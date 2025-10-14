WCLV Program Guide 10-14-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
12:00:00a Pejacevic, Dora Overture in d, Op. 49 Brandenburg State Orchestra/Howard Griffiths CPO 777916 Dora Pejacevic 5:26
12:05:26a Enescu, George Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A, Op. 11, No.1 London Sym Orch/Antal Dorati Mercury 432015-2 Enesco: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 12:02
12:19:04a De Boeck, August Fantasy on Two Flemish Folksongs Belgian Radio/TV Phil/Alexander Rahbari Marco Polo 8.223418 Flemish Romantic Music 7:38
12:26:42a de Vocht, Lodewijk Cello Concerto in d Roel Dieltiens, vc; VRT Phil/Silveer Van den Broeck Marco Polo 8.2251 Romantic Flemish Orchestral Music 28:03:00
12:54:45a van Hoof, Jef Song, "Een man, een woord!" Peter Gijsbertsen, t; Jozef de Beenhouwer, p Phaedra 92090 Jef van Hoof 1:38
01:00:00a Strauss II, Johann Ritter Pasman, Op. 441 Vienna Phil/Christian Thielemann Sony 19075902892 New Year's concert in Vienna 5:04
01:05:04a Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, Kunstlerleben (Artist's Life), Op. 316 Vienna String Sextet Camerata 32CM-93 Johann Strauss II: Waltzes And Polkas- Transcription 6:19
01:11:23a Farrenc, Louise Sextet for piano and winds in c, Op. 40 Linos Ensemble CPO 777256 Farrenc: Piano Trios and Sextet 24:55:00
01:37:46a Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, BWV 1051 Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler Berlin Classics 0011452-BC (2) Bach: Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 2, 4, 6 16:37
01:54:23a Bach, Johann Sebastian Klavierbüchlein für Wilhelm Friedemann Bach Joseph Payne, hc Hänssler Classic CD-92.137 (2) Klavierbüchlein for Wilhelm Friedemann 1:44
02:00:00a Purcell, Henry Dido and Aeneas Jessye Norman, s; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard Philips 416299-2 Purcell: Dido and Aeneas 5:23
02:05:23a Locke, Matthew For Several Friends Rachel Podger, v; Brecon Baroque Channel Classics CCS-46234 An English Fancy 12:28
02:17:51a Purcell, Henry Harpsichord Suite #4 in a Terence Charlston, hc Naxos 8.553982 PURCELL: Suites and Transcriptions for Harpsichord 1:40
02:19:31a Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 40 in g minor, K. 550 (second version) Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau Lyre 452496-2 (19) The Symphonies 35:39:00
02:55:10a Dowland, John My Lady Riches Galyerd Paul O'Dette, l Harmonia Mundi HMU-907160 Dowland: Complete Lute Works, Vol. 1 1:36
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
03:00:00a Mendelssohn, Felix Song Without Words, Op 109 Jacqueline Du Pré, vc; Gerald Moore, p Angel S-37900 A Jacqueline Du Pré Recital 5:28
03:05:28a Mendelssohn, Felix Piano Trio No. 2 in c, Op 66 Yaara Tal, Andreas Groethuysen, p Sony SK-48494 Mendelssohn: Piano Music For Four Hands 26:34:00
03:32:02a Beethoven, Ludwig van Klavierstck in C/c, "Lustig, Traurig," WoO 54 (1798) Alice Sara Ott, p DG 4864898 BEETHOVEN, L. van: Bagatelles and Dances 1:27
03:33:29a Beethoven, Ludwig van Bagatelle No. 25, "Für Elise" Chick Corea, p; New York Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp CBS MK-37216 Greatest Hits Of 1790 4:02
03:37:31a Walton, William Five Bagatelles Craig Ogden, g; Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-9963 Walton/ Berkeley/Arnold: Guitar Concertos 17:27
03:54:58a Chihara, Paul Bagatelles (2010) Quyhn Nguyen, p Naxos 8.559894 Paul Chihara: Concerto-Fantasy for Piano and Orchestra, Bagatelles, Reverie, Ami 1:23
04:00:00a Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Vienna State Opera Orch/Felix Prohaska Vanguard ATM-CD-1183 (2) Mozart - Orchestral Masterpieces 5:38
04:05:38a Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 (opera in 2 acts) Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock DG Archiv 449206-2 Opera Arias (Mozart • Haydn • Gluck) 3:46
04:09:24a Clementi, Muzio Introduction, Andante & Allegretto after Mozart's "Batti, batti" Maria Tipo, p EMI CDC7-54766-2 N/A 6:53
04:16:17a Chopin, Frédéric Variations on "Là ci darem la mano" from Mozart's "Don Giovanni" Op.2 Garrick Ohlsson, p; Warsaw Phil/Kazimierz Kord Arabesque Z-6702-2 (2) Chopin The Complete Works 18:40
04:36:46a Susato, Tielman The Danserye (1551) New London Consort L'Oiseau Lyre 436131-2 Dansereye 1551 10:03
04:46:49a Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore (1612) Brass Ring Crystal CD-561 Brass Ring - Berio, Praetorius, Gabrieli, Bach, Ewald, Kelly 7:42
04:54:31a Praetorius, Michael Terpsichore (1612) New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logemann Arabesque Z-6531 Praetorius: Terpsichore- Suites Nos. 1-4 1:30
05:00:00a Glazunov, Alexander Les ruses d'amour, Op 61 Roumanian State Orch/Horia Andreescu Marco Polo 8.220485 GLAZUNOV : Ruses d'amour ( Ballet ) 5:08
05:05:08a Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 9 in D, K. 311 Aldo Ciccolini, p Discover Int'l DICD-920198 N/A 18:35
05:25:12a Glazunov, Alexander Concert Waltz #1 in D, Op 47 Moscow Phil/Lawrence Leighton Smith Sheffield Lab CD-27 The Moscow Sessions, Vol. 3 8:31
05:33:43a Lecuona, Ernesto In 3/4 Time Orch/Morton Gould RCA 68922-2 Lecuona Sinfonica 2:38
05:36:21a Cervantes, Ignacio Danzas cubanas Jorge Luis Prats, p London 4782732 Live in Zaragoza 7:30
05:43:51a Gershwin, George Cuban Overture St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin EMI/Ang CDM7-64303-2 Gershwin: Catfish Row, An American in Paris, Cuban Overture, Lullaby 9:41
05:53:32a Cervantes, Ignacio Adiós a Cuba Alexandre Tharaud, p Erato 934137-2 Autograph 1:50
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
E. T. A. Hoffmann: The Drink of Immortality: Overture (1808)
Bart Howard: Fly Me to the Moon (1954)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)
Igor Stravinsky: L'Histoire du Soldat: The Devil's Dance (1918)
John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 in F (1839)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)
Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs: Mosquito (1906)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Astor Piazzolla: Adiós Nonino (1959)
Jorge Ben: Mas que nada (1963)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)
John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle & Orchestra (1989)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)
John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)
José Padilla: El relicario (1918)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)
Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett (1908)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)
Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)
Enrique Granados: Danza lenta (1903)
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)
Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole (1915)
Alberto Ginastera: Overture to The Creole 'Faust' (1944)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon (1881)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)
Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)
Jean Françaix: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano (1986)
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)
Michael Torke: Saxophone Concerto (1994)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)
John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' (1796)
Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)
Luigi Boccherini: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)
Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)
Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1875)
Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)
Ernesto Lecuona: La comparsa (1930)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a (1880)
Ned Rorem: Symphony No. 1 (1950)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 1 'Things Heard on the Mountain' (1849)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)
Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat (1707)
David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Te voglio bene assaje' (2017)