima, g; Sofia Soloists/Plamen Djurov Concord Concerto
Utterback, Joe Moods & Blues (1991) David Allen Wehr, p
Berlioz, Hector Roman Carnival Overture, Op.9 NBC Sym/Arturo Toscanini
Berlioz, Hector Benvenuto Cellini, Op. 23 Leslie Howard, p
Berlioz, Hector Lelio (The Return to Life), Op. 14b London Sym Orch & Cho/Pierre Boulez
Locke, Matthew Music for "The Tempest" Il Giardino Armonico Members
Vieuxtemps, Henri Rondino, Op 32/2 Alexander Markov, v; Dmitriy Cogan, p
Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 6 in d, Op. 104 Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Järvi
Fasch, Johann Friedrich Two-Oboe Sonata in d Glaetzner, Goritzki, ob's; Klepel, Pank, Beyer, Schornsheim, continuo
Telemann, Georg Philipp Two-Flute and Bassoon Concerto in A Wolfgang Loebner, f; Günter Klier, bn; Dresden Brq Soloists/Eckart Haupt
Dowland, John My Lord Chamberlain his Galliard Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's
Bruch, Max Eight Pieces, Op. 83 Kim Aseltine, cl; Eva Stern, vi; Joel Schoenhals, p
Beethoven, Ludwig van Coriolan Overture, Op.62 Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy
Vorisek, Jan Hugo Piano Sonata in b-flat, Op 20 David Gross, p
Rachmaninoff, Sergei The Isle of the Dead, Op. 29 USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov
Persichetti, Vincent Serenade #5, Op 43 (1950) Louisville Orch/Jorge Mester
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren
Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano
Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso
Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano
Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler
Camille Saint-Saens: Mazurka Bertrand Chamayou, piano
Lina Mathon-Blanchet, arr. Gil DeJean: A Haitian Tale Imani Winds Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, Grant School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 5:02
Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz Viano Quartet Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA Music: 8:53
Camille Saint-Saens: Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, Op. 61 Joshua Bell, violin; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor EBU, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany Music: 28:34
Ernest Bloch: At Sea Lara Downes, piano
Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem Boris Brovtsyn, violin; Julien Quentin, piano EBU, Verbier Festival, Church of Verbier Station, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 12:22
Sergei Prokofiev Arr. Ruben Rengel: Piano Sonata No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 83, "Stalingrad" Sphinx Virtuosi Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Calderwood Hall, Boston, MA Music: 19:15
Georges Bizet, arr. Franz Waxman: Carmen Fantasie Michael Shaham, violin; Sheng-Yuan Kuan, piano Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL Music: 10:51
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Viennese Musical Clock (1927)
Franz Schubert: An die Musik (1817)
Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Medley (1959)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Orchestral Suite 'Water Music' (1723)
Peter Schickele: Eine kleine Nichtmusik (1977)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Giuseppe Verdi: La forza del destino: Overture (1862)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes (1944)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Bolero from Concierto Andaluz (1967)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Samuel Garcia, 18, Violin, from Monroe, LA
Joaquín Nin (1879-1949): Seguida Española - II. Murcienne, I. Vieille Castille, IV. Andalouse (6:01)
Heard under interview:
Louisiana Blues Strut by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (1932-2004)
Laurel Harned, 18, Guitar, from Redlands, CA (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Toots Thielemans (1922-2016), arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016): Bluesette (4:57)
Heard under interview:
Suite in C minor, BWV 997 – Prelude by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Adam Brachman, 17, Piano & Composer, from Fargo, ND
Adam Brachman (b. 2006): Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 (2:37)
Heard under interview:
Etude in Db Major, Op. 6, No. 1 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)
Excerpts from Ballade No. 1 in G Minor by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)
Etude in B Major, Op. 6 No. 2 by Adam Brachman (b. 2006)
Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan Jupiter from The Planets performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Benjamin Rosenthal, 15, Violin, from Damariscotta, ME
Ernst Bloch (1885-1977)Baal Shem, B.47 - II. Nigun (6:07)
Heard under interview:
Shine You No More by Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen (b. 1983)with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola
Excerpt from Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 - I. Allegro moderato by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)
The Dromer – Traditional, arr. Danish String Quartet with Diana Estes, cello, and Sophia Scheck, viola
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Music & Artistic Director
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 6 (recorded 4/15/2025)
Antonin Dvorak Symphony No. 8 (excerpts)--Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnther, conductor (recorded 4/27/2025)
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Charles Gounod: St. Cecilia Mass: Sanctus (1855)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 1 in C (1828)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Serenade to Music (1938)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Benjamin Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge (1937)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G (1775)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Name’s Barry, John Barry
Monty Norman & John Barry: James Bond Theme
John Barry: From Russia with Love: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Goldfinger: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Thunderball: Themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Fest Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Robin and Marian: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Somewhere in Time: Themes—Andy Vinter, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine
John Barry: Out of Africa: Love Theme—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart
John Barry: License to Kill Theme— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Themes— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Barry: The Ipcress File: A Man Alone—City of Prague Philharmonic
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
Stephen Schwartz Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord Company Godspell -- Original Cast Recording
Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz A Simple Song/Allelujah Alan Titus Mass -- Original Cast Recording
Richard Rodgers Preludium Chorus The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast
Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You'll Never Walk Alone Shirley Jones Carousel -- Original Soundtrack
Stephen Schwartz Father's Day William Solo Children of Eden -- Paper Mill Cast
Leonard Bernstein Sanctus Chorus Mass -- Original Cast Recording
Andrew Lloyd-Webber-Tim Rice Superstar Ben Vereen Front Row Center
Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Sabbath Prayer Zero Mostel, Maria Karnilova Fiddler on the Roof -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Schwartz Day by Day Robin Lamont Godspell -- Original Cast Recording
Gary Geld-Peter Udell New-Fangled Preacher Man Cleavon Little Purlie -- Original B'way Cast
Frank Loesser The Sermon Cecil Kellaway, William Chapman Greenwillow -- Original B'way Cast
Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast
Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz I Don't Know Company Mass -- Original Cast
Adam Guettel How Glory Goes Christopher Innvar Floyd Collins -- Original Cast
Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt The Greatest of These Leila Martin Philemon -- Original Cast
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy
Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Filler: The Covenant Danny Kaye Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Stasevska: Revueltas/Dvorak
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Rhapsody No. 3 (1878)
22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Christopher Wilkins, Conductor
Elfman, Sleepy Hollow
Rachmaninoff, Isle of the Dead
Eidelman, The Tempest (world premiere)
Stravinsky, Firebird Suite
23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA