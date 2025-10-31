WCLV Program Guide 11-2-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

HOLMES, Augusta Ludus pro Patria Metz Grand Est National Orch/David Reiland

Saint-Saens, Camille Danse macabre, Op. 40 Pittsburgh Sym Orch/Lorin Maazel

Liszt, Franz Csárdás macabre Alfred Brendel, p

Soler, Antonio Harpsichord Quintet #6 in g Paul Parsons, o; Rasumovsky String Quartet Guild

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in d, Kk 64 (L 58) Scott Ross, hc

Vivaldi, Antonio Sinfonia in G, R 149 St Andrew's Camerata/Leonard Friedman

Bach, Johann Sebastian Lute Suite in e, BWV 996 Sharon Isbin, g

Vivaldi, Antonio Two-Mandolin Concerto in G, R 532 Paul Sparks, Nigel Woodhouse, m; St Andrew's Camerata/Leonard Friedman

Stravinsky, Igor Scènes de ballet London Sym/Michael Tilson Thomas

Scriabin, Alexander Twelve Etudes, Op 8 Alexander Paley, p

Schubert, Franz Impromptus, D 899 (Op. 90) John O'Conor, p

Roussel, Albert Impromptu, Op 21 Maria Graf, h

Gershwin, George Impromptu in Two Keys David Buechner, p

Chopin, Frederic Piano Concerto no.1 in e minor, Op.11 Charles Richard-Hamelin, p; Montreal Sym/Kent Nagano

Gibbons, Orlando Prelude in a Edward Parmentier, hc

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Strauss II, Johann Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron) Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner

Strauss II, Johann Eine Nacht in Venedig Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner

Schubert, Franz Fantasia in f, D 940 Min Kwon; Robert Lehrbaumer, p

Schubert, Franz Song, "An die Nachtigall," D 196 Elly Ameling, s; Graham Johnson, p

Abels, Michael Winged Creatures Demarre McGill, f; Anthony McGill, cl; Chicago Youth Sym/Allen Tinkham

Respighi, Ottorino The Birds (Gli uccelli) Orpheus Chamber Orch

Canteloube, Joseph Songs of the Auvergne, Set 4 Arleen Auger, s; English Chamber Orch/Yan-Pascal Tortelier

Handel, George Frideric Almira Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman

Keiser, Reinhard Opera, "The Ridiculous Prince Jodelet" Berlin Academy for Ancient Music

Geminiani, Francesco Concerto grosso, "La Folia" Purcell Band

Tchaikovsky, Peter Violin Concerto in D, Op. 35 Erica Morini, v; London Phil/Artur Rodzinski

Ford, Thomas Allemande Narciso Yepes, g; Godelieve Monden, g

Foster, Stephen I Dream of Jeanie With the Light Brown Hair Paula Robison, f; Krista Feeney, v; John Feeney, db

Foster, Stephen Song, "My Old Kentucky Home" Paula Robison, f

Gould, Morton Stephen Foster Gallery London Phil/Morton Gould

Grainger, Percy Tribute to Foster Martin Jones, p

Berwald, Franz Symphony #4 in E-Flat, "Sinfonie naïve" Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi

Handel, George Frideric Bourree Keith Hooper, ob; Jan Keating, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Symphony in C 'The Capture of the Bastille' (1790)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Motet 'Exsultate, jubilate' (1773)

Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

J. S. BACH (1685-1750): Prelude and Fugue in G major, BWV 541 BACH (trans. Vierne): Sicilienne, fr Flute Sonata, BWV 1031 JEAN-FRANÇOIS DANDRIEU (1682-1738): 2 Noëls (Si c’est pour ôter la vie…If it is to take the life of that newborn infant) & Joseph est bien marié…Joseph married well) CAMILLE SAINT-SAËNS (1835–1921) (transcr. Shin-Young Lee): Selections from Carnival of the Animals (Aquarium & The Swan) ALEXANDRE GUILMANT (1837-1911): Final, fr Sonata No. 1, Op. 42 OLIVIER LATRY: Improvisation on the Folksong (Isabeau s’y promene…Isabelle walks there) Filler – BACH: Fugue in G (see above)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints All Souls

Music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 80 'Ein feste Burg is unser Gott' (1724)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Jean-Féry Rebel: Les Élémens: Tambourins (1738)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 in f (1828)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Moment Musical No. 2 in e-Flat (1896)

Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A (1780)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat (1778)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Peter Rasmussen: Wind Quintet in F (1896)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Aria (1725)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Inbal Segev: Behold for cello quartet Inbal Segev, cello; Caleb van der Swaagh, cello; Karen Ouzounian, cello; Brook Speltz, cello Album: Inbal Segev: 20 for 2020 Avie 2561 Music: 4:31

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Major, Op. 36: Mvt 1 members of Manhattan Chamber Players: Robin Scott, violin; Brendan Speltz, violin; Kyle Armbrust, viola; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Andrew Janss, cello; Brook Speltz, cello Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, H.W. Smith School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 14:18

Piano Puzzler

Contestant: Thomas Morgan, calling from Sherwood, AR Music: 12:20

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Movement 2 Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor Album: Rachmaninoff: The Piano Concertos and Paganini Rhapsody DG Music: 11:04

Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 2: Mvt 3 Stella Chen, violin; The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 11:48

Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano Album: Amy Beach, Vol. 2: Under the Stars Arabesque 6704 Music: 4:29

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: Mvt 2 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Eastman School of Music and WXXI Classical, Kodak Hall at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 7:44

Wang Jie: The Winter that United Us The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:21

Turlough O'Carolan: Turlough O'Carolan Medley Danish String Quartet EBU, Mogens Dahl Concert Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 12:41

Egberto Gismonti: Palhaco Egberto Gismonti, piano; Charlie Haden, bass; Jan Garbarek, alto saxophone

Album: Magico ECM 1151 Music: 5:01

Franz Schubert: An die Musik Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Album: Andante Cantabile

London/Decca 425611 Music: 2:31

14:00 WFMT LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC–with Brian Lauritzen

Susanna Mälkki, conductor;

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 ‘Unfinished’

Los Angeles Philharmonic; Verneri Pohjola, trumpet

Kaija Saariaho: HUSH (U.S. premiere, LA Phil commission)

Richard Strauss: Death and Transfiguration

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Cello Concerto—Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Yo-Yo Ma, cello

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Robertson/Hamelin Copland/Gershwin/Ellington

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Santiago Del Curto, 15, Clarinet, from Long Island City, NY

Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! (5:02)

Béla Kovács (1937-2021)

Yuri Lee, 18, Composer, from Tuckahoe, NY

Avast, Ye! Maidens Sing (6:29)

Yuri Lee (b. 2004)

Iris Hur, 16, Viola, from Paramus, NJ (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Sonata for Viola in F Major, Op.11 No.4 Mvmt I. Fantasie (3:02)

Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12 Mvmt 2 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by Peter Dugan

Jordan Manasse, 16, Piano, from New York, NY

Sonata for Piano in D Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Mvmt IV. Vivace (5:51)

Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Dexter Doris, 18, Violin, from Hartsdale, NY

Pastorale, Menuet triste et Nocturne for Violin and Piano, Four Hands, III. Nocturne (5:45)

George Enescu (1881-1955) arr. Adrian Tomescu

Reprise of Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! Performed by Santiago Del Curto

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite (1911)

Richard Strauss: Wiegenlied (1899)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Eric Charnofsky: Take 3 (2014) — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Ethan Miller alto saxophone; Eric Charnofsky, piano (private CD) 14:00

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999) — Kathryn Brown, piano (New World 80606) 17:57

Frank Wiley: Of Mountains Lost to Time (2009-10) — Danna Sundet, English horn; Samuel Huang, Wong Tak-Kin, violins; Man Wing-Sun, viola; Jeff Millen, cello (CCG 04-12-15) 17:49

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

John Lewis: A Life with David Greenberg

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet (1813)

Robert Schumann: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 (1846)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G: Air (1948)