WCLV Program Guide 10-18-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Riisager, Knudage Primavera Overture, Op 31 Aarhus Sym Orch/Bo Holten

Bridge, Frank Rhapsody for Orchestra, "Enter Spring" BBC Welsh National Orch/Richard Hickox

Dvorák, Antonín Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, Op. 90, "Dumky" Weilerstein Trio

Couperin, Louis Suite in g Blandine Verlet, hc Astrée E-8819 (5)

Schubert, Franz Scherzo in B-Flat, D 593/1 Maria-Joao Pires, p

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 1 in D, D. 82 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Milhaud, Darius La Cheminée du roi René, Op. 205 Prague Wind Quintet

Honegger, Arthur Napoléon film music Czech Radio Sym Orch, Bratislava/Adriano

Honegger, Arthur Le Cahier Romand (1921/22) Annette Middelbeek, p

Berlioz, Hector Irlande, Op. 2 Thomas Hampson, br; Geoffrey Parsons, p

Piston, Walter Capriccio for Harp and Strings Therese Elder Wunrow, h; Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Handel, George Frideric Prelude and Toccata for Harp Mariko Anraku, h

Handel, George Frideric Harpsichord Suite No. 6 in f-sharp Alan Cuckston, hc

Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 1 in F Pinnock, Gilbert, Mortensen, hc; English Concert

LEVITZKI, Mischa Waltz in A, Op 2 Stephen Hough, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

German, Edward Romeo and Juliet Incidental Music Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper

German, Edward Welsh Rhapsody (1904) Scottish National Orch/Alexander Gibson

Brahms, Johannes Two Rhapsodies, Op 79 Van Cliburn, p

Brahms, Johannes Five Songs, Op 107 Elly Ameling, s; Dalton Baldwin, p

Respighi, Ottorino Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 2 Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

d'India, Sigismondo Song, "Sfere fermate" Emma Kirkby, s; Anthony Rooley, l

Pachelbel, Johann Canon and Gigue in D English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite London Sym Orch/Charles Mackerras

Harty, Hamilton In Ireland Colin Fleming, f; Denise Kelly, h; Ulster Orch/Bryden Thomson

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Two-Piano Concerto No. 10 in E-Flat, K. 365 Radu Lupu, p; London Sym/André Previn, p

Handel, George Frideric Berenice London Sym Orch/Charles Mackerras

04:54:33a Dance, La doucours The Dufay Collective

Elgar, Edward Chanson de Matin, Op 15/2 Tomoko Kato, v; Akira Eguchi, p

Elgar, Edward Salut d'amour, Op 12 Tomoko Kato, v; Akira Eguchi, p

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Three Portraits from "The England of Elizabeth" RTE Concert Orch/Andrew Penny

Korngold, Erich Wolfgang The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex London Sym/André Previn

Alkan, Charles-Valentin Trois petites fantaisies, Op 41 Ronald Smith, p

Telemann, Georg Philipp Tafelmusik, Bk 3 Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village) Andres Villamil, guitar

José A Morales Bucarelia Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778 "Chicaquicha: Guitar Music from Colombia: Andres Villamil"

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e Andres Villamil, guitar

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concerto in Eb for 2 Pianos & Orchestra, K. 365 José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi

Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana Andrés Segovia, guitar

Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite, Op. 56 Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos

Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana) Gregory Allen, piano

Francesco Molino Guitar Concerto in e, Op. 56 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 6 in A Major, Op. 82: Mvt 2 Ran Dank, piano

Album: 2009 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition: Semifinal round: Ran Dank Van Cliburn Foundation NA

Music: 4:30

Kian Ravaei: The Little Things

Viano Quartet

Hayden's Ferry Chamber Music Series, Tempe Center For The Arts, Tempe, AZ

Music: 18:39

Piano Puzzler

Contestant: Jim Weeg calling from Cedar Falls, IA

Music: 11:15

Claude Debussy: Reverie

Lang Lang, piano

Album: Lang Lang - Piano Book

DG

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100: Mvt 1 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Music: 12:59

Felix Mendelssohn, arr. Sergei Rachmaninoff: Midsummer Night's Dream arr. for piano four-hands, Op. 61: Mvt 2 Wu Han, piano; Jeffrey Kahane, piano

Album: Music@Menlo Live 2, Being Mendelssohn Music@Menlo 20092

Music: 4:22

Hector Berlioz: Roman Carnival Overture, Op. 9 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

Fritz Kreisler: Liebesleid

Joshua Bell, violin; Peter Dugan, piano

Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA

Music: 3:31

Camille Saint-Saens: Piano Quintet in A minor, Op. 14 Wu Han, piano; Chad Hoopes, violin; Richard Lin, violin; James Thompson, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center, Menlo Park, CA

Music: 30:13

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 23 in D (1838)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Mazurka (1941)

Felix Mendelssohn: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)

Ignaz Pleyel: Symphony in G (1804)

Florence Price: Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint (1947)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812)

Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' (1928)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D 'Miracle' (1791)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Cameron Renshaw, 12, Cello, from Byron Center, MI

Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921): The Swan from Carnival of the Animals (3:00)

Jian Kim, 18, Flute, from Rochester, MI

Georges Hüe (1858-1948): Excerpts from Fantaisie for Flute and Piano (5:00)

Ari Han, 17, Violin, from Harrisonburg, VA

Eugène Ysaÿe (1858-1931): Violin Sonata in D Minor, Op. 27, No. 3, “Ballade” (6:15)

Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Arabeske in C Major, Op. 18 performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Alexandra Yeoh, 17, Viola, from Mason, OH

Robert Schumann (1810-1856): Märchenbilder, Op.113 - I. Nicht schnell (3:15)

Luis Montero Hernández, 17, Clarinet, from San José, Costa Rica

Francis Poulenc (1899-1963): Sonata for Clarinet and Piano - III. Allegro con fuoco (3:00)

Andre Messager (1853-1929): Solo de Concours performed by Gabriel Campos Zamora, clarinet and Christopher O’Riley, piano

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Anthony McGill, clarinet Emanuel Ax, piano

R. Schumann: Fantasiestücke

J. Montgomery: Peace

Schubert: Sonata in A minor, “Arpeggione”

Dvorak: Slavonic Dances, Anthony McGill, clarinet Demarre McGill, flute Michael McHale, piano

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in C# minor, “Moonlight” Emanuel Ax, piano

Price: Adoration Anthony McGill, clarinet Emanuel Ax, piano

James Lee III: Ad anah?

Bernstein: Clarinet Sonata

Dvorak: Coming Home

Stravinsky: Petrouchka Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Gavottes (1737)

Arthur Foote: Air and Gavotte (1891)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat (1821)

Aaron Copland: Symphony No. 3 (1946)

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

John Ireland: The Overlanders: Suite (1946)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Maurice Jarre, a Place in Cinema

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Bombay March—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Georges Franju Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main Theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia Suite— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Witness: Building the Barn— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Fatal Attraction: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Dead Poets Society: Themes— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Ghost: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Maurice Jarre: Gorillas in the Mist: Theme— Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Screen Debuts

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin

Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Don't Rain on My Parade Barbra Streisand Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack

Gus Kahn-Ernie Erdman Toot Toot Tootsie Al Jolson Al Jolson at Warner Bros.

Jule Styne Overture from Funny Girl Orchestra Funny Girl -- Original Soundtrack

Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Makin' Whoopee Eddie Cantor American Musical Theater

Richard M.-Robert B. Sherman Supercalifragilistic Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke The Music of Disney

Burton Lane-Harold Adamson Heigh-Ho, the Gang's All Here Fred Astaire Fred Astaire at MGM

Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn It's Magic Doris Day Doris Day at Warner Bros.

Richard Whiting-Leo Robin Louise Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald American Songbook Series: Richard Whiting

Clifford Grey-Victor Schertzinger Dream Lover Maurice Chevalier, Jeanette MacDonald

Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street Ruby Keeler Busby Berkeley at Warner Bros.

Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Isn't It Kinda Fun? Ann-Margret State Fair -- Original Soundtrack

W.W.Fosdick-George Poulton Love Me Tender Elvis Presley Elvis' Greatest Jukebox Hits

Richard Rodgers-Oscar Hammerstein Out of My Dreams Bert Williams Star Spanged Rhythm

Vernon Duke-John Latouche Honey in the Honeycomb Lena Horne Cabin in the Sky -- Original Soundtrack

Jerome Kern-Herbert Reynolds They Didn't Believe Me Mario Lanza Mario Lanza's Greatest Performances at MGM

Ralph Rainger-Leo Robin Thanks for the Memory Bob Hope, Shirley Ross The Envelope Please…

Sydney Mitchell-Lew Pollack Texas Tornado Judy Garland Judy Garland in Hollywood

George Meyer-Edgar Leslie For Me and My Gal Gene Kelly, Judy Garland For Me and My Gal -- Original Soundtrack

John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret Liza Minnelli Cabaret -- Original Soundtrack

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein

People Will Say We're in Love Shirley Jones, Gordon MacRae Oklahoma! -- Original Soundtrack

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Francis Poulenc: Sextet for Piano & Winds (1939)

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d (1905)

Francis Poulenc: Les chemins de l'amour (1940)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Minnesota Orchestra, Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor; Susie Park, violin

Miguel Farías: Retratos Australes

Gabriela Ortiz: Altar de Cuerda

Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 3 in c Op 44

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93—Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Bis 1516)

22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire: Classical Sparks Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, tenor; Alan Choo, violin



Mozart: Overture to La Finta semplice Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3

Bologne: Selections from L’Amant anonyme: Gavottes I & II, “Depuis longtemps”

Mozart: Don Giovanni: “Amici miei…Il Mio Tesoro”

Haydn: Symphony No. 8 “Le soir”

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Tonada concertante (1980)

Joaquín Turina: Silueta nocturna (1931)

Antonín Dvorák: Cypress No. 3 (1887)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)

Randall Thompson: Alleluia (1940)

Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat (1894)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia (1960)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)

