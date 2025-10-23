© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-23-2025

Published October 23, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
12:00:00a            Walker, George Lyric for Strings Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman               Cedille  CDR-90000061  African Heritage Symphonic Series - Vol II            5:17 
12:05:17a            Still, William Grant           Lyric Quartet (1960)        Catalyst Quartet               Azica     ACD-71357         Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, George Walker, William Grant Still            5:20 
12:12:27a            Bowen, York      Piano Concerto No. 4 in a, Op. 88             Danny Driver, p; BBC Scottish Sym/Martyn Brabbins         Hyperion             CDA-67659         The Romantic Piano Concerto, Vol. 46             42:51:00 
12:55:18a            Dowland, John   The Lord Willoughbies, his Galliard          Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's BIS        CD-267 English Lute Duets          1:20 
01:00:00a            Ran, Shulamit    Sonatina for Two Flutes (1961)   Mary Stolper, Mary Hickey, f's           Erato     12787-2               Shulamit Ran * Mirage * Chamber Music for Flute               5:24 
01:05:24a            Bon, Anna           Flute Sonata in g, Op 1/5              Sabine Dreier, f; Irene Hegen, p             CPO      999181-2             Flute Sonatas Op.1         7:46 
01:13:10a            Gubaidulina, Sofia           Allegro Rusticana            Alexa Still, f; Stephen Gosling, p           Koch      KIC-CD-7658     Carl Vine: Sonata for Flute, etc.  5:25 
01:20:26a            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92      Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra/Carlos Païta            Lodia     CD-786 N/A        34:47:00 
01:55:13a            Couperin, Louis Suite in F             Blandine Verlet, hc          Astrée   E-8819 (5)               Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:33 
02:00:00a            Glazunov, Alexander      Five Novelettes, Op 15   Borodin String Quartet               Teldec  94572-2               Russian Miniatures         5:34 
02:05:34a            Borodin, Alexander          Symphony no.3 in A minor, unfinished     Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz     Naxos   8.572786             BORODIN, A.P.: Symphonies Nos. 1-3 (Seattle Symphony, Schwarz)     17:42 
02:23:16a            Price, Florence  Piano Quintet (possibly unfinished)          Catalyst Quartet, Michelle Cann, p              Azica     ACD-71346         Florence Price   8:29 
02:31:45a            Price, Florence  My Soul's been anchored in the Lord       Leontyne Price, s; David Garvey, p Pro Arte               CDD-231             Leontyne Price: Live!      1:38 
02:33:23a            Boccherini, Luigi              Cello Concerto in D arr guitar      Andrés Segovia, g; Sym of the Air/Enrique Jorda       DG         471430-2 (4)      The Segovia Collection  21:54 
02:55:17a            Sanz, Gaspar     Españoletas       Andrés Segovia, g           MCA Classics               MCAD-42071     The Segovia Collection, Vol. 5: Five Centuries Of The Spanish Guitar               1:23 
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
03:00:00a            Babadjanian, Arno           Aria and Dance Aznavoorian Duo             Cedille               CDR-90000209  Gems from Armenia        5:33 
03:05:33a            Khachaturian, Aram        Masquerade Suite           Scottish National Orch/Neeme Järvi           Chandos              CHAN-8542        Piano Concerto · Masquerade Suite · Gayaneh           16:17 
03:21:50a            Telemann, Georg Philipp              Don Quichotte auf der Hochzeit des Camacho            Bremen Akademieàfür Alte Musik Cho, La Stagione/Michael Schneider               CPO      999210-2             Telemann: Don Quichotte Auf Der Hochzeit Des Comacho               1:31 
03:23:21a            Telemann, Georg Philipp              Concerto Polonoise in B-Flat       Rebel/Jörg-Michael Schwarz              Dorian   DOR-90302        TELEMANN, G.P.: Concertos / Suites (Rebel) 9:21 
03:32:42a            Paderewski, Ignace Jan Fantaisie Polonaise, Op 19          Ewa Kupiec, p; Frankfurt Radio Sym Orch/Hugh Wolff     Koch      3-6550-2              Piano Concerto; Fantaisie Polonaise            22:54 
03:55:36a            Chopin, Frédéric              Preludes, Op.28               Seong-Jin Cho, p             DG               4795332              Seong-Jin Cho   1:45 
04:00:00a            Batchelar, Daniell            A Pavin Paul O'Dette, l   Harmonia Mundi               HMU-907389      Daniel Bacheler:The Bachelar's Delight   5:12 
04:05:12a            Arnold, Malcolm Clarinet Concerto #1, Op 20        Gary Gray, cl; Royal Phil/Harry Newstone       Unicorn-Kanchana           DKPCD-9066     Copland: Clarinet Concerto / Arnold: Clarinet Concerto No. 1 / Lutoslawski Dance Preludes / Rossini Variations               19:41 
04:26:22a            Busoni, Ferruccio            Prélude et Etude en Arpèges      Veronica Jochum, p               GM Recordings 2042-CD              Piano Masterworks of Busoni      7:53 
04:34:15a            Haydn, Franz Joseph     Symphony No. 95 in c minor        London Phil/Eugen Jochum DG         437201-2 (4)      12 "London" Symphonies             20:20 
04:54:35a            Rameau, Jean-Philippe  La Follette           Gustav Leonhardt, hc     RCA               77924-2-RC        Masterpieces Of French Harpsichord Music: Rameau, La Roux, Royer, Duphly    1:27 
05:00:00a            Liszt, Franz         Hungarian Rhapsody No. 7 in d minor     Roberto Szidon, p               MHS      524669-M (2)     Liszt: 19 Hungarian Rhapsodies 5:40 
05:05:40a            Chabrier, Emmanuel       España Rhapsody           Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa  DG         435852-2             Espana 6:13 
05:11:53a            Svendsen, Johan             Norwegian Rhapsody #2, Op 19 Latvian National Sym/Terje Mikkelsen      CPO      777372-2 (3)      Svendsen Symphonic Works      9:01 
05:22:22a            Beethoven, Ludwig van  String Quartet no.8 in e minor, Op.59 no.2, "Razumovsky"   Fine Arts Quartet             Everest EVC-9053/55 (3)              N/A        32:38:00 
05:55:00a            Hummel, Johann Nepomuk          24 Etudes, Op 125           Michael Ponti, p Vox               CDX-5151 (2)    N/A        1:25 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)
Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Variée dans le Style Ancien (1893)
Jean Sibelius: Overture in E (1891)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance (1884)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Giovanni Palestrina: Tu es Petrus (1573)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Entry of the Guests 'Festmarsch' (1845)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Linden Lea (1901)
John Williams: 1941: March (1979)
H. Balfour Gardiner: Shepherd Fennel's Dance (1911)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for 3 Oboes & 3 Violins (1740)
Deems Taylor: Looking Glass Insects (1919)
Manuel Ponce: Chanson from Guitar Sonata No. 3 (1927)
Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' (1778)
Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo (1906)
Claude Debussy: Pour le piano: Prélude (1901)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 1: Gigue (1720)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Strings in A 'Concerto ripieno' (c.1710)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Johannes Brahms: Capriccio in b (1878)
Pablo de Sarasate: Song of the Nightingale (1885)
Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures: Where Corals Lie (1899)
John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909)
Bedrich Smetana: Shakespeare Festival March (1864)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C (1773)
George Frideric Handel: Ode for St. Cecilia's Day: The trumpet's loud clangor & March (1739)
James Horner: Apollo 13: Re-Entry & Splashdown (1995)
Stephen Foster: Camptown Races (1850)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874)
Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1902)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 (1597)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Aaron Copland: Dance Panels: Pas de trois (1959)
Aaron Copland: Down a Country Lane (1962)
Ned Rorem: Symphony No. 1 (1950)
Antonín Dvorák: Overture 'My Home' (1882)
Leos Janácek: Lachian Dances: Saw Dance (1890)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte (1731)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)
Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)
Albert Lortzing: Hans Sachs: Overture (1840)
George Gershwin: Variations on 'I Got Rhythm' (1934)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quintet in f (1864)
Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz Schubert: Grande Marche No. 6 in E (1824)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' (1905)
Max Steiner: In This Our Life: Suite (1942)
Giuseppe Verdi: Otello: Fuoco di gioia (1886)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
Moritz Moszkowski: Torch Dance (1893)
George Frideric Handel: Organ Concerto No. 13 in F 'Cuckoo and Nightingale' (1739)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1880)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
John Field: Nocturne No. 12 in E 'Nocturne caractéristique' (1822)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Gustav Mahler: First Movement from Symphony No. 1 (1888)
Alberto Hemsi: Finale from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)
Alberto Hemsi: Rondo from 'Coplas Sefardies' (1945)
Franz Schubert: Rondo in A (1816)
Alberto Hemsi: Larghetto from Pilpúl Sonata (1942)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ned Rorem: Symphony No. 3 (1958)
Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
20:00:00a            Ran, Shulamit    Sonatina for Two Flutes (1961)   Mary Stolper, Mary Hickey, f's           Erato     12787-2               Shulamit Ran * Mirage * Chamber Music for Flute               5:24 
20:05:24a            Bon, Anna           Flute Sonata in g, Op 1/5              Sabine Dreier, f; Irene Hegen, p             CPO      999181-2             Flute Sonatas Op.1         7:46 
20:13:10a            Gubaidulina, Sofia           Allegro Rusticana            Alexa Still, f; Stephen Gosling, p           Koch      KIC-CD-7658     Carl Vine: Sonata for Flute, etc.  5:25 
20:20:26a            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92      Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra/Carlos Païta            Lodia     CD-786 N/A        34:47:00 
20:55:13a            Couperin, Louis Suite in F             Blandine Verlet, hc          Astrée   E-8819 (5)               Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:33 
21:00:00a            Glazunov, Alexander      Five Novelettes, Op 15   Borodin String Quartet               Teldec  94572-2               Russian Miniatures         5:34 
21:05:34a            Borodin, Alexander          Symphony no.3 in A minor, unfinished     Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz     Naxos   8.572786             BORODIN, A.P.: Symphonies Nos. 1-3 (Seattle Symphony, Schwarz)     17:42 
21:23:16a            Price, Florence  Piano Quintet (possibly unfinished)          Catalyst Quartet, Michelle Cann, p              Azica     ACD-71346         Florence Price   8:29 
21:31:45a            Price, Florence  My Soul's been anchored in the Lord       Leontyne Price, s; David Garvey, p Pro Arte               CDD-231             Leontyne Price: Live!      1:38 
21:33:23a            Boccherini, Luigi              Cello Concerto in D arr guitar      Andrés Segovia, g; Sym of the Air/Enrique Jorda       DG         471430-2 (4)      The Segovia Collection  21:54 
21:55:17a            Sanz, Gaspar     Españoletas       Andrés Segovia, g           MCA Classics               MCAD-42071     The Segovia Collection, Vol. 5: Five Centuries Of The Spanish Guitar               1:23 

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Alan Hovhaness: Sonata for Harp & Guitar 'Spirit of Trees' (1983)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance (1885)
Carlos Gomes: Largo from Sonata for Strings (1894)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds 'Gran Partita' (1784)
Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)
Johann Mattheson: Air from Harpsichord Suite No. 5 (1714)
Will Todd: My Lord Has Come (2011)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Manuel Ponce: Por ti mi corazón (1926)
