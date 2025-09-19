WCLV Program Guide 09-20-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Canteloube, Joseph Songs of the Auvergne, Set 1 Anna Moffo, s; American Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski Bachianas Brasileiras/ Rachmaninoff: Vocalise 5:18
Enescu, George Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A, Op. 11, No.1 Orch/Leopold Stokowski
Netzel, Laura Berceuse et Tarantelle, Op. 28 Paula Gudmundson, f; Tracy Lipke-Perry, p
Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 3 in C, Op. 52 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel
Kraus, Josef Martin Soliman II Swedish Royal Opera Orch/Philip Brunelle
Gallo, Domenico Trio Sonata #3 in c Parnassi musici
Dvorák, Antonín Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Berlin Phil/Rafael Kubelik
Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 6 Garrick Ohlsson, p
Alkan, Charles-Valentin Twelve Etudes, Op 35 Bernard Ringeissen, p
Fauré, Gabriel Violin Sonata #1 in A, Op 13 Bomsori Kim, v; Rafal Blechacz, p
Dufaut Lute Suite in g Hopkinson Smith
Wagner, Richard Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg Canadian Brass, Berlin Phil, Bayreuth Festival Brass/Edo de Waart
Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Eastman Rochester Orch/Frederick Fennell
Wagner, Richard Parsifal London Sym Orch/Sir Adrian Boult
Batchelar, Daniell Almaine Paul O'Dette, l
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Soler, Antonio Clavier Sonata #70 in a David Schrader, hc
Albéniz, Isaac Piano Sonata #4 Albert Guinovart, p
Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 430 (L 463) Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Ravel, Maurice Rapsodie espagnole London Sym Orch/Pierre Monteux
Veracini, Francesco Maria Ouverture (Suite) #4 in F Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel
van Eyck, Jacob Der Fluyten Lusthof Lucie Horsch, r; Academy of Ancient Music
Alfvén, Hugo Festival Music, Op 25 Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg
Strauss II, Johann Fest-Marsch, Op. 452 Vienna Phil/Lorin Maazel
Rota, Nino Concerto festivo (Concerto for Orch in F) Norrkoping Symphony Orch/Hannu Koivula
Liszt, Franz Fest-Polonaise (1874) David Bradshaw, Cosmo Buono, p's
Haydn, Franz Joseph Cello Concerto No. 1 in C, H VIIb:1 Chamber Orch of Europe/Mischa Maisky, vc
Bach, Jan Four 2-Bit Contraptions Jean Berkenstock, f; Jonathan Boen, fh
Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 2 Carol Rosenberger, p
Stanford, Charles Villiers Symphony #7 in d, Op 124 Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley
Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p
Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Berlin Phil/Simon Rattle
Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Míceàl O'Rourke, p
Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Long Beach Sym Orch/JoAnn Falletta
Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Alfred Cortot, p
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Fernando Sor Introduction and Allegro, Op. 14, "Gran Solo" Guillermo Fierens, guitar
Fernando Sor Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9 David Russell, guitar
Francisco Tarrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Kenneth Sillito
Francisco Tarrega Grand Valse Daniel Benkõ, guitar
Joaquin Turina Sevillana, Op. 29 Andres Segovia, guitar
Joaquin Turina Soleares, No. 2 from Homanaje a Tarrega, op. 69 John Willams, guitar "
Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e, G.451 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble
Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 (finale) Elmar Oliveira, violin Principality of Asturias Symphonic Orchestra Maximiano Valdes
Carlos Guastavino 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 (finale) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron
Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Caroline Shaw: Second Essay: Echo Calidore String Quartet Album: Babel Signum Classics 650 Music: 4:19
Ernest Chausson: Poeme Randall Goosby, violin; Orchestre National de France; Cristian Macelaru, conductor EBU, BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 15:56
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Andrew Conkling calling from Kalamazoo, Michigan Music: 14:51
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K540 Yannick Nezet-Seguin, piano Album: Introspection: Solo Piano Sessions Deutsche Grammophon 4860618 Music: 14:14
Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat Major, Op. 67: Mvt 4 Calidore String Quartet Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, MT Music: 10:14
David Popper: Gavotte No. 2 Steven Isserlis, cello; Stephen Hough, piano Album: Children's Cello Bis 1562 Music: 4:40
Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" RAI Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor EBU, Academia Musicale Chigiana, Piazza del Campo, Siena, Italy Music: 23:29
Federico Mompou: Cants MÃ¡gÃ¬cs (Magical Songs) Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 9:13
Pedro Saenz: Trio for Violin, Viola, & Cello Michael Roth, violin; Leah Ferguson, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Unitarian Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT
Music: 9:53
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)
Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Isaac Albéniz: Rumores de la Caleta [Malagueña] (1887)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded
Mauricio García de Jesus, 18, Trumpet, from San Felipe Otlaltepec, Mexico and Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award and Tim Banker Talent Development Award)
Carl Höhne (1871 - 1934): Excerpts from Slavische Fantasie (6:25)
Henry Drangel, 17, Tenor, from New York, NY
Francesco Paolo Tosti (1846-1916): Ideale (3:18)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791): An Chloe, K. 524 (2:30)
Robert Schumann: Excerpt from Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by, performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Vivian Kao, 17, Piano, from Cupertino, CA
Franz Liszt (1811-1886): Sonetto 104 del Petrarca Theme (6:26)
Ash Bu, 18, Composer/Guitar, from Honolulu, HI
Ash Bu (b. 2006): Moonshine (4:27)
Quartet Fourtissimo (Sara Flexer, 16, Cello, from Palo Alto, CA; Fiona Huang, 17, Cello, from Saratoga, CA; Benjamin Jiang, 17, Cello, from Elk Grove, CA; and Davis You, 23, Cello, from San Francisco, CA)
Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992), arr. David Johnstone: Libertango (4:18)
13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin
Ellen Reid: Body Cosmic (US Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2
15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)
Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A (1887)
Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 2 in D (1809)
Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies About Flight
Dimitri Tiomkin: The High & the Mighty: Suite—London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Elmer Bernstein: Airplane: Suite--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
John Barry: Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
John Williams: E. T.: Flying Theme–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Henry Mancini: The Great Waldo Pepper: March–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Ron Goodwin: Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Lee Holdridge: The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Franz Waxman: The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
Irving Berlin Top Hat Fred Astaire
Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz Clark Gable
Irving Berlin A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody John Steele
Roger Edens-Leonard Gershe Think Pink! Kay Thompson
Jerome Kern-Ira Gershwin Cover Girl Danny Carroll
Irving Berlin What the Well-Dressed Man in Harlem Will Wear Corporal James Stump Cross
Frank Loesser Paris Original Bonnie Scott
Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner The Money Rings Out Like Freedom Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast
Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger Dreamgirls Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holiday
Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown Edith Day
Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown Debbie Reynolds
Cole Porter Satin and Silk Janis Paige
Irving Berlin Easter Parade Clifton Webb
Harold Rome Ballad of the Garment Trade Barbra Streisand
Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner Fiasco Rene Auberjonois
A.J. Lerner-Andre Previn Orbach's, Bloomingdale's, Best & Saks Katharine Hepburn
Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Fashion Show Jason Graae
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell
Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Filler: Lovely to Look At Annalene Beechey
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
Janine Jansen, violin
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Klaus Mäkelä, conductor
MOZART: Symphony No. 31 in D major
PROKOFIEV: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major
BARTÒK: Concerto for Orchestra
SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 5 (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Leonard Bernstein, cond. – DG 427645)
20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance
22:00 OVATIONS: Alan Choo, concertmaster & direction; Daphna Mor, recorder; Chloe Fedor & Emi Tanabe, violins;
HyunKun Cho, viola da gamba
Virtuoso Brilliance
VIVALDI (1678-1741): Sinfonia from L’Olimpiade, RV 725
GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN (1681-1767): Overture-Suite in A minor, TWV 55:a2
ANTONIO VIVALDI (arr Sorrell):
Ciaconna in C, from RV 114
GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Concerto for Recorder & Gamba in A minor, TWV 52:a1
ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 2 Violins in C minor, RV 509
ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580
23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA