WCLV Program Guide 11-1-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Sibelius, Jean Suite mignonne, Op. 98a Tapiola Sinfonietta/Tuomas Ollila

Mendelssohn, Felix String Symphony No. 7 in d English String Orch/William Boughton

Grieg, Edvard Norwegian Dances, Op. 35 Paris Harp Sextet

Pfitzner, Hans Sextet in g, Op. 55 Consortium Classicum

Pfitzner, Hans Song, "Ist der Himmel darum im Lenz so blau," Op 2/2 Christoph Pregardien, t; Rudolf Jansen, p

Debussy, Claude Waltz, "La plus que lente" I Salonisti

Thomson, Virgil At the Beach, Concert Waltz Gerard Schwarz, cornet; William Bolcom, p

Brahms, Johannes Symphony no.2 in D, Op.73 Scottish Chamber Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras

Brahms, Johannes Waltzes, Op 39 Idil Biret, p

Langford, Alan Two Worlds Overture Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland

Macfarren, George Concert Overture, "Chevy Chace" English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones

Bowen, York Oboe Sonata, Op. 85 Alex Klein, ob; Phillip Bush, p

Paisible, James Mr Paisible's Airs in the Comedy The Humours of Sir John Falstaff London Oboe Band/Paul Goodwin

Bach, Johann Sebastian Oboe Concerto in g, BWV 1056 Avi Avital, m; Potsdam Chamber Academy

Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann Fantasia in e Joan Benson, clavichord

Gluck, Christoph Willibald Don Juan Ballet English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Castor et Pollux Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen

Debussy, Claude Suite bergamasque Jerry Wong, p

Wassenaer, Unico Wilhelm van Concerto Armonico #3 in A Amsterdam Combattimento Consort/Ed Spanjaard

Bartók, Bela Violin Concerto No. 1 Yehudi Menuhin, v; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Pierre Boulez

Farkas, Ferenc Ancient Hungarian Dances for Wind Quintet (1959) Adelphi Saxophone Quartet

Brahms, Johannes Three Intermezzi, Op 117 Robert Silverman, p

Dvorák, Antonín Piano Quintet 1 in A, Op 5 Sviatoslav Richter, p; Borodin Quartet

Bernstein, Leonard On the Town Minnesota Orch/Edo de Waart

Rodgers, Richard Slaughter on 10th Avenue Ballet Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler

Gershwin, George George Gershwin's Song Book (1932) Peter Donohoe, p

Popper, David Mazurka Janos Starker, vc; Shigeo Neriki, p

Popper, David Menuetto Janos Starker, vc; Shigeo Neriki, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Serenade No. 1 in D, K. 100 Celia Nicklin, ob; Timothy Brown, fh; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marrin

Schumann, Clara Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 7 Veronica Jochum, p; Bamberg Sym/Joseph Silverstein

Milhaud, Darius Saudades do Brasil, Op. 67 Orpheus Ch Orch

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Christoph Willibald Gluck Dance of the Blessed Spirits Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Placido Domingo

Juan del Encina "Oy comamos y bebamos" (Today let us eat and drink) José Lemos, countertenor; The Baltimore Consort

Tomas Luis de Victoria "Gloria" from the Missa "Laetatus Sum" (I was glad) St. Clement's Choir, Philadephia Peter Richard Conte

Julian Menendez Sueño, E.43/6 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano

Julian Menendez Ballet, E.43/2 Oskar Espina Ruiz, clarinet; Noriko Nagasawa, piano

Astor Piazzolla La muerta del angel (The Death of the Angel) Ricardo Cobo, guitar

Gustav Mahler Totenfeier (Funeral Rite) Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in bb, Op. 23 Martha Argerich, piano; Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra Kirill Kondrashin

Mario Lavista Clepsydra (Water Clock) (1991) Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Paul Dukas The Sorcerer's Apprentice Symphony Orchestra of the State of Mexico Enrique Bátiz

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Inbal Segev: Behold for cello quartet Inbal Segev, cello; Caleb van der Swaagh, cello; Karen Ouzounian, cello; Brook Speltz, cello

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in G Major, Op. 36: Mvt 1 members of Manhattan Chamber Players: Robin Scott, violin; Brendan Speltz, violin; Kyle Armbrust, viola; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Andrew Janss, cello; Brook Speltz, cello Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, H.W. Smith School Auditorium, Syracuse, NY Music: 14:18

Piano Puzzler

Contestant: Thomas Morgan, calling from Sherwood, AR Music: 12:20

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2, Movement 2 Yuja Wang, piano; Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Bela Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 2: Mvt 3 Stella Chen, violin; The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 11:48

Amy Beach: Le Prince gracieux (The Gracious Prince) Joanne Polk, piano

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7: Mvt 2 Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine; Theodore Kuchar, conductor Eastman School of Music and WXXI Classical, Kodak Hall at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, NY Music: 7:44

Wang Jie: The Winter that United Us The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 12:21

Turlough O'Carolan: Turlough O'Carolan Medley Danish String Quartet EBU, Mogens Dahl Concert Hall, Copenhagen, Denmark Music: 12:41

Egberto Gismonti: Palhaco Egberto Gismonti, piano; Charlie Haden, bass; Jan Garbarek, alto saxophone

Franz Schubert: An die Musik Lynn Harrell, cello; Bruno Canino, piano Album: Andante Cantabile

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme (1962)

Henry Mancini: Hatari: Baby Elephant Walk (1962)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Rondo Mexicano from Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 2 (1962)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Santiago Del Curto, 15, Clarinet, from Long Island City, NY

Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! (5:02)

Béla Kovács (1937-2021)

Yuri Lee, 18, Composer, from Tuckahoe, NY

Avast, Ye! Maidens Sing (6:29)

Yuri Lee (b. 2004)

Iris Hur, 16, Viola, from Paramus, NJ (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Sonata for Viola in F Major, Op.11 No.4 Mvmt I. Fantasie (3:02)

Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12 Mvmt 2 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by Peter Dugan

Jordan Manasse, 16, Piano, from New York, NY

Sonata for Piano in D Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Mvmt IV. Vivace (5:51)

Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Dexter Doris, 18, Violin, from Hartsdale, NY

Pastorale, Menuet triste et Nocturne for Violin and Piano, Four Hands, III. Nocturne (5:45)

George Enescu (1881-1955) arr. Adrian Tomescu

Reprise of Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! Performed by Santiago Del Curto

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Igor Stravinsky: Firebird Suite; NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor

Alberto Ginastera: Four Dances from Estancia; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jose Antonio Abreu: Madrigal; National Children’s Symphony of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Bongani Ndodana-Breen: “Die Kind” Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor

Miriam Makeba: Pata Pata; Africa United Youth Orchestra, William Eddins, conductor

Bao Yuankai: Selections from Chinese Sights and Sounds; Beijing Youth Orchestra, Lu Jia, conductor

Samuel Barber: Symphony No.1; NYOUSA, Marin Alsop, conductor

Anna Clyne: Masquerade; European Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor

Usted Nainawaz: “An Selsela Mo” Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor

Amir Jan Saboori: Sarzamine Man (arr. M. Qambar and Tiago Moreira da Silva); Afghan Youth Orchestra, Tiago Moreira da Silva, conductor

Jamie Texidor: Amparito Roca; European Union Youth Orchestra, Ivan Fischer, conductor

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: November 'Troika' (1876)

Brian Dykstra: November's Rag (1988)

Muzio Clementi: Symphony No. 2 in D (1819)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910)

Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2 in d (1851)

Leopoldo Miguez: Suíte à Antiga (1893)

Franz Waxman: Prince Valiant: Suite (1954)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Halloween at the Movies

Domenico Savino & Sam Perry: The Phantom of the Opera: Through the Looking Glass—Lon Chaney, actor; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Franz Waxman: Bride of Frankenstein: Creation of the Monster—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman (arr Christopher Palmer): Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde: Suite—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Victor Young: The Uninvited: End of the Ghost & Finale—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Bernard Hermann: A Portrait of Hitch—London Philharmonic/Bernard Herrmann

Bernard Hermann: Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin

Kurt Weill Symphony No. 1 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch Kurt Weill: Symphonies No. 1 and 2

Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Pirate Jenny Lotte Lenya The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast

Kurt Weill-Paul Green Song of the Guns Chorus Johnny Johnson -- 1956 Studio Cast

Kurt Weill Bilbao Song Palast Orchester Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50

Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Alabama Song Lotte Lenya The Lotte Lenya Album

Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Lied der Jenny Palast Orchester Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50

Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Finale from The Threepenny Opera William Duell The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast

Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht Moritat Lotte Lenya The Lotte Lenya Album

Kurt Weill-Bertolt Brecht-Marc Blitzstein Mack the Knife Gerald Price The Threepenny Opera -- 1954 Off Broadway Cast

Kurt Weill Opening of Der Jasager Orchestra Der Jasager

Kurt Weill-Arnold Sundgaard Hop Up, My Ladies Alfred Drake, Jane Wilson Down in the Valley

Kurt Weill-Lys Symonette The Ballad of Caesar's Death Elaine Bonazzi Silverlake: A Winter's Tale

Kurt Weill Waltz from Marie Galante Palast Orchester Kurt Weill: Dance Arrangements, 1927-50

Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song Lotte Lenya Lotte Lenya Sings American Theater Songs

Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Lost in the Stars Todd Duncan Lost in the Stars -- Original B'way Cast

Kurt Weill-Ogden Nash Speak Low Mary Martin, Kenny Baker One Touch of Venus -- Members of B'way Cast

Kurt Weill-Paul Green Johnny's Song Burgess Meredith Johnny Johnson -- 1956 Studio Cast

John Kander-Fred Ebb So What? Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast

Kurt Weill Special close: Gold Orchestra Music for the Stage: 1935-50

Kurt Weill-Ira Gershwin Filler: The Saga of Jenny Lotte Lenya Lotte Lenya Sings American Theater Songs

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

Frederick Delius: In a Summer Garden (1908)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Taylor/Mozart/Schumann

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony

Christopher Wilkins, Music Director

Johannes Brahms, Academic Festival Overture

Clara Schumann, Piano Concerto

Angela Cheng, Piano

Gustav Mahler, Symphony No. 1 "Titan"

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA