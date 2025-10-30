WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

12:00:00a Harbach, Barbara Following the Sacred Sun (2021) London Phil/David Angus MSR Classics MS-1742 Barbara Harbach: Orchestral Music VII 5:30

12:05:30a Copland, Aaron The Heiress film music St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699-2 Music For Films 8:06

12:13:36a Thomson, Virgil The Plow That Broke the Plains Craig Rutenberg, p Everbest 1003 (2) Virgil Thomson: A Gallery of Portraits 12:02

12:27:10a Mendelssohn, Felix String Octet in E-Flat, Op 20 Sejong Soloists/Gil Shaham, v Canary Classics CC-08 Haydn * Mendelssohn * Gil Shaham/Sejong Soloists 28:07:00

12:55:17a Couperin, Louis Suite in g Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5) Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:30

01:00:00a Wagner, Richard Götterdämmerung Bayreuth Festival Orch/Daniel Barenboim Teldec 97909-2 Götterdämmerung Highlights 5:34

01:05:34a Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano and Wind Quintet in E-Flat, Op 16 Barenboim, p; Schellenberger, ob; Combs, cl; Damiano, bn; Clevenger, fh Erato 96359-2 Beethoven/ Mozart: Quintets 25:06:00

01:32:04a Debussy, Claude L'isle joyeuse Seong-Jin Cho, p DG 479 8308 Images - Children's Corner - Suite Bergamasque - L'isle Joyeuse 6:15

01:38:19a Lilburn, Douglas Tone Poem, "A Song of Islands" (1946) New Zealand Sym Orch/James Judd Naxos 8.557697 Lilburn Orchestral Works 16:40

01:54:59a Lilburn, Douglas Seventeen Pieces for Guitar Gunter Herbig, g Naxos 8.572185 Prospero Dreaming: New Zealand Guitar Music by Lilburn and Farquhar 1:33

02:00:00a Liszt, Franz Transcription of Schubert's song "Ständchen" Lise de la Salle, p Naive V-5267 Liszt * Lise de la Salle 5:52

02:05:52a Strauss, Richard Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos DE-3094 Strauss: Ein Heldenleben; Macbeth; Serenade in E flat major 9:36

02:15:28a Viardot-Garcia, Pauline Song, "Sérénade" Karin Ott, s; Christoph Keller, p CPO 999044-2 Songs 1:36

02:17:04a Ives, Charles Symphony #2 (1900-2) Seattle Sym/Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony Media SSM-1003 Symphony No. 2 / Instances / An American In Paris 38:20:00

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00:00a Joplin, Scott Maple Leaf Rag Richard Glazier, p Centaur CRC-2403 Joplin: Collected Piano Works Vol 1 2:53

03:02:53a Joplin, Scott Weeping Willow Lara Downes, p Rising Sun Music RS-016 Reflections: Scott Joplin Reconsidered 2:40

03:05:33a Tchaikovsky, Peter The Tempest, Op. 18 Oregon Sym Orch/James DePreist Delos D/CD-3081 Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture, Etc 23:57

03:29:30a Tchaikovsky, Peter The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Canadian Brass Philips 426835-2 The Christmas Album 1:41

03:31:11a Haydn, Franz Joseph Baryton Trio in C, H XI:82 Esterhazy Baryton Trio EMI/Ang CDM7-69836-2 N/A 10:59

03:42:10a Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Trio in D, H XV:24 Vienna Piano Trio Nimbus NI-5535 Haydn Piano Trios 12:56

03:55:06a Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folksong, "Saw ye my father", H XXXIa:5 Eisenstadt Haydn Trio Brilliant Classics 95594 (160) Haydn Edition 1:48

04:00:00a Schubert, Franz Ständchen from "Schwanengesang" Murray Perahia, p Sony 66511-2 Murray Perahia - Songs Without Words 5:17

04:05:17a Röntgen, Julius Serenade for Seven Wind Instruments in A, Op 14 (1876) Viotta Ensemble NM Classics 92096 The Romantic Era In The Netherlands 28:48:00

04:35:36a Wagner, Richard Der fliegende Höllander (The Flying Dutchman) Berlin Phil/Claudio Abbado DG 471348-2 Wagner: Orchestral Music, Arias 10:37

04:46:13a Liszt, Franz Transcription of "Liebestod" from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde" Lise de la Salle, p Naive V-5267 Liszt * Lise de la Salle 8:04

04:54:17a Fischer, Johann Caspar Ariadne Musica Joseph Payne, o Naxos 8.550964 German Organ Music, Vol. 1 1:46

04:56:03a Ives, Charles Song, "The Rainbow" William Sharp, br; Steven Blier, p Albany TROY-080 The Complete Songs of Charles Ives, Vol. 4 1:31

05:00:00a Harrison, Lou Homage to Pacifica Gamelan Si Betty/Trish Nielsen Musicmasters 67091-2 Lou Harrison - Gamelan Music 5:46

05:05:46a Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E Piers Adams, r; Howard Beach, hc; David Watkin, vc Factory FACD-376 N/A 3:44

05:09:30a Handel, George Frideric Air and Variations Alan Cuckston, hc Naxos 8.550416 HANDEL: Harpsichord Suites Nos. 6 - 8 4:01

05:13:31a Handel, George Frideric Harp Variations Marisa Robles, h London 425723-2 Harp Concertos 6:51

05:22:00a Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 1 in c, Op 11 Bonn Beethovenhalle Orch/Dennis Russell Davies Musicmasters 67088-2 (2) Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos. 1, 2, & 3 'The Scottish' - Fingal's Cave 32:48:00

05:54:48a Anonymous 13th century, Italian Istampitta: Saltarello Hesperion XXI/Jordi Savall Alia Vox AV-9848 Orient-Occident 1200-1700 1:51

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 (1878)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Bourrée (1738)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1815)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

Niels Gade: Hamlet (1861)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)

John Williams: Midway: March (1976)

Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)

Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Giuseppe Verdi: Scherzo from String Quartet (1873)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)

George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 (1744)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)

Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)

George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)

Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)

Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' (1939)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite (1942)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Ole Bull: Memories of Havana (1844)

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Francisco Tárrega: Malaguena (1900)

Joaquín Turina: Fandanguillo (1926)

Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)

Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 in D (1760)

John Barry: Mary, Queen of Scots: This Way Mary (1971)

CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O'Connell

Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)

Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Scott Joplin: Peacherine Rag (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)

Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 3 in A (1928)

NIGHT MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

QUIET HOUR

John Field: Nocturne No. 9 in e (1821)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)

Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)

Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto (1775)

Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)