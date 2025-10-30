© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-30-2025

Published October 30, 2025 at 6:15 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
12:00:00a         Harbach, Barbara          Following the Sacred Sun (2021)            London Phil/David Angus           MSR Classics   MS-1742           Barbara Harbach: Orchestral Music VII        5:30
12:05:30a         Copland, Aaron The Heiress film music  St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin            RCA     61699-2            Music For Films 8:06
12:13:36a         Thomson, Virgil The Plow That Broke the Plains Craig Rutenberg, p            Everbest           1003 (2)           Virgil Thomson: A Gallery of Portraits     12:02
12:27:10a         Mendelssohn, Felix       String Octet in E-Flat, Op 20      Sejong Soloists/Gil Shaham, v        Canary Classics           CC-08  Haydn * Mendelssohn * Gil Shaham/Sejong Soloists 28:07:00
12:55:17a         Couperin, Louis Suite in g          Blandine Verlet, hc        Astrée  E-8819 (5)            Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:30
01:00:00a         Wagner, Richard           Götterdämmerung         Bayreuth Festival Orch/Daniel Barenboim Teldec  97909-2            Götterdämmerung Highlights     5:34
01:05:34a         Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano and Wind Quintet in E-Flat, Op 16 Barenboim, p; Schellenberger, ob; Combs, cl; Damiano, bn; Clevenger, fh     Erato    96359-2            Beethoven/ Mozart: Quintets      25:06:00
01:32:04a         Debussy, Claude           L'isle joyeuse    Seong-Jin Cho, p          DG       479 8308     Images - Children's Corner - Suite Bergamasque - L'isle Joyeuse 6:15
01:38:19a         Lilburn, Douglas            Tone Poem, "A Song of Islands" (1946)  New Zealand Sym Orch/James Judd Naxos  8.557697          Lilburn Orchestral Works            16:40
01:54:59a         Lilburn, Douglas            Seventeen Pieces for Guitar      Gunter Herbig, g            Naxos  8.572185          Prospero Dreaming: New Zealand Guitar Music by Lilburn and Farquhar    1:33
02:00:00a         Liszt, Franz       Transcription of Schubert's song "Ständchen"     Lise de la Salle, p Naive   V-5267 Liszt * Lise de la Salle   5:52
02:05:52a         Strauss, Richard           Wind Serenade in E-Flat, Op. 7  Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz    Delos   DE-3094           Strauss: Ein Heldenleben; Macbeth; Serenade in E flat major 9:36
02:15:28a         Viardot-Garcia, Pauline  Song, "Sérénade"          Karin Ott, s; Christoph Keller, p            CPO     999044-2          Songs   1:36
02:17:04a         Ives, Charles    Symphony #2 (1900-2)  Seattle Sym/Ludovic Morlot            Seattle Symphony Media           SSM-1003        Symphony No. 2 / Instances / An American In Paris         38:20:00

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
03:00:00a         Joplin, Scott      Maple Leaf Rag Richard Glazier, p         Centaur CRC-2403            Joplin: Collected Piano Works Vol 1       2:53
03:02:53a         Joplin, Scott      Weeping Willow Lara Downes, p Rising Sun Music          RS-016       Reflections: Scott Joplin Reconsidered   2:40
03:05:33a         Tchaikovsky, Peter        The Tempest, Op. 18     Oregon Sym Orch/James DePreist           Delos   D/CD-3081       Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture, Etc            23:57
03:29:30a         Tchaikovsky, Peter        The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Canadian Brass Philips            426835-2          The Christmas Album    1:41
03:31:11a         Haydn, Franz Joseph    Baryton Trio in C, H XI:82          Esterhazy Baryton Trio      EMI/Ang           CDM7-69836-2 N/A      10:59
03:42:10a         Haydn, Franz Joseph    Piano Trio in D, H XV:24            Vienna Piano Trio            Nimbus NI-5535 Haydn Piano Trios        12:56
03:55:06a         Haydn, Franz Joseph    Scottish Folksong, "Saw ye my father", H XXXIa:5            Eisenstadt Haydn Trio   Brilliant Classics           95594 (160)      Haydn Edition   1:48
04:00:00a         Schubert, Franz Ständchen from "Schwanengesang"       Murray Perahia, p            Sony    66511-2            Murray Perahia - Songs Without Words  5:17
04:05:17a         Röntgen, Julius Serenade for Seven Wind Instruments in A, Op 14 (1876)            Viotta Ensemble            NM Classics     92096   The Romantic Era In The Netherlands      28:48:00
04:35:36a         Wagner, Richard           Der fliegende Höllander (The Flying Dutchman)            Berlin Phil/Claudio Abbado         DG       471348-2          Wagner: Orchestral Music, Arias    10:37
04:46:13a         Liszt, Franz       Transcription of "Liebestod" from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"  Lise de la Salle, p          Naive   V-5267 Liszt * Lise de la Salle   8:04
04:54:17a         Fischer, Johann Caspar Ariadne Musica Joseph Payne, o           Naxos            8.550964          German Organ Music, Vol. 1      1:46
04:56:03a         Ives, Charles    Song, "The Rainbow"     William Sharp, br; Steven Blier, p            Albany  TROY-080        The Complete Songs of Charles Ives, Vol. 4       1:31
05:00:00a         Harrison, Lou    Homage to Pacifica       Gamelan Si Betty/Trish Nielsen            Musicmasters   67091-2            Lou Harrison - Gamelan Music  5:46
05:05:46a         Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E      Piers Adams, r; Howard Beach, hc; David Watkin, vc      Factory FACD-376        N/A      3:44
05:09:30a         Handel, George Frideric Air and Variations          Alan Cuckston, hc            Naxos  8.550416          HANDEL: Harpsichord Suites Nos. 6 - 8 4:01
05:13:31a         Handel, George Frideric Harp Variations Marisa Robles, h           London            425723-2          Harp Concertos 6:51
05:22:00a         Mendelssohn, Felix       Symphony No. 1 in c, Op 11      Bonn Beethovenhalle Orch/Dennis Russell Davies      Musicmasters   67088-2 (2)            Mendelssohn: Symphonies Nos. 1, 2, & 3 'The Scottish' - Fingal's Cave   32:48:00
05:54:48a         Anonymous 13th century, Italian Istampitta: Saltarello      Hesperion XXI/Jordi Savall   Alia Vox            AV-9848           Orient-Occident 1200-1700        1:51

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Robert Fuchs: Menuetto from Serenade No. 3 (1878)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Bourrée (1738)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1815)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)
Niels Gade: Hamlet (1861)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop (1938)
John Williams: Midway: March (1976)
Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)
Amy Beach: Finale from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Giuseppe Verdi: Scherzo from String Quartet (1873)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: I am the Monarch of the Sea (1878)
George Frideric Handel: Finale from Organ Concerto No. 10 (1744)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet from Concertone (1773)
Alexandre Desplat: Un héros très discret: Theme (1996)
Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point Overture (1925)
George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931)
Peter Warlock: Bethlehem Down (1927)
Miklós Rózsa: Hungarian Sketch No. 3 'Danza' (1939)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907)
Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Scherzo-valse (1881)
Max Steiner: Casablanca: Suite (1942)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Ole Bull: Memories of Havana (1844)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)
Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 25 in g 'Little G Minor' (1773)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 16 in A (1771)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)
John Ireland: Epic March (1942)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)
Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard (2014)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)
Francisco Tárrega: Malaguena (1900)
Joaquín Turina: Fandanguillo (1926)
Frédéric Chopin: Andante spianato & Grande Polonaise Brillante (1834)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)
Manuel Ponce: Gavota (1901)
Cécile Chaminade: Piano Trio No. 1 in g (1880)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 in D (1760)
John Barry: Mary, Queen of Scots: This Way Mary (1971)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Amy Beach: Siciliana from 'Gaelic' Symphony (1896)
Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1898)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Symphony No. 2 'Montevideo' (1869)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)
Antonio Vivaldi: Tieteberga: Sento in seno ch'in pioggia di lagrime (1717)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Trumpets (1710)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Ode to Joy from Symphony No. 9 'Choral' (1823)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Scott Joplin: Peacherine Rag (1901)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Violin Concerto in B-Flat (1735)
Franz Schmidt: Symphony No. 3 in A (1928)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)
Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
John Field: Nocturne No. 9 in e (1821)
Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)
Stéphan Elmas: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1882)
Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881)
Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 2 (1887)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Keyboard Concerto No. 5 (1740)
Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Largo from Violin Concerto (1775)
Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Pastorale (1919)
