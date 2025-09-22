WCLV Program Guide 09-23-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
TBA
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
TBA
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Tambourins from Concert No. 3 en sextuor (1768)
Franz Schubert: Overture in e (1819)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)
Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture (1911)
Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)
George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 in B-Flat (1735)
John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' (1917)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio (1936)
Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)
Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)
Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)
Leos Janácek: Fanfare from Sinfonietta (1926)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)
Claude Debussy: Danse bohemiènne (1880)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)
Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)
Traditional: The Drunken Sailor
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)
Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)
Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)
Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)
Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture (1917)
Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne (1988)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)
Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)
Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)
Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: O sancta justitia! (1837)
Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)
Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)
Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)
Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)
Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz (1895)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)
Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)
Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C (1788)
Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G (1720)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)
Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
TBA
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)
Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)
Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)