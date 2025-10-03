WCLV Program Guide 10-04-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony in D, K. 32 Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood
Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op 19 Daniel Barenboim, p
Mendelssohn, Fanny Notturno Isata Kanneh-Mason
Martinu, Bohuslav Violin Concerto #2 (1943) Bohuslav Matousek, v; Czech Phil/Christopher Hogwood
Handel, George Frideric Orlando James Bowman, ct; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood
Coates, Eric London Suite Oliver Vella, vc; Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves
Coates, Eric London Again Suite Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper
Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #5 in E-Flat, Op 70/2 Delphi Trio
Arcadelt Quando ritrovo la mia pastorella New York Early Music Ensemble/Frederik Renz
Liszt, Franz Liebestraum No. 3 in A-flat Frank Glazer, p
Wagner, Richard Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg David Allen Wehr, p
Stamitz, Carl Cello Concerto in A Claude Starck, vc; Southwest German Chamber Orch/Paul Angerer
Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 West German Radio Orch/Mikhail Jurowski
Prokofiev, Serge Ballet, "On the Dnieper," Op. 51 Monte Carlo Phil/James DePreist
Prokofiev, Serge Cinderella, Op. 87 West German Radio Orch/Mikhail Jurowski
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Gallo, Domenico Trio Sonata #10 in F Parnassi musici
Wassenaer, Unico Wilhelm van Concerto Armonico #6 in E-Flat Amsterdam Combattimento Consort/Ed Spanjaard
Stravinsky, Igor Pulcinella Bernadette Cullen, s; Australian Chamber Orch/Christopher Lyndon Gee
Stravinsky, Igor Pulcinella St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood
Chopin, Frédéric Piano Concerto No. 2 in f minor, Op. 21 Charles Richard-Hamelin, p; Montreal Sym/Kent Nagano
Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 33 William Kapell, p
Becker, Albert Adagio, Op 20 Robert Murray, v, Ardyth Lohuis, o
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Sonata No. 30 in F, K. 376 James Galway, f; Phillip Moll, p
Zemlinsky, Anton Symphony #1 in d minor Czech Phil/Antony Beaumont
Chopin, Frédéric Preludes, Op.28 Dmitri Alexeev, p
Schumann, Robert Bunte Blätter, Op. 99 Peter Frankl, p
Schumann, Robert Piano Quartet in c André Previn, p; Young Uck Kim, v; Heiichiro Ohyama, vi; Gary Hoffman, vc
Rivier, Jean Grave et Presto (1938) Chicago Saxophone Quartet
Rivier, Jean Violin and Cello Sonatine Eleonora Turovsky, v; Yuri Turovsky, vc
Vivaldi, Antonio Violin and Cello Concerto in B-Flat, R 547 Truis Mork, vc; Polish Chamber Orch/Yehudi Menuhin, v
Onofri, Enrico Ricercare Il Giardino Armonico Members
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Jose Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevo (arr. F. Londono) Quintet of the Americas
Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas
Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in Eb, Op. 33, No. 2, Hob.III:38 "The Joke" Cuarteto Casals
Isaac Albeniz Suite Espagnola Spanish Brass Luur Metalls
Zoltan Kodaly Intermezzo, from "Hary Janos" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Sergei Prokofiev March, from "The Love for Three Oranges" Dallas Symphony Orchestra Eduardo Mata
Blas Galindo "Arrullo" (Lullaby) Voz en Punto Jose Galvan
Ernesto Anaya La Petenera Ernesto Anaya Ernesto Anaya & Ensemble Ernesto Anaya
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 18 in Eb, Op. 31, No. 3 Bruno-Leonardo Gelber, piano
Pedro Biava Fantasia sobre motivos colombianos Orquesta Filarmonica Alcaldia Mayor Santa Fe de Bogota Luis Biava Orquesta Filarmonica
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 17 in C Major, K. 336
Markus Schirmer, piano; A Far Cry
Album: Mozart: Piano Concertos Nos. 12 and 13 Church Sonata No. 17
Paladino Music
Music: 4:17
Frederic Chopin: Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23
Juho Pohjonen, piano
The Frederic Chopin Society, Mairs Concert Hall, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, Macalester College, St Paul, MN
Music: 9:10
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds, K. 452
Nicolas Stovall, oboe; Jason Shafer, clarinet; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Kate Caliendo, french horn; Viktor Valkov, piano
Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Music: 22:39
Zhou Long: Song of the Ch'in
Cassatt String Quartet
Seal Bay Festival, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland, ME
Music: 10:30
Baldassare Galuppi: Concerto in F Major: Mvt 1
Arianna Radaelli, harpsichord; La Filarete
Album: Wonder in Venice. Galuppi: Sonatas and Concertos for Harpsichord
Arcana 589
Music: 4:34
Baldassare Galuppi: Sinfonia to Judith
Tempesta di Mare
Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Center City Philadelphia, PA
Music: 5:58
Igor Roma: Strausseinander, arrangement of melodies from the operetta "Die Fledermaus" by Johann Strauss, for two pianos
Lucas Jussen, piano; Arthur Jussen, piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
EBU, Dvorak Hall, Rudolfinum, Prague, Czech Republic
Music: 3:30
Gabriela Ortiz: Altar de Cuerda
Susie Park, violin; Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor; Minnesota Orchestra
Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN
Music: 33:03
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Ernö Dohnányi: Fugue from Variations on a Nursery Song (1914)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g 'Little' (1706)
Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)
Richard Wagner: Das Liebesverbot: Overture (1836)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat (1788)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)
Carlos Baguer: Symphony No. 12 in E-Flat (1800)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Rondeau (1692)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
TBA
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Igor Levit, piano (recorded 1/12/2025)
J. S. Bach: Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 903
Johannes Brahms Ballades, Op. 10
Ludwig van Beethoven: Moonlight Sonata (excerpt)—Igor Levit, piano (recorded at The Greene
Space 1/4/2018)Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Franz Liszt): Symphony No. 7
J. S. Bach (arr Ferruccio Busoni): Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 659
Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story Suite NYO2, Teddy Abrams, conductor (recorded 8/1/2024)
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 6 in A-Flat (1828)
Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu (1886)
Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)
Luigi Boccherini: String Quartet in C (1761)
Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1959)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F (1812)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite (1935)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: episode
Richard Robbins: A Room with a View: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz (Angel/EMI 28596) 17:09
Richard Robbins: Maurice: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 15:44
Richard Robbins: Howard’s End: Suite—Studio Orchestra/Harry Rabinowitz; Martin Jones, piano (Angel/EMI 28596) 18:02
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin
Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Wini Shaw Smithsonian American Songbook Series: Harry Warren
Harry Warren-Al Dubin Lullaby of Broadway Jerry Orbach 42nd Street -- Original B'way Cast
Irving Berlin No Strings Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO
Irving Berlin Moonshine Lullaby Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival
Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Sleepyhead Mary Martin Mary Martin Sings, Richard Rodgers Plays
Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Lullaby Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama
John Morris-Gerald Freedman Three Ships Tessie O'Shea A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast
Richard M./Robert B. Sherman Stay Awake Julie Andrews The Music of Disney: A Legacy in Song
Stephen Sondheim Not While I'm Around Cleo Laine Cleo Sings Sondheim
Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Hit theRoad to Dreamland Harold Arlen The Music of Harold Arlen
GeorgeGershwin-DuBose Heyward Summertime Maxine Sullivan Baldwin Street 303 Maxine Sullivan: The Le Ruban Bleu Years
William Archibald-Baldwin Bergersen Sleep, Baby, Don't Cry Bobby Short Swing That Music
Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Go to Sleep, Whatever You Are Barbara Harris Sony The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast
Harold Rome Blueberry Eyes Company Gone With the Wind -- London Cast
Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Distant Melody Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
Robert Waldman-Alfred Uhry Sleepy Man Rhonda Coullet The Robber Bridegroom -- Original B'way Cast
Oliver Wallace-Ned Washington Baby Mine Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Disney Album
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy
Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: Overture Orchestra St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival
Harold Arlen-Johnny Mercer Filler: Lullaby Vanessa Williams St. Louis Woman -- 1998 Encores revival
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from 'Goldberg Variations" (1999)
Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring (1944)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel –
TBA
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices The Mermaid
Elena Mullins Bailey, soprano; Seán Dagher, shantyman & Irish bouzouki; Debra Nagy, oboe & recorder; Allison Monroe, violin; Rebecca Landell, cello; Anthony Taddeo, percussion
To you who live at home at ease
The Boatman
Randy dandy oh
Henry Purcell: Lilliburlero
Haul on the bowline
John, come kiss me now
The Mermaid (country dance tune)
At setting day, and rising morn
If love’s a sweet passion
Stormalong
Captain Ward and the Rainbow
Tide’s come in, Babby’s Fancy
The Mermaid
Franz Joseph Haydn, arr. Nagy: The Mermaid's Song
Goodbye, fare-ye-well
Fisher’s Rant, Of She Goyes
Leave her Johnny, leave her
Maurice Green: Fair Sally
Good Night and Joy be wi’ ye a’
23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA