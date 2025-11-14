WCLV Program Guide 11-15-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Debussy, Claude Suite bergamasque Van Cliburn, p

Debussy, Claude String Quartet in g minor, Op. 10 Takács Quartet

THOMAS, Werner Haydn's Saitensprünge Kremer, Metz, v; Schenk, vi; Thomas, vc

Haydn, Michael Violin Concerto in A Barnabas Kelemen, v; Erkel Ferenc Chamber Orch

Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong, "Venture Gwen," H XXXIb:6 Eisenstadt Haydn Trio

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in d, Kk 434 (L 343) David Schrader, forte-p

Soler, Antonio Harpsichord Quintet #2 in F David Schrader, hc; Verrette, Shelton, v's; Slowik, vi; Rozendaal, vc

Piston, Walter Symphony #6 (1955) Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Scheidt, Samuel Suite for Brass German Brass,Enrique Crespo

Mahler, Gustav Des Knaben Wunderhorn Andreas Schmidt, br; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Leonard Bernstein

Wagner, Richard Rienzi New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Vivaldi, Antonio Concerto in C "con molti stromenti," R 558 New York Phil members/Leonard Bernstein

Shulman, Alan Hatikvah (arr. 1949) NBC Sym Orch/Leonard Bernstein

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 87 in A New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

10 Bernstein, Leonard On the Town Israel Phil/Leonard Bernstein

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ganne, Louis Les Saltimbanques Luxembourg Radio TV Sym Orch/Paul Bonneau

Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Katia, Marielle Labèque, p

Delibes, Leo Lakme Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Litolff, Henry Charles Concerto Symphonique #3 in E-Flat, Op 45 Peter Donohoe, p; BBC Scottish Sym/Andrew Litton

Purcell, Henry King Arthur Mark Bennett, tr; Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman

Argento, Dominick Letters from Composers Vern Sutton, t; Jeffrey Van, g

David, Thomas Christian Schubertiade (1987) Verdehr Trio

Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail An Episode from the Life of Schubert, Op 61 Miroslav Dvorsky, t; Slovak Radio Sym/Donald Johanos

Schubert, Franz Rosamunde Incidental Music, D 797 Vienna Phil/Rudolf Kempe

MacDowell, Edward Twelve Virtuoso Studies, Op 46 Malcolm Frager, p

Berlioz, Hector The Damnation of Faust, Op. 24 Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 1 in f minor Vienna State Opera Orch/Anatole Fistoulari

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 19 in d minor, (after Abrány's "Czárdás noble") Leslie Howard, p

Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) London Sym Orch/Pierre Monteux

Satie, Erik Le Piccadilly (Piano Rag, c 1904) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in Eb, K. 447 Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Edgar Olivero Sarahnade Mambo (based on Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Joshua Davis Yuniet Lombida Prieto Rondo alla Mambo (based on the third mvt of Mozart's Horn Concerto, K. 447) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Joaquin Turina La Oracion del torero (The Bullfighter's Prayer) Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Desmond Neysmith, cello The Harlem Quartet

Guido López-Gavilan Cuarteto en guaguancó Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet

Chick Corea Mozart Goes Dancing: Piano Quintet Rendition Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Matthew Zalkind, cello Chick Corea, piano; Harlem Quartet

Billy Strayhorn Take the "A" Train Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Desmond Neysmith, cello The Harlem Quartet

Oscar Lorenzo Fernández Batuque Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Encantamento Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2 (1948) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa Havana, Cuba

Francisco Mignone String Quartet No. 1 (1957) Cuarteto Latinamericano

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Renee Fleming, soprano; Dave Grusin, piano; Lee Ritenour, guitar Grusin Orchestra Dave Grusin

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion Adam Summerhayes, violin; Chris Grist, cello; London Concertante Album: Adagio CMG 17 Music: 4:21

George Walker: Folksongs for Orchestra Minnesota Orchestra; Edward Gardner, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 11:18

Robert Schumann: Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47 Alexi Kenney, vilon; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Gabriel Cabezas, cello; Pedja Muzijevic, piano Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT Music: 27:10

Astor Piazzolla, arr. Sergio Assad and Joao Luiz: Ausencias Anthony Trionfo, flute; Ziggy and Miles Guitar Duo Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC Music: 4:00

Clara Schumann: Prelude and Fugue in F-Sharp Minor Junghwa Lee, piano Album: Clara Schumann: Piano Works Centaur Records 3840 Music: 4:24

Clara Schumann: Three Romances, Op. 22 Grace Park, violin; Gilles Vonsattel, piano Camerata Pacifica, Hahn Hall, Music Acadamy, Santa Barbara, CA Music: 9:34

Dmitri Shostakovich: String Quartet No. 7 in F-sharp minor, Op. 108 Danish String Quartet Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 13:44

Peter Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in G Major, Op. 55: Mvt 4 NDR Radio Philharmonic; Stanislav Kochanovsky, conductor EBU, Grand Studio NDR, Hanover, Germany Music: 19:34

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

Manuel Ponce: Arrulladora mexicana (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D (1775)

Maurice Ravel: Waltz 'in the style of Borodin' (1913)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations (1884)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo in A (1782)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Don't Be Weary, Traveler (1919)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'In Nature's Realm' (1892)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Joshua Lee, 14, Violin, from Phoenix, AZ

Nathan Milstein (1904-1992): Excerpts from Paganiniana (4:25)

Hannah Lui, 18, Piano, from Tucson, AZ

Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943): Moment Musicaux Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor (3:13)

Abraham Kim, 17, Cello, from Laveen, AZ (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Samuel Barber (1910-1981): Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor, Op. 6 - II. Adagio (4:28)

French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816 - VII. Gigue, performed by Peter Dugan

Jacqueline Rodenbeck, 16, Violin, from Tucson, AZ

William Bolcom (b. 1938): Graceful Ghost Rag (5:27)

Hannah Cho, 16, Oboe, from Tustin, CA and Ariana Kim, 16, Bassoon, from Irvine, CA

Francis Poulenc (1899-1963): Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, FP 43 - III. Rondo (3:10)

Westwood Symphony Orchestra from Austin, TX

Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975): Symphony No. 10, Op. 93 - II. Allegro (4:36)

William Bolcom (b. 1938): Graceful Ghost Rag, performed by Jacqueline Rodenbeck, violin, and Peter Dugan, piano

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser Most, conductor (recorded 3/19/2025)

Igor Stravinsky: Pétrouchka (1947 version)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 5

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony--Gateways Festival Orchestra, Anthony Parnter, conductor (recorded 4/27/2025)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 4 'Arpeggio' (1838)

Alfredo Catalani: Loreley: Dance of the Water Nymphs (1890)

Johann Strauss: Waltz 'Loreley-Rhein-Klänge' (1843)

Sir William Herschel: Chamber Symphony in F (1770)

Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie in f (1841)

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

Ottorino Respighi: Roman Festivals (1928)

Sir Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite (1967)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Miklós Rózsa at MGM

Miklós Rózsa: Quo Vadis: March ‘Ave Caesar’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80641) 4:12

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 5:29

Miklós Rózsa: Knights of the Round Table: Scherzo-Hawks in Flight—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81269) 1:17

Miklós Rózsa: Beau Brummell: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1056) 6:46

Miklós Rózsa (arr Daniel Robbins): Ben-Hur: Choral Suite—Tabernacle Choir of Temple Square; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80631) 21:33

Miklós Rózsa: King of Kings: Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/ Miklós Rózsa (EMI 63735) 10:32

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Judy Garland Micky and Judy

Harry Warren-Johnny Mercer Jeepers Creepers Louis Armstrong American Songbook Series: Johnny Mercer

Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Plant You Now, Dig You Later Kenneth Remo, Barbara Ashley Pal Joey -- 1952 Studio Cast

Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Moon-Faced, Starry-Eyed Catherine Zeta-Jones Street Scene -- English National Opera

Sam Coslow Mr. Paganini Martha Raye Martha Raye

L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green I Can Cook, Too Nancy Walker Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free and On the Town

Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn I've Heard That Song Before Betty Jane Rhodes American Songbook Series: Jule Styne

Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Swinging on a Star Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: James Van Heusen

Frank Loesser Rumble, Rumble, Rumble Betty Hutton Spotlight on Betty Hutton

RichardRodgers-Lorenz Hart I Like to Recognize the Tune Virginia O'Brien, June Allyson That's Entertainment

Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Blues in the Night Jimmy Lunceford Warner Bros.: 75 Years of Film Music

Cole Porter The Leader of the Big-Time Band Kim Criswell The Lorelei

Johnny Mercer-Harold Arlen Accentuate the Positive Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: Harold Arlen

Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Road to Morocco Bing Crosby, Bob Hope Bob Hope and Friends: Put It There, Pal!

George and Ira Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It Fred Astaire Starring Fred Astaire

Irving Berlin Wild About You New York Singers Louisiana Purchase

R.Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sing for Your Supper Portia Nelson, Bibi Osterwald The Boys From Syracuse -- Studio Cast

L.Bernstein-B.Comden-A.Green Do Do Re Do Chorus On the Town -- 1960 Studio Cast

Hugh Martin The Three B's June Allyson, Gloria DeHaven, June Allyson Best Foot Forward -- Film Soundtrack

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down JoshuaBell Gershwin Fantasy

Frank Loesser Filler: Runyonland Orchestra Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast

Frank Loesser Filler: If I Were a Bell Isabel Bigley Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 11 in E-Flat for Winds (1781)

Gustav Mahler: Kindertotenlieder (1904)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Prelude (1715)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana

Markus Poschner, conductor

BEETHOVEN: Coriolan Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY: Piano Concerto No. 1 in B-flat minor

SHOSTAKOVICH: Symphony No. 9 in E-flat

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 3 “Polish” (Vienna Philharmonic; Loren Maazel, cond. – London/Decca 430787)

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Composers Guild

Concert of 4-12-24 West Shore Unitariian Church Rocky River

Factory Seconds Brass Trio: Jack Sutte, trumpet, Richard King, horn, Richard Stout, trombone

Matthew C. Saunders; Minutes for Seconds (1:30)

James Wilding: The Pyramid (6:03)

Ryan Charles Ramer: Trio Suite (9:18)

Sebastian Birch: Tripartita (11:52)

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Quatour Royale (17:05)

with pianist Christina Dahl

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA