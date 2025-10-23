WCLV Program Guide 10-23-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

12:00:00a Walker, George Lyric for Strings Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman Cedille CDR-90000061 African Heritage Symphonic Series - Vol II 5:17

12:05:17a Still, William Grant Lyric Quartet (1960) Catalyst Quartet Azica ACD-71357 Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, George Walker, William Grant Still 5:20

12:12:27a Bowen, York Piano Concerto No. 4 in a, Op. 88 Danny Driver, p; BBC Scottish Sym/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion CDA-67659 The Romantic Piano Concerto, Vol. 46 42:51:00

12:55:18a Dowland, John The Lord Willoughbies, his Galliard Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's BIS CD-267 English Lute Duets 1:20

01:00:00a Ran, Shulamit Sonatina for Two Flutes (1961) Mary Stolper, Mary Hickey, f's Erato 12787-2 Shulamit Ran * Mirage * Chamber Music for Flute 5:24

01:05:24a Bon, Anna Flute Sonata in g, Op 1/5 Sabine Dreier, f; Irene Hegen, p CPO 999181-2 Flute Sonatas Op.1 7:46

01:13:10a Gubaidulina, Sofia Allegro Rusticana Alexa Still, f; Stephen Gosling, p Koch KIC-CD-7658 Carl Vine: Sonata for Flute, etc. 5:25

01:20:26a Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra/Carlos Païta Lodia CD-786 N/A 34:47:00

01:55:13a Couperin, Louis Suite in F Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5) Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:33

02:00:00a Glazunov, Alexander Five Novelettes, Op 15 Borodin String Quartet Teldec 94572-2 Russian Miniatures 5:34

02:05:34a Borodin, Alexander Symphony no.3 in A minor, unfinished Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz Naxos 8.572786 BORODIN, A.P.: Symphonies Nos. 1-3 (Seattle Symphony, Schwarz) 17:42

02:23:16a Price, Florence Piano Quintet (possibly unfinished) Catalyst Quartet, Michelle Cann, p Azica ACD-71346 Florence Price 8:29

02:31:45a Price, Florence My Soul's been anchored in the Lord Leontyne Price, s; David Garvey, p Pro Arte CDD-231 Leontyne Price: Live! 1:38

02:33:23a Boccherini, Luigi Cello Concerto in D arr guitar Andrés Segovia, g; Sym of the Air/Enrique Jorda DG 471430-2 (4) The Segovia Collection 21:54

02:55:17a Sanz, Gaspar Españoletas Andrés Segovia, g MCA Classics MCAD-42071 The Segovia Collection, Vol. 5: Five Centuries Of The Spanish Guitar 1:23

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00:00a Babadjanian, Arno Aria and Dance Aznavoorian Duo Cedille CDR-90000209 Gems from Armenia 5:33

03:05:33a Khachaturian, Aram Masquerade Suite Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi Chandos CHAN-8542 Piano Concerto · Masquerade Suite · Gayaneh 16:17

03:21:50a Telemann, Georg Philipp Don Quichotte auf der Hochzeit des Camacho Bremen Akademieàfür Alte Musik Cho, La Stagione/Michael Schneider CPO 999210-2 Telemann: Don Quichotte Auf Der Hochzeit Des Comacho 1:31

03:23:21a Telemann, Georg Philipp Concerto Polonoise in B-Flat Rebel/Jörg-Michael Schwarz Dorian DOR-90302 TELEMANN, G.P.: Concertos / Suites (Rebel) 9:21

03:32:42a Paderewski, Ignace Jan Fantaisie Polonaise, Op 19 Ewa Kupiec, p; Frankfurt Radio Sym Orch/Hugh Wolff Koch 3-6550-2 Piano Concerto; Fantaisie Polonaise 22:54

03:55:36a Chopin, Frédéric Preludes, Op.28 Seong-Jin Cho, p DG 4795332 Seong-Jin Cho 1:45

04:00:00a Batchelar, Daniell A Pavin Paul O'Dette, l Harmonia Mundi HMU-907389 Daniel Bacheler:The Bachelar's Delight 5:12

04:05:12a Arnold, Malcolm Clarinet Concerto #1, Op 20 Gary Gray, cl; Royal Phil/Harry Newstone Unicorn-Kanchana DKPCD-9066 Copland: Clarinet Concerto / Arnold: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 / Lutoslawski Dance Preludes / Rossini Variations 19:41

04:26:22a Busoni, Ferruccio Prélude et Etude en Arpèges Veronica Jochum, p GM Recordings 2042-CD Piano Masterworks of Busoni 7:53

04:34:15a Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 95 in c minor London Phil/Eugen Jochum DG 437201-2 (4) 12 "London" Symphonies 20:20

04:54:35a Rameau, Jean-Philippe La Follette Gustav Leonhardt, hc RCA 77924-2-RC Masterpieces Of French Harpsichord Music: Rameau, La Roux, Royer, Duphly 1:27

05:00:00a Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 7 in d minor Roberto Szidon, p MHS 524669-M (2) Liszt: 19 Hungarian Rhapsodies 5:40

05:05:40a Chabrier, Emmanuel España Rhapsody Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa DG 435852-2 Espana 6:13

05:11:53a Svendsen, Johan Norwegian Rhapsody #2, Op 19 Latvian National Sym/Terje Mikkelsen CPO 777372-2 (3) Svendsen Symphonic Works 9:01

05:22:22a Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet no.8 in e minor, Op.59 no.2, "Razumovsky" Fine Arts Quartet Everest EVC-9053/55 (3) N/A 32:38:00

05:55:00a Hummel, Johann Nepomuk 24 Etudes, Op 125 Michael Ponti, p Vox CDX-5151 (2) N/A 1:25

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)

Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)

Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance (1884)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Giovanni Palestrina: Tu es Petrus (1573)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Linden Lea (1901)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)

Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects (1919)

Manuel Ponce: Chanson from Guitar Sonata No. 3 (1927)

Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)

Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)

Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale (1885)

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Where Corals Lie (1899)

John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)

Bedrich Smetana: Shakespeare Festival March (1864)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)

George Frideric Handel: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day: The trumpet's loud clangor & March (1739)

James Horner: Apollo 13: Re-Entry & Splashdown (1995)

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1902)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)

Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)

Ned Rorem: Symphony No. 1 (1950)

Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)

Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance (1890)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte (1731)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)

Albert Lortzing: Hans Sachs: Overture (1840)

George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 6 in E (1824)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)

Max Steiner: In This Our Life: Suite (1942)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Gustav Mahler: First Movement from Symphony No. 1 (1888)

Alberto Hemsi: Finale from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)

Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)

Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ned Rorem: Symphony No. 3 (1958)

Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

20:00:00a Ran, Shulamit Sonatina for Two Flutes (1961) Mary Stolper, Mary Hickey, f's Erato 12787-2 Shulamit Ran * Mirage * Chamber Music for Flute 5:24

20:05:24a Bon, Anna Flute Sonata in g, Op 1/5 Sabine Dreier, f; Irene Hegen, p CPO 999181-2 Flute Sonatas Op.1 7:46

20:13:10a Gubaidulina, Sofia Allegro Rusticana Alexa Still, f; Stephen Gosling, p Koch KIC-CD-7658 Carl Vine: Sonata for Flute, etc. 5:25

20:20:26a Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92 Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra/Carlos Païta Lodia CD-786 N/A 34:47:00

20:55:13a Couperin, Louis Suite in F Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5) Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:33

21:00:00a Glazunov, Alexander Five Novelettes, Op 15 Borodin String Quartet Teldec 94572-2 Russian Miniatures 5:34

21:05:34a Borodin, Alexander Symphony no.3 in A minor, unfinished Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz Naxos 8.572786 BORODIN, A.P.: Symphonies Nos. 1-3 (Seattle Symphony, Schwarz) 17:42

21:23:16a Price, Florence Piano Quintet (possibly unfinished) Catalyst Quartet, Michelle Cann, p Azica ACD-71346 Florence Price 8:29

21:31:45a Price, Florence My Soul's been anchored in the Lord Leontyne Price, s; David Garvey, p Pro Arte CDD-231 Leontyne Price: Live! 1:38

21:33:23a Boccherini, Luigi Cello Concerto in D arr guitar Andrés Segovia, g; Sym of the Air/Enrique Jorda DG 471430-2 (4) The Segovia Collection 21:54

21:55:17a Sanz, Gaspar Españoletas Andrés Segovia, g MCA Classics MCAD-42071 The Segovia Collection, Vol. 5: Five Centuries Of The Spanish Guitar 1:23

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr

Alan Hovhaness: Sonata for Harp & Guitar 'Spirit of Trees' (1983)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)

Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)

Will Todd: My Lord Has Come (2011)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)