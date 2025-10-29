WCLV Program Guide 10-29-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

12:00:00a Handel, George Frederic Coronation Anthem, "Zadok the Priest" Gabrieli Consort and Players/Paul McCreesh Signum SIGCD-569 An English Coronation 1902-1953 5:13

12:05:13a Walton, William Orb and Sceptre, Coronation March (1953) Philharmonia Orch/David Willcocks Chandos CHAN-8998 Walton: Crown Imperial · Fanfares 7:04

12:12:17a Gipps, Ruth Coronation Procession, Op. 41 BBC Welsh National Orch/Rumon Gamba Chandos CHAN-20284 Ruth Gipps: Orchestral Works Vol. 3 7:47

12:21:41a Moeran, Ernest John Violin Concerto (1937-42) Lydia Mordkovitch, v; Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley Chandos CHAN-8807 Moeran: Violin Concerto 33:15:00

12:54:56a Johnsone, John The galyard to the flatt pavion Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's BIS CD-267 English Lute Duets 1:26

01:00:00a Bach, Johann Sebastian Chorale Prelude, "Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Sleepers wake)" BWV 645 London New Sym Orch/Raymond Agoult London STS-15160 Clair De Lune 5:21

01:05:21a Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet No. 1 in F, Op. 18 Juilliard String Quartet CBS M3K-37868 (3) N/A 29:21:00

01:36:07a Kuhlau, Friedrich Elverhoj (The Elf's Hill), Op 100 Danish National Radio Sym Orch/John Frandsen Marco Polo 8.22402 Kuhlau: Elverhoj 11:16

01:47:23a Popper, David Elfentanz Janos Starker, vc; Shigeo Neriki, p Delos DE-3065 POPPER, D.: Cello Music (Romantic Cello Favorites) (Starker) 2:54

01:50:17a Price, Florence Elfentanz Dawn Wohn, v; Esther Park, p Delos DE-3547 Perspectives 4:11

01:54:28a Wolf, Hugo Song, "Elfenlied" Wolfgang Holzmair, br; Imogen Cooper, p Wigmore Hall Live 29 Wolfgang Holzmair / Imogen Cooper * Wolf Songs 1:48

02:00:00a Jommelli, Niccolo Periodical Overture Concerto Köln/Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 479 2050 El Maestro Farinelli 5:45

02:05:45a Tartini, Giuseppe Violin Concerto in A, D 96 Giuliano Carmignola, v; Venice Baroque Orch/Andrea Marcon DG Archiv B0003849-02 N/A 18:13

02:23:58a Ibert, Jacques Histoires Jascha Heifetz, v; Brooks Smith, p RCA 61776-2 The Heifetz Collection, Volume 45: Music of France 1:39

02:25:37a Smyth, Ethel Violin Sonata in a, Op. 7 Caitlin Edwards, v; Daniel Schlosberg, p Navona NV-6563 Ethel Smyth 30:02:00

02:55:39a Dowland, John (Galliard) Paul O'Dette, l Harmonia Mundi HMU-907160 Dowland: Complete Lute Works, Vol. 1 1:47

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

03:00:00a Ravel, Maurice Jeux d'eau Carol Rosenberger, p Delos D/CD-3006 Debussy: Cathedrale Engloutie, Jardins Sous La Pluie/ Ravel: Jeux D'Eau 5:36

03:05:36a Ravel, Maurice Daphnis et Chloé Cincinnati Sym Orch/Paavo Järvi Telarc CD-80601 Ravel 15:58

03:21:34a Fasch, Johann Friedrich Orchestral Suite in d Il Fondamento/Paul Dombrecht Fuga Libera FUG-502 N/A 1:36

03:23:10a Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 2 in F Richard Egarr, hc Harmonia Mundi HMU-907581.82 (2) Handel: 8 'Great' Suites for Keyboard HWV 426-433 9:35

03:32:45a Reger, Max Suite in the Old Style, Op 93 Norrköping Sym/Leif Segerstam BIS 9047 (4) Reger Orchestral Works 22:21

03:55:06a Reger, Max Three Songs, Op. 98 Frauke May, ms; Bernhard Renzikowski, p Arte Nova 75076-2 Max Reger 1:46

04:00:00a Kelley, Edgar Stillman Confluentia Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell New Focus Recordings FCR-166-B American Romantics 4:52

04:04:52a Mendelssohn, Felix Ruy Blas, Op 95 Bamberg Sym Orch/Claus Peter Flor RCA 7905-2-RC Mendelssohn: Overtures 8:00

04:12:52a Mendelssohn, Fanny Piano Sonata in g Anna Shelest, p Sorel Classics SCCD-015 Donna Voce 16:39

04:30:46a Diamond, David Ballet, "Tom" (1936) Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos DE-3141 David Diamond, Vol. IV: Symphony No. 8 / Suite From Tom / This Sacred Ground 23:14

04:54:00a Bernstein, Leonard Thirteen Anniversaries Alexander Frey, p Koch 3-7426-2H1 N/A 1:38

05:00:00a Barber, Samuel Mutations from Bach London Gabrieli Brass Ensemble Hyperion CDA-66517 From The Steeples And The Mountains 5:33

05:05:33a Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 Linde Consort/Hans-Martin Linde Virgin 61154-2 (2) The Brandenburg Concertos/ The Musical Offering 19:13

05:24:46a Barber, Samuel Excursions, Op. 20 Israela Margalit, p EMI/Ang CDC5-86561-2 (2) Barber: Orchestral & Chamber Works 14:04

05:40:40a Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, BWV 1051 Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos DE-3205 For Thy Pleasure: J S Bach and Other Baroque Masters 14:10

05:54:50a Lane, Philip Suite of Cotswold Folkdances (1978) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland ASV CDWHL-2126 British Light Music Discoveries 1:44

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)

Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Torch Dance (1892)

Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)

Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 in c 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins & 2 Cellos (1720)

Joseph Lanner: Whirlwind Galop (1839)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)

Maceo Pinkard: Sweet Georgia Brown (1925)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)

Traditional: Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo Allegro from Viola Concerto (1785)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1 (1924)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)

Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: Selections (1960)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: The Best of All Possible Worlds (1956)

Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)

Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)

George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)

Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942)

György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins, Strings & continuo (1733)

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-Flat (1876)

Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle (2015)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)

Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Little C Major' (1818)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1779)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G (1800)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)

Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony

Christopher Wilkins, Music Director

Johannes Brahms, Academic Festival Overture

Clara Schumann, Piano Concerto

Angela Cheng, Piano

Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 1 "Titan"

21:00 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)

Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Jacqueline Gerber – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Ino (1765)

William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)