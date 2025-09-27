WCLV Program Guide 09-28-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Morris, Carolyn Blue Ocean Isabel Dobarro, p Grand Piano GP-944 Carolyn Morris 5:00

0:05:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph String Quartet in C, Op. 74, No. 1 Endellion String Quartet Virgin 61127-2 String Quartets Op. 74 1:13

0:31:44 Bloch, Ernest Poems of the Sea Lara Downes, p Sono Luminus DSL-92207 America Again 4:19

0:36:03 Williams, Grace Sea Sketches (1944) BBC Phil Strings/John Andrews Resonus RES-10349 Grace Williams 18:40

0:54:43 Haydn, Franz Joseph Welsh Folksong: Jenny's mantle, H XXXIb:5 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio Brilliant Classics 93059/5 (5) Haydn: Scottish Songs, Vol. 3 1:39

1:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Six Piano Pieces, Op. 51 Decca 4834417 (10) Tchaikovsky: Complete Works for Solo Piano 4:56

1:04:56 Tchaikovsky, Peter Swan Lake, Op. 20 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel Amadeus AMD-7005/6 (2) Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake, Complete 23:13

1:29:52 Walton, William The Wise Virgins Suite London Phil/Bryden Thomson Chandos CHAN-8871 Walton: The Quest And The Wise Virgins Suite 6:32

1:36:24 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas brasileiras No. 6 (1938) Royal Phil/Enrique Bátiz EMI/Ang CDS7-47901-8 (3) Villa-Lobos 9:05

1:45:29 Bach, Johann Sebastian The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 Läubin Brass Ens DG 423988-2 n/a 5:26

1:50:55 Bach, Johann Sebastian Anna Magdalena Notebook Lang Lang, p DG 4797528 (2) Piano Book 1:41

2:00:00 Takemitsu, Toru Air (1995) Patrick Gallois, f DG 453459-2 Takemitsu * I Hear the Water Dreaming * Gallois * BBC Symphony Orchestra * Davis 5:36

2:05:36 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute Concerto No. 2 in D, K. 314 Samuel Coles, f; English Chamber Orch/Yehudi Menuhin Virgin 91504-2 n/a 20:16

2:25:52 Bach, Jan Four 2-Bit Contraptions John Barcellona, f; Calvin Smith, fh Crystal S-350 n/a 1:29

2:27:21 Liszt, Franz Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (Dance at the Village Inn) Rachel Barton, v; Patrick Sinozich, p Cedille CDR-90000041 Instrument of the Devil 7:21

2:34:42 Boccherini, Luigi Symphony in d, Op 12/4 (G 506), La Casa del Diavolo Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman Mintel Archive 19 Music of the Baroque 19:54

2:54:36 Stravinsky, Igor L'histoire du soldat Rachel Barton, v; John Bruce Yeh, cl; Patrick Sinozich, p Cedille CDR-90000041 Instrument of the Devil 1:21

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Offenbach, Jacques The Tales of Hoffmann Edita Gruberova, s; French Radio Cho's, French National Orch/Seiji Ozawa DG 439153-2 n/a 5:35

3:05:35 Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, BWV 1051 Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman Mintel Archive 9 Music of the Baroque 16:20

3:21:55 Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Heidrun Holtmann, p Musicaphon M-56922 (4) Well-Tempered Clavier 1:34:00

3:23:29 Offenbach, Jacques Gaîté Parisienne Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel Telarc CD-80294 Offenbach: Gaite Parisienne/ Ibert: Divertissement 3:47

3:27:16 Schumann, Robert Kreisleriana, Op. 16 Marc Ponthus, p Bridge 9514 Schumann 3:30

3:54:46 Tchaikovsky, Peter The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Vienna Phil/Herbert von Karajan London 436658-2 Essential Ballet 1:34

4:00:00 Strauss II, Johann Emperor Waltz Op. 437 Vienna Boys' Cho Pearl PASTCD-7082 n/a 5:18

4:05:18 Strauss II, Johann Waltz, Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op. 325 London Phil/Franz Welser-Möst EMI/Ang CDR5-69838-2 n/a 12:04:00

4:19:05 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus String Quintet No. 2 in C, K. 515 Guarneri String Quartet; Ida Kavafian, vi RCA 7772-2-RC Mozart: Complete Viola Quintets Vol 3 12:05

4:55:10 Friedrichs, GWE Lilly Lee Empire Brass MHS 5184812 American Brass Band Journal: A Collection of New and Beautiful Marches, Quick-Steps, and Polkas Arranged in an Easy Mannor for Brass Bands of 12 Instruments 1:40

5:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005 Rosalyn Tureck, p VAI VAIA-1131 Live In St. Petersburg - All Bach Recital 5:21

5:05:21 Albinoni, Tomaso Adagio in g Toulouse Chamber Orch/Louis Auriacombe; Xavier Darasse, o EMI/Ang CDK5-65337-2 Albinoni, Adagio, Pachelbel, Canon, Mozart, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Corelli, Concerto Grosso Op. 6 7:38

5:12:59 Vivaldi, Antonio Violin Concerto in c, R 199, Il Sospetto Academia Montis Regalis/Enrico Onofri, v Naive OP-30417 Vivaldi * Concerti per Violino * La Caccia 9:07

5:23:45 Grieg, Edvard Violin Sonata No. 2 in G, Op. 13 Pierre Amoyal, v; Frederic Chiu, p Harmonia Mundi HMU-907256 Grieg: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-3, Op. 8, 13 & 45 19:17

5:43:02 Strauss II, Johann Waltzes, Die Jovialen, Op. 34 Czech Radio Sym Orch, Bratislava/Johannes Wildner Marco Polo 8.223215 J. Strauss, Jr. Edition Volume 15 10:14

5:53:16 Tailleferre, Germaine Valse lente Alexandre Tharaud, p Erato 934137-2 Autograph 1:34

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 'O sing unto the Lord a New Song' (1718)

Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:

J. S. BACH: Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657 (1976 Flentrop/Duke University Chapel, Durham, NC) Gothic 49099BACH: Piece d’Orgue in G, BWV 572 (1998 Fritts/Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA) Gothic 49202BACH: Prelude & Fugue in c, BWV 537 (2004 Fritts/Reyes Hall, Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN) Gothic 49260BACH: O Lamm Gottes, unschuldig, BWV 618 (2000 Fritts/Miller Chapel, Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ) Gothic 49297FRANZ LISZT: Prelude & Fugue on B-A-C-H (1956 Aeolian-Skinner-1986 Austin/All Saint’s Cathedral, Albany, NY) OHS 2006

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: High Holy Days - Sacred music from the Jewish tradition.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings (1734)

François Couperin: Suite No. 6 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Ola Gjeilo: Home (2017)

Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c 'Organ' (1886)

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Steven Banks: Come As You Are: Mvt 3 Steven Banks, saxophone; Lara Downes, piano Album: Settle: Migration Music Part 3 Rising Sun 015 Music: 4:33

Arnold Schoenberg: Theme and Variations, Op. 43b Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Vladimir Jurowski, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 12:19

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jonathan Jager from Los Angeles, CA Melody: 7:48

Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 66: Mvt. 4 Beaux Arts Trio Album: Mendelssohn & Smetana: Piano Trios Philips 432125 Music: 7:14

David Maslanka: Recitation Book Kenari Saxophone Quartet; Steven Banks, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, Palms By the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 22:37

Franz Liszt: Waldesrauschen (Forest Murmurs) William Wolfram, piano Album: Liszt Piano Music, 20

Naxos 557014 Music: 4:25

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D Major, Hob. I:101, "The Clock" Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor EBU, Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 22:49

Nico Muhly: Oculi Omnium 1 & 2 Michael Roth, violin; Arturo Delmoni, violin; Will Hakim, viola; Erica Gailing, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Robert Burkhart, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 3:34

Nico Muhly: God Will Be Their Light Michael Roth, violin; Arturo Delmoni, violin; Will Hakim, viola; Erica Gailing, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Robert Burkhart, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 3:30

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S.514 Michelle Cann, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 12:06

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Arild Remmereit, conductor; George Vosburgh, trumpet.

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No.1

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto

Edvard Grieg: Suite from Peer Gynt

Johan Halvorsen: Dance of the Little Trolls

Wexford Carol: 12 Days of Christmas

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio, Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Saya Uejima, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/4/2025

Sarah Kirkland Snider:Something for the Dark

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a Op 16

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians;

Sylvan Quartet (violinist Jinan Laurentia Woo, 16, from Englewood Cliffs, NJ; violinist Nicholas Yoo, 17, from Ramsey, NJ; violist Jisang Kymm, 17, from Englewood Cliffs, NJ; and cellist Noah Chung-Igleman, 16, from New York, NY) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791): Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525 - II. Romanze (5:49)

Sooah Jeon, 15, Flute, from Cresskill, NJ - Philippe Gaubert (1879-1941): Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando (5:54)

Kento Hong, 17, Violin, from Scarsdale, NY - Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) , arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962): Slavonic Fantasie in B minor (5:02) - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Daniel Perez Ponce, 17, Marimba, from Brooklyn, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)

Gordon Stout: Two Mexican Dances – II. Allegra (2:53)

Aurelia Faidley-Solars, 13, Cello, from New York, NY - Marlos Nobre: Poema III, Op. 94 (3:43)

Jesse Hubbs, 16, Piano, from New York, NY - Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op. 90, No. 3 in Gb Major (6:35)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525 - II. Romanze performed by the Sylvan Quartet

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)

Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC

Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 in e (1957)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper — RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond. (Azica 72207) 17:25

Henry Purcell arr. Paul Ferguson: Dido’s Lament (arr. 1996) — Paul Ferguson Jazz Orchestra/Paul Ferguson, cond. (Paul Ferguson Music 3775) 6:46

Paul Ferguson et al.: Selections from Jazz Vespers (2007) — The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra/Paul Ferguson cond. (Azica 72239) 25:26

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,

Dream It – Build It – Grow It with Kumar Arora

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)

Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)

Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella (1300)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)

