WCLV Program Guide 10-18-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Riisager, Knudage Primavera Overture, Op 31 Aarhus Sym Orch/Bo Holten
Bridge, Frank Rhapsody for Orchestra, "Enter Spring" BBC Welsh National Orch/Richard Hickox
Dvorák, Antonín Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, Op. 90, "Dumky" Weilerstein Trio
Couperin, Louis Suite in g Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5)
Schubert, Franz Scherzo in B-Flat, D 593/1 Maria-Joao Pires, p
Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 1 in D, D. 82 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan
Milhaud, Darius La Cheminée du roi René, Op. 205 Prague Wind Quintet
Honegger, Arthur Napoléon film music Czech Radio Sym Orch, Bratislava/Adriano
Honegger, Arthur Le Cahier Romand (1921/22) Annette Middelbeek, p
Berlioz, Hector Irlande, Op. 2 Thomas Hampson, br; Geoffrey Parsons, p
Piston, Walter Capriccio for Harp and Strings Therese Elder Wunrow, h; Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz
Handel, George Frideric Prelude and Toccata for Harp Mariko Anraku, h
Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 6 in f-sharp Alan Cuckston, hc
Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 1 in F Pinnock, Gilbert, Mortensen, hc; English Concert
LEVITZKI, Mischa Waltz in A, Op 2 Stephen Hough, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
German, Edward Romeo and Juliet Incidental Music Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper
German, Edward Welsh Rhapsody (1904) Scottish National Orch/Alexander Gibson
Brahms, Johannes Two Rhapsodies, Op 79 Van Cliburn, p
Brahms, Johannes Five Songs, Op 107 Elly Ameling, s; Dalton Baldwin, p
Respighi, Ottorino Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 2 Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati
d'India, Sigismondo Song, "Sfere fermate" Emma Kirkby, s; Anthony Rooley, l
Pachelbel, Johann Canon and Gigue in D English Concert/Trevor Pinnock
Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite London Sym Orch/Charles Mackerras
Harty, Hamilton In Ireland Colin Fleming, f; Denise Kelly, h; Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Two-Piano Concerto No. 10 in E-Flat, K. 365 Radu Lupu, p; London Sym/André Previn, p
Handel, George Frideric Berenice London Sym Orch/Charles Mackerras
04:54:33a Dance, La doucours The Dufay Collective
Elgar, Edward Chanson de Matin, Op 15/2 Tomoko Kato, v; Akira Eguchi, p
Elgar, Edward Salut d'amour, Op 12 Tomoko Kato, v; Akira Eguchi, p
Vaughan Williams, Ralph Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth" RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny
Korngold, Erich Wolfgang The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex London Sym/André Previn
Alkan, Charles-Valentin Trois petites fantaisies, Op 41 Ronald Smith, p
Telemann, Georg Philipp Tafelmusik, Bk 3 Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar
José A Morales Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778 "Chicaquicha: Guitar Music from Colombia: Andres Villamil"
06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi
Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar
Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos
Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano
Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82: Mvt 2 Ran Dank, piano
Album: 2009 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Semifinal round: Ran Dank Van Cliburn Foundation NA
Music: 4:30
Kian Ravaei: The Little Things
Viano Quartet
Hayden's Ferry Chamber Music Series, Tempe Center For The Arts, Tempe, AZ
Music: 18:39
Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA
Music: 11:15
Claude Debussy: Reverie
Lang Lang, piano
Album: Lang Lang - Piano Book
DG
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100: Mvt 1 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
Music: 12:59
Felix Mendelssohn, arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff: Midsummer Night's Dream arr. for piano four-hands, Op. 61: Mvt 2 Wu Han, piano; Jeffrey Kahane, piano
Album: Music@Menlo Live 2, Being Mendelssohn Music@Menlo 20092
Music: 4:22
Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid
Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano
Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Music: 3:31
Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Quintet in A minor, Op. 14 Wu Han, piano; Chad Hoopes, violin; Richard Lin, violin; James Thompson, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA
Music: 30:13
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 in D (1838)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Mazurka (1941)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)
Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G (1804)
Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Cameron Renshaw, 12, Cello, from Byron Center, MI
Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921): The Swan from Carnival of the Animals (3:00)
Jian Kim, 18, Flute, from Rochester, MI
Georges Hüe (1858-1948): Excerpts from Fantaisie for Flute and Piano (5:00)
Ari Han, 17, Violin, from Harrisonburg, VA
Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931): Violin Sonata in D Minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade” (6:15)
Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Alexandra Yeoh, 17, Viola, from Mason, OH
Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Märchenbilder, Op.113 - I. Nicht schnell (3:15)
Luis Montero Hernández, 17, Clarinet, from San José, Costa Rica
Francis Poulenc (1899-1963): Sonata for Clarinet and Piano - III. Allegro con fuoco (3:00)
Andre Messager (1853-1929): Solo de Concours performed by Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet and Christopher O’Riley, piano
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Anthony McGill, clarinet Emanuel Ax, piano
R. Schumann: Fantasiestücke
J. Montgomery: Peace
Schubert: Sonata in A minor, “Arpeggione”
Dvorak: Slavonic Dances, Anthony McGill, clarinet Demarre McGill, flute Michael McHale, piano
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C# minor, “Moonlight” Emanuel Ax, piano
Price: Adoration Anthony McGill, clarinet Emanuel Ax, piano
James Lee III: Ad anah?
Bernstein: Clarinet Sonata
Dvorak: Coming Home
Stravinsky: Petrouchka Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes (1737)
Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Screen Debuts
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin
Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Don't Rain on My Parade Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack
Gus Kahn-Ernie Erdman Toot Toot Tootsie Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros.
Jule Styne Overture from Funny Girl Orchestra Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack
Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Makin' Whoopee Eddie Cantor American Musical Theater
Richard M.-Robert B. Sherman Supercalifragilistic Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke The Music of Disney
Burton Lane-Harold Adamson Heigh-Ho, the Gang's All Here Fred Astaire Fred Astaire at MGM
Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn It's Magic Doris Day Doris Day at Warner Bros.
Richard Whiting-Leo Robin Louise Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald American Songbook Series: Richard Whiting
Clifford Grey-Victor Schertzinger Dream Lover Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald
Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street Ruby Keeler Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.
Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Isn't It Kinda Fun? Ann-Margret State Fair -- Original Soundtrack
W.W.Fosdick-George Poulton Love Me Tender Elvis Presley Elvis' Greatest Jukebox Hits
Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Out of My Dreams Bert Williams Star Spanged Rhythm
Vernon Duke-John Latouche Honey in the Honeycomb Lena Horne Cabin in the Sky -- Original Soundtrack
Jerome Kern-Herbert Reynolds They Didn't Believe Me Mario Lanza Mario Lanza's Greatest Performances at MGM
Ralph Rainger-Leo Robin Thanks for the Memory Bob Hope, Shirley Ross The Envelope Please…
Sydney Mitchell-Lew Pollack Texas Tornado Judy Garland Judy Garland in Hollywood
George Meyer-Edgar Leslie For Me and My Gal Gene Kelly, Judy Garland For Me and My Gal -- Original Soundtrack
John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret Liza Minnelli Cabaret -- Original Soundtrack
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein
People Will Say We're in Love Shirley Jones, Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)
Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour (1940)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor; Susie Park, violin
Miguel Farías: Retratos Australes
Gabriela Ortiz: Altar de Cuerda
Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in c Op 44
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93—Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Bis 1516)
22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire: Classical Sparks Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, tenor; Alan Choo, violin
Mozart: Overture to La Finta semplice Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3
Bologne: Selections from L’Amant anonyme: Gavottes I & II, “Depuis longtemps”
Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Amici miei…Il Mio Tesoro”
Haydn: Symphony No. 8 “Le soir”
23:20 QUIET HOUR
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)
Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna (1931)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 (1887)
Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia (1960)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)