Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published October 10, 2025 at 6:52 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bach, Johann Sebastian            Cantata No. 123, "Liebster Immanuel, Herzog der Frommen"   Netherlands Bach Collegium/Pieter Jan Leusink
Bach, Johann Sebastian            Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat, BWV 1010            Mstislav Rostropovich, vc      
Gottschalk, Arthur         Cakewalk         Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel          
Russell Bennett, Robert Suite of Old American Dances   Lone Star Wind Orch/Eugene Migliaro Corporon
Copland, Aaron Old American Songs Set 1         Thomas Hampson, br; St Paul Chamber Orch/Hugh Wolff
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Don Giovanni, K. 527    Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel 
Strauss, Richard           Don Juan, Op. 20          Chicago Sym Orch/Daniel Barenboim     
Stamitz, Johann Wenzel Symphony in G Slovak Chamber Orch/Bohdan Warchal           
Stamitz, Carl     Viola Concerto in D, Op. 1         Tabea Zimmermann, vi; European Community Chamber Orch/Dmitri Demetriades          
Kreisler, Fritz    La Chasse        Yizhak Schotten, vi; Katherine Collier, p         
Manfredini, Francesco   Concerto Grosso in e, Op 3/3     Les Amis de Philippe
Sammartini, Giuseppe   Concerto Grosso #8 in g            Ensemble 415/Chiara Banchini   
Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in d, Op. 3, No. 5         St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner    
Handel, George Frideric Terpsichore      English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner      
Schumann, Robert        Piano Trio No. 3 in g, Op. 110    Horzowski Trio 
Silcher, Friedrich           Chorus, "Nun leb wohl, du kleine Gasse" Teisendorf Mens' Chorus/Ernst Gruber      

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Debussy, Claude           Rêverie Lang Lang, p    
Debussy, Claude           Préludes, Book 2           Antonio Barbosa, p          
Debussy, Claude           Préludes, Book 2           Krystian Zimerman, p   
Alkan, Charles-Valentin 25 Preludes, Op 31       Laurent Martin, p           
Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61       Thomas Zehetmair, v; Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen        
Weber, Carl Maria von   Der Freischütz  Horreaux-Trehard Duo  
Byrd, William    The Earl of Salisbury's Pavan and Galliard         London Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski  
Britten, Benjamin           Gloriana, Op. 53            Julian Bream Consort       
Dvorák, Antonín Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 10          Berlin Phil/Rafael Kubelik
Wesley, Samuel            Twelve Short Organ Pieces and a Full Voluntary            Margaret Phillips, o (Wymondham Abbey, Norfolk, England)      
Liszt, Franz       Song, "Die drei Zigeuner"           Brigitte Fassbaender, c; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p
Sarasate, Pablo de        Zigeunerweisen, Op 20  Anne-Sophie Mutter, v; Vienna Phil      
Tausig, Karl      Ungarische Zigeunerweisen       Stephen Hough, p         
Kreisler, Fritz    Zigeuner Capriccio        Lorin Maazel, v; Barton Weber, p       
Stravinsky, Igor The Firebird      Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Lorin Maazel    
PALMER, Lynn Classical Suite  Judy Loman, h 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Johanny Navarro Suite Bombastica, for Harp and Cello Elisa Torres, harp; Luis Miguel Rojas, cello Two Principals of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Puerto Rico Symphony Orch

Cindy O'Connor Elegy for 4 horns and strings Benito Diaz, Anthonny Calderon, Joshua Pantoja, Raimundo Diaz, horns Strings of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra (recorded at Pablo Rafael Enrique Irizarry Puerto Rico Symphony Orch

Ernesto Lecuona Afro-Cuban Dances Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano

Lalo Schifrin Dances Concertantes for Clarinet and Orchestra David Shifrin, clarinet Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Cruz Felipe Iriarte El frutero (Venezuelan Merengue) Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar

Fritz Kreisler Bella Rosa-Maria Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar

Ernesto Cordero Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin I Solisti di Zagreb

Jose Serebrier Carmen Symphony (after Georges Bizet's opera) Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluna Jose Serebrier

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor: Mvt 2
Paul Watkins, cello; BBC Symphony Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor
Music: 4:28

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-flat Major, Op. 55: Mvt 1
English Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor
Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester UK
Music: 19:45

Piano Puzzler
Contestant: Libby Smith Holmes calling from Saratoga Springs, NY
Music: 15:51

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe Movement 12 Am leuchtenden Sommermorg
Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano
Music: 2:43

Lalo Schifrin: Tango a Borges, from Letters from Argentina
VIVA TANGO!
San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Trinity Baptist Church, San Antonio, TX
Music: 7:29

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet, Op. 103 in D minor: Mvt 2
Takacs Quartet
Music: 4:35

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2
RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor
EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy
Music: 9:25

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42
Evren Ozel, piano
2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Van Cliburn Concert Hall at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX
Music: 17:08

Gabriela Montero: Rachtime
Evren Ozel, piano
2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Van Cliburn Concert Hall at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX
Music: 4:51

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D. 887 Op. Posth. 161: Mvt 2
Takacs Quartet
Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO
Music: 10:48

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)
Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)
Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte (1944)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)
Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag (2008)
Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1851)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
André Peck, 14, Piano, from La Crosse, WI
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 39 (1810-1849) (7:15)

Sophia Alexander, 15, Cello, from Minneapolis, MN
Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1845-1924) (2:57)

Christian Garner, 15, Trumpet, from Minnetonka, MN
Kent Kennan: Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt 1 (1913-2003) (5:44)

Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Lorelei Schoenhard, 14, Violin, from St. Cloud, MN
Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1831-1907) (2:18)

Izaiah Cheeran, 17, Oboe, from Apple Vallen, MN
Reena Esmail Pranayam - I. Dirgh, II. Kapalbhati (b. 1983) 1 (4:26)

MacPhail Guitar Quartet (Soren Snow Winikoff, 15, from Minneapolis, MN; Lukas Murdych, 17, from Wayzata, MN; Arjuna Murugesan, 15, from Saint Louis Park, MN; and August Ho-Chen, 15, from Minneapolis, MN)
Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935), arr. Luc Levesque: Tico Tico (3:06)

Reprise of Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), performed by Lorelei Schoenhard and Peter Dugan

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Les Arts Florissants William Christie, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, soprano (recorded 1/28/2025)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Selections from Médée Jean-Baptiste Lully, Selections from Atys
Jean-Philippe Rameau, Selections from Pigmalion
Jean-Philippe Rameau, Selections from Les fêtes d’Hébé, Act II, Scene 5: "Formons les plus brillants concerts ... Aux langueurs d'Apollon" from Platée, Act III, Scene 7: "Qu'ai-je appris ... Puissant maître des flots ... Que ce rivage retentisse" from Hippolyte et Aricie
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Selections from Les Indes galantes
Jean-Philippe Rameau: "Tendre amour" from Les Indes galantes
George Frideric Handel, "As with rosy steps the morn" from Theodora

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)
Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)
Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)
Michael Torke: Run (1992)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)
Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode
Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: The True Pharaoh—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Lovable Losers
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom
Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Nobody Does It Like Me            Michelle Lee   Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast
Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields       Charity's Soliloquy            Gwen Verdon    Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast
Cole Porter       I'm a Gigolo      Wiliam Hickey  The Decline and Fall of the Entire World…
Clark Gesner    Dr. Lucy           Reva Rose, Gary Burghoff            You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Leon Carr-Marc Shaiman           Drip, Drop Tapoketa            Marc London     The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast
Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim   You'll Never Get Away From Me       Boyd Gaines, Patti LuPone       Gypsy -- 2008 B'way Revival
Burt Bacharach-Hal David         Half as Big as Life            Sean Hayes      Promises, Promises -- 2010 B'way Revival
John Kander-Fred Ebb  Maybe This Time          Natasha Richardson      Cabaret -- 1998 B'way Revival
Frank Loesser   I Like Everybody           Shorty Long, Susan Johnson   The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim        Someone Is Waiting      Dean Jones          Company -- Original B'way Cast
Jerry Herman    Gooch's Song   Jane Connell    Mame --Original B'way Cast
Stephen Schwartz         If I Have to Be Alone      Paul Sorvino The Baker's Wife --Studio Cast
Bert Williams-Alex Rogers         Nobody Bert Willliams            Star Spanged Rhythm
John Kander-Fred Ebb  Mr. Cellophane  Joel Grey            Chicago -- Original B'way Cast
Burt Bacharach-Hal David         Promises, Promises            Jerry Orbach     Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell    
Mel Brooks       Filler: We Can Do It       Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick    The Producers -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)
Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat (1879)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra
Dalia Stasevska, conductor

SIBELIUS: Pelléas et Mélisande
SAARIAHO: Cinq reflets de L’Amour de loin
SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D
SIBELIUS: Finalandia (Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond. – Sony 46668)

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Repertory Orchestra

23:20 QUIET HOUR
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)
Gregorian Chant: Felix namque (1300)
Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)
Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)
Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)
George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)
Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)
