WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-21-2025

Ideastream Public Media
Published September 19, 2025 at 6:20 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Salieri, Antonio  La Grotta di Trofonio       Slovak Radio Sym/Michael Dittrich             
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Piano Concerto No. 17 in F, K. 453           Cleveland Orch/Mitsuko Uchida, p 
Byrd, William     The Woods So Wild        David Russell, g              
Byrd, William     The Fitzwilliam Suite       Canadian Brass CBS      
Jacob, Gordon   William Byrd Suite           Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell            
Vorisek, Jan Hugo           Six Impromptus, Op 7     David Gross, p  
Beethoven, Ludwig van  Symphony No. 8 in F, Op. 93      Philadelphia Orch/Riccardo Muti     
Milhaud, Darius Symphony No. 10, Op. 382          Czech Phil/Zdenek Kosler              
Confrey Stumbling           Noel Lester, p   
Gabrieli, Giovanni            Sonata pian e forte          Gabrieli Consort & Players/Paul McCreesh          
Vivaldi, Antonio  Bassoon Concerto in C, R 469    Daniel Smith, bn; English Chamber Orch/Philip Ledger         
VAN VACTOR, David     Flute and Oboe Duet      W Schmidt, f, Alfred Sous, ob              
Honegger, Arthur             Concerto da camera       Aurèle Nicolet, f; Heinz Holliger, eh; ASMIF/Sir Neville Marriner       
Schoeck, Othmar             Violin Sonata #3, Op 46 Simone Zgraggen, v; Ulrich Koella, p            
Liebermann, Rolf             Suite on Six Swiss Folksongs (1944)       Swiss Chamber Phil/Patrice Ulrich           

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Rachmaninoff, Sergei     Six Choruses, Op. 15      USSR Radio TV Large Cho/Klavdia Ptitsa   
Mussorgsky, Modest      Night on Bald Mountain  Philharmonia Orch/Geoffrey Simon         
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai            The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1899-1900)        Doc Severinsen, tr; Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel           
Dvorák, Antonín Piano Quintet in A, Op 81             Artur Rubinstein, p; Guarneri String Quartet
Handel, George Frideric Ariodante            Musiciens du Louvre/Marc Minkowski     
Tchaikovsky, Peter          Chorus, Evening              Sveshnikov Choir          
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus         Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat, K. 319           Amsterdam Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Nikolaus Harnoncourt          
Tchaikovsky, Peter          Six Songs, Op. 16            Vladimir Ashkenazy, p   
Tchaikovsky, Peter          Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66               Philadelphia Orch/Eugene Ormandy         
Mussorgsky, Modest      Sorotchinsky Fair             Vladimir Ashkenazy, p   
Byrd, William     The Earl of Salisbury's Pavan and Galliard            London Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski
Byrd, William     Walsingham       Charivari Agréable Ensemble     
Byrd, William     The Bells             Sophie Yates, virginals 
Jacob, Gordon   William Byrd Suite           Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell        
Viotti, Giovanni Battista  Harp Sonata in G             Claudia Antonelli, h        
Albinoni, Tomaso             Suite in G            Rolf Smedvig, tr

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr
Henry Purcell: The Gordian Knot Untied: Aire (1691)
Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)
Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720)
Francesco Manfredini: Pastorale from Concerto Grosso 'Christmas' (1718)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone:
EUGENE GIGOUT (d. 1925) (arr. Ropartz): Grand Choeur Dialogué –Symphony in C/Silian Kirov; Peter Richard Conte (Wanamaker Organ, Philadelphia, PA) Raven 195
GIGOUT: Prelude, Chorale & Allegro in c, fr 10 Pieces –Didier Matry (1899 Cavaillé-Coll/Church of St. Augustin, Paris, France) Calliope 9938
GIGOUT: Piece jubilaire –Diane Meredith Belcher (2001 Fisk/Finney Chapel, Oberlin College, OH) PD Archive (r. 7/9/09)
ERIC SATIE (d. 1925): Messe des Pauvres (Commune que mundi nefas - Chant Ecclesiastique-Priere pour les voyageurs-Priere pour le salut de mon ame) –Christopher Bowers-Broadbent (1987 Kuhn/Hofkirche, Lucerne, Switzerland) ECM 1495
RAYNOR TAYLOR (d. 1825): Divertimento II –Eugene Roan (1849 Beach/Farmer’s Museum, Cooperstown, NY) OHS 2006
SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR (b. 1875): 3 Impromptus, Op. 78 –Simon Nieminski (1877 Hill/Barossa Regional Gallery, Tanunda, South Australia) Pro Organo 7313

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Big Birthdays!
Some major birthdays of living composers this month, including John Rutter, celebrating 80 years, and Arvo Pärt, celebrating 90! We’ll listen to some of their sacred music, along with several other September birthday composers.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Arcangelo Corelli: St. Beatrice d'Este: Sinfonia (1689)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Dardanus: Suite (1739)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
John Musto: Litany (1987)
Aaron Copland: Old American Songs Set No. 2: At the River (1952)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)
Robert Schumann: Konzertstück for 4 Horns (1849)
Gustav Holst: The Planets (1917)
Franz Schubert: Moment Musical No. 3 in f (1828)
Claude Debussy: Marche écossaise (1891)
Édouard Lalo: Rondo from Symphonie espagnole (1874)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Caroline Shaw: Second Essay: Echo Calidore String Quartet Album: Babel Signum Classics 650 Music: 4:19

Ernest Chausson: Poeme Randall Goosby, violin; Orchestre National de France; Cristian Macelaru, conductor EBU, BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 15:56

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Andrew Conkling calling from Kalamazoo, Michigan Music: 14:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K540 Yannick Nezet-Seguin, piano Album: Introspection: Solo Piano Sessions Deutsche Grammophon 4860618 Music: 14:14

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat Major, Op. 67: Mvt 4 Calidore String Quartet Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, MT Music: 10:14

David Popper: Gavotte No. 2 Steven Isserlis, cello; Stephen Hough, piano Album: Children's Cello Bis 1562 Music: 4:40

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" RAI Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor EBU, Academia Musicale Chigiana, Piazza del Campo, Siena, Italy Music: 23:29

Federico Mompou: Cants MÃ¡gÃ¬cs (Magical Songs) Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 9:13

Pedro Saenz: Trio for Violin, Viola, & Cello Michael Roth, violin; Leah Ferguson, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Unitarian Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT
Music: 9:53

14:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Petr Popelka, conductor; Yulianna Avdeeva, piano
Bohuslav Martinu: Thunderbold P-47
Sergei Prokofiev: Piano concerto No.3
Frederic Chopin: Nocturne No.20 in C sharp minor
Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Three Pieces for Violin and Piano mvmt 2; Gideon Kremer, violin, Yulianna Avdeeva, piano
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
Bohuslav Martinu: Excerpt of Concerto for Violin and Piano; Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra; Petr Popelka, conductor; Miroslav Sekera, piano; Josef Spacek, violin.
Jerry Goldsmith: Blue Max; Andre Previn, conductor
Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in B flat major Op.7 No.1; Yulianna Avdeeva, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
           
Franz Welser-Most/Weilerstein

Loggins-Hull/Barber/Prokofiev

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Mauricio García de Jesus, 18, Trumpet, from San Felipe Otlaltepec, Mexico and Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award and Tim Banker Talent Development Award)
Carl Höhne (1871 - 1934): Excerpts from Slavische Fantasie (6:25)

Henry Drangel, 17, Tenor, from New York, NY
Francesco Paolo Tosti (1846-1916): Ideale (3:18)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791): An Chloe, K. 524 (2:30)

Robert Schumann: Excerpt from Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Vivian Kao, 17, Piano, from Cupertino, CA
Franz Liszt (1811-1886): Sonetto 104 del Petrarca Theme (6:26)

Ash Bu, 18, Composer/Guitar, from Honolulu, HI
Ash Bu (b. 2006): Moonshine (4:27)

Quartet Fourtissimo (Sara Flexer, 16, Cello, from Palo Alto, CA; Fiona Huang, 17, Cello, from Saratoga, CA; Benjamin Jiang, 17, Cello, from Elk Grove, CA; and Davis You, 23, Cello, from San Francisco, CA)
Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992), arr. David Johnstone: Libertango (4:18)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana (1925)
Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto in d (1940)

20:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC
Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (1915)
Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 5 (1850)
Wayne Barlow: The Winter's Passed (1934)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frederick Koch: Trinitas for Flute, Harp and Cello — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Michael Leese, flute; James Meyers, cello (Dimension 2004) 9:26

Frederick Koch: Images for Flute, Alto Saxophone and Piano — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Greg Banaszak, alto sax; Frederick Koch, piano (Dimension 2004) 7:37

Ty Alan Emerson: Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Winds — Jason McFeaters, alto sax; Peabody Wind Ensemble/Harlan Parker, cond. (private CD) 24:35

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech,
Rediscovering Resistance: John Swanson Jacobs and 600,000 Despots with Jonathan D.S. Schroeder

23:00 QUIET HOUR
Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)
Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'
Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)
Carl Busch: Chippewa Lullaby (1913)
Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890)
Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)
