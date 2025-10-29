© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-29-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
12:00:00a         Handel, George Frederic           Coronation Anthem, "Zadok the Priest"            Gabrieli Consort and Players/Paul McCreesh     Signum SIGCD-569       An English Coronation 1902-1953   5:13
12:05:13a         Walton, William Orb and Sceptre, Coronation March (1953)            Philharmonia Orch/David Willcocks        Chandos           CHAN-8998      Walton: Crown Imperial · Fanfares         7:04
12:12:17a         Gipps, Ruth      Coronation Procession, Op. 41   BBC Welsh National Orch/Rumon Gamba     Chandos           CHAN-20284    Ruth Gipps: Orchestral Works Vol. 3            7:47
12:21:41a         Moeran, Ernest John     Violin Concerto (1937-42)          Lydia Mordkovitch, v; Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley   Chandos           CHAN-8807      Moeran: Violin Concerto            33:15:00
12:54:56a         Johnsone, John The galyard to the flatt pavion    Jakob Lindberg, Paul O'Dette, l's        BIS       CD-267 English Lute Duets        1:26
01:00:00a         Bach, Johann Sebastian            Chorale Prelude, "Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Sleepers wake)" BWV 645        London New Sym Orch/Raymond Agoult            London STS-15160       Clair De Lune    5:21
01:05:21a         Beethoven, Ludwig van String Quartet No. 1 in F, Op. 18            Juilliard String Quartet   CBS     M3K-37868 (3)  N/A      29:21:00
01:36:07a         Kuhlau, Friedrich           Elverhoj (The Elf's Hill), Op 100  Danish National Radio Sym Orch/John Frandsen Marco Polo       8.22402            Kuhlau: Elverhoj            11:16
01:47:23a         Popper, David   Elfentanz          Janos Starker, vc; Shigeo Neriki, p            Delos   DE-3065           POPPER, D.: Cello Music (Romantic Cello Favorites) (Starker)           2:54
01:50:17a         Price, Florence  Elfentanz          Dawn Wohn, v; Esther Park, p   Delos   DE-3547     Perspectives    4:11
01:54:28a         Wolf, Hugo        Song, "Elfenlied"           Wolfgang Holzmair, br; Imogen Cooper, p         Wigmore Hall Live         29        Wolfgang Holzmair / Imogen Cooper * Wolf Songs   1:48
02:00:00a         Jommelli, Niccolo          Periodical Overture       Concerto Köln/Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv  479 2050          El Maestro Farinelli       5:45
02:05:45a         Tartini, Giuseppe           Violin Concerto in A, D 96          Giuliano Carmignola, v; Venice Baroque Orch/Andrea Marcon      DG Archiv        B0003849-02    N/A            18:13
02:23:58a         Ibert, Jacques   Histoires           Jascha Heifetz, v; Brooks Smith, p            RCA     61776-2            The Heifetz Collection, Volume 45: Music of France        1:39
02:25:37a         Smyth, Ethel     Violin Sonata in a, Op. 7 Caitlin Edwards, v; Daniel Schlosberg, p    Navona NV-6563           Ethel Smyth      30:02:00
02:55:39a         Dowland, John  (Galliard)          Paul O'Dette, l   Harmonia Mundi            HMU-907160    Dowland: Complete Lute Works, Vol. 1   1:47

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
03:00:00a         Ravel, Maurice  Jeux d'eau        Carol Rosenberger, p    Delos   D/CD-3006            Debussy: Cathedrale Engloutie, Jardins Sous La Pluie/ Ravel: Jeux D'Eau           5:36
03:05:36a         Ravel, Maurice  Daphnis et Chloé           Cincinnati Sym Orch/Paavo Järvi            Telarc   CD-80601         Ravel   15:58
03:21:34a         Fasch, Johann Friedrich Orchestral Suite in d      Il Fondamento/Paul Dombrecht        Fuga Libera      FUG-502          N/A      1:36
03:23:10a         Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 2 in F      Richard Egarr, hc            Harmonia Mundi            HMU-907581.82 (2)      Handel: 8 'Great' Suites for Keyboard HWV 426-433            9:35
03:32:45a         Reger, Max       Suite in the Old Style, Op 93      Norrköping Sym/Leif Segerstam        BIS       9047 (4)           Reger Orchestral Works 22:21
03:55:06a         Reger, Max       Three Songs, Op. 98     Frauke May, ms; Bernhard Renzikowski, p  Arte Nova         75076-2            Max Reger        1:46
04:00:00a         Kelley, Edgar Stillman   Confluentia       Gowanus Arts Ensemble/Reuben Blundell New Focus Recordings FCR-166-B       American Romantics     4:52
04:04:52a         Mendelssohn, Felix       Ruy Blas, Op 95            Bamberg Sym Orch/Claus Peter Flor         RCA     7905-2-RC        Mendelssohn: Overtures           8:00
04:12:52a         Mendelssohn, Fanny     Piano Sonata in g          Anna Shelest, p Sorel Classics           SCCD-015        Donna Voce      16:39
04:30:46a         Diamond, David Ballet, "Tom" (1936)      Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz            Delos   DE-3141           David Diamond, Vol. IV: Symphony No. 8 / Suite From Tom / This Sacred Ground      23:14
04:54:00a         Bernstein, Leonard        Thirteen Anniversaries  Alexander Frey, p            Koch    3-7426-2H1       N/A      1:38
05:00:00a         Barber, Samuel Mutations from Bach     London Gabrieli Brass Ensemble            Hyperion           CDA-66517       From The Steeples And The Mountains  5:33
05:05:33a         Bach, Johann Sebastian            Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046     Linde Consort/Hans-Martin Linde           Virgin   61154-2 (2)       The Brandenburg Concertos/ The Musical Offering 19:13
05:24:46a         Barber, Samuel Excursions, Op. 20        Israela Margalit, p          EMI/Ang            CDC5-86561-2 (2)        Barber: Orchestral & Chamber Works    14:04
05:40:40a         Bach, Johann Sebastian            Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, BWV 1051     Los Angeles Guitar Quartet        Delos   DE-3205           For Thy Pleasure: J S Bach and Other Baroque Masters       14:10
05:54:50a         Lane, Philip       Suite of Cotswold Folkdances (1978)      Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland         ASV     CDWHL-2126   British Light Music Discoveries  1:44

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 19 (1880)
Sir Edward German: Henry VIII: Torch Dance (1892)
Antonín Dvorák: Polonaise in E-Flat (1879)
Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 1 (1730)
Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 in c 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band: March (1911)
Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in C (1767)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins & 2 Cellos (1720)
Joseph Lanner: Whirlwind Galop (1839)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Ferde Grofé: Mississippi Suite (1926)
Maceo Pinkard: Sweet Georgia Brown (1925)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6: Les barricades mystérieuses (1717)
Traditional: Dashing Away with the Smoothing Iron
Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Rondo Allegro from Viola Concerto (1785)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Robert Farnon: A la claire fontaine (1955)
Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 1 (1924)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Tale of the Stone Flower: Wedding Dance (1953)
Bernard Herrmann: Psycho: Selections (1960)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: The Best of All Possible Worlds (1956)
Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale (1845)
Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)
Augusta Holmès: Pologne (1883)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Caprice-Waltz 'Wedding Cake' (1885)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C (1745)
Claude Debussy: Sarabande & Danse (1922)
George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)
Joseph Haydn: Finale from Symphony No. 86 (1786)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1955)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli (1931)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Là ci darem la mano (1787)
Gerald Finzi: Elegy 'The Fall of the Leaf' (1942)
György Cziffra: Concert Etude No. 2 (1970)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 23 in a 'Winter Wind' (1836)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Tafelmusik II: Concerto for 3 Violins, Strings & continuo (1733)
Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-Flat (1876)
Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)
Dimitri Tiomkin: The Guns of Navarone: Main Theme (1961)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Ola Gjeilo: The Lake Isle (2015)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924)
Jenö Takács: Serenade on Country Dances from Old Graz (1966)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude (1862)
Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Little C Major' (1818)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Concerto for 2 Pianos (1779)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 2 in G (1800)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
Aldemaro Romero: Fuga con Pajarillo (1976)
Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Anton Rubinstein: Piano Concerto No. 4 in d (1864)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony
Christopher Wilkins, Music Director
Johannes Brahms, Academic Festival Overture
Clara Schumann, Piano Concerto
Angela Cheng, Piano
Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 1 "Titan"

21:00 OVATIONS POSTLUDE
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)
Max Bruch: Adagio from Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3: Sarabande (1715)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' (1939)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Jacqueline Gerber classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 2 (1932)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Ino (1765)
William Grant Still: American Suite (1918)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 2 (1723)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)
Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Isaac Albéniz: España: Capricho catalán (1890)
