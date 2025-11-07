WCLV Program Guide 11-10-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
TBA
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
TBA
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
William Hawley: Io son la primavera (1986)
Robert Schumann: Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata No. 2 (1851)
Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)
Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)
Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)
Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)
Phillipe de Monte: Super flumina Babylonis (1584)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)
Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Winter 3 (2012)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)
Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)
Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)
Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)
Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)
Fritz Kreisler: Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani (1910)
Franz Ignaz Beck: Symphony in F (1765)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)
François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)
Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)
Traditional: Basle March
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)
Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)
Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)
Veljo Tormis: Hushaby, Lullaby, Let the Cradle Swing! (1989)
Veljo Tormis: Lullaby, Lullaby (1989)
Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)
Joseph Joachim: Romance in B-Flat (1850)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)
Ennio Morricone: For a Few Dollars More: Main theme (1965)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in C from 'Toccata, Adagio & Fugue' (1717)
Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)
George Martin: Overture 'Under Milk Wood' (1988)
Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)
Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)
Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)
Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
George W. Chadwick: Suite symphonique (1911)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)
20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler
TBA
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)
Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)
Traditional: Scarborough Fair
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)
Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)
John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)