WCLV Program Guide 09-23-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

TBA

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

TBA

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Tambourins from Concert No. 3 en sextuor (1768)

Franz Schubert: Overture in e (1819)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Oskar Nedbal: Chaste Barbara: Overture (1911)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)

George Frideric Handel: Fugue No. 3 in B-Flat (1735)

John Philip Sousa: March 'The White Rose' (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Mercutio (1936)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch (1948)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegretto for Piano Trio (1812)

Igor Stravinsky: Scherzo à la russe (1943)

Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter (1917)

Leos Janácek: Fanfare from Sinfonietta (1926)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way (1935)

Claude Debussy: Danse bohemiènne (1880)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: March from Act 3 (1889)

Vernon Duke: Autumn in New York (1934)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Paul Pabst: Paraphrase on Tchaikovsky's 'The Sleeping Beauty' (1890)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Gigue (1789)

Traditional: The Drunken Sailor

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Tylman Susato: The Danserye: Bergerette 'Sans roch' (1551)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Waltz (1901)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreadors' Entrance (1875)

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past (1899)

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918)

Vincenzo Tommasini: The Good-Humored Ladies: Overture (1917)

Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne (1988)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite (1867)

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Albert Lortzing: Zar und Zimmermann: O sancta justitia! (1837)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Suite (1915)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: First movement from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1812)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Octet (1824)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition: The Great Gate of Kiev (1874)

Richard Strauss: At the Beach at Sorrento from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 4 (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Pezzo capriccioso (1887)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Maurice Ravel: String Quartet in F (1903)

Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 38 (1845)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 8 in A-Flat (1838)

Henry Purcell: The Fairy Queen: Act 4 Symphony (1692)

Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (1982)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Whimsical Symphony 'Cricket' (1740)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz (1895)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Stanley Myers: The Deer Hunter: Cavatina (1978)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Summer' Concerto (1725)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: Ballet (1889)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: The Love for Three Oranges: March (1919)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 42 in C (1788)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for Oboe & Bassoon in G (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Road All Paved with Stars (1929)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1870)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

TBA

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 29 'Hammerklavier' (1818)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Maurice Duruflé: Notre Père (1967)

Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir (1886)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)