WCLV Program Guide 10-27-2025

12:00:00a Joplin, Scott Solace (A Mexican Serenade) Alessandra Celletti, p Kha KHA-003 N/A 5:18

12:05:18a Ponce, Manuel Piano Concerto (1912) Jorge Federico Osorio, p; Mexico State Sym Orch/Enrique B tiz ASV CDDCA-926 Musica Mexicana, Vol. 6 20:12

12:27:03a Rameau, Jean-Philippe Quatrième Concert Trio Settecento Cedille CDR-90000129 A French Soirée 10:22

12:37:25a Gautier de Marseille, Pierre Suite en trio in c La Simphonie du Marais/Hugo Reyne Astrée E-8637 Symphonies 17:37

12:55:02a Couperin, Louis Suite in F Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5) Louis Couperin: Les pièces de clavessin 1:36

01:00:00a Haydn, Franz Joseph Armida Orpheus Chamber Orch DG 437783-2 Symphonies No. 60 "Il Distratto" • No. 91 5:00

01:05:00a Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Serenade No. 12 in c minor, K. 388 Orpheus Chamber Orch Winds DG 431683-2 Mozart: Wind Serenades K. 375 & K. 388 23:35

01:30:21a Milhaud, Darius Scaramouche, Op. 165b Claude Hobson, Ian Hobson, p's Arabesque Z-6569 Milhaud: Creation du Monde and Other Works 10:07

01:40:28a Tailleferre, Germaine Piano Trio (1978) Neave Trio Chandos CHAN-20238 A Room of Her Own 14:16

01:54:44a Tailleferre, Germaine Escarpolète Quynh Nguyen, p Music & Arts MA-1306 Tailleferre 1:44

02:00:00a Handel, George Frideric Israel in Egypt Soloists; Monteverdi Cho, English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner Philips 432110-2 (2) N/A 5:05

02:05:05a Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations on "See the Conquering Hero Comes," WoO.45 Mischa Maisky, vc; Martha Argerich, p DG 437514-2 Cellosonaten Opp. 69 & 102 / Variationen 11:47

02:16:52a Handel, George Frideric L'Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard Kapp RCA 61373-2 Sleigh Ride! 1:32

02:18:24a Gipps, Ruth Symphony No. 1 in f, Op. 22 BBC Welsh National Orch/Rumon Gamba Chandos CHAN-20284 Ruth Gipps: Orchestral Works Vol. 3 36:25:00

02:54:49a Dowland, John Orlando Sleepeth Paul O'Dette, l Harmonia Mundi HMU-907160 Dowland: Complete Lute Works, Vol. 1 1:24

03:00:00a Mussorgsky, Modest Triumphal March, "The Capture of Kars" London Sym/Claudio Abbado RCA 61354-2 Claudio Abbado Conducts Mussorgsky 5:33

03:05:33a Balakirev, Mily Piano Concerto #1 in f-sharp, Op 1 Howard Shelley, p; BBC Phil/Vasili Sinaisky Chandos CHAN-9727 Balakirev: Symphony No. 2 · Piano Concerto 13:17

03:18:50a Balakirev, Mily Scherzo #2 in b-flat Alexander Paley, p Ess.a.y CD-1032/33 (2) Balakirev: The Complete Piano Music Vol 5 & 6 8:05

03:26:55a Arensky, Anton 24 Pieces, Op 36 Anatoly Sheludiakov, p Angelok 1 Records ANG-CD-8803 Arensky: Twenty Four Pieces 1:36

03:28:31a Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 48 in C, "Maria Theresia" Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer Nimbus NI-5530/4 (5) Haydn 'The Esterhazy Recordings' Symphonies Volume 3 26:43:00

03:55:14a Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong, "The departure of the king", H XXXIb:59 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio Brilliant Classics 95594 (160) Haydn Edition 1:33

04:00:00a Delius, Frederick Irmelin (1890-92) Royal Phil/Eric Fenby Unicorn-Kanchana UKCD-2072 The Delius Collection, Vol. 2 5:46

04:05:46a Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata #3 in C, Op 2/3 Dirk Herten, p White 4 (10) Beethoven Piano Sonatas 28:22:00

04:35:46a Haydn, Franz Joseph La fedeltà premiata Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer Nimbus NI-5135 Haydn: Complete Symphonies 3:55

04:39:41a Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus La finta giardiniera, K. 196 Camerata Chicago/Drostan Hall DMD Classics DMD-1272017 Mozart Symphonies 2:29

04:42:10a Gossec, François-Joseph Symphony in D (B 86) London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert Chandos CHAN-9661 Gossec: Symphonies 12:17

04:54:27a Wesley, Samuel Twelve Short Organ Pieces and a Full Voluntary Joseph Payne, o Naxos 8.550719 Early English Organ Music 1:43

05:00:00a Strauss II, Johann Prince Methusalem Vienna Phil/Willi Boskovsky London CS-6605 Vienna Spectacular 5:35

05:05:35a Liszt, Franz Piano Sonata in b Yuja Wang, p DG B0012534-02 Sonatas & Etudes 31:11:00

05:38:13a Chausson, Ernest Poème, Op.25 Augustin Dumay, v; Monte Carlo Phil/Manuel Rosenthal EMI/Ang CDC7-47544-2 Augustin Dumay 16:47

05:55:00a Délibes, Léo Le Roi s'amuse Bohemia Chamber Phil/Douglas Bostock Classico CD-158 N/A 1:47

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: All God's Children Got Wings (1959)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Libby Larsen: Collage: Boogie (1988)

Michael Torke: Miami Grands: Coconut Grove, early evening (2014)

George Harrison: Here Comes the Sun (1969)

Johann David Heinichen: Concerto Grosso in F (1715)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The Lambs' (1914)

Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898)

Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' (1869)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 41 (1846)

Philip Glass: Echorus (1995)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Concerto for 2 Horns 'The Hunt' (c.1730)

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main Title (1976)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 (1901)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Paul Mealor: Ubi caritas (2011)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 23 in g-Sharp (1910)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Quartet No. 1 (1785)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 5 in e (1717)

Patrick Doyle: Henry V: Non nobis Domine (1989)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Concerto No. 11 in D (1782)

Charles Strouse: Annie: Overture (1977)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Music for a Knights' Ballet (1791)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Balletto (1917)

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 20 (1820)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 5 (1798)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Bundeslied (1824)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C 'Alexander's Feast' (1736)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 4 in d (1851)

Béla Bartók: Hungarian Sketches (1931)

Harry T. Burleigh: Southland Sketches (1916)

Toru Takemitsu: Rain Tree Sketch No. 2 (1992)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Mountain Pass (1894)

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

Francis Poulenc: Métamorphoses: Reine des Mouettes (1943)

Robert Schumann: Carnaval (1835)

E. J. Moeran: Serenade in G (1948)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Largo al factotum (1816)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Alfredo Casella: Paganiniana (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1740)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica (1791)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 3 (1945)

Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture (1825)

Leopold Kozeluch: Symphony in D (1787)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 4 in A-Flat (1828)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Another Dawn: Night Scene (1937)

Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1842)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Madonna: Die Another Day: Theme (2002)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Corelli in F (1726)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Robert Schumann: First movement from Symphony No. 4 (1851)

Olivier Messiaen: Vocalise from Concert à quatre (1991)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

Anton Rubinstein: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1864)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite (1942)

Carl Maria von Weber: Bassoon Concerto in F (1822)

Max Steiner: Virginia City: Stagecoach & Love Scene (1940)

Nicolò Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1 (1817)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Tempest (1873)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 3 in d (1873)

Richard Strauss: Muttertändelei (1899)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896)

Johannes Brahms: Adagio from Clarinet Trio (1891)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Gabriel Fauré: Berceuse (1879)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 (1839)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Arthur Foote: Melody (1899)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin (1915)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet (1864)