WCLV Program Guide 10-04-2025

WCLV Program Guide 10-04-2025

Published October 3, 2025 at 7:15 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Symphony in D, K. 32     Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood       
Mendelssohn, Felix         Songs Without Words, Op 19      Daniel Barenboim, p          
Mendelssohn, Fanny       Notturno              Isata Kanneh-Mason      
Martinu, Bohuslav            Violin Concerto #2 (1943)             Bohuslav Matousek, v; Czech Phil/Christopher Hogwood        
Handel, George Frideric Orlando James Bowman, ct; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood     
Coates, Eric       London Suite      Oliver Vella, vc; Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves
Coates, Eric       London Again Suite         Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper 
Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Trio #5 in E-Flat, Op 70/2  Delphi Trio              
Arcadelt               Quando ritrovo la mia pastorella New York Early Music Ensemble/Frederik Renz             
Liszt, Franz         Liebestraum No. 3 in A-flat           Frank Glazer, p
Wagner, Richard              Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg David Allen Wehr, p            
Stamitz, Carl      Cello Concerto in A         Claude Starck, vc; Southwest German Chamber Orch/Paul Angerer     
Prokofiev, Serge              Cinderella, Op. 87            West German Radio Orch/Mikhail Jurowski   
Prokofiev, Serge              Ballet, "On the Dnieper," Op. 51 Monte Carlo Phil/James DePreist      
Prokofiev, Serge              Cinderella, Op. 87            West German Radio Orch/Mikhail Jurowski   

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Gallo, Domenico              Trio Sonata #10 in F       Parnassi musici
Wassenaer, Unico Wilhelm van  Concerto Armonico #6 in E-Flat  Amsterdam Combattimento Consort/Ed Spanjaard    
Stravinsky, Igor Pulcinella            Bernadette Cullen, s; Australian Chamber Orch/Christopher Lyndon Gee    
Stravinsky, Igor Pulcinella            St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood            
Chopin, Frédéric              Piano Concerto No. 2 in f minor, Op. 21  Charles Richard-Hamelin, p; Montreal Sym/Kent Nagano
Chopin, Frédéric              Mazurkas, Op. 33            William Kapell, p             
Becker,  Albert   Adagio, Op 20    Robert Murray, v, Ardyth Lohuis, o             
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Violin Sonata No. 30 in F, K. 376               James Galway, f; Phillip Moll, p  
Zemlinsky, Anton             Symphony #1 in d minor Czech Phil/Antony Beaumont        
Chopin, Frédéric              Preludes, Op.28               Dmitri Alexeev, p            
Schumann, Robert          Bunte Blätter, Op. 99      Peter Frankl, p  
Schumann, Robert          Piano Quartet in c            André Previn, p; Young Uck Kim, v; Heiichiro Ohyama, vi; Gary Hoffman, vc  
Rivier, Jean        Grave et Presto (1938)   Chicago Saxophone Quartet              
Rivier, Jean        Violin and Cello Sonatine              Eleonora Turovsky, v; Yuri Turovsky, vc     
Vivaldi, Antonio  Violin and Cello Concerto in B-Flat, R 547             Truis Mork, vc; Polish Chamber Orch/Yehudi Menuhin, v       
Onofri, Enrico    Ricercare            Il Giardino Armonico Members   

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Jose Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas
Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas
Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 "The Joke" Cuarteto Casals
Isaac Albeniz Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls
Zoltan Kodaly Intermezzo, from "Hary Janos" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Sergei Prokofiev March, from "The Love for Three Oranges" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan
Ernesto Anaya La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano
Pedro Biava Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 17 in C Major, K. 336
Markus Schirmer, piano; A Far Cry
Album: Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 12 and 13 Church Sonata No. 17
Paladino Music
Music: 4:17

Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23
Juho Pohjonen, piano
The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St Paul, MN
Music: 9:10

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds, K. 452
Nicolas Stovall, oboe; Jason Shafer, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Kate Caliendo, french horn; Viktor Valkov, piano
Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Music: 22:39

Zhou Long: Song of the Ch'in
Cassatt String Quartet
Seal Bay Festival, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland, ME
Music: 10:30

Baldassare Galuppi: Concerto in F Major: Mvt 1
Arianna Radaelli, harpsichord; La Filarete
Album: Wonder in Venice. Galuppi: Sonatas and Concertos for Harpsichord
Arcana 589
Music: 4:34

Baldassare Galuppi: Sinfonia to Judith
Tempesta di Mare
Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Center City Philadelphia, PA
Music: 5:58

Igor Roma: Strausseinander, arrangement of melodies from the operetta "Die Fledermaus" by Johann Strauss, for two pianos
Lucas Jussen, piano; Arthur Jussen, piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
EBU, Dvorak Hall, Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic
Music: 3:30

Gabriela Ortiz: Altar de Cuerda
Susie Park, violin; Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor; Minnesota Orchestra
Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Music: 33:03

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)
Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 12 in E-Flat (1800)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
TBA

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Igor Levit, piano (recorded 1/12/2025)
J. S. Bach: Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 903
Johannes Brahms Ballades, Op. 10
Ludwig van Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata (excerpt)—Igor Levit, piano (recorded at The Greene
Space 1/4/2018)Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Franz Liszt): Symphony No. 7
J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Suite NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor (recorded 8/1/2024)

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu (1886)
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1959)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode
Richard Robbins: A Room with a View: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz (Angel/EMI 28596) 17:09
Richard Robbins: Maurice: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 15:44
Richard Robbins: Howard’s End: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 18:02

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin
Harry Warren-Al Dubin  Lullaby of Broadway      Wini Shaw            Smithsonian     American Songbook Series: Harry Warren
Harry Warren-Al Dubin  Lullaby of Broadway      Jerry Orbach 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast
Irving Berlin      No Strings        Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO
Irving Berlin      Moonshine Lullaby        Bernadette Peters            Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival
Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart    Sleepyhead       Mary Martin            Mary Martin Sings, Richard Rodgers Plays
Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Lullaby Sally Ann Howes            I Remember Mama
John Morris-Gerald Freedman   Three Ships      Tessie O'Shea A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast
Richard M./Robert B. Sherman   Stay Awake      Julie Andrews      The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song
Stephen Sondheim        Not While I'm Around     Cleo Laine           Cleo Sings Sondheim
Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer      Hit theRoad to Dreamland            Harold Arlen    The Music of Harold Arlen
GeorgeGershwin-DuBose Heyward      Summertime            Maxine Sullivan Baldwin Street  303       Maxine Sullivan: The Le Ruban Bleu Years
William Archibald-Baldwin Bergersen     Sleep, Baby, Don't Cry       Bobby Short      Swing That Music
Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick      Go to Sleep, Whatever You Are       Barbara Harris  Sony   The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast
Harold Rome    Blueberry Eyes Company        Gone With the Wind -- London Cast
Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green  Distant Melody  Mary Martin           Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry     Sleepy Man      Rhonda Coullet  The Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast
Oliver Wallace-Ned Washington Baby Mine        Barbara Cook    Barbara Cook: The Disney Album
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell     Gershwin Fantasy
Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer      Filler: Overture  Orchestra              St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival
Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer      Filler: Lullaby    Vanessa Williams      St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from 'Goldberg Variations" (1999)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
TBA

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices The Mermaid
Elena Mullins Bailey, soprano; Seán Dagher, shantyman & Irish bouzouki; Debra Nagy, oboe & recorder; Allison Monroe, violin; Rebecca Landell, cello; Anthony Taddeo, percussion
To you who live at home at ease
The Boatman
Randy dandy oh
Henry Purcell: Lilliburlero
Haul on the bowline
John, come kiss me now
The Mermaid (country dance tune)
At setting day, and rising morn
If love’s a sweet passion
Stormalong
Captain Ward and the Rainbow
Tide’s come in, Babby’s Fancy
The Mermaid
Franz Joseph Haydn, arr. Nagy: The Mermaid's Song
Goodbye, fare-ye-well
Fisher’s Rant, Of She Goyes
Leave her Johnny, leave her
Maurice Green: Fair Sally
Good Night and Joy be wi’ ye a’

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
Arts & Culture