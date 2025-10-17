© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-18-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 17, 2025 at 4:20 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Riisager, Knudage           Primavera Overture, Op 31          Aarhus Sym Orch/Bo Holten 
Bridge, Frank     Rhapsody for Orchestra, "Enter Spring"  BBC Welsh National Orch/Richard Hickox     
Dvorák, Antonín Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, Op. 90, "Dumky"       Weilerstein Trio      
Couperin, Louis Suite in g             Blandine Verlet, hc          Astrée   E-8819 (5)          
Schubert, Franz Scherzo in B-Flat, D 593/1           Maria-Joao Pires, p        
Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 1 in D, D. 82         Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan
Milhaud, Darius La Cheminée du roi René, Op. 205           Prague Wind Quintet 
Honegger, Arthur             Napoléon film music       Czech Radio Sym Orch, Bratislava/Adriano       
Honegger, Arthur             Le Cahier Romand (1921/22)      Annette Middelbeek, p            
Berlioz, Hector   Irlande, Op. 2     Thomas Hampson, br; Geoffrey Parsons, p              
Piston, Walter    Capriccio for Harp and Strings    Therese Elder Wunrow, h; Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz    
Handel, George Frideric Prelude and Toccata for Harp     Mariko Anraku, h             
Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 6 in f-sharp            Alan Cuckston, hc     
Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 1 in F       Pinnock, Gilbert, Mortensen, hc; English Concert 
LEVITZKI, Mischa           Waltz in A, Op 2               Stephen Hough, p              
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
German, Edward              Romeo and Juliet Incidental Music           Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper             
German, Edward              Welsh Rhapsody (1904) Scottish National Orch/Alexander Gibson 
Brahms, Johannes          Two Rhapsodies, Op 79 Van Cliburn, p   
Brahms, Johannes          Five Songs, Op 107        Elly Ameling, s; Dalton Baldwin, p          
Respighi, Ottorino            Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 2               Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati      
d'India, Sigismondo         Song, "Sfere fermate"     Emma Kirkby, s; Anthony Rooley, l             
Pachelbel, Johann           Canon and Gigue in D    English Concert/Trevor Pinnock
Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite           London Sym Orch/Charles Mackerras        
Harty, Hamilton In Ireland             Colin Fleming, f; Denise Kelly, h; Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson            
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Two-Piano Concerto No. 10 in E-Flat, K. 365               Radu Lupu, p; London Sym/André Previn, p         
Handel, George Frideric Berenice              London Sym Orch/Charles Mackerras         
04:54:33a            Dance, La doucours        The Dufay Collective          
Elgar, Edward    Chanson de Matin, Op 15/2         Tomoko Kato, v; Akira Eguchi, p            
Elgar, Edward    Salut d'amour, Op 12      Tomoko Kato, v; Akira Eguchi, p              
Vaughan Williams, Ralph              Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth"            RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny           
Korngold, Erich Wolfgang            The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex               London Sym/André Previn     
Alkan, Charles-Valentin Trois petites fantaisies, Op 41     Ronald Smith, p          
Telemann, Georg Philipp              Tafelmusik, Bk 3              Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel  

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar
José A Morales Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778 "Chicaquicha: Guitar Music from Colombia: Andres Villamil"
06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi
Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar
Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos
Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano
Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82: Mvt 2 Ran Dank, piano
Album: 2009 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Semifinal round: Ran Dank Van Cliburn Foundation NA
Music: 4:30

Kian Ravaei: The Little Things
Viano Quartet
Hayden's Ferry Chamber Music Series, Tempe Center For The Arts, Tempe, AZ
Music: 18:39

Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA
Music: 11:15

Claude Debussy: Reverie
Lang Lang, piano
Album: Lang Lang - Piano Book
DG

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100: Mvt 1 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
Music: 12:59

Felix Mendelssohn, arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff: Midsummer Night's Dream arr. for piano four-hands, Op. 61: Mvt 2 Wu Han, piano; Jeffrey Kahane, piano
Album: Music@Menlo Live 2, Being Mendelssohn Music@Menlo 20092
Music: 4:22

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid
Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano
Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA
Music: 3:31

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Quintet in A minor, Op. 14 Wu Han, piano; Chad Hoopes, violin; Richard Lin, violin; James Thompson, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA
Music: 30:13

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 in D (1838)
Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Mazurka (1941)
Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)
Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G (1804)
Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)
Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Cameron Renshaw, 12, Cello, from Byron Center, MI
Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921): The Swan from Carnival of the Animals (3:00)

Jian Kim, 18, Flute, from Rochester, MI
Georges Hüe (1858-1948): Excerpts from Fantaisie for Flute and Piano (5:00)

Ari Han, 17, Violin, from Harrisonburg, VA
Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931): Violin Sonata in D Minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade” (6:15)

Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Alexandra Yeoh, 17, Viola, from Mason, OH
Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Märchenbilder, Op.113 - I. Nicht schnell (3:15)

Luis Montero Hernández, 17, Clarinet, from San José, Costa Rica
Francis Poulenc (1899-1963): Sonata for Clarinet and Piano - III. Allegro con fuoco (3:00)

Andre Messager (1853-1929): Solo de Concours performed by Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet and Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Anthony McGill, clarinet Emanuel Ax, piano
R. Schumann: Fantasiestücke
J. Montgomery: Peace
Schubert: Sonata in A minor, “Arpeggione”
Dvorak: Slavonic Dances, Anthony McGill, clarinet Demarre McGill, flute Michael McHale, piano
Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C# minor, “Moonlight” Emanuel Ax, piano
Price: Adoration Anthony McGill, clarinet Emanuel Ax, piano
James Lee III: Ad anah?
Bernstein: Clarinet Sonata
Dvorak: Coming Home
Stravinsky: Petrouchka Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes (1737)
Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)
Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri
Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Screen Debuts
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin
Jule Styne-Bob Merrill   Don't Rain on My Parade            Barbra Streisand          Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack
Gus Kahn-Ernie Erdman            Toot Toot Tootsie          Al Jolson  Al Jolson at Warner Bros.
Jule Styne        Overture from Funny Girl           Orchestra            Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack
Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn      Makin' Whoopee            Eddie Cantor     American Musical Theater
Richard M.-Robert B. Sherman  Supercalifragilistic            Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke   The Music of Disney
Burton Lane-Harold Adamson    Heigh-Ho, the Gang's All Here     Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire at MGM
Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn           It's Magic          Doris Day            Doris Day at Warner Bros.
Richard Whiting-Leo Robin        Louise  Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald     American Songbook Series: Richard Whiting
Clifford Grey-Victor Schertzinger Dream Lover     Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald 
Harry Warren-Al Dubin  42nd Street       Ruby Keeler            Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.
Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein          Isn't It Kinda Fun?            Ann-Margret    State Fair -- Original Soundtrack
W.W.Fosdick-George Poulton    Love Me Tender            Elvis Presley     Elvis' Greatest Jukebox Hits
Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein    Out of My Dreams            Bert Williams   Star Spanged Rhythm
Vernon Duke-John Latouche      Honey in the Honeycomb            Lena Horne       Cabin in the Sky -- Original Soundtrack
Jerome Kern-Herbert Reynolds  They Didn't Believe Me            Mario Lanza     Mario Lanza's Greatest Performances at MGM
Ralph Rainger-Leo Robin           Thanks for the Memory  Bob Hope, Shirley Ross      The Envelope Please…
Sydney Mitchell-Lew Pollack      Texas Tornado  Judy Garland Judy Garland in Hollywood
George Meyer-Edgar Leslie       For Me and My Gal            Gene Kelly, Judy Garland         For Me and My Gal -- Original Soundtrack
John Kander-Fred Ebb  Cabaret Liza Minnelli      Cabaret -- Original Soundtrack
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell    Gershwin Fantasy
R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein    
People Will Say We're in Love Shirley Jones, Gordon MacRae  Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)
Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)
Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour (1940)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor; Susie Park, violin
Miguel Farías: Retratos Australes
Gabriela Ortiz: Altar de Cuerda
Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in c Op 44
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93—Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Bis 1516)

22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire: Classical Sparks Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, tenor; Alan Choo, violin
 
Mozart: Overture to La Finta semplice Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3
Bologne: Selections from L’Amant anonyme: Gavottes I & II, “Depuis longtemps”
Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Amici miei…Il Mio Tesoro”
Haydn: Symphony No. 8 “Le soir”

23:20 QUIET HOUR
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)
Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna (1931)
Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 (1887)
Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)
Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)
Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)
Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia (1960)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)
Arts & Culture