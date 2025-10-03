WCLV Program Guide 10-04-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony in D, K. 32 Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op 19 Daniel Barenboim, p

Mendelssohn, Fanny Notturno Isata Kanneh-Mason

Martinu, Bohuslav Violin Concerto #2 (1943) Bohuslav Matousek, v; Czech Phil/Christopher Hogwood

Handel, George Frideric Orlando James Bowman, ct; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Coates, Eric London Suite Oliver Vella, vc; Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves

Coates, Eric London Again Suite Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #5 in E-Flat, Op 70/2 Delphi Trio

Arcadelt Quando ritrovo la mia pastorella New York Early Music Ensemble/Frederik Renz

Liszt, Franz Liebestraum No. 3 in A-flat Frank Glazer, p

Wagner, Richard Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg David Allen Wehr, p

Stamitz, Carl Cello Concerto in A Claude Starck, vc; Southwest German Chamber Orch/Paul Angerer

Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 West German Radio Orch/Mikhail Jurowski

Prokofiev, Serge Ballet, "On the Dnieper," Op. 51 Monte Carlo Phil/James DePreist

Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 West German Radio Orch/Mikhail Jurowski

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gallo, Domenico Trio Sonata #10 in F Parnassi musici

Wassenaer, Unico Wilhelm van Concerto Armonico #6 in E-Flat Amsterdam Combattimento Consort/Ed Spanjaard

Stravinsky, Igor Pulcinella Bernadette Cullen, s; Australian Chamber Orch/Christopher Lyndon Gee

Stravinsky, Igor Pulcinella St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood

Chopin, Frédéric Piano Concerto No. 2 in f minor, Op. 21 Charles Richard-Hamelin, p; Montreal Sym/Kent Nagano

Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 33 William Kapell, p

Becker, Albert Adagio, Op 20 Robert Murray, v, Ardyth Lohuis, o

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata No. 30 in F, K. 376 James Galway, f; Phillip Moll, p

Zemlinsky, Anton Symphony #1 in d minor Czech Phil/Antony Beaumont

Chopin, Frédéric Preludes, Op.28 Dmitri Alexeev, p

Schumann, Robert Bunte Blätter, Op. 99 Peter Frankl, p

Schumann, Robert Piano Quartet in c André Previn, p; Young Uck Kim, v; Heiichiro Ohyama, vi; Gary Hoffman, vc

Rivier, Jean Grave et Presto (1938) Chicago Saxophone Quartet

Rivier, Jean Violin and Cello Sonatine Eleonora Turovsky, v; Yuri Turovsky, vc

Vivaldi, Antonio Violin and Cello Concerto in B-Flat, R 547 Truis Mork, vc; Polish Chamber Orch/Yehudi Menuhin, v

Onofri, Enrico Ricercare Il Giardino Armonico Members

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Jose Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas

Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 "The Joke" Cuarteto Casals

Isaac Albeniz Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls

Zoltan Kodaly Intermezzo, from "Hary Janos" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Sergei Prokofiev March, from "The Love for Three Oranges" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata

Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan

Ernesto Anaya La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano

Pedro Biava Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 17 in C Major, K. 336

Markus Schirmer, piano; A Far Cry

Album: Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 12 and 13 Church Sonata No. 17

Paladino Music

Music: 4:17

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23

Juho Pohjonen, piano

The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St Paul, MN

Music: 9:10

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds, K. 452

Nicolas Stovall, oboe; Jason Shafer, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Kate Caliendo, french horn; Viktor Valkov, piano

Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Music: 22:39

Zhou Long: Song of the Ch'in

Cassatt String Quartet

Seal Bay Festival, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland, ME

Music: 10:30

Baldassare Galuppi: Concerto in F Major: Mvt 1

Arianna Radaelli, harpsichord; La Filarete

Album: Wonder in Venice. Galuppi: Sonatas and Concertos for Harpsichord

Arcana 589

Music: 4:34

Baldassare Galuppi: Sinfonia to Judith

Tempesta di Mare

Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Center City Philadelphia, PA

Music: 5:58

Igor Roma: Strausseinander, arrangement of melodies from the operetta "Die Fledermaus" by Johann Strauss, for two pianos

Lucas Jussen, piano; Arthur Jussen, piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

EBU, Dvorak Hall, Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic

Music: 3:30

Gabriela Ortiz: Altar de Cuerda

Susie Park, violin; Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor; Minnesota Orchestra

Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Music: 33:03

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 12 in E-Flat (1800)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

TBA

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Igor Levit, piano (recorded 1/12/2025)

J. S. Bach: Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 903

Johannes Brahms Ballades, Op. 10

Ludwig van Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata (excerpt)—Igor Levit, piano (recorded at The Greene

Space 1/4/2018)Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Franz Liszt): Symphony No. 7

J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659

Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Suite NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor (recorded 8/1/2024)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)

Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu (1886)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1959)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode

Richard Robbins: A Room with a View: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz (Angel/EMI 28596) 17:09

Richard Robbins: Maurice: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 15:44

Richard Robbins: Howard’s End: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 18:02

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin

Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Wini Shaw Smithsonian American Songbook Series: Harry Warren

Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Jerry Orbach 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast

Irving Berlin No Strings Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO

Irving Berlin Moonshine Lullaby Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival

Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sleepyhead Mary Martin Mary Martin Sings, Richard Rodgers Plays

Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Lullaby Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama

John Morris-Gerald Freedman Three Ships Tessie O'Shea A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast

Richard M./Robert B. Sherman Stay Awake Julie Andrews The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song

Stephen Sondheim Not While I'm Around Cleo Laine Cleo Sings Sondheim

Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit theRoad to Dreamland Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen

GeorgeGershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime Maxine Sullivan Baldwin Street 303 Maxine Sullivan: The Le Ruban Bleu Years

William Archibald-Baldwin Bergersen Sleep, Baby, Don't Cry Bobby Short Swing That Music

Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Go to Sleep, Whatever You Are Barbara Harris Sony The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast

Harold Rome Blueberry Eyes Company Gone With the Wind -- London Cast

Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Distant Melody Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast

Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry Sleepy Man Rhonda Coullet The Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast

Oliver Wallace-Ned Washington Baby Mine Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Disney Album

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: Overture Orchestra St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival

Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: Lullaby Vanessa Williams St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from 'Goldberg Variations" (1999)

Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel –

TBA

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices The Mermaid

Elena Mullins Bailey, soprano; Seán Dagher, shantyman & Irish bouzouki; Debra Nagy, oboe & recorder; Allison Monroe, violin; Rebecca Landell, cello; Anthony Taddeo, percussion

To you who live at home at ease

The Boatman

Randy dandy oh

Henry Purcell: Lilliburlero

Haul on the bowline

John, come kiss me now

The Mermaid (country dance tune)

At setting day, and rising morn

If love’s a sweet passion

Stormalong

Captain Ward and the Rainbow

Tide’s come in, Babby’s Fancy

The Mermaid

Franz Joseph Haydn, arr. Nagy: The Mermaid's Song

Goodbye, fare-ye-well

Fisher’s Rant, Of She Goyes

Leave her Johnny, leave her

Maurice Green: Fair Sally

Good Night and Joy be wi’ ye a’

23:20 QUIET HOUR

TBA