WCLV Program Guide 10-11-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 123, "Liebster Immanuel, Herzog der Frommen" Netherlands Bach Collegium/Pieter Jan Leusink

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat, BWV 1010 Mstislav Rostropovich, vc

Gottschalk, Arthur Cakewalk Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Russell Bennett, Robert Suite of Old American Dances Lone Star Wind Orch/Eugene Migliaro Corporon

Copland, Aaron Old American Songs Set 1 Thomas Hampson, br; St Paul Chamber Orch/Hugh Wolff

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel

Strauss, Richard Don Juan, Op. 20 Chicago Sym Orch/Daniel Barenboim

Stamitz, Johann Wenzel Symphony in G Slovak Chamber Orch/Bohdan Warchal

Stamitz, Carl Viola Concerto in D, Op. 1 Tabea Zimmermann, vi; European Community Chamber Orch/Dmitri Demetriades

Kreisler, Fritz La Chasse Yizhak Schotten, vi; Katherine Collier, p

Manfredini, Francesco Concerto Grosso in e, Op 3/3 Les Amis de Philippe

Sammartini, Giuseppe Concerto Grosso #8 in g Ensemble 415/Chiara Banchini

Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in d, Op. 3, No. 5 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Handel, George Frideric Terpsichore English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner

Schumann, Robert Piano Trio No. 3 in g, Op. 110 Horzowski Trio

Silcher, Friedrich Chorus, "Nun leb wohl, du kleine Gasse" Teisendorf Mens' Chorus/Ernst Gruber

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Debussy, Claude Rêverie Lang Lang, p

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 2 Antonio Barbosa, p

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 2 Krystian Zimerman, p

Alkan, Charles-Valentin 25 Preludes, Op 31 Laurent Martin, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 Thomas Zehetmair, v; Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Brüggen

Weber, Carl Maria von Der Freischütz Horreaux-Trehard Duo

Byrd, William The Earl of Salisbury's Pavan and Galliard London Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski

Britten, Benjamin Gloriana, Op. 53 Julian Bream Consort

Dvorák, Antonín Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 10 Berlin Phil/Rafael Kubelik

Wesley, Samuel Twelve Short Organ Pieces and a Full Voluntary Margaret Phillips, o (Wymondham Abbey, Norfolk, England)

Liszt, Franz Song, "Die drei Zigeuner" Brigitte Fassbaender, c; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

Sarasate, Pablo de Zigeunerweisen, Op 20 Anne-Sophie Mutter, v; Vienna Phil

Tausig, Karl Ungarische Zigeunerweisen Stephen Hough, p

Kreisler, Fritz Zigeuner Capriccio Lorin Maazel, v; Barton Weber, p

Stravinsky, Igor The Firebird Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Lorin Maazel

PALMER, Lynn Classical Suite Judy Loman, h

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Johanny Navarro Suite Bombastica, for Harp and Cello Elisa Torres, harp; Luis Miguel Rojas, cello Two Principals of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Puerto Rico Symphony Orch

Cindy O'Connor Elegy for 4 horns and strings Benito Diaz, Anthonny Calderon, Joshua Pantoja, Raimundo Diaz, horns Strings of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra (recorded at Pablo Rafael Enrique Irizarry Puerto Rico Symphony Orch

Ernesto Lecuona Afro-Cuban Dances Emilio Colón, cello; Nariaki Sugiura, piano

Lalo Schifrin Dances Concertantes for Clarinet and Orchestra David Shifrin, clarinet Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

Cruz Felipe Iriarte El frutero (Venezuelan Merengue) Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar

Fritz Kreisler Bella Rosa-Maria Marco Granados, flute; Cheo Hurtado, cuatro & guitar, David Pena, bass & guitar

Ernesto Cordero Insula: Suite Concertante for Violin & String Orchestra Guillermo Figueroa, violin I Solisti di Zagreb

Jose Serebrier Carmen Symphony (after Georges Bizet's opera) Orquesta Sinfonica de Barcelona y Nacional de Cataluna Jose Serebrier

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor: Mvt 2

Paul Watkins, cello; BBC Symphony Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor

Music: 4:28

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-flat Major, Op. 55: Mvt 1

English Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor

Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester UK

Music: 19:45

Piano Puzzler

Contestant: Libby Smith Holmes calling from Saratoga Springs, NY

Music: 15:51

Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe Movement 12 Am leuchtenden Sommermorg

Andreas Schmidt, voice; Rudolf Jansen, piano

Music: 2:43

Lalo Schifrin: Tango a Borges, from Letters from Argentina

VIVA TANGO!

San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Trinity Baptist Church, San Antonio, TX

Music: 7:29

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet, Op. 103 in D minor: Mvt 2

Takacs Quartet

Music: 4:35

Arturo Marquez: Danzon No. 2

RAI National Symphony Orchestra; Ana Maria Patino-Osorio, conductor

EBU, Arturo Toscanini Rai Auditorium, Turin, Italy

Music: 9:25

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42

Evren Ozel, piano

2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Van Cliburn Concert Hall at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Music: 17:08

Gabriela Montero: Rachtime

Evren Ozel, piano

2025 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Van Cliburn Concert Hall at Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Music: 4:51

Franz Schubert: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D. 887 Op. Posth. 161: Mvt 2

Takacs Quartet

Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO

Music: 10:48

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Flute Quartet No. 1 (1777)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)

Sir Edward Elgar: Concert Overture 'Froissart' (1890)

Ricardo Castro: Polonaise from Piano Concerto (1887)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Gavotte (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Brian Dykstra: Mixon Hall Rag (2008)

Robert Schumann: Scherzo & Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1851)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

André Peck, 14, Piano, from La Crosse, WI

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 3 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 39 (1810-1849) (7:15)

Sophia Alexander, 15, Cello, from Minneapolis, MN

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1845-1924) (2:57)

Christian Garner, 15, Trumpet, from Minnetonka, MN

Kent Kennan: Sonata for Trumpet and Piano, Mvmt 1 (1913-2003) (5:44)

Excerpt from A Child Is Born by Thad Jones performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Lorelei Schoenhard, 14, Violin, from St. Cloud, MN

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1831-1907) (2:18)

Izaiah Cheeran, 17, Oboe, from Apple Vallen, MN

Reena Esmail Pranayam - I. Dirgh, II. Kapalbhati (b. 1983) 1 (4:26)

MacPhail Guitar Quartet (Soren Snow Winikoff, 15, from Minneapolis, MN; Lukas Murdych, 17, from Wayzata, MN; Arjuna Murugesan, 15, from Saint Louis Park, MN; and August Ho-Chen, 15, from Minneapolis, MN)

Zequinha de Abreu (1880-1935), arr. Luc Levesque: Tico Tico (3:06)

Reprise of Hungarian Dance No. 5 by Johannes Brahms (1833-1897), arr. Joseph Joachim (1831-1907), performed by Lorelei Schoenhard and Peter Dugan

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Les Arts Florissants William Christie, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, soprano (recorded 1/28/2025)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier, Selections from Médée Jean-Baptiste Lully, Selections from Atys

Jean-Philippe Rameau, Selections from Pigmalion

Jean-Philippe Rameau, Selections from Les fêtes d’Hébé, Act II, Scene 5: "Formons les plus brillants concerts ... Aux langueurs d'Apollon" from Platée, Act III, Scene 7: "Qu'ai-je appris ... Puissant maître des flots ... Que ce rivage retentisse" from Hippolyte et Aricie

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Selections from Les Indes galantes

Jean-Philippe Rameau: "Tendre amour" from Les Indes galantes

George Frideric Handel, "As with rosy steps the morn" from Theodora

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 6 'Theme & Variations' (1851)

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

Michael Torke: Run (1992)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue (1942)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: The True Pharaoh—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Lovable Losers

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Nobody Does It Like Me Michelle Lee Seesaw -- Original B'way Cast

Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Charity's Soliloquy Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast

Cole Porter I'm a Gigolo Wiliam Hickey The Decline and Fall of the Entire World…

Clark Gesner Dr. Lucy Reva Rose, Gary Burghoff You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown

Leon Carr-Marc Shaiman Drip, Drop Tapoketa Marc London The Secret Life of Walter Mitty -- Original Cast

Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim You'll Never Get Away From Me Boyd Gaines, Patti LuPone Gypsy -- 2008 B'way Revival

Burt Bacharach-Hal David Half as Big as Life Sean Hayes Promises, Promises -- 2010 B'way Revival

John Kander-Fred Ebb Maybe This Time Natasha Richardson Cabaret -- 1998 B'way Revival

Frank Loesser I Like Everybody Shorty Long, Susan Johnson The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim Someone Is Waiting Dean Jones Company -- Original B'way Cast

Jerry Herman Gooch's Song Jane Connell Mame --Original B'way Cast

Stephen Schwartz If I Have to Be Alone Paul Sorvino The Baker's Wife --Studio Cast

Bert Williams-Alex Rogers Nobody Bert Willliams Star Spanged Rhythm

John Kander-Fred Ebb Mr. Cellophane Joel Grey Chicago -- Original B'way Cast

Burt Bacharach-Hal David Promises, Promises Jerry Orbach Promises, Promises -- Original B'way Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Mel Brooks Filler: We Can Do It Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 10 in E-Flat (1879)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Dalia Stasevska, conductor

SIBELIUS: Pelléas et Mélisande

SAARIAHO: Cinq reflets de L’Amour de loin

SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 2 in D

SIBELIUS: Finalandia (Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Esa-Pekka Salonen, cond. – Sony 46668)

22:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Repertory Orchestra

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto (1889)

Gregorian Chant: Felix namque (1300)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Larghetto from Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata (1888)

Jean Sibelius: Andante festivo (1924)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation (1878)

George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' (1961)