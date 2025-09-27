© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-28-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 27, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
0:00:00 Morris, Carolyn  Blue Ocean        Isabel Dobarro, p             Grand Piano       GP-944               Carolyn Morris   5:00 
0:05:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph     String Quartet in C, Op. 74, No. 1              Endellion String Quartet Virgin    61127-2               String Quartets Op. 74    1:13 
0:31:44 Bloch, Ernest     Poems of the Sea            Lara Downes, p Sono Luminus   DSL-92207               America Again   4:19 
0:36:03 Williams, Grace Sea Sketches (1944)      BBC Phil Strings/John Andrews  Resonus               RES-10349         Grace Williams  18:40 
0:54:43 Haydn, Franz Joseph     Welsh Folksong: Jenny's mantle, H XXXIb:5         Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio      Brilliant Classics              93059/5 (5)         Haydn: Scottish Songs, Vol. 3    1:39 
1:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter          Six Piano Pieces, Op. 51                          Decca   4834417 (10)        Tchaikovsky: Complete Works for Solo Piano       4:56 
1:04:56 Tchaikovsky, Peter          Swan Lake, Op. 20          Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel               Amadeus             AMD-7005/6 (2) Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake, Complete         23:13 
1:29:52 Walton, William The Wise Virgins Suite   London Phil/Bryden Thomson     Chandos               CHAN-8871        Walton: The Quest And The Wise Virgins Suite   6:32 
1:36:24 Villa-Lobos, Heitor           Bachianas brasileiras No. 6 (1938)           Royal Phil/Enrique Bátiz      EMI/Ang              CDS7-47901-8 (3)           Villa-Lobos         9:05 
1:45:29 Bach, Johann Sebastian               The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080       Läubin Brass Ens               DG         423988-2             n/a         5:26 
1:50:55 Bach, Johann Sebastian               Anna Magdalena Notebook          Lang Lang, p      DG               4797528 (2)        Piano Book         1:41 
2:00:00 Takemitsu, Toru               Air (1995)            Patrick Gallois, f               DG         453459-2               Takemitsu * I Hear the Water Dreaming * Gallois * BBC Symphony Orchestra * Davis               5:36 
2:05:36 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Flute Concerto No. 2 in D, K. 314              Samuel Coles, f; English Chamber Orch/Yehudi Menuhin Virgin    91504-2               n/a         20:16 
2:25:52 Bach, Jan            Four 2-Bit Contraptions  John Barcellona, f; Calvin Smith, fh               Crystal  S-350    n/a         1:29 
2:27:21 Liszt, Franz         Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (Dance at the Village Inn)  Rachel Barton, v; Patrick Sinozich, p           Cedille  CDR-90000041  Instrument of the Devil   7:21 
2:34:42 Boccherini, Luigi              Symphony in d, Op 12/4 (G 506), La Casa del Diavolo               Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman   Mintel Archive    19           Music of the Baroque              19:54 
2:54:36 Stravinsky, Igor L'histoire du soldat          Rachel Barton, v; John Bruce Yeh, cl; Patrick Sinozich, p          Cedille  CDR-90000041  Instrument of the Devil   1:21 

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
3:00:00 Offenbach, Jacques        The Tales of Hoffmann   Edita Gruberova, s; French Radio Cho's, French National Orch/Seiji Ozawa               DG         439153-2             n/a         5:35 
3:05:35 Bach, Johann Sebastian               Brandenburg Concerto No. 6 in B-Flat, BWV 1051               Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman   Mintel Archive    9             Music of the Baroque              16:20 
3:21:55 Bach, Johann Sebastian               Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69               Heidrun Holtmann, p       Musicaphon        M-56922 (4)       Well-Tempered Clavier               1:34:00 
3:23:29 Offenbach, Jacques        Gaîté Parisienne              Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel               Telarc   CD-80294           Offenbach: Gaite Parisienne/ Ibert: Divertissement               3:47 
3:27:16 Schumann, Robert          Kreisleriana, Op. 16        Marc Ponthus, p               Bridge               9514      Schumann          3:30 
3:54:46 Tchaikovsky, Peter          The Nutcracker, Op. 71  Vienna Phil/Herbert von Karajan               London  436658-2             Essential Ballet  1:34 
4:00:00 Strauss II, Johann            Emperor Waltz Op. 437  Vienna Boys' Cho            Pearl               PASTCD-7082   n/a         5:18 
4:05:18 Strauss II, Johann            Waltz, Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op. 325      London Phil/Franz Welser-Möst EMI/Ang              CDR5-69838-2  n/a         12:04:00 
4:19:05 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         String Quintet No. 2 in C, K. 515 Guarneri String Quartet; Ida Kavafian, vi RCA      7772-2-RC          Mozart: Complete Viola Quintets Vol 3               12:05 
4:55:10 Friedrichs, GWE              Lilly Lee               Empire Brass     MHS      5184812               American Brass Band Journal: A Collection of New and Beautiful Marches, Quick-Steps, and Polkas Arranged in an Easy Mannor for Brass Bands of 12 Instruments               1:40 
5:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian               Violin Sonata No. 3 in C, BWV 1005         Rosalyn Tureck, p             VAI        VAIA-1131          Live In St. Petersburg - All Bach Recital  5:21 
5:05:21 Albinoni, Tomaso             Adagio in g         Toulouse Chamber Orch/Louis Auriacombe; Xavier Darasse, o            EMI/Ang              CDK5-65337-2   Albinoni, Adagio, Pachelbel, Canon, Mozart, Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Corelli, Concerto Grosso Op. 6  7:38 
5:12:59 Vivaldi, Antonio  Violin Concerto in c, R 199, Il Sospetto    Academia Montis Regalis/Enrico Onofri, v Naive    OP-30417           Vivaldi * Concerti per Violino * La Caccia               9:07 
5:23:45 Grieg, Edvard    Violin Sonata No. 2 in G,  Op. 13               Pierre Amoyal, v; Frederic Chiu, p  Harmonia Mundi               HMU-907256      Grieg: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-3, Op. 8, 13 & 45           19:17 
5:43:02 Strauss II, Johann            Waltzes, Die Jovialen, Op. 34      Czech Radio Sym Orch, Bratislava/Johannes Wildner       Marco Polo         8.223215             J. Strauss, Jr. Edition Volume 15          10:14 
5:53:16 Tailleferre, Germaine      Valse lente          Alexandre Tharaud, p     Erato     934137-2               Autograph           1:34 

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr
Tomaso Albinoni: Oboe Concerto in C (1722)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Motet 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1726)
George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 4 'O sing unto the Lord a New Song' (1718)
Johann Friedrich Fasch: Sinfonia for Strings in g (1727)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:
J. S. BACH: Nun danket alle Gott, BWV 657 (1976 Flentrop/Duke University Chapel, Durham, NC) Gothic 49099BACH: Piece d’Orgue in G, BWV 572 (1998 Fritts/Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA) Gothic 49202BACH: Prelude & Fugue in c, BWV 537 (2004 Fritts/Reyes Hall, Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN) Gothic 49260BACH: O Lamm Gottes, unschuldig, BWV 618 (2000 Fritts/Miller Chapel, Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, NJ) Gothic 49297FRANZ LISZT: Prelude & Fugue on B-A-C-H (1956 Aeolian-Skinner-1986 Austin/All Saint’s Cathedral, Albany, NY) OHS 2006

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: High Holy Days - Sacred music from the Jewish tradition.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
George Frideric Handel: Suite for Trumpet & Strings (1734)
François Couperin: Suite No. 6 (1717)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6 (1720)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Ola Gjeilo: Home (2017)
Ola Gjeilo: The Ground (2010)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a (1872)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 3 in c 'Organ' (1886)
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Steven Banks: Come As You Are: Mvt 3 Steven Banks, saxophone; Lara Downes, piano Album: Settle: Migration Music Part 3 Rising Sun 015 Music: 4:33
Arnold Schoenberg: Theme and Variations, Op. 43b Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Vladimir Jurowski, conductor EBU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany Music: 12:19
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jonathan Jager from Los Angeles, CA Melody: 7:48
Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 In C Minor, Op. 66: Mvt. 4 Beaux Arts Trio Album: Mendelssohn & Smetana: Piano Trios Philips 432125 Music: 7:14
David Maslanka: Recitation Book Kenari Saxophone Quartet; Steven Banks, conductor Beaches Fine Arts Series, Palms By the Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 22:37
Franz Liszt: Waldesrauschen (Forest Murmurs) William Wolfram, piano Album: Liszt Piano Music, 20
Naxos 557014 Music: 4:25
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 101 in D Major, Hob. I:101, "The Clock" Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor EBU, Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland Music: 22:49
Nico Muhly: Oculi Omnium 1 & 2 Michael Roth, violin; Arturo Delmoni, violin; Will Hakim, viola; Erica Gailing, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Robert Burkhart, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 3:34
Nico Muhly: God Will Be Their Light Michael Roth, violin; Arturo Delmoni, violin; Will Hakim, viola; Erica Gailing, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Robert Burkhart, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 3:30
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1, S.514 Michelle Cann, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 12:06

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Arild Remmereit, conductor; George Vosburgh, trumpet.
Carl Nielsen: Symphony No.1
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto
Edvard Grieg: Suite from Peer Gynt
Johan Halvorsen: Dance of the Little Trolls
Wexford Carol: 12 Days of Christmas
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio, Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor; Saya Uejima, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/4/2025
Sarah Kirkland Snider:Something for the Dark
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a Op 16
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians;
Sylvan Quartet (violinist Jinan Laurentia Woo, 16, from Englewood Cliffs, NJ; violinist Nicholas Yoo, 17, from Ramsey, NJ; violist Jisang Kymm, 17, from Englewood Cliffs, NJ; and cellist Noah Chung-Igleman, 16, from New York, NY) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791): Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525 - II. Romanze (5:49)
Sooah Jeon, 15, Flute, from Cresskill, NJ - Philippe Gaubert (1879-1941): Nocturne et Allegro Scherzando (5:54)
Kento Hong, 17, Violin, from Scarsdale, NY - Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904) , arr. Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962): Slavonic Fantasie in B minor (5:02) - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Daniel Perez Ponce, 17, Marimba, from Brooklyn, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award)
Gordon Stout: Two Mexican Dances – II. Allegra (2:53)
Aurelia Faidley-Solars, 13, Cello, from New York, NY - Marlos Nobre: Poema III, Op. 94 (3:43)
Jesse Hubbs, 16, Piano, from New York, NY - Franz Schubert: Impromptu Op. 90, No. 3 in Gb Major (6:35)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Eine kleine Nachtmusik, K.525 - II. Romanze performed by the Sylvan Quartet

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gabriel Fauré: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite (1898)
Florent Schmitt: La tragédie de Salomé (1907)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC
Frederick Delius: North Country Sketches (1914)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 9 in e (1957)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Paul Ferguson: Three Studies on Themes of Edward Hopper — RIAS Big Band Berlin/Jiggs Whigham, cond. (Azica 72207) 17:25
Henry Purcell arr. Paul Ferguson: Dido’s Lament (arr. 1996) — Paul Ferguson Jazz Orchestra/Paul Ferguson, cond. (Paul Ferguson Music 3775) 6:46
Paul Ferguson et al.: Selections from Jazz Vespers (2007) — The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra/Paul Ferguson cond. (Azica 72239) 25:26

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,
Dream It – Build It – Grow It with Kumar Arora

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Robert Schumann: Album for the Young: Andante cantabile (1848)
Giuseppe Martucci: Notturno (1891)
Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F (1852)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Andantino from Guitar Concerto No. 1 (1939)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)
Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)
Gregorian Chant: Ave maris stella (1300)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Frühlingsglaube' (1838)
Arts & Culture