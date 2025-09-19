WCLV Program Guide 09-20-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Canteloube, Joseph Songs of the Auvergne, Set 1 Anna Moffo, s; American Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski Bachianas Brasileiras/ Rachmaninoff: Vocalise 5:18

Enescu, George Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 in A, Op. 11, No.1 Orch/Leopold Stokowski

Netzel, Laura Berceuse et Tarantelle, Op. 28 Paula Gudmundson, f; Tracy Lipke-Perry, p

Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 3 in C, Op. 52 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Kraus, Josef Martin Soliman II Swedish Royal Opera Orch/Philip Brunelle

Gallo, Domenico Trio Sonata #3 in c Parnassi musici

Dvorák, Antonín Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88 Berlin Phil/Rafael Kubelik

Chopin, Frédéric Mazurkas, Op. 6 Garrick Ohlsson, p

Alkan, Charles-Valentin Twelve Etudes, Op 35 Bernard Ringeissen, p

Fauré, Gabriel Violin Sonata #1 in A, Op 13 Bomsori Kim, v; Rafal Blechacz, p

Dufaut Lute Suite in g Hopkinson Smith

Wagner, Richard Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg Canadian Brass, Berlin Phil, Bayreuth Festival Brass/Edo de Waart

Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Eastman Rochester Orch/Frederick Fennell

Wagner, Richard Parsifal London Sym Orch/Sir Adrian Boult

Batchelar, Daniell Almaine Paul O'Dette, l



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Soler, Antonio Clavier Sonata #70 in a David Schrader, hc

Albéniz, Isaac Piano Sonata #4 Albert Guinovart, p

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 430 (L 463) Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Ravel, Maurice Rapsodie espagnole London Sym Orch/Pierre Monteux

Veracini, Francesco Maria Ouverture (Suite) #4 in F Musica Antiqua Köln/Reinhard Goebel

van Eyck, Jacob Der Fluyten Lusthof Lucie Horsch, r; Academy of Ancient Music

Alfvén, Hugo Festival Music, Op 25 Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg

Strauss II, Johann Fest-Marsch, Op. 452 Vienna Phil/Lorin Maazel

Rota, Nino Concerto festivo (Concerto for Orch in F) Norrkoping Symphony Orch/Hannu Koivula

Liszt, Franz Fest-Polonaise (1874) David Bradshaw, Cosmo Buono, p's

Haydn, Franz Joseph Cello Concerto No. 1 in C, H VIIb:1 Chamber Orch of Europe/Mischa Maisky, vc

Bach, Jan Four 2-Bit Contraptions Jean Berkenstock, f; Jonathan Boen, fh

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 2 Carol Rosenberger, p

Stanford, Charles Villiers Symphony #7 in d, Op 124 Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Berlin Phil/Simon Rattle

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Míceàl O'Rourke, p

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Long Beach Sym Orch/JoAnn Falletta

Debussy, Claude Préludes, Book 1 Alfred Cortot, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Fernando Sor Introduction and Allegro, Op. 14, "Gran Solo" Guillermo Fierens, guitar

Fernando Sor Variations on a Theme by Mozart, Op. 9 David Russell, guitar

Francisco Tarrega Recuerdos de la Alhambra Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Kenneth Sillito

Francisco Tarrega Grand Valse Daniel Benkõ, guitar

Joaquin Turina Sevillana, Op. 29 Andres Segovia, guitar

Joaquin Turina Soleares, No. 2 from Homanaje a Tarrega, op. 69 John Willams, guitar "

Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 7 in e, G.451 Pepe Romero, guitar Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Concerto in D, Op. 61 (finale) Elmar Oliveira, violin Principality of Asturias Symphonic Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Carlos Guastavino 3 Cantilenas Argentinas y Final Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 (finale) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Caroline Shaw: Second Essay: Echo Calidore String Quartet Album: Babel Signum Classics 650 Music: 4:19

Ernest Chausson: Poeme Randall Goosby, violin; Orchestre National de France; Cristian Macelaru, conductor EBU, BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, London, England Music: 15:56

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Andrew Conkling calling from Kalamazoo, Michigan Music: 14:51

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in B minor, K540 Yannick Nezet-Seguin, piano Album: Introspection: Solo Piano Sessions Deutsche Grammophon 4860618 Music: 14:14

Johannes Brahms: String Quartet No. 3 in B-flat Major, Op. 67: Mvt 4 Calidore String Quartet Tippet Rise Art Center, The Olivier Music Barn, Tippet Rise Art Center, Fishtail, MT Music: 10:14

David Popper: Gavotte No. 2 Steven Isserlis, cello; Stephen Hough, piano Album: Children's Cello Bis 1562 Music: 4:40

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story" RAI Orchestra; James Conlon, conductor EBU, Academia Musicale Chigiana, Piazza del Campo, Siena, Italy Music: 23:29

Federico Mompou: Cants MÃ¡gÃ¬cs (Magical Songs) Stephen Hough, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 9:13

Pedro Saenz: Trio for Violin, Viola, & Cello Michael Roth, violin; Leah Ferguson, viola; Peter Sanders, cello Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Unitarian Universalist Church, Woodstock, VT

Music: 9:53

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Clara Prinston

Richard Rodgers: Carousel: Waltz (1945)

Richard Rodgers: Mountain Greenery (1926)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 59 in A 'Fire' (1769)

Uuno Klami: The Cyclist (1946)

Maurice Ravel: Sonatine (1905)

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Nicolò Paganini: Perpetual Motion (1835)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale (1888)

Isaac Albéniz: Rumores de la Caleta [Malagueña] (1887)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded

Mauricio García de Jesus, 18, Trumpet, from San Felipe Otlaltepec, Mexico and Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award and Tim Banker Talent Development Award)

Carl Höhne (1871 - 1934): Excerpts from Slavische Fantasie (6:25)

Henry Drangel, 17, Tenor, from New York, NY

Francesco Paolo Tosti (1846-1916): Ideale (3:18)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791): An Chloe, K. 524 (2:30)

Robert Schumann: Excerpt from Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Vivian Kao, 17, Piano, from Cupertino, CA

Franz Liszt (1811-1886): Sonetto 104 del Petrarca Theme (6:26)

Ash Bu, 18, Composer/Guitar, from Honolulu, HI

Ash Bu (b. 2006): Moonshine (4:27)

Quartet Fourtissimo (Sara Flexer, 16, Cello, from Palo Alto, CA; Fiona Huang, 17, Cello, from Saratoga, CA; Benjamin Jiang, 17, Cello, from Elk Grove, CA; and Davis You, 23, Cello, from San Francisco, CA)

Astor Piazzolla (1921-1992), arr. David Johnstone: Libertango (4:18)

13:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Klaus Mäkelä, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin

Ellen Reid: Body Cosmic (US Premiere, co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2

15:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Alexander Scriabin: Prometheus, The Poem of Fire (1910)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Antonín Dvorák: Piano Quintet No. 2 in A (1887)

Étienne Méhul: Symphony No. 2 in D (1809)

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies About Flight

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High & the Mighty: Suite—London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Elmer Bernstein: Airplane: Suite--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

John Barry: Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

John Williams: E. T.: Flying Theme–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Henry Mancini: The Great Waldo Pepper: March–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Ron Goodwin: Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Lee Holdridge: The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Franz Waxman: The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman:

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Irving Berlin Top Hat Fred Astaire

Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz Clark Gable

Irving Berlin A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody John Steele

Roger Edens-Leonard Gershe Think Pink! Kay Thompson

Jerome Kern-Ira Gershwin Cover Girl Danny Carroll

Irving Berlin What the Well-Dressed Man in Harlem Will Wear Corporal James Stump Cross

Frank Loesser Paris Original Bonnie Scott

Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner The Money Rings Out Like Freedom Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast

Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger Dreamgirls Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holiday

Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown Edith Day

Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown Debbie Reynolds

Cole Porter Satin and Silk Janis Paige

Irving Berlin Easter Parade Clifton Webb

Harold Rome Ballad of the Garment Trade Barbra Streisand

Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner Fiasco Rene Auberjonois

A.J. Lerner-Andre Previn Orbach's, Bloomingdale's, Best & Saks Katharine Hepburn

Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Fashion Show Jason Graae

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Filler: Lovely to Look At Annalene Beechey

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ludwig Spohr: Grand Nonet in F (1813)

Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants (1871)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel

Janine Jansen, violin

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Klaus Mäkelä, conductor

MOZART: Symphony No. 31 in D major

PROKOFIEV: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D major

BARTÒK: Concerto for Orchestra

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 5 (Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra; Leonard Bernstein, cond. – DG 427645)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

22:00 OVATIONS: Alan Choo, concertmaster & direction; Daphna Mor, recorder; Chloe Fedor & Emi Tanabe, violins;

HyunKun Cho, viola da gamba

Virtuoso Brilliance

VIVALDI (1678-1741): Sinfonia from L’Olimpiade, RV 725

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN (1681-1767): Overture-Suite in A minor, TWV 55:a2

ANTONIO VIVALDI (arr Sorrell):

Ciaconna in C, from RV 114

GEORG PHILIPP TELEMANN: Concerto for Recorder & Gamba in A minor, TWV 52:a1

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 2 Violins in C minor, RV 509

ANTONIO VIVALDI: Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor, RV 580

23:20 QUIET HOUR

