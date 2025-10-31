WCLV Program Guide 11-1-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Sibelius, Jean Suite mignonne, Op. 98a Tapiola Sinfonietta/Tuomas Ollila
Mendelssohn, Felix String Symphony No. 7 in d English String Orch/William Boughton
Grieg, Edvard Norwegian Dances, Op. 35 Paris Harp Sextet
Pfitzner, Hans Sextet in g, Op. 55 Consortium Classicum
Pfitzner, Hans Song, "Ist der Himmel darum im Lenz so blau," Op 2/2 Christoph Pregardien, t; Rudolf Jansen, p
Debussy, Claude Waltz, "La plus que lente" I Salonisti
Thomson, Virgil At the Beach, Concert Waltz Gerard Schwarz, cornet; William Bolcom, p
Brahms, Johannes Symphony no.2 in D, Op.73 Scottish Chamber Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras
Brahms, Johannes Waltzes, Op 39 Idil Biret, p
Langford, Alan Two Worlds Overture Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland
Macfarren, George Concert Overture, "Chevy Chace" English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones
Bowen, York Oboe Sonata, Op. 85 Alex Klein, ob; Phillip Bush, p
Paisible, James Mr Paisible's Airs in the Comedy The Humours of Sir John Falstaff London Oboe Band/Paul Goodwin
Bach, Johann Sebastian Oboe Concerto in g, BWV 1056 Avi Avital, m; Potsdam Chamber Academy
Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann Fantasia in e Joan Benson, clavichord
Gluck, Christoph Willibald Don Juan Ballet English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Rameau, Jean-Philippe Castor et Pollux Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen
Debussy, Claude Suite bergamasque Jerry Wong, p
Wassenaer, Unico Wilhelm van Concerto Armonico #3 in A Amsterdam Combattimento Consort/Ed Spanjaard
Bartók, Bela Violin Concerto No. 1 Yehudi Menuhin, v; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Pierre Boulez
Farkas, Ferenc Ancient Hungarian Dances for Wind Quintet (1959) Adelphi Saxophone Quartet
Brahms, Johannes Three Intermezzi, Op 117 Robert Silverman, p
Dvorák, Antonín Piano Quintet 1 in A, Op 5 Sviatoslav Richter, p; Borodin Quartet
Bernstein, Leonard On the Town Minnesota Orch/Edo de Waart
Rodgers, Richard Slaughter on 10th Avenue Ballet Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler
Gershwin, George George Gershwin's Song Book (1932) Peter Donohoe, p
Popper, David Mazurka Janos Starker, vc; Shigeo Neriki, p
Popper, David Menuetto Janos Starker, vc; Shigeo Neriki, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Serenade No. 1 in D, K. 100 Celia Nicklin, ob; Timothy Brown, fh; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marrin
Schumann, Clara Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 7 Veronica Jochum, p; Bamberg Sym/Joseph Silverstein
Milhaud, Darius Saudades do Brasil, Op. 67 Orpheus Ch Orch
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Christoph Willibald Gluck Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo
Juan del Encina "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort
Tomas Luis de Victoria "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadephia Peter Richard Conte
Julian Menendez Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano
Julian Menendez Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano
Astor Piazzolla La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar
Gustav Mahler Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin
Mario Lavista Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Inbal Segev: Behold for cello quartet Inbal Segev, cello; Caleb van der Swaagh, cello; Karen Ouzounian, cello; Brook Speltz, cello
Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Major, Op. 36: Mvt 1 members of Manhattan Chamber Players: Robin Scott, violin; Brendan Speltz, violin; Kyle Armbrust, viola; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Andrew Janss, cello; Brook Speltz, cello Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, H.W. Smith School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 14:18
Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Thomas Morgan, calling from Sherwood, AR Music: 12:20
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Movement 2 Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 2: Mvt 3 Stella Chen, violin; The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 11:48
Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: Mvt 2 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Eastman School of Music and WXXI Classical, Kodak Hall at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 7:44
Wang Jie: The Winter that United Us The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:21
Turlough O'Carolan: Turlough O'Carolan Medley Danish String Quartet EBU, Mogens Dahl Concert Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 12:41
Egberto Gismonti: Palhaco Egberto Gismonti, piano; Charlie Haden, bass; Jan Garbarek, alto saxophone
Franz Schubert: An die Musik Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Album: Andante Cantabile
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)
Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano from Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Santiago Del Curto, 15, Clarinet, from Long Island City, NY
Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! (5:02)
Béla Kovács (1937-2021)
Yuri Lee, 18, Composer, from Tuckahoe, NY
Avast, Ye! Maidens Sing (6:29)
Yuri Lee (b. 2004)
Iris Hur, 16, Viola, from Paramus, NJ (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Sonata for Viola in F Major, Op.11 No.4 Mvmt I. Fantasie (3:02)
Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)
Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12 Mvmt 2 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by Peter Dugan
Jordan Manasse, 16, Piano, from New York, NY
Sonata for Piano in D Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Mvmt IV. Vivace (5:51)
Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)
Dexter Doris, 18, Violin, from Hartsdale, NY
Pastorale, Menuet triste et Nocturne for Violin and Piano, Four Hands, III. Nocturne (5:45)
George Enescu (1881-1955) arr. Adrian Tomescu
Reprise of Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! Performed by Santiago Del Curto
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite; NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor
Alberto Ginastera: Four Dances from Estancia; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jose Antonio Abreu: Madrigal; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Bongani Ndodana-Breen: “Die Kind” Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor
Miriam Makeba: Pata Pata; Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor
Bao Yuankai: Selections from Chinese Sights and Sounds; Beijing Youth Orchestra, Lu Jia, conductor
Samuel Barber: Symphony No.1; NYOUSA, Marin Alsop, conductor
Anna Clyne: Masquerade; European Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor
Usted Nainawaz: “An Selsela Mo” Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor
Amir Jan Saboori: Sarzamine Man (arr. M. Qambar and Tiago Moreira da Silva); Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor
Jamie Texidor: Amparito Roca; European Union Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)
Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)
Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)
Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 in d (1851)
Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)
Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Halloween at the Movies
Domenico Savino & Sam Perry: The Phantom of the Opera: Through the Looking Glass—Lon Chaney, actor; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Victor Young: The Uninvited: End of the Ghost & Finale—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg
Bernard Hermann: A Portrait of Hitch—London Philharmonic/Bernard Herrmann
Bernard Hermann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri
Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin
Kurt Weill Symphony No. 1 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch Kurt Weill: Symphonies No. 1 and 2
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Pirate Jenny Lotte Lenya The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast
Kurt Weill-Paul Green Song of the Guns Chorus Johnny Johnson -- 1956 Studio Cast
Kurt Weill Bilbao Song Palast Orchester Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Alabama Song Lotte Lenya The Lotte Lenya Album
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Lied der Jenny Palast Orchester Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Finale from The Threepenny Opera William Duell The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Moritat Lotte Lenya The Lotte Lenya Album
Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Mack the Knife Gerald Price The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast
Kurt Weill Opening of Der Jasager Orchestra Der Jasager
Kurt Weill-Arnold Sundgaard Hop Up, My Ladies Alfred Drake, Jane Wilson Down in the Valley
Kurt Weill-Lys Symonette The Ballad of Caesar's Death Elaine Bonazzi Silverlake: A Winter's Tale
Kurt Weill Waltz from Marie Galante Palast Orchester Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50
Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song Lotte Lenya Lotte Lenya Sings American Theater Songs
Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast
Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash Speak Low Mary Martin, Kenny Baker One Touch of Venus -- Members of B'way Cast
Kurt Weill-Paul Green Johnny's Song Burgess Meredith Johnny Johnson -- 1956 Studio Cast
John Kander-Fred Ebb So What? Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast
Kurt Weill Special close: Gold Orchestra Music for the Stage: 1935-50
Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Filler: The Saga of Jenny Lotte Lenya Lotte Lenya Sings American Theater Songs
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
Taylor/Mozart/Schumann
22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony
Christopher Wilkins, Music Director
Johannes Brahms, Academic Festival Overture
Clara Schumann, Piano Concerto
Angela Cheng, Piano
Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 1 "Titan"
23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA