WCLV Program Guide 10-26-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gottschalk, Louis Moreau Caprice, "Midnight in Seville" John Arpin, p

Clyne, Anna This Midnight Hour BBC Sym/Sakari Oramo

Foote, Arthur A Night Piece Alexa Still, f; New Zealand Sym/Nicholas Braithwaite

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216 London Phil/Anne-Sophie Mutter, v

Grainger, Percy Shepherd's Hey BBC Phil/Richard Hickox

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Heidrun Holtmann, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Concerto No. 1 in d minor, BWV 1052 Simone Dinnerstein, p; Berlin Staatskapelle Chamber Orch

Livingston, Samuel Call to the Mountains Arcadian Winds

Mitchell, Lyndol Kentucky Mountain Portraits Eastman-Rochester Orch/Howard Hanson

Trad, American Sourwood Mountain Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

Beach, Amy Four Sketches, Op 15 Anna Shelest, p

Copland, Aaron The Red Pony Suite St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Chopin, Frédéric Piano Sonata No. 3 in b, Op. 58 Susan Chan, p

Sibelius, Jean The Tempest, Op. 109 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Szymanowski, Karol Romance in D, Op 23 Aaron Rosand, v; Hugh Sung, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216 Elliott Golub, v; Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman

Anonymous 18th century The Beneficent Dervish Boston Baroque Orch/Martin Pearlman

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Fourteen Songs, Op. 34 Hermitage Piano Trio

Shostakovich, Dmitri Pirogov Suite, Op. 76 Belgian Radio Sym Orch/José Serebrier

Shostakovich, Dmitri The Tale of the Priest and his Hired Man Balda, Op. 36 Russian Phil/Thomas Sanderling

Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes (1851) Alice Sara Ott, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Concerto in D, H XVIII:11 (Op. 21) Bella Davidovich, p; Prague Chamber Phil/Dmitry Sitkovetsky

Ravel, Maurice Daphnis et Chloé London Sym Orch/Grzegorz Nowak

Ravel, Maurice Daphnis et Chloé Los Angeles Phil/Erich Leinsdorf

Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Daphnis et Chloé Le Concert Spirituel, Hervé Niquet, ob

Bortniansky, Dmitri Clavier Sonata in F Juliana Osinchuk, p

Bortniansky, Dmitri Alcide Moscow Phil Society Chamber Ensemble/Andrei Korsakov

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nikolai Mlada Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata #20 in G, Op 49/2 Annie Fischer, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet in F after Piano Sonata in E, Op 14/1 Lasalle String Quartet

Beethoven, Ludwig van Canon, "Das Reden," WoO 168/2 Berlin Singakademie/Dietrich Knothe

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

Nicolò Paganini: Sonata No. 4 for Violin & Guitar (1828)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

JOHANN ERNST (trans. Bach as BWV 982; arr. Volostnov): Concerto in B-flat –Konstantin Volostnov (2010 Grenzing/Tauride Palace, St. Petersburg, Russia) Melodiya 10 02677

PAUL DUKAS (trans. Dupré): The Sorcerer’s Apprentice –David Baskeyfield (1951 Aeolian-Skinner/1st Baptist Church, Longview, TX) East Texas Pipe Organ Festival 30858. You can watch the original Disney animation of this tone-poem, part of the famous film Fantasia.

NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Procession of the Nobles, fr Mlada –Andrew Ennis, flugelhorn; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ/Philadelphia, PA) Gothic 49294

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Premiere Rhapsodie –Christopher Pell, clarinet; Nathan Laube (Skinner Concert Organ/Museum Center, Cincinnati, OH) PD Archive (r. 1/24/24)

RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Lemare): Song to the Evening Star, fr Tannhäuser & Ride of the Valkyries, fr Die Walküre –Ken Cowan (Skinner Concert Organ/Museum Center, Cincinnati, OH) PD Archive (r. 4/24/24)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Reformation Sunday

Music from the time of the Reformation, as well as music that resulted from the creative expression that has blossomed since.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johan Helmich Roman: Oboe d'amore Concerto (1750)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in a for Recorder & Strings (1720)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Souvenir de Porto Rico (1857)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 67 in F (1779)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in D (1708)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d (1859)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Ave Maria (1852)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johannes Brahms: Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99: Mvt 2 Harriet Krijgh, cello; Magda Amara, piano Album: Brahms: The Cello Sonatas Capriccio C5173 Music: 4:27

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture, Op. 81 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA Music: 12:23

Piano Puzzler

Contestants: Scott Leaman and his AP Music Theory Class, calling from Tallahassee, FL Music: 15:10

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2 Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes London/Decca 4782182 Music: 04:42 17:45

Eric Ewazen: Bridgehampton Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello Marya Martin, flute; Sirena Huang, violin; Masumi Per Rostad, viola; Brannon Cho, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 15:26

Igor Stravinsky: Concerto in E flat for Chamber Orchestra "Dumbarton Oaks": Mvt 2 The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor Album: The Knights: The Ground Beneath Our Feet Warner Classics 2564617098 Music: 4:21

Er Nie: Dance of the Golden Snake Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra; Xiaoou Zhao, conductor EBU, Grand Neobay Cultural Arts Center, Shanghai, China Music: 4:30

Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet: Mvt 1 Members of The Knights: Ariana Kim, violin; Alex Fortes, violin; Celia Hatton, viola; Caitlin Sullivan, cello Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY Music: 5:23

Wynton Marsalis: Concerto for Orchestra (excerpts) WDR Symphony Orchestra; Cristian Macelaru, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany Music: 32:27

14:00 WFMTO Los Angeles Philharmonic with Brian Lauritzen –

Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 3Los Angeles Philharmonic; Eun Sun Kim, conductor

Nico Muhly Concerto Grosso (world premiere, LA Phil commission) Los Angeles Philharmonic; Eun Sun Kim, conductor; Denis Bouriakov, flute; David Rejano Cantero, trombone; Matthew Howard, percussion; Robert deMaine, cello

Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Los Angeles Philharmonic; Eun Sun Kim, conductor; Alexandre Kantorow, piano

Wagner (arr. Liszt) Isolde's Liebestod from Tristan und Isolde S. 447 (encore) Alexandre Kantarow, piano

Wagner Overture from RienziLos Angeles Philharmonic; Zubin Metha, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra– recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor; Stefan Jackiw, violin

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Sergei Prokofiev: First Movement from Sonata for Two Violins (encore) with Joel Link, TCO guest concertmaster

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Callisto Quartet (Cameron Daly, violin; Gregory Lewis, violin; Eva Kennedy, viola; and Hannah Moses, cello (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award))

String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, D. 810, "Death and the Maiden": III. Scherzo. Allegro molto - Trio by Franz Schubert (1797-1828) (3:58)

Anthony Trionfo, Flute (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Flute Sonata, WV 86: I. Allegro moderato by Erwin Schulhoff (1894–1942) (6:32)

Du Bois Orchestra (performance) / Interview with Karen Cueva (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award Alum)

Symphony No. 2 in D Major: I. Allegro presto by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745-1799)1 (3:28)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Samantha Hankey, Mezzo Soprano (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

"Que fais-tu, blanche tourterelle" from Roméo et Juliette by Charles Gounod (1818-1893) (3:34)

Interview with Giuseppe Basili, Executive Director, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation

Clayton Stephenson, Piano (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Three Movements from Petrushka: II. Chez Petrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882 – 1971) (4:27)

String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat Major, Op. 127: IV. Allegro by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) performed by the Isidore String Quartet (Phoenix Avalon, violin (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award); Adrian Steele, violin; Devin Moore, viola, and Joshua McClendon, cello)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Suite No. 3 (1942)

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e (1919)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC

TBA

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Andrew Rindfleisch: Klangfarben (2010) — San Antonio Chamber Choir/Scott MacPherson, cond. (Gothic 49300) 10:47

Jennifer Conner: Three Musings — Linda White, flute; Denella Sing, piano (CCG 03-15-15) 8:46

H. Leslie Adams: Two Songs from “The Wider View:” The Wider View; Love Rejoices (1988) — Darryl Taylor, tenor; Robin Guy, piano (Albany 428) 9:40

Dolores White: Realizations and Acceptance — Sarah Whitney, violin; Diane Mather, cello; Mark George, piano (CCG 09-25-06) 8:40

Ryan Charles Ramer: Piano Trio No. 1 — Almeda Trio (CCG 04-28-13) 12:55

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

The Evolution and Promise of Artificial Intelligence for the Future of Work with Tiffany Hsieh

23:00 QUIET HOUR

TBA