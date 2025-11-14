© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-15-2025

Published November 14, 2025 at 5:03 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Debussy, Claude           Suite bergamasque       Van Cliburn, p  
Debussy, Claude           String Quartet in g minor, Op. 10            Takács Quartet           
THOMAS, Werner         Haydn's Saitensprünge  Kremer, Metz, v; Schenk, vi; Thomas, vc    
Haydn, Michael Violin Concerto in A       Barnabas Kelemen, v; Erkel Ferenc Chamber Orch 
Haydn, Franz Joseph    Welsh Folksong, "Venture Gwen," H XXXIb:6     Eisenstadt Haydn Trio    
Scarlatti, Domenico       Clavier Sonata in d, Kk 434 (L 343)        David Schrader, forte-p 
Soler, Antonio   Harpsichord Quintet #2 in F       David Schrader, hc; Verrette, Shelton, v's; Slowik, vi; Rozendaal, vc   
Piston, Walter   Symphony #6 (1955)     Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz           
Scheidt, Samuel            Suite for Brass  German Brass,Enrique Crespo 
Mahler, Gustav Des Knaben Wunderhorn           Andreas Schmidt, br; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Leonard Bernstein
Wagner, Richard           Rienzi   New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein      
Vivaldi, Antonio Concerto in C "con molti stromenti," R 558          New York Phil members/Leonard Bernstein     
Shulman, Alan  Hatikvah (arr. 1949)       NBC Sym Orch/Leonard Bernstein          
Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 87 in A   New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein         
10 Bernstein, Leonard        On the Town     Israel Phil/Leonard Bernstein    

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Ganne, Louis    Les Saltimbanques       Luxembourg Radio TV Sym Orch/Paul Bonneau         
Ravel, Maurice  Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)  Katia, Marielle Labèque, p          
Delibes, Leo      Lakme  Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson
Litolff, Henry Charles     Concerto Symphonique #3 in E-Flat, Op 45        Peter Donohoe, p; BBC Scottish Sym/Andrew Litton         
Purcell, Henry   King Arthur       Mark Bennett, tr; Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman         
Argento, Dominick        Letters from Composers Vern Sutton, t; Jeffrey Van, g    
David, Thomas Christian           Schubertiade (1987)      Verdehr Trio    
Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail An Episode from the Life of Schubert, Op 61       Miroslav Dvorsky, t; Slovak Radio Sym/Donald Johanos 
Schubert, Franz Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797       Vienna Phil/Rudolf Kempe         
MacDowell, Edward       Twelve Virtuoso Studies, Op 46 Malcolm Frager, p           
Berlioz, Hector  The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24 Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel          
Liszt, Franz       Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 in f minor     Vienna State Opera Orch/Anatole Fistoulari 
Liszt, Franz       Hungarian Rhapsody No. 19 in d minor, (after Abrány's "Czárdás noble")  Leslie Howard, p          
Ravel, Maurice  Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)  London Sym Orch/Pierre Monteux        
Satie, Erik         Le Piccadilly (Piano Rag, c 1904)           Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p          

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in Eb, K. 447 Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron
Edgar Olivero Sarahnade Mambo (based on Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron
Joshua Davis Yuniet Lombida Prieto Rondo alla Mambo (based on the third mvt of Mozart's Horn Concerto, K. 447) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron
Joaquin Turina La Oracion del torero (The Bullfighter's Prayer) Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Desmond Neysmith, cello The Harlem Quartet
Guido López-Gavilan Cuarteto en guaguancó Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet
Chick Corea Mozart Goes Dancing: Piano Quintet Rendition Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Matthew Zalkind, cello Chick Corea, piano; Harlem Quartet
Billy Strayhorn Take the "A" Train Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Desmond Neysmith, cello The Harlem Quartet
Oscar Lorenzo Fernández Batuque Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson
Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Encantamento Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes
Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2 (1948) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa Havana, Cuba
Francisco Mignone String Quartet No. 1 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Renee Fleming, soprano; Dave Grusin, piano; Lee Ritenour, guitar Grusin Orchestra Dave Grusin

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion Adam Summerhayes, violin; Chris Grist, cello; London Concertante Album: Adagio CMG 17 Music: 4:21

George Walker: Folksongs for Orchestra Minnesota Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 11:18

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47 Alexi Kenney, vilon; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Gabriel Cabezas, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 27:10

Astor Piazzolla, arr. Sergio Assad and Joao Luiz: Ausencias Anthony Trionfo, flute; Ziggy and Miles Guitar Duo Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC Music: 4:00

Clara Schumann: Prelude and Fugue in F-Sharp Minor Junghwa Lee, piano Album: Clara Schumann: Piano Works Centaur Records 3840 Music: 4:24

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Grace Park, violin; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Camerata Pacifica, Hahn Hall, Music Acadamy, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 9:34

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108 Danish String Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 13:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in G Major, Op. 55: Mvt 4 NDR Radio Philharmonic; Stanislav Kochanovsky, conductor EBU, Grand Studio NDR, Hanover, Germany Music: 19:34

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)
Manuel Ponce: Arrulladora mexicana (1909)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)
Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't Be Weary, Traveler (1919)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Joshua Lee, 14, Violin, from Phoenix, AZ
Nathan Milstein (1904-1992): Excerpts from Paganiniana (4:25)

Hannah Lui, 18, Piano, from Tucson, AZ
Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943): Moment Musicaux Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor (3:13)

Abraham Kim, 17, Cello, from Laveen, AZ (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Samuel Barber (1910-1981): Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor, Op. 6 - II. Adagio (4:28)

French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 - VII. Gigue, performed by Peter Dugan

Jacqueline Rodenbeck, 16, Violin, from Tucson, AZ
William Bolcom (b. 1938): Graceful Ghost Rag (5:27)

Hannah Cho, 16, Oboe, from Tustin, CA and Ariana Kim, 16, Bassoon, from Irvine, CA
Francis Poulenc (1899-1963): Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, FP 43 - III. Rondo (3:10)

Westwood Symphony Orchestra from Austin, TX
Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975): Symphony No. 10, Op. 93 - II. Allegro (4:36)

William Bolcom (b. 1938): Graceful Ghost Rag, performed by Jacqueline Rodenbeck, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser Most, conductor (recorded 3/19/2025)
Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1947 version)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 5
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony--Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnter, conductor (recorded 4/27/2025)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 4 'Arpeggio' (1838)
Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)
Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)
Sir William Herschel: Chamber Symphony in F (1770)
Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)
Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)
Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)
Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM
Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March ‘Ave Caesar’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80641) 4:12
Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 5:29
Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Scherzo-Hawks in Flight—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 1:17
Miklós Rózsa: Beau Brummell: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1056) 6:46
Miklós Rózsa (arr Daniel Robbins): Ben-Hur: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:33
Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/ Miklós Rózsa (EMI 63735) 10:32

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom
George and Ira Gershwin          I Got Rhythm    Judy Garland Micky and Judy
Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer     Jeepers Creepers            Louis Armstrong          American Songbook Series: Johnny Mercer
Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart    Plant You Now, Dig You Later    Kenneth Remo, Barbara Ashley         Pal Joey -- 1952 Studio Cast
Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes      Moon-Faced, Starry-Eyed            Catherine Zeta-Jones    Street Scene -- English National Opera
Sam Coslow     Mr. Paganini     Martha Raye     Martha Raye
L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Can Cook, Too            Nancy Walker       Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free and On the Town
Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn           I've Heard That Song Before            Betty Jane Rhodes               American Songbook Series: Jule Styne
Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke          Swinging on a Star            Bing Crosby     American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen
Frank Loesser   Rumble, Rumble, Rumble          Betty Hutton         Spotlight on Betty Hutton
RichardRodgers-Lorenz Hart   I Like to Recognize the Tune            Virginia O'Brien, June Allyson       That's Entertainment
Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer      Blues in the Night            Jimmy Lunceford                   Warner Bros.: 75 Years of Film Music
Cole Porter       The Leader of the Big-Time Band           Kim Criswell       The Lorelei
Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen      Accentuate the Positive            Bing Crosby             American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen
Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke          Road to Morocco            Bing Crosby, Bob Hope    Bob Hope and Friends: Put It There, Pal!
George and Ira Gershwin          Nice Work If You Can Get It            Fred Astaire      Starring Fred Astaire
Irving Berlin      Wild About You New York Singers               Louisiana Purchase
R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing for Your Supper     Portia Nelson, Bibi Osterwald  The Boys From Syracuse -- Studio Cast
L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Do Do Re Do    Chorus            On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast
Hugh Martin      The Three B's   June Allyson, Gloria DeHaven, June Allyson       Best Foot Forward -- Film Soundtrack
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            JoshuaBell               Gershwin Fantasy
Frank Loesser   Filler: Runyonland         Orchestra           Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast
Frank Loesser   Filler: If I Were a Bell     Isabel Bigley            Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 in E-Flat for Winds (1781)
Gustav Mahler: Kindertotenlieder (1904)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana
Markus Poschner, conductor

BEETHOVEN: Coriolan Overture
TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor
SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 9 in E-flat
TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 3 “Polish” (Vienna Philharmonic; Loren Maazel, cond. – London/Decca 430787)

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Composers Guild
Concert of 4-12-24 West Shore Unitariian Church Rocky River
Factory Seconds Brass Trio: Jack Sutte, trumpet, Richard King, horn, Richard Stout, trombone
Matthew C. Saunders; Minutes for Seconds (1:30)
James Wilding: The Pyramid (6:03)
Ryan Charles Ramer: Trio Suite (9:18)
Sebastian Birch: Tripartita (11:52)
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Quatour Royale (17:05)
with pianist Christina Dahl

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
