WCLV Program Guide 11-10-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

William Hawley: Io son la primavera (1986)

Robert Schumann: Theme & Variations from Violin Sonata No. 2 (1851)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from String Symphony (1773)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Henry Mancini: March with Mancini (1967)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Farewell to America' (1872)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Gavotte (1720)

Gabriel Fauré: Sicilienne (1898)

Hector Berlioz: Béatrice and Bénédict: Overture (1862)

Phillipe de Monte: Super flumina Babylonis (1584)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 3 in A 'Military' (1839)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Winter 3 (2012)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

Antonín Dvorák: Allegretto from Piano Trio No. 3 (1883)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

Sir Edward Elgar: Andante from Violin Concerto (1910)

Fritz Kreisler: Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani (1910)

Franz Ignaz Beck: Symphony in F (1765)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat (1786)

François Couperin: Pièces en concert (1710)

Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)

Traditional: Basle March

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leos Janácek: Sinfonietta (1926)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-Flat (1842)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 13 in C (1783)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance (1953)

Gerald Finzi: Fear No More the Heat of the Sun (1942)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

Veljo Tormis: Hushaby, Lullaby, Let the Cradle Swing! (1989)

Veljo Tormis: Lullaby, Lullaby (1989)

Frederick Delius: Over the Hills and Far Away (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F (1883)

Joseph Joachim: Romance in B-Flat (1850)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in C (1773)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite (1986)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Prelude (1872)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 27 (1791)

Ennio Morricone: For a Few Dollars More: Main theme (1965)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in C from 'Toccata, Adagio & Fugue' (1717)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

George Martin: Overture 'Under Milk Wood' (1988)

Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770)

Max Richter: Vivaldi's Winter Concerto Recomposed (2012)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912)

Gustav Mahler: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection' (1894)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 8 in G (1802)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 32 (1842)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 5 in A-Flat (1840)

Johan Wagenaar: Waltz Cycle 'Vienna in 3/4 Time' (1929)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

George W. Chadwick: Suite symphonique (1911)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien (1894)

20:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Valerie Kahler

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto in b (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: A Child Asleep (1909)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Lamento (1874)

Traditional: Scarborough Fair

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 3: Italiana (1931)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins (1723)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Symphony No. 5 'Reformation' (1832)

Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings (1866)

John Dowland: Lacrimae Pavan (1596)