© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-14-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:40 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
12:00:00a            Pejacevic, Dora Overture in d, Op. 49      Brandenburg State Orchestra/Howard Griffiths          CPO      777916  Dora Pejacevic  5:26 
12:05:26a            Enescu, George               Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A, Op. 11, No.1               London Sym Orch/Antal Dorati   Mercury               432015-2             Enesco: Roumanian Rhapsody No. 1 12:02 
12:19:04a            De Boeck, August           Fantasy on Two Flemish Folksongs         Belgian Radio/TV Phil/Alexander Rahbari              Marco Polo         8.223418             Flemish Romantic Music    7:38 
12:26:42a            de Vocht, Lodewijk          Cello Concerto in d          Roel Dieltiens, vc; VRT Phil/Silveer Van den Broeck        Marco Polo         8.2251   Romantic Flemish Orchestral Music               28:03:00 
12:54:45a            van Hoof, Jef     Song, "Een man, een woord!"     Peter Gijsbertsen, t; Jozef de Beenhouwer, p           Phaedra               92090    Jef van Hoof       1:38 
01:00:00a            Strauss II, Johann            Ritter Pasman, Op. 441  Vienna Phil/Christian Thielemann        Sony      19075902892     New Year's concert in Vienna      5:04 
01:05:04a            Strauss II, Johann            Waltzes, Kunstlerleben (Artist's Life), Op. 316               Vienna String Sextet       Camerata            32CM-93             Johann Strauss II: Waltzes And Polkas- Transcription            6:19 
01:11:23a            Farrenc, Louise Sextet for piano and winds in c, Op. 40    Linos Ensemble               CPO      777256  Farrenc: Piano Trios and Sextet 24:55:00 
01:37:46a            Bach, Johann Sebastian               Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, BWV 1051      Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler              Berlin Classics  0011452-BC (2) Bach: Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 2, 4, 6        16:37 
01:54:23a            Bach, Johann Sebastian               Klavierbüchlein für Wilhelm Friedemann Bach      Joseph Payne, hc            Hänssler Classic              CD-92.137 (2)    Klavierbüchlein for Wilhelm Friedemann       1:44 
02:00:00a            Purcell, Henry    Dido and Aeneas             Jessye Norman, s; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard Philips   416299-2             Purcell: Dido and Aeneas             5:23 
02:05:23a            Locke, Matthew For Several Friends        Rachel Podger, v; Brecon Baroque               Channel Classics            CCS-46234         An English Fancy             12:28 
02:17:51a            Purcell, Henry    Harpsichord Suite #4 in a             Terence Charlston, hc               Naxos   8.553982             PURCELL: Suites and Transcriptions for Harpsichord               1:40 
02:19:31a            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Symphony No. 40 in g minor, K. 550 (second version) Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood              L'Oiseau Lyre    452496-2 (19)        The Symphonies              35:39:00 
02:55:10a            Dowland, John   My Lady Riches Galyerd               Paul O'Dette, l   Harmonia Mundi    HMU-907160      Dowland: Complete Lute Works, Vol. 1    1:36 
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
03:00:00a            Mendelssohn, Felix         Song Without Words, Op 109      Jacqueline Du Pré, vc; Gerald Moore, p         Angel    S-37900               A Jacqueline Du Pré Recital        5:28 
03:05:28a            Mendelssohn, Felix         Piano Trio No. 2 in c, Op 66         Yaara Tal, Andreas Groethuysen, p  Sony      SK-48494            Mendelssohn: Piano Music For Four Hands               26:34:00 
03:32:02a            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Klavierstck in C/c, "Lustig, Traurig," WoO 54 (1798)               Alice Sara Ott, p               DG         4864898              BEETHOVEN, L. van: Bagatelles and Dances        1:27 
03:33:29a            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Bagatelle No. 25, "Für Elise"       Chick Corea, p; New York Philharmonia Virtuosi/Richard Kapp               CBS       MK-37216           Greatest Hits Of 1790      4:02 
03:37:31a            Walton, William Five Bagatelles Craig Ogden, g; Northern Sinfonia/Richard Hickox  Chandos              CHAN-9963        Walton/ Berkeley/Arnold: Guitar Concertos               17:27 
03:54:58a            Chihara, Paul     Bagatelles (2010)             Quyhn Nguyen, p             Naxos               8.559894             Paul Chihara: Concerto-Fantasy for Piano and Orchestra, Bagatelles, Reverie, Ami      1:23 
04:00:00a            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Don Giovanni, K. 527      Vienna State Opera Orch/Felix Prohaska       Vanguard            ATM-CD-1183 (2)            Mozart - Orchestral Masterpieces     5:38 
04:05:38a            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Don Giovanni, K. 527 (opera in 2 acts)               Anne Sofie von Otter, ms; English Concert/Trevor Pinnock            DG Archiv               449206-2             Opera Arias (Mozart • Haydn • Gluck)     3:46 
04:09:24a            Clementi, Muzio Introduction, Andante & Allegretto after Mozart's "Batti, batti"               Maria Tipo, p      EMI        CDC7-54766-2  N/A        6:53 
04:16:17a            Chopin, Frédéric              Variations on "Là ci darem la mano" from Mozart's "Don Giovanni" Op.2       Garrick Ohlsson, p; Warsaw Phil/Kazimierz Kord Arabesque          Z-6702-2 (2)           Chopin The Complete Works      18:40 
04:36:46a            Susato, Tielman               The Danserye (1551)      New London Consort               L'Oiseau Lyre    436131-2             Dansereye 1551               10:03 
04:46:49a            Praetorius, Michael         Terpsichore (1612)          Brass Ring          Crystal  CD-561        Brass Ring - Berio, Praetorius, Gabrieli, Bach, Ewald, Kelly           7:42 
04:54:31a            Praetorius, Michael         Terpsichore (1612)          New York Renaissance Band/Sally Logemann     Arabesque          Z-6531  Praetorius: Terpsichore- Suites Nos. 1-4               1:30 
05:00:00a            Glazunov, Alexander      Les ruses d'amour, Op 61            Roumanian State Orch/Horia Andreescu    Marco Polo         8.220485             GLAZUNOV : Ruses d'amour ( Ballet )  5:08 
05:05:08a            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Piano Sonata No. 9 in D, K. 311 Aldo Ciccolini, p          Discover Int'l      DICD-920198     N/A        18:35 
05:25:12a            Glazunov, Alexander      Concert Waltz #1 in D, Op 47      Moscow Phil/Lawrence Leighton Smith     Sheffield Lab      CD-27   The Moscow Sessions, Vol. 3               8:31 
05:33:43a            Lecuona, Ernesto            In 3/4 Time         Orch/Morton Gould          RCA               68922-2               Lecuona Sinfonica           2:38 
05:36:21a            Cervantes, Ignacio          Danzas cubanas              Jorge Luis Prats, p               London  4782732              Live in Zaragoza              7:30 
05:43:51a            Gershwin, George           Cuban Overture St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin               EMI/Ang              CDM7-64303-2  Gershwin: Catfish Row, An American in Paris, Cuban Overture, Lullaby             9:41 
05:53:32a            Cervantes, Ignacio          Adiós a Cuba     Alexandre Tharaud, p     Erato               934137-2             Autograph           1:50 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite: Bourrée (1894)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
Aaron Copland: El Salón México (1936)
E. T. A. Hoffmann: The Drink of Immortality: Overture (1808)
Bart Howard: Fly Me to the Moon (1954)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 6 (1878)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: Baba Yaga & The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)
Igor Stravinsky: L'Histoire du Soldat: The Devil's Dance (1918)
John Philip Sousa: March of the Royal Trumpets (1892)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 2 in F (1839)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite (1937)
Stephen Sondheim: Company: Side by Side by Side (1970)
Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)
George Gershwin: Allegro from Piano Concerto (1925)
Anatoly Liadov: Eight Russian Folk Songs: Mosquito (1906)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
Astor Piazzolla: Adiós Nonino (1959)
Jorge Ben: Mas que nada (1963)
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Concerto (1880)
John Williams: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade: Scherzo for Motorcycle & Orchestra (1989)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D (1731)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)
John Kander: New York, New York: Main theme (1977)
José Padilla: El relicario (1918)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna (1936)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' (1880)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Alexander Zemlinsky: Humoreske for Winds (1941)
Franz Schreker: Ein Tanzspiel: Menuett (1908)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Hamlet Fantasy Overture (1888)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)
Joaquín Turina: La procesión del rocio (1913)
Enrique Granados: Danza lenta (1903)
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)
Manuel de Falla: Suite populaire espagnole (1915)
Alberto Ginastera: Overture to The Creole 'Faust' (1944)
José Pablo Moncayo: Huapango (1941)
Joaquín Turina: Danzas Fantàsticas: Orgía (1920)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-Flat (1912)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Tourbillon (1881)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Alexander Zemlinsky: Die Seejungfrau (1903)
Carl Maria von Weber: Konzertstück in f (1821)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Overture (1670)
Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Ballet des nations (1670)
Jean Françaix: Trio for Violin, Cello & Piano (1986)
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Johann Strauss Jr: Perpetual Motion (1862)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Variations on 'La Folia' (1723)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)
Michael Torke: Saxophone Concerto (1994)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp (1841)
Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture (1922)
John Stepan Zamecnik: Storm Music (1919)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 (1937)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The Black Horse Troop' (1924)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 13 (1895)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Adagio from Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 1: Reflets dans l'eau (1905)
Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Ein Mädchen oder Weibchen' (1796)
Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 'Fandango' (1799)
Luigi Boccherini: Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 9 (1785)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Serenade No. 9 'Posthorn' (1779)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781)
Ernesto Lecuona: Ante El Escorial (1944)
Ernesto Lecuona: Rumba-Rhapsody (1943)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1875)
Ernesto Lecuona: La conga de media noche (1930)
Ernesto Lecuona: La comparsa (1930)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a (1880)
Ned Rorem: Symphony No. 1 (1950)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
20:00:00a            Strauss II, Johann            Ritter Pasman, Op. 441  Vienna Phil/Christian Thielemann         Sony      19075902892     New Year's concert in Vienna      5:04 
20:05:04a            Strauss II, Johann            Waltzes, Kunstlerleben (Artist's Life), Op. 316               Vienna String Sextet       Camerata            32CM-93             Johann Strauss II: Waltzes And Polkas- Transcription            6:19 
20:11:23a            Farrenc, Louise Sextet for piano and winds in c, Op. 40    Linos Ensemble               CPO      777256  Farrenc: Piano Trios and Sextet 24:55:00 
20:37:46a            Bach, Johann Sebastian               Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, BWV 1051      Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler              Berlin Classics  0011452-BC (2) Bach: Brandenburg Concertos Nos. 2, 4, 6        16:37 
20:54:23a            Bach, Johann Sebastian               Klavierbüchlein für Wilhelm Friedemann Bach      Joseph Payne, hc            Hänssler Classic              CD-92.137 (2)    Klavierbüchlein for Wilhelm Friedemann       1:44 
21:00:00a            Purcell, Henry    Dido and Aeneas             Jessye Norman, s; English Chamber Orch/Raymond Leppard Philips   416299-2             Purcell: Dido and Aeneas             5:23 
21:05:23a            Locke, Matthew For Several Friends        Rachel Podger, v; Brecon Baroque               Channel Classics            CCS-46234         An English Fancy             12:28 
21:17:51a            Purcell, Henry    Harpsichord Suite #4 in a             Terence Charlston, hc               Naxos   8.553982             PURCELL: Suites and Transcriptions for Harpsichord               1:40 
21:19:31a            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Symphony No. 40 in g minor, K. 550 (second version) Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood              L'Oiseau Lyre    452496-2 (19)        The Symphonies              35:39:00 
21:55:10a            Dowland, John   My Lady Riches Galyerd               Paul O'Dette, l   Harmonia Mundi    HMU-907160      Dowland: Complete Lute Works, Vol. 1    1:36 

22:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Anna Burr
Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 1 'Things Heard on the Mountain' (1849)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C (1800)

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ottorino Respighi: The Birds: The Dove (1927)
Aaron Copland: Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts (1961)
Franz Schubert: Ave Maria (1825)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772)
Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)
George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat (1707)
David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament (1780)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Roberto Piana: Improvisation on 'Te voglio bene assaje' (2017)
Arts & Culture