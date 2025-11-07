WCLV Program Guide 11-8-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Mendelssohn, Felix Song Without Words, Op 109 Jacqueline Du Pre, vc; Gerald Moore, p
Walton, William Cello Concerto Pieter Wispelwey, vc; Sydney Sym/Jeffrey Tate
Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 Oxana Yablonskaya, p
Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture, Op. 21 London Sym Orch/Peter Maag
Mendelssohn, Fanny Westöstlicher Redaktionswalzer Sontraud Speidel, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Fantasia in d, K. 397 Joan Benson, forte-p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 17 in G, K. 129 Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman
Haydn, Josef Piano Sonata in D, H XVI:24 Joan Benson, forte-p
Higdon, Jennifer Harp Concerto (2018) Yolanda Kondonassis, h; Rochester Phil/Ward Stare
Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Yolanda Kondonassis, h
Wagner, Richard Parsifal London Sym Orch/Adrian Boult
Wagner, Richard Prize song fr Wagner's "Die Meistersinger" Leslie Howard, p
Wagner, Richard Parsifal Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Andris Nelsons
Shostakovich, Dmitri Preludes, Op. 34 Olli Mustonen, p
Shostakovich, Dmitri String Quartet No. 6 in G, Op. 101 (1956) Manhattan String Quartet
Couperin, François L'atalante Alexandre Tharaud, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Roman, Johann Helmich Drottningholm Wedding Music Uppsala Chamber Orch/Anthony Halstead
Agrell, Johann Flute Concerto in D Maria Bania, f; Concerto Copenhagen/Andrew Manze
Lully, Jean-Baptiste Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme Andrew Lawrence-King, h
Strauss, Richard Le bourgeois gentilhomme, Op. 60 Orpheus Chamber Orch
Lully, Jean-Baptiste Une Noce de Village Andrew Lawrence-King, h
Elgar, Edward Sospiri, Op 70 New Philharmonia/Sir John Barbirolli
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Two-Piano Sonata in D, K. 448 Joshua Pierce, Dorothy Jonas, p's
Barbirolli Oboe Concerto in c on themes of Pergolesi Anthony Camden, ob; City of London Sinfonia/Nicholas Ward
Ravel, Maurice Daphnis et Chloe Halle Orch/Sir John Barbirolli
Handel, George Frideric Rodrigo Halle Orch/Sir John Barbirolli
Verdi, Giuseppe Rigoletto Hei-Kyung Hong, s; St Luke's Orch/John Fiore
Verdi, Giuseppe Rigoletto Concert Paraphrase Earl Wild, p
Doppler brothers Rigoletto Fantasy, Op 38 Tomio Nakano, f, Mari Nakano, f
Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-Flat (Orchestral Version: No. 3 in D London Phil/Willi Boskovsky
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 11 in E-Flat Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer
Shostakovich, Dmitri Preludes, Op. 34 Sarah Chang, v; Sandra Rivers, p
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Melodia Sentimental" from "Floresta do Amazonas" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Canção do Amor" Renee Fleming, vocals; Fred Hersch, piano; Bill Frisell, guitar
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Ana Maria Martinez, soprano Prague Philharmonia Steven Mercurio
Tomas de Torrejon y Velasco "A este Sol peregrino" Seraphic Fire Patrick DuPre Quigley Seraphic Fire "Seraphic Fire"
Manuel de Zumaya "Sol-fa de Pedro" (Peter's solfeggio) Corey McKnight, Ken Fitch, countertenors; Kevin Baum, tenor; Chad Runyon, baritone Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Manuel de Falla El retablo de Maese Pedro (Master Peter's Puppet Show) Jorge Garza, tenor; Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Alfredo Garcia, baritone Perspectives Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordonez
Maria Grever "Cuando vuelva a tu lado" (When I Return to Your Side), a.k.a. "What a Difference a Day Makes" Olivia Gorra, soprano; James Demester, piano
Pablo Sorozabal "No puede ser" (It Cannot Be), from La taberna del puerto (The Tavern at the Port) Israel Lozano, tenor; Emily Urbanek, piano (Live at WDAV Feb. 18, 2010) John Clark Performance Studio, Feb. 18, 2010
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Missa Pro Victoria" The Cardinall's Musick Andrew Carwood
Manuel de Falla "Siete canciones populares espanolas" (7 Popular Spanish Songs) Jose Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano
Franz Schubert "The Shepherd on the Rock" (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen), D.965 Brenda Feliciano, soprano; Pacquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Aldo Antognazzi, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Lasst Mich Allein, Op. 82 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano
Clarice Assad: Ode to Carmen Miranda ROCO; Johannes Debus, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:23
Franz Liszt: Concert Paraphrase on Verdi's Rigoletto, S. 434 Lucille Chung, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton
State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:20
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 97, "Archduke": Mvts 1, 3-4 Inon Barnatan, piano; Stefan Jackiw, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello La Jolla Music Society, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA Music: 35:30
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4: Allemande Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Jose Moncayo: Bosques RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 15:08
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in C Major for flute and basso continuo, BWV 1033 Brandon Patrick George, flute; Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Shepherd King Lutheran Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 7:39
Thea Musgrave: Phoenix Rising Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO Music: 19:25
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Margaret Bonds: Tangamerican (1967)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)
George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)
Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)
Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)
Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Arrival Platform Humlet (1916)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Maxwell Brown, 13, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware
George Gershwin (1898-1937): Prelude No. 1 (1:44)
Sophia Shao, 17, Piano, from New York, NY
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827): Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3 - I. Presto 5:05
YUNA and the Military Band from Washington, D.C.
Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948): Aires Tropicales - I. Alborada, II. Son(6:27)
Excerpt from A Child is Born by Thad Jones Performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Bhargava Kulkarni, 16, Cello, from Okemos, Michigan
Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849): Excerpts from Polonaise Brillante for Cello and Piano, Op. 3 (7:30)
Jorge Cruz Hernandez, 16, Bassoon, from Hoffman Estates, Illinois (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741):Bassoon Concerto in C Major, RV 467 - I. Allegro, II. Andante (3:06)
Vals Venezolano by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948), performed by Noah Stone, clarinet (with Paquito D'Rivera and Peter Dugan)
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Antonio Pappano, Chief Conductor; Yunchan Lim, piano
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2
Franz Liszt: Annees de pelerinage II, S.161: No.5 “Sonetto 104 del Petrarca” (encore)
Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony Op 64 (excerpt)—NYOUSA; Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor
William Walton: Symphony No.1
Jean Sibelius: Valse triste Op 44/1
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905)
William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)
Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)
Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)
Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture (1926)
Alex North: Spartacus: Suite (1960)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in ¾ Time
Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich
Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 B'way Revival
Cole Porter Friendship Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr Ethel Merman: You're the Top
Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Everything I've Got Bob Dishy, Jackie Alloway By Jupiter -- 1967 Revival
Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke Put It There, Pal Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope: Put It There, Pal
Jerry Herman Bosom Buddies Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur Mame -- Original B'way Cast
Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Oh, My Mysterious Lady Mary Martin, Cyril Ritchard Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
Cy Coleman-David Zippel You're Nothing Without Me Gregg Edelman, James Naughton City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast
Jonathan Larson Take Me or Leave Me Idina Menzel, Fredi Walker Rent -- Original B'way Cast
Roger Edens Opera vs. Jazz Judy Garland, Betty Jaynes Mickey and Judy
Stephen Sondheim Impossible David Burns, Brian Davies A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim Agony Robert Westenberg, Chuck Wagner Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast
Gerard Allessandrini Chita-Rita (America) Dorothy Kiara, Tony DiBuono Forbidden Broadway: 20th Anniversary Edition
Various Martin-Merman Duet Ethel Merman, Mary Martin Ethel Merman/Mary Martin: Ford 50th Anniversary
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell
Cole Porter Filler: You're the Top Eileen Rodgers, Hal Linden American Songbook Series: Cole Porter
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra
Christian Reif, conductor
LYSENKO: Overture to Taras Bulba
CZINER: North Long Lake, MN
BONIS: Femmes de légende, II. Salomé
DUKAS: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 (Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, cond.)
22:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Franz Krommer: Quartet No. 2 for oboe and strings
Georg Druschetzky: Quartet in g minor for oboe and strings
arr. Nathan Mondry: Czech Folk Song Suite
Katerina Veronika Dusikova-Cianchettini, arr. Nagy: Waltzes and Air Russe
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for oboe and strings, K 370
23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA