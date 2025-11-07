© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 11-8-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published November 7, 2025 at 6:29 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Mendelssohn, Felix       Song Without Words, Op 109     Jacqueline Du Pre, vc; Gerald Moore, p           
Walton, William Cello Concerto  Pieter Wispelwey, vc; Sydney Sym/Jeffrey Tate         
Mendelssohn, Felix       A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61      Oxana Yablonskaya, p
Mendelssohn, Felix       A Midsummer Night's Dream Overture, Op. 21    London Sym Orch/Peter Maag 
Mendelssohn, Fanny     Westöstlicher Redaktionswalzer Sontraud Speidel, p          
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Fantasia in d, K. 397      Joan Benson, forte-p           
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Symphony No. 17 in G, K. 129   Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman      
Haydn, Josef    Piano Sonata in D, H XVI:24      Joan Benson, forte-p    
Higdon, Jennifer            Harp Concerto (2018)    Yolanda Kondonassis, h; Rochester Phil/Ward Stare
Bach, Johann Sebastian            Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69            Yolanda Kondonassis, h
Wagner, Richard           Parsifal London Sym Orch/Adrian Boult 
Wagner, Richard           Prize song fr Wagner's "Die Meistersinger"         Leslie Howard, p      
Wagner, Richard           Parsifal Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Andris Nelsons      
Shostakovich, Dmitri     Preludes, Op. 34           Olli Mustonen, p         
Shostakovich, Dmitri     String Quartet No. 6 in G, Op. 101 (1956)           Manhattan String Quartet  
Couperin, François        L'atalante          Alexandre Tharaud, p   

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Roman, Johann Helmich           Drottningholm Wedding Music   Uppsala Chamber Orch/Anthony Halstead
Agrell, Johann   Flute Concerto in D       Maria Bania, f; Concerto Copenhagen/Andrew Manze     
Lully, Jean-Baptiste       Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme        Andrew Lawrence-King, h           
Strauss, Richard           Le bourgeois gentilhomme, Op. 60         Orpheus Chamber Orch    
Lully, Jean-Baptiste       Une Noce de Village     Andrew Lawrence-King, h           
Elgar, Edward   Sospiri, Op 70   New Philharmonia/Sir John Barbirolli   
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Two-Piano Sonata in D, K. 448  Joshua Pierce, Dorothy Jonas, p's    
Barbirolli           Oboe Concerto in c on themes of Pergolesi        Anthony Camden, ob; City of London Sinfonia/Nicholas Ward       
Ravel, Maurice  Daphnis et Chloe           Halle Orch/Sir John Barbirolli    
Handel, George Frideric Rodrigo Halle Orch/Sir John Barbirolli    
Verdi, Giuseppe Rigoletto           Hei-Kyung Hong, s; St Luke's Orch/John Fiore           
Verdi, Giuseppe Rigoletto Concert Paraphrase    Earl Wild, p      
Doppler brothers           Rigoletto Fantasy, Op 38           Tomio Nakano, f, Mari Nakano, f         
Liszt, Franz       Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-Flat (Orchestral Version: No. 3 in D            London Phil/Willi Boskovsky     
Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 11 in E-Flat        Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer    
Shostakovich, Dmitri     Preludes, Op. 34           Sarah Chang, v; Sandra Rivers, p     

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Melodia Sentimental" from "Floresta do Amazonas" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Canção do Amor" Renee Fleming, vocals; Fred Hersch, piano; Bill Frisell, guitar
Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Ana Maria Martinez, soprano Prague Philharmonia Steven Mercurio
Tomas de Torrejon y Velasco "A este Sol peregrino" Seraphic Fire Patrick DuPre Quigley Seraphic Fire "Seraphic Fire"
Manuel de Zumaya "Sol-fa de Pedro" (Peter's solfeggio) Corey McKnight, Ken Fitch, countertenors; Kevin Baum, tenor; Chad Runyon, baritone Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings
Manuel de Falla El retablo de Maese Pedro (Master Peter's Puppet Show) Jorge Garza, tenor; Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Alfredo Garcia, baritone Perspectives Ensemble Angel Gil-Ordonez
Maria Grever "Cuando vuelva a tu lado" (When I Return to Your Side), a.k.a. "What a Difference a Day Makes" Olivia Gorra, soprano; James Demester, piano
Pablo Sorozabal "No puede ser" (It Cannot Be), from La taberna del puerto (The Tavern at the Port) Israel Lozano, tenor; Emily Urbanek, piano (Live at WDAV Feb. 18, 2010) John Clark Performance Studio, Feb. 18, 2010
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Missa Pro Victoria" The Cardinall's Musick Andrew Carwood
Manuel de Falla "Siete canciones populares espanolas" (7 Popular Spanish Songs) Jose Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano
Franz Schubert "The Shepherd on the Rock" (Der Hirt auf dem Felsen), D.965 Brenda Feliciano, soprano; Pacquito D'Rivera, clarinet; Aldo Antognazzi, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Antonin Dvorak: Lasst Mich Allein, Op. 82 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano

Clarice Assad: Ode to Carmen Miranda ROCO; Johannes Debus, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:23

Franz Liszt: Concert Paraphrase on Verdi's Rigoletto, S. 434 Lucille Chung, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton
State University, Morrow, GA Music: 7:20

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 97, "Archduke": Mvts 1, 3-4 Inon Barnatan, piano; Stefan Jackiw, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello La Jolla Music Society, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA Music: 35:30

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 4: Allemande Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Jose Moncayo: Bosques RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy Music: 15:08

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in C Major for flute and basso continuo, BWV 1033 Brandon Patrick George, flute; Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Shepherd King Lutheran Church, San Antonio, TX Music: 7:39

Thea Musgrave: Phoenix Rising Colorado MahlerFest Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor Colorado MahlerFest, Macky Auditorium, Boulder, CO Music: 19:25

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Margaret Bonds: Tangamerican (1967)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 1 (1830)
George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1 in B-Flat (1773)
Sir Arnold Bax: In the Faery Hills (1909)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Sir Arthur Sullivan: Overture di ballo (1870)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 85 in B-Flat 'Queen of France' (1785)
Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919)
Percy Grainger: In a Nutshell Suite: Arrival Platform Humlet (1916)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Maxwell Brown, 13, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware
George Gershwin (1898-1937): Prelude No. 1 (1:44)

Sophia Shao, 17, Piano, from New York, NY
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827): Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3 - I. Presto 5:05

YUNA and the Military Band from Washington, D.C.
Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948): Aires Tropicales - I. Alborada, II. Son(6:27)

Excerpt from A Child is Born by Thad Jones Performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Bhargava Kulkarni, 16, Cello, from Okemos, Michigan
Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849): Excerpts from Polonaise Brillante for Cello and Piano, Op. 3 (7:30)

Jorge Cruz Hernandez, 16, Bassoon, from Hoffman Estates, Illinois (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741):Bassoon Concerto in C Major, RV 467 - I. Allegro, II. Andante (3:06)

Vals Venezolano by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948), performed by Noah Stone, clarinet (with Paquito D'Rivera and Peter Dugan)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Antonio Pappano, Chief Conductor; Yunchan Lim, piano
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2
Franz Liszt: Annees de pelerinage II, S.161: No.5 “Sonetto 104 del Petrarca” (encore)
Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony Op 64 (excerpt)—NYOUSA; Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor
William Walton: Symphony No.1
Jean Sibelius: Valse triste Op 44/1

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Percy Grainger: A Reel from Stanford's 'Four Irish Dances' (1905)
William Alwyn: Seven Irish Tunes (1936)
Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel (1919)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)
Karl Goldmark: Violin Concerto in a (1877)
Zoltán Kodály: Theater Overture (1926)
Alex North: Spartacus: Suite (1960)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in ¾ Time
Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich
Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom     
Irving Berlin      Anything You Can Do    Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell    Annie Get Your Gun -- 1966 B'way Revival
Cole Porter       Friendship        Ethel Merman, Bert Lahr            Ethel Merman: You're the Top
Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart    Everything I've Got        Bob Dishy, Jackie Alloway    By Jupiter -- 1967 Revival
Jimmy Van Heusen-Johnny Burke          Put It There, Pal            Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope: Put It There, Pal
Jerry Herman    Bosom Buddies Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur   Mame -- Original B'way Cast
Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Oh, My Mysterious Lady            Mary Martin, Cyril Ritchard      Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
Cy Coleman-David Zippel          You're Nothing Without Me            Gregg Edelman, James Naughton          City of Angels -- Original B'way Cast
Jonathan Larson           Take Me or Leave Me    Idina Menzel, Fredi Walker  Rent -- Original B'way Cast
Roger Edens     Opera vs. Jazz  Judy Garland, Betty Jaynes            Mickey and Judy
Stephen Sondheim        Impossible        David Burns, Brian Davies  A Funny Thing… -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim        Agony  Robert Westenberg, Chuck Wagner Into the Woods -- Original B'way Cast
Gerard Allessandrini     Chita-Rita (America)     Dorothy Kiara, Tony DiBuono     Forbidden Broadway: 20th Anniversary Edition
Various Martin-Merman Duet     Ethel Merman, Mary Martin           Ethel Merman/Mary Martin: Ford 50th Anniversary
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell    
Cole Porter       Filler: You're the Top     Eileen Rodgers, Hal Linden  American Songbook Series: Cole Porter

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 in D 'London' (1795)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra
Christian Reif, conductor

LYSENKO: Overture to Taras Bulba
CZINER: North Long Lake, MN
BONIS: Femmes de légende, II. Salomé
DUKAS: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
BERLIOZ: Symphonie fantastique
BRAHMS: Symphony No. 2 (Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, cond.)

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Délices: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Franz Krommer: Quartet No. 2 for oboe and strings
Georg Druschetzky: Quartet in g minor for oboe and strings
arr. Nathan Mondry: Czech Folk Song Suite
Katerina Veronika Dusikova-Cianchettini, arr. Nagy: Waltzes and Air Russe
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quartet for oboe and strings, K 370

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
