WCLV Program Guide 11-8-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mendelssohn, Felix Song Without Words, Op 109 Jacqueline Du Pre, vc; Gerald Moore, p

Walton, William Cello Concerto Pieter Wispelwey, vc; Sydney Sym/Jeffrey Tate

Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 Oxana Yablonskaya, p

Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture, Op. 21 London Sym Orch/Peter Maag

Mendelssohn, Fanny Westöstlicher Redaktionswalzer Sontraud Speidel, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fantasia in d, K. 397 Joan Benson, forte-p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 17 in G, K. 129 Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman

Haydn, Josef Piano Sonata in D, H XVI:24 Joan Benson, forte-p

Higdon, Jennifer Harp Concerto (2018) Yolanda Kondonassis, h; Rochester Phil/Ward Stare

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Yolanda Kondonassis, h

Wagner, Richard Parsifal London Sym Orch/Adrian Boult

Wagner, Richard Prize song fr Wagner's "Die Meistersinger" Leslie Howard, p

Wagner, Richard Parsifal Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Andris Nelsons

Shostakovich, Dmitri Preludes, Op. 34 Olli Mustonen, p

Shostakovich, Dmitri String Quartet No. 6 in G, Op. 101 (1956) Manhattan String Quartet

Couperin, François L'atalante Alexandre Tharaud, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Roman, Johann Helmich Drottningholm Wedding Music Uppsala Chamber Orch/Anthony Halstead

Agrell, Johann Flute Concerto in D Maria Bania, f; Concerto Copenhagen/Andrew Manze

Lully, Jean-Baptiste Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Andrew Lawrence-King, h

Strauss, Richard Le bourgeois gentilhomme, Op. 60 Orpheus Chamber Orch

Lully, Jean-Baptiste Une Noce de Village Andrew Lawrence-King, h

Elgar, Edward Sospiri, Op 70 New Philharmonia/Sir John Barbirolli

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Two-Piano Sonata in D, K. 448 Joshua Pierce, Dorothy Jonas, p's

Barbirolli Oboe Concerto in c on themes of Pergolesi Anthony Camden, ob; City of London Sinfonia/Nicholas Ward

Ravel, Maurice Daphnis et Chloe Halle Orch/Sir John Barbirolli

Handel, George Frideric Rodrigo Halle Orch/Sir John Barbirolli

Verdi, Giuseppe Rigoletto Hei-Kyung Hong, s; St Luke's Orch/John Fiore

Verdi, Giuseppe Rigoletto Concert Paraphrase Earl Wild, p

Doppler brothers Rigoletto Fantasy, Op 38 Tomio Nakano, f, Mari Nakano, f

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-Flat (Orchestral Version: No. 3 in D London Phil/Willi Boskovsky

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 11 in E-Flat Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer

Shostakovich, Dmitri Preludes, Op. 34 Sarah Chang, v; Sandra Rivers, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Melodia Sentimental" from "Floresta do Amazonas" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Canção do Amor" Renee Fleming, vocals; Fred Hersch, piano; Bill Frisell, guitar

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Ana Maria Martinez, soprano Prague Philharmonia Steven Mercurio

Tomas de Torrejon y Velasco "A este Sol peregrino" Seraphic Fire Patrick DuPre Quigley Seraphic Fire "Seraphic Fire"

Manuel de Zumaya "Sol-fa de Pedro" (Peter's solfeggio) Corey McKnight, Ken Fitch, countertenors; Kevin Baum, tenor; Chad Runyon, baritone Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings

Manuel de Falla El retablo de Maese Pedro (Master Peter's Puppet Show) Jorge Garza, tenor; Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Alfredo Garcia, baritone Perspectives Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordonez

Maria Grever "Cuando vuelva a tu lado" (When I Return to Your Side), a.k.a. "What a Difference a Day Makes" Olivia Gorra, soprano; James Demester, piano

Pablo Sorozabal "No puede ser" (It Cannot Be), from La taberna del puerto (The Tavern at the Port) Israel Lozano, tenor; Emily Urbanek, piano (Live at WDAV Feb. 18, 2010) John Clark Performance Studio, Feb. 18, 2010

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Missa Pro Victoria" The Cardinall's Musick Andrew Carwood

Manuel de Falla "Siete canciones populares espanolas" (7 Popular Spanish Songs) Jose Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano

Franz Schubert "The Shepherd on the Rock" (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen), D.965 Brenda Feliciano, soprano; Pacquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Aldo Antognazzi, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Antonin Dvorak: Lasst Mich Allein, Op. 82 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano

Clarice Assad: Ode to Carmen Miranda ROCO; Johannes Debus, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:23

Franz Liszt: Concert Paraphrase on Verdi's Rigoletto, S. 434 Lucille Chung, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton

State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:20

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 97, "Archduke": Mvts 1, 3-4 Inon Barnatan, piano; Stefan Jackiw, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello La Jolla Music Society, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA Music: 35:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4: Allemande Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Jose Moncayo: Bosques RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 15:08

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in C Major for flute and basso continuo, BWV 1033 Brandon Patrick George, flute; Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Shepherd King Lutheran Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 7:39

Thea Musgrave: Phoenix Rising Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO Music: 19:25

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Margaret Bonds: Tangamerican (1967)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)

Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)

Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)

Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Arrival Platform Humlet (1916)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Maxwell Brown, 13, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware

George Gershwin (1898-1937): Prelude No. 1 (1:44)

Sophia Shao, 17, Piano, from New York, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827): Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3 - I. Presto 5:05

YUNA and the Military Band from Washington, D.C.

Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948): Aires Tropicales - I. Alborada, II. Son(6:27)

Excerpt from A Child is Born by Thad Jones Performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Bhargava Kulkarni, 16, Cello, from Okemos, Michigan

Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849): Excerpts from Polonaise Brillante for Cello and Piano, Op. 3 (7:30)

Jorge Cruz Hernandez, 16, Bassoon, from Hoffman Estates, Illinois (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741):Bassoon Concerto in C Major, RV 467 - I. Allegro, II. Andante (3:06)

Vals Venezolano by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948), performed by Noah Stone, clarinet (with Paquito D'Rivera and Peter Dugan)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Antonio Pappano, Chief Conductor; Yunchan Lim, piano

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2

Franz Liszt: Annees de pelerinage II, S.161: No.5 “Sonetto 104 del Petrarca” (encore)

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony Op 64 (excerpt)—NYOUSA; Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor

William Walton: Symphony No.1

Jean Sibelius: Valse triste Op 44/1

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905)

William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)

Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)

Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture (1926)

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite (1960)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in ¾ Time

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan

Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 B'way Revival

Cole Porter Friendship Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr Ethel Merman: You're the Top

Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Everything I've Got Bob Dishy, Jackie Alloway By Jupiter -- 1967 Revival

Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Put It There, Pal Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope: Put It There, Pal

Jerry Herman Bosom Buddies Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur Mame -- Original B'way Cast

Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Oh, My Mysterious Lady Mary Martin, Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast

Cy Coleman-David Zippel You're Nothing Without Me Gregg Edelman, James Naughton City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast

Jonathan Larson Take Me or Leave Me Idina Menzel, Fredi Walker Rent -- Original B'way Cast

Roger Edens Opera vs. Jazz Judy Garland, Betty Jaynes Mickey and Judy

Stephen Sondheim Impossible David Burns, Brian Davies A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim Agony Robert Westenberg, Chuck Wagner Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast

Gerard Allessandrini Chita-Rita (America) Dorothy Kiara, Tony DiBuono Forbidden Broadway: 20th Anniversary Edition

Various Martin-Merman Duet Ethel Merman, Mary Martin Ethel Merman/Mary Martin: Ford 50th Anniversary

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Cole Porter Filler: You're the Top Eileen Rodgers, Hal Linden American Songbook Series: Cole Porter

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra

Christian Reif, conductor

LYSENKO: Overture to Taras Bulba

CZINER: North Long Lake, MN

BONIS: Femmes de légende, II. Salomé

DUKAS: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique

BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 (Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, cond.)

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Franz Krommer: Quartet No. 2 for oboe and strings

Georg Druschetzky: Quartet in g minor for oboe and strings

arr. Nathan Mondry: Czech Folk Song Suite

Katerina Veronika Dusikova-Cianchettini, arr. Nagy: Waltzes and Air Russe

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for oboe and strings, K 370

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA