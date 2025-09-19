© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 09-20-2025

Published September 19, 2025 at 6:02 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Canteloube, Joseph        Songs of the Auvergne, Set 1      Anna Moffo, s; American Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski   Bachianas Brasileiras/ Rachmaninoff: Vocalise 5:18 
Enescu, George               Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A, Op. 11, No.1               Orch/Leopold Stokowski
Netzel, Laura     Berceuse et Tarantelle, Op. 28   Paula Gudmundson, f; Tracy Lipke-Perry, p
Sibelius, Jean    Symphony No. 3 in C, Op. 52      Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel      
Kraus, Josef Martin         Soliman II           Swedish Royal Opera Orch/Philip Brunelle           
Gallo, Domenico              Trio Sonata #3 in c          Parnassi musici
Dvorák, Antonín Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88      Berlin Phil/Rafael Kubelik       
Chopin, Frédéric              Mazurkas, Op. 6               Garrick Ohlsson, p    
Alkan, Charles-Valentin Twelve Etudes, Op 35    Bernard Ringeissen, p   
Fauré, Gabriel   Violin Sonata #1 in A, Op 13        Bomsori Kim, v; Rafal Blechacz, p           
Dufaut   Lute Suite in g   Hopkinson Smith             
Wagner, Richard              Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg Canadian Brass, Berlin Phil, Bayreuth Festival Brass/Edo de Waart   
Wagner, Richard              Tannhäuser        Eastman Rochester Orch/Frederick Fennell              
Wagner, Richard              Parsifal London Sym Orch/Sir Adrian Boult        
Batchelar, Daniell            Almaine               Paul O'Dette, l  
        
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff 
Soler, Antonio    Clavier Sonata #70 in a  David Schrader, hc         
Albéniz, Isaac    Piano Sonata #4              Albert Guinovart, p         
Scarlatti, Domenico         Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 430 (L 463)          Philip Jones Brass Ensemble         
Ravel, Maurice  Rapsodie espagnole       London Sym Orch/Pierre Monteux           
Veracini, Francesco Maria            Ouverture (Suite) #4 in F              Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel   
van Eyck, Jacob              Der Fluyten Lusthof         Lucie Horsch, r; Academy of Ancient Music   
Alfvén, Hugo      Festival Music, Op 25     Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg             
Strauss II, Johann            Fest-Marsch, Op. 452     Vienna Phil/Lorin Maazel          
Rota, Nino          Concerto festivo (Concerto for Orch in F)               Norrkoping Symphony Orch/Hannu Koivula 
Liszt, Franz         Fest-Polonaise (1874)    David Bradshaw, Cosmo Buono, p's          
Haydn, Franz Joseph     Cello Concerto No. 1 in C, H VIIb:1          Chamber Orch of Europe/Mischa Maisky, vc         
Bach, Jan            Four 2-Bit Contraptions  Jean Berkenstock, f; Jonathan Boen, fh         
Debussy, Claude              Préludes, Book 2             Carol Rosenberger, p   
Stanford, Charles Villiers              Symphony #7 in d, Op 124           Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley              
Debussy, Claude              Préludes, Book 1             Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p
Debussy, Claude              Préludes, Book 1             Berlin Phil/Simon Rattle
Debussy, Claude              Préludes, Book 1             Míceàl O'Rourke, p         
Debussy, Claude              Préludes, Book 1             Long Beach Sym Orch/JoAnn Falletta
Debussy, Claude              Préludes, Book 1             Alfred Cortot, p 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Fernando Sor Introduction and Allegro, Op. 14, "Gran Solo" Guillermo Fierens, guitar
Fernando Sor Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9 David Russell, guitar
Francisco Tarrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Kenneth Sillito
Francisco Tarrega Grand Valse Daniel Benkõ, guitar
Joaquin Turina Sevillana, Op. 29 Andres Segovia, guitar
Joaquin Turina Soleares, No. 2 from Homanaje a Tarrega, op. 69 John Willams, guitar "
Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e, G.451 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble
Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 (finale) Elmar Oliveira, violin Principality of Asturias Symphonic Orchestra Maximiano Valdes
Carlos Guastavino 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 (finale) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron
Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Caroline Shaw: Second Essay: Echo Calidore String Quartet Album: Babel Signum Classics 650 Music: 4:19

Ernest Chausson: Poeme Randall Goosby, violin; Orchestre National de France; Cristian Macelaru, conductor EBU, BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 15:56

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Andrew Conkling calling from Kalamazoo, Michigan Music: 14:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K540 Yannick Nezet-Seguin, piano Album: Introspection: Solo Piano Sessions Deutsche Grammophon 4860618 Music: 14:14

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat Major, Op. 67: Mvt 4 Calidore String Quartet Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, MT Music: 10:14

David Popper: Gavotte No. 2 Steven Isserlis, cello; Stephen Hough, piano Album: Children's Cello Bis 1562 Music: 4:40

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" RAI Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor EBU, Academia Musicale Chigiana, Piazza del Campo, Siena, Italy Music: 23:29

Federico Mompou: Cants MÃ¡gÃ¬cs (Magical Songs) Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 9:13

Pedro Saenz: Trio for Violin, Viola, & Cello Michael Roth, violin; Leah Ferguson, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Unitarian Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT
Music: 9:53

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston
Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)
Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)
Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)
Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)
Isaac Albéniz: Rumores de la Caleta [Malagueña] (1887)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Mauricio García de Jesus, 18, Trumpet, from San Felipe Otlaltepec, Mexico and Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award and Tim Banker Talent Development Award)
Carl Höhne (1871 - 1934): Excerpts from Slavische Fantasie (6:25)

Henry Drangel, 17, Tenor, from New York, NY
Francesco Paolo Tosti (1846-1916): Ideale (3:18)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791): An Chloe, K. 524 (2:30)

Robert Schumann: Excerpt from Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Vivian Kao, 17, Piano, from Cupertino, CA
Franz Liszt (1811-1886): Sonetto 104 del Petrarca Theme (6:26)

Ash Bu, 18, Composer/Guitar, from Honolulu, HI
Ash Bu (b. 2006): Moonshine (4:27)

Quartet Fourtissimo (Sara Flexer, 16, Cello, from Palo Alto, CA; Fiona Huang, 17, Cello, from Saratoga, CA; Benjamin Jiang, 17, Cello, from Elk Grove, CA; and Davis You, 23, Cello, from San Francisco, CA)
Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992), arr. David Johnstone: Libertango (4:18)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin
Ellen Reid: Body Cosmic (US Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)
Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A (1887)
Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 2 in D (1809)
Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies About Flight
Dimitri Tiomkin: The High & the Mighty: Suite—London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Elmer Bernstein: Airplane: Suite--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

John Barry: Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

John Williams: E. T.: Flying Theme–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Henry Mancini: The Great Waldo Pepper: March–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Ron Goodwin: Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Lee Holdridge: The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Franz Waxman: The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:
George and Ira Gershwin          Fascinating Rhythm            William Bolcom
Irving Berlin      Top Hat Fred Astaire   
Irving Berlin      Puttin' on the Ritz          Clark Gable           
Irving Berlin      A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody     John Steele        
Roger Edens-Leonard Gershe   Think Pink!       Kay Thompson       
Jerome Kern-Ira Gershwin         Cover Girl         Danny Carroll 
Irving Berlin      What the Well-Dressed Man in Harlem Will Wear    Corporal James Stump Cross   
Frank Loesser   Paris Original    Bonnie Scott   
Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner The Money Rings Out Like Freedom            Katharine Hepburn         Coco -- Original B'way Cast
Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger           Dreamgirls       Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holiday 
Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown            Edith Day       
Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown            Debbie Reynolds          
Cole Porter       Satin and Silk   Janis Paige      
Irving Berlin      Easter Parade   Clifton Webb  
Harold Rome    Ballad of the Garment Trade      Barbra Streisand     
Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner Fiasco  Rene Auberjonois          
  A.J. Lerner-Andre Previn           Orbach's, Bloomingdale's, Best & Saks      Katharine Hepburn       
Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach        Fashion Show   Jason Graae  
George and Ira Gershwin          Sweet and Low Down            Joshua Bell   
Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach        Filler: Lovely to Look At            Annalene Beechey       

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)
Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel
Janine Jansen, violin
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Klaus Mäkelä, conductor

MOZART: Symphony No. 31 in D major
PROKOFIEV: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major
BARTÒK: Concerto for Orchestra
SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 5 (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Leonard Bernstein, cond. – DG 427645)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: Alan Choo, concertmaster & direction; Daphna Mor, recorder; Chloe Fedor & Emi Tanabe, violins;
HyunKun Cho, viola da gamba
Virtuoso Brilliance

VIVALDI (1678-1741): Sinfonia from L’Olimpiade, RV 725

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN (1681-1767): Overture-Suite in A minor, TWV 55:a2

ANTONIO VIVALDI (arr Sorrell):
Ciaconna in C, from RV 114

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Concerto for Recorder & Gamba in A minor, TWV 52:a1

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 2 Violins in C minor, RV 509

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580

23:20 QUIET HOUR
TBA
