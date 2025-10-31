© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 11-1-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 31, 2025 at 6:01 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Sibelius, Jean    Suite mignonne, Op. 98a              Tapiola Sinfonietta/Tuomas Ollila             
Mendelssohn, Felix         String Symphony No. 7 in d         English String Orch/William Boughton           
Grieg, Edvard    Norwegian Dances,  Op. 35         Paris Harp Sextet          
Pfitzner, Hans    Sextet in g, Op. 55           Consortium Classicum  
Pfitzner, Hans    Song, "Ist der Himmel darum im Lenz so blau," Op 2/2     Christoph Pregardien, t; Rudolf Jansen, p  
Debussy, Claude              Waltz, "La plus que lente"             I Salonisti           
Thomson, Virgil At the Beach, Concert Waltz        Gerard Schwarz, cornet; William Bolcom, p           
Brahms, Johannes          Symphony no.2 in D, Op.73         Scottish Chamber Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras         
Brahms, Johannes          Waltzes, Op 39  Idil Biret, p         
Langford, Alan   Two Worlds Overture     Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland            
Macfarren, George          Concert Overture, "Chevy Chace"             English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones
Bowen, York      Oboe Sonata, Op. 85      Alex Klein, ob; Phillip Bush, p     
Paisible, James Mr Paisible's Airs in the Comedy The Humours of Sir John Falstaff               London Oboe Band/Paul Goodwin           
Bach, Johann Sebastian               Oboe Concerto in g, BWV 1056  Avi Avital, m; Potsdam Chamber Academy      
Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann          Fantasia in e      Joan Benson, clavichord          
Gluck, Christoph Willibald            Don Juan Ballet English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner          

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Castor et Pollux Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen             
Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Castor et Pollux Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen             
Debussy, Claude              Suite bergamasque         Jerry Wong, p   
Rameau, Jean-Philippe  Castor et Pollux Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen              
Wassenaer, Unico Wilhelm van  Concerto Armonico #3 in A          Amsterdam Combattimento Consort/Ed Spanjaard   
Bartók, Bela       Violin Concerto No. 1      Yehudi Menuhin, v; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Pierre Boulez     
Farkas, Ferenc  Ancient Hungarian Dances for Wind Quintet (1959)           Adelphi Saxophone Quartet    
Brahms, Johannes          Three Intermezzi, Op 117             Robert Silverman, p         
Dvorák, Antonín Piano Quintet 1 in A, Op 5            Sviatoslav Richter, p; Borodin Quartet
Bernstein, Leonard          On the Town      Minnesota Orch/Edo de Waart   
Rodgers, Richard             Slaughter on 10th Avenue Ballet Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler              
Gershwin, George           George Gershwin's Song Book (1932)     Peter Donohoe, p            
Popper, David    Mazurka              Janos Starker, vc; Shigeo Neriki, p          
Popper, David    Menuetto             Janos Starker, vc; Shigeo Neriki, p          
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Serenade No. 1 in D, K. 100        Celia Nicklin, ob; Timothy Brown, fh; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marrin   
Schumann, Clara             Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 7              Veronica Jochum, p; Bamberg Sym/Joseph Silverstein            
Milhaud, Darius Saudades do Brasil, Op. 67         Orpheus Ch Orch           

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Christoph Willibald Gluck Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo
Juan del Encina "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadephia Peter Richard Conte
Julian Menendez Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano
Julian Menendez Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano
Astor Piazzolla La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar
Gustav Mahler Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin
Mario Lavista Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Inbal Segev: Behold for cello quartet Inbal Segev, cello; Caleb van der Swaagh, cello; Karen Ouzounian, cello; Brook Speltz, cello

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Major, Op. 36: Mvt 1 members of Manhattan Chamber Players: Robin Scott, violin; Brendan Speltz, violin; Kyle Armbrust, viola; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Andrew Janss, cello; Brook Speltz, cello Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, H.W. Smith School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 14:18

Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Thomas Morgan, calling from Sherwood, AR Music: 12:20

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Movement 2 Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 2: Mvt 3 Stella Chen, violin; The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 11:48

Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: Mvt 2 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Eastman School of Music and WXXI Classical, Kodak Hall at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 7:44

Wang Jie: The Winter that United Us The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:21

Turlough O'Carolan: Turlough O'Carolan Medley Danish String Quartet EBU, Mogens Dahl Concert Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 12:41

Egberto Gismonti: Palhaco Egberto Gismonti, piano; Charlie Haden, bass; Jan Garbarek, alto saxophone

Franz Schubert: An die Musik Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Album: Andante Cantabile

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)
Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano from Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Santiago Del Curto, 15, Clarinet, from Long Island City, NY
Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! (5:02)
Béla Kovács (1937-2021)
Yuri Lee, 18, Composer, from Tuckahoe, NY
Avast, Ye! Maidens Sing (6:29)
Yuri Lee (b. 2004)

Iris Hur, 16, Viola, from Paramus, NJ (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Sonata for Viola in F Major, Op.11 No.4 Mvmt I. Fantasie (3:02)
Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12 Mvmt 2 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by Peter Dugan

Jordan Manasse, 16, Piano, from New York, NY
Sonata for Piano in D Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Mvmt IV. Vivace (5:51)
Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Dexter Doris, 18, Violin, from Hartsdale, NY
Pastorale, Menuet triste et Nocturne for Violin and Piano, Four Hands, III. Nocturne (5:45)
George Enescu (1881-1955) arr. Adrian Tomescu

Reprise of Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! Performed by Santiago Del Curto

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite; NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor
Alberto Ginastera: Four Dances from Estancia; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jose Antonio Abreu: Madrigal; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Bongani Ndodana-Breen: “Die Kind” Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor
Miriam Makeba: Pata Pata; Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor
Bao Yuankai: Selections from Chinese Sights and Sounds; Beijing Youth Orchestra, Lu Jia, conductor
Samuel Barber: Symphony No.1; NYOUSA, Marin Alsop, conductor
Anna Clyne: Masquerade; European Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor
Usted Nainawaz: “An Selsela Mo” Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor
Amir Jan Saboori: Sarzamine Man (arr. M. Qambar and Tiago Moreira da Silva); Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor
Jamie Texidor: Amparito Roca; European Union Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)
Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 in d (1851)
Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)
Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Halloween at the Movies

Domenico Savino & Sam Perry: The Phantom of the Opera: Through the Looking Glass—Lon Chaney, actor; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Victor Young: The Uninvited: End of the Ghost & Finale—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Bernard Hermann: A Portrait of Hitch—London Philharmonic/Bernard Herrmann

Bernard Hermann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom         Songs by Gershwin
Kurt Weill          Symphony No. 1           Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch       Kurt Weill: Symphonies No. 1 and 2
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Pirate Jenny            Lotte Lenya      The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast
Kurt Weill-Paul Green    Song of the Guns          Chorus            Johnny Johnson -- 1956 Studio Cast
Kurt Weill          Bilbao Song      Palast Orchester           Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Alabama Song  Lotte Lenya             The Lotte Lenya Album
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Lied der Jenny  Palast Orchester            Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Finale from The Threepenny Opera        William Duell    The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Moritat  Lotte Lenya       The Lotte Lenya Album
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Mack the Knife            Gerald Price         The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast
Kurt Weill          Opening of Der Jasager Orchestra            Der Jasager
Kurt Weill-Arnold Sundgaard      Hop Up, My Ladies            Alfred Drake, Jane Wilson      Down in the Valley
Kurt Weill-Lys Symonette          The Ballad of Caesar's Death   Elaine Bonazzi  Silverlake: A Winter's Tale
Kurt Weill          Waltz from Marie Galante          Palast Orchester          Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50
Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson     September Song            Lotte Lenya           Lotte Lenya Sings American Theater Songs
Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson     Lost in the Stars            Todd Duncan       Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast
Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash  Speak Low        Mary Martin, Kenny Baker      One Touch of Venus -- Members of B'way Cast
Kurt Weill-Paul Green    Johnny's Song  Burgess Meredith                  Johnny Johnson -- 1956 Studio Cast
John Kander-Fred Ebb  So What?         Lotte Lenya       Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast
Kurt Weill          Special close: Gold        Orchestra             Music for the Stage: 1935-50
Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin  Filler: The Saga of Jenny            Lotte Lenya          Lotte Lenya Sings American Theater Songs

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Taylor/Mozart/Schumann

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony
Christopher Wilkins, Music Director
Johannes Brahms, Academic Festival Overture
Clara Schumann, Piano Concerto
Angela Cheng, Piano
Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 1 "Titan"

23:20 QUIET HOUR
Arts & Culture