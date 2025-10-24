WCLV Program Guide 10-24-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

12:00:00a Mendelssohn, Fanny Notturno Betty Ann Miller, p Centaur CRC-2320 Music By Maria Hester Park, Marie Bigot And Fanny Mendelsshon Hensel 5:53

12:05:53a Haydn, Franz Joseph Notturno No. 1 in C, H II:25 Marten Root, f; Michael Niesemann, ob; Mozzafiato, L'Archibudelli Members Sony SK-62878 Haydn: Eight Notturni For The King Of Naples 11:03

12:16:56a Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony in D, K. 135 Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau Lyre 452496-2 (19) The Symphonies 7:44

12:26:24a Dohnányi, Ernst von Piano Quintet #1 in c, Op 1 András Schiff, p; Takacs Quartet London 421423-2 Piano Quintet No. 1, Sextet 29:13:00

12:55:37a Mendelssohn, Felix Die erste Walpurgisnacht, Op 60 Cairns, Garrison, Krause, Wells; Cleveland Orch & Cho/Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc CD-80184 Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 'Scottish' 1:37

01:00:00a Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Consortium Classicum CPO 999437-2 Chamber Music for Winds Vol. 2 5:55

01:05:55a Beethoven, Ludwig van Serenade in D, Op 25 James Galway, f; Joseph Swensen, v; Paul Neubauer, vi RCA 7756-2-RC James Galway Plays Beethoven 25:00:00

01:32:17a Bonis, Mel Six pièces à quatre mains (1930) Roberto Prosseda; Alessandra Ammara, p Palazzetto Bru Zane BZ-2006 (8) Compositrices 7:18

01:39:35a Franck, César Le Chasseur maudit ("The Accursed Huntsman") Basel Sym Orch/Armin Jordan Erato ECD-88167 Franck: Le Chasseur Maudit, Le Eolides, Psyche 15:40

01:55:15a Couperin, Louis Suite in g Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5) Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:47

02:00:00a Vieuxtemps, Henri Souvenir d'Amérique, Op 17 (Yankee Doodle variations) Zuill Bailey, vc; Simone Dinnerstein, p Delos DE-3326 Cello Recital: Bailey, Zuill - FRANCOEUR, F. / BACH, J.S. / BEETHOVEN, L. / MENDELSSOHN, Felix / CHOPIN, F. / VIEUXTEMPS, H. 4:59

02:04:59a Beach, Amy Theme & Variations Emily Beynon, f; members of Royal Concertgebouw Orch Channel Classics CCS-SA-26408 Emily Beynon: Flute & Friends 20:52

02:25:51a Beach, Amy 3 Piano Pieces, Op 128 Joanne Polk, p Arabesque Z-6693 By The Still Waters 1:26

02:27:17a Saint-Saens, Camille Piano Concerto No. 5 in F, Op. 103, "Egyptian" Stephen Hough, p; City of Birmingham Sym/Sakari Oramo Hyperion CDA-67331/2 (2) Saint-Saens * The Complete Piano Concertos 26:51:00

02:54:08a Massenet, Jules Hérodiade (1881) New Zealand Sym Orch/Jean-Yves Ossonce Naxos 8.553124 MASSENET: Orchestral Suites Nos. 1- 3 / Herodiade 1:35

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00:00a Arnold, Malcolm Four Scottish Dances, Op 59 London Phil/Malcolm Arnold Phoenix PHCD-102 Arnold: Symphony No. 3 & Four Scottish Dances 2:04

03:02:04a Arnold, Malcolm Four Scottish Dances, Op 59 London Phil/Malcolm Arnold Phoenix PHCD-102 Arnold: Symphony No. 3 & Four Scottish Dances 3:45

03:05:49a Bridge, Frank Dance Rhapsody London Phil/Nicholas Braithwaite Lyrita SRCS.114 N/A 18:12

03:24:01a Elgar, Edward Lux Aeterna (after "Nimrod") Voces8 London B0022601 Lux 3:51

03:27:52a Tallis, Thomas Hymn, "O nata lux de lumine" Chapelle du Roi/Alistair Dixon Signum SIGCD-029 Thomas Tallis Complete Works, Vol. 7 1:49

03:29:41a Wolf-Ferrari, Ermanno Piano Trio in F-Sharp, Op 7 Munich Piano Trio MD+G MD+GL-3310/11 (2) Wolf-Ferrari 25:48:00

03:55:29a Wolf, Hugo Italienisches Liederbuch Mark Stone, br; Sholto Kynoch, p Stone Records 5.06019E+12 Hugo Wolf: The Complete Songs Volume 3 1:35

04:00:00a Haydn, Franz Joseph Opera, "Orfeo ed Euridice" Academy of Ancient Music and Cho/Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau Lyre 452668-2 (2) L'amima Del Filosofo Ossia Orfeo Ed Euridice 5:04

04:05:04a Haydn, Franz Joseph Opera, "Orfeo ed Euridice" Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau Lyre 452668-2 (2) L'amima Del Filosofo Ossia Orfeo Ed Euridice 4:14

04:09:18a Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in d, Op. 103 (incomplete) Leipzig String Quartet MDG 307 1860-2 N/A 11:42

04:22:35a Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 104 in D, "London" English Chamber Orch/Jeffrey Tate EMI/Ang CDC7-47462-2 Haydn: London Symphonies 31:22:00

04:53:57a Haydn, Franz Joseph Scottish Folksong, "Fife and a' the lands about it", H XXXIa:29 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio Brilliant Classics 93782 (150) The Haydn Edition 1:45

05:00:00a Bellini, Vincenzo Norma Wolfgang Meyer, cl; Polish Radio Sym Orch/Wojciech Rajski Talent DOM-291045 N/A 5:15

05:05:15a Parish-Alvars, Elias Introduction and Variations after Bellini's "Norma" Isabelle Moretti, h Naive V-5186 Cantare: La Voix de la Harpe * Isabelle Moretti * Felicity Lott 11:12

05:16:27a Liszt, Franz Réminiscences de Norma, after Bellini (1841) Michele Campanella, p Philips 456052-2 (2) The Great Transcriptions 16:06

05:33:47a Glinka, Mikhail Russlan and Ludmila English Chamber Orch Newport Classic NPD-85517 Jewels From The Court of Imperial Russia 5:47

05:39:34a Tchaikovsky, Peter The Maid of Orléans Royal Opera House Orch/Colin Davis Philips 422845-2 Ballet Music 14:18

05:53:52a Tchaikovsky, Peter Eugene Onegin, Op. 24 Berlin Phil/Semyon Bychkov Philips 420237-2 (2) The Nutcracker / Der Nussknacker / Casse-Noisette 1:50

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet (1878)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Maid of Pskov: Overture (1873)

Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Duke Ellington: In a Sentimental Mood (1935)

Joachim Raff: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1871)

Luigi Cherubini: The Portuguese Hotel: Overture (1798)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Giacomo Meyerbeer: Le prophète: Coronation March (1840)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Finale from Violin Concerto (1945)

Gustav Holst: St. Paul's Suite (1913)

George Frideric Handel: Aria No. 1 (1730)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec (1935)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue in c (1707)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Le veau d'or (1859)

William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 (1710)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval: Chopin (1835)

Mauro Giuliani: Rondo from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1812)

George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

George Gershwin: Oh, Kay!: Overture (1926)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Dance of the Polovetsian Maidens (1887)

Bernard Herrmann: Vertigo: Prelude & Scène d'amour (1958)

Percy Grainger: I'm Seventeen Come Sunday (1912)

Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture (1787)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Kommst du nun, Jesu, vom Himmel herunter (1747)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Felix Mendelssohn: War March of the Priests (1845)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791)

Gustav Mahler: Bach Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (1909)

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme (1993)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Max Reger: Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Mozart (1914)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 5 (1775)

Joseph Haydn: Trio for 2 Flutes & Bassoon 'London Trio No. 1' (1794)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture (1807)

Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 1 (1822)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D (1877)

Louis-Claude Daquin: The Cuckoo (1740)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Vasily Kalinnikov: The Cedar and the Palm (1901)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 8: Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (1897)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)

Andrew Armstrong: She Fell for a Flyfisher (2020)

Daryl Runswick: Patter Matter (1978)

Léo Delibes: Le Roi s'amuse: Suite (1882)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos (1720)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 1 (1805)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in C-Sharp (1889)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896)

John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat 'Spring' (1841)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in g (1930)

Robert Schumann: Fantasie in C (1836)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Piano Concerto No. 20 (1785)

Jacques Arcadelt: Il bianco e dolce cigno (1539)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)